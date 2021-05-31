Gaza braces for virus surge in wake of deadly clashes

You are here

Palestinian volunteers clear rubble and clean a road in Gaza City, on May 29, 2021, more than a week after a ceasefire brought an end to 11 days of hostilities between Israel and Hamas. (AFP)
Updated 31 May 2021
HAZEM BALOUSHA

  • People ‘completely forgot about the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic’ while the fighting raged
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: Health authorities in Gaza fear a third wave of COVID-19 disease after emergency measures collapsed during 11 days of fighting with Israel.

Gazans “completely forgot about the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic” while the fighting raged, officials said.
Gaza has witnessed a frantic return to life after clashes that killed more than 250 people, wounded 1,950, and destroyed residential buildings and key commercial facilities.
The Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza said that it is struggling to return to its work confronting the pandemic with the same energy it had shown before the conflict erupted.
Ashraf Al-Qidra, a ministry spokesman, said that Gazans were unable to follow health protocols and preventive measures during the fighting.
He said that before the recent conflict the health ministry had been expecting a decrease in the epidemiological curve, but now there were fears of a third wave of the pandemic.

FASTFACT

More than 100,000 Palestinians are believed to be sheltering in homes and schools run by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.

Rami Al-Abadla, director of the ministry’s safety and infection control unit, agreed, adding that “the outbreak of a third wave of coronavirus is strongly expected.”
Thousands of Palestinians have been forced from their homes and are sheltering in crowded facilities, he said.
More than 100,000 Palestinians are believed to be sheltering in homes and schools run by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).
Al-Abadla said that reimposing strict health measures in Gaza will be difficult.
“People will not follow any measures at the present time after facing difficult times and dangerous days,” he said.
Muhammad Abbas was among those who fled to schools run by UNRWA to escape the violence.
Abbas said that he took his pregnant wife, five children and disabled father to a school in Jabaliya camp in northern Gaza after fleeing his home in the village of Umm Al-Nasr in Beit Lahia, which was hit by Israeli airstrikes.

 

A total of 4,771 violations were recorded in the the four years to 2019, with Turkish prosecutors filing lawsuits against 4,907 people for taking part in public protests, the report claims. (Reuters/File)
Updated 31 May 2021
Arab News

  • Rights groups have claimed the move will undermine police accountability during demonstrations
Arab News

ISTANBUL: Thousands of Turkish protesters have been prosecuted in recent years amid a government crackdown on right of assembly, a new report by Turkey’s Human Rights Foundation has revealed.
A total of 4,771 violations were recorded in the the four years to 2019, with Turkish prosecutors filing lawsuits against 4,907 people for taking part in public protests, the report claims.
At least 999 people were sentenced to a total of 13,370 months in prison.
Protesters faced charges of membership in a terror group, damaging public property, resisting police or insulting the president.
The report said that about 4,900 protesters had been the victims of police violence, with some losing their lives.
Violence took place mostly during protests over the Kurdish conflict or the dismissal of public officials following the 2016 failed coup attempt.
“The destruction of the democratization process in Turkey reveals deep and systematic violations against the right to assembly and demonstration,” the report noted.
Turkey’s Constitutional Court recently highlighted the case of a protester, Erdal Sarikaya, who was blinded in one eye during the 2013 anti-government Gezi Park protests. Sixteen police officers involved in the violence were not prosecuted.
In Turkey, public officials cannot face a criminal investigation without approval by the authorities.
Sarikaya sued the authorities for his injury caused by a tear gas canister fired by police.

SPEEDREAD

• The report by Turkey’s Human Rights Foundation said that about 4,900 protesters had been the victims of police violence, with some losing their lives.

• Violence took place mostly during protests over the Kurdish conflict or the dismissal of public officials following the 2016 failed coup attempt.

The court ordered the state to pay compensation to Sarikaya and ordered an investigation into the police responsible for the injury.
During the Gezi Park protests, 11 demonstrators were killed and over 8,000 people injured, while there were more than 3,000 arrests.
In April, the human rights foundation revealed that 23 students were killed and 720 injured during protests in Turkey between 2015 and 2019.
Turkish police officers violated the rights to assembly of students mostly on university campuses, the report said.
Recently, hundreds of students were arrested and dozens faced police violence during a police crackdown on the country’s prestigious Bogazici University amid protests against the politically appointed rector of the university.
Police used tear gas and rubber bullets, injuring students and also journalists.
In April, a new directive banned citizens from recording police footage during protests. All audiovisual recordings of police at protests are now deemed illegal as they allegedly violate the privacy of police forces.
Rights groups have claimed the move will undermine police accountability during demonstrations.
According to a recent Human Rights Watch report, allegations of ill-treatment, police brutality and torture have increased significantly in recent years.
A Turkish woman was detained for a day on May 19 after a street interview in which she attacked “those who eat others’ shares,” a common Turkish idiom meaning that some people are benefiting from goods that don’t belong to them.
She was detained after sharing the claims on social media.

Sedat Peker. (Supplied)
Updated 31 May 2021
Arab News

  • SADAT was founded in 2012 by a retired general and 23 officers who were expelled from the Turkish Armed Forces due to hard-line Islamic allegiances
Arab News

JEDDAH: Turkey’s notorious mafia leader Sedat Peker has resurfaced this week in a new video accusing the country’s rulers of conspiring with a paramilitary force to send weapons to Al-Qaeda-linked terror groups in Syria.
In the eighth video of his series released on Sunday, he claimed that Turkey sent weapons to Al-Nusra jihadists in Syria through a paramilitary group and so-called “parallel army,” named SADAT, formed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s adviser.
Peker, who enjoyed close connections with Turkish rulers in the past, also detailed alleged cooperation between Turkish officials and Al-Nusra.
The fugitive mafia boss allegedly decided to send military equipment to Syrian Turkmens and shared the plan with a deputy from the ruling government in order to receive permission to dispatch the trucks in 2015.
“They said ‘lets send additional trucks to Syria with your aid convoy.’ We sent our trucks to Syria as aid trucks, then we posed for photos with them. However, I thought they sent other trucks to the Syrian Turkmen rebels,” he said.
The allegations were previously brought to the Turkish parliament by the opposition, but no further details were uncovered following government objections.
Ahmet Davutoglu, who was prime minister between 2014 and 2016 and now leads the breakaway Future Party, has been urged to provide accounts of the “corrupt irregularities” in Syria.
Peker alleged that the trucks sent to jihadists were orchestrated by a group within SADAT.
The consultancy group claims it is “the first and the only company in Turkey that internationally provides consultancy and military training services at the international defense and interior security sector,” according to its website.

HIGHLIGHT

Mafia leader Sedat Peker claims that Turkey sent weapons to Al-Nusra jihadists in Syria through a paramilitary group and so-called ‘parallel army,’ named SADAT, formed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s adviser.

SADAT was founded in 2012 by a retired general and 23 officers who were expelled from the Turkish Armed Forces due to hard-line Islamic allegiances.
 The paramilitary company is closely linked to the Turkish government and allegedly played a role in recruiting and providing training to jihadists during the Syrian and Libyan civil wars.
“They diverted aid trucks for Turkmen to Al-Nusra under my name, but I didn’t send them — SADAT did. I was informed about it from one of our Turkmen friends,” Peker said.
Peker, whose videos have reached millions of users on YouTube, said his videos are designed to “take revenge” against the Turkish government and especially Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, who allowed police officers to raid his home after he fell out with the regime.
In a previous video, the mafia boss accused Erkan Yildirim, son of Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, and former police chief Mehmet Agar, of orchestrating an international drug trafficking scheme involving Turkey, Colombia and Venezuela.
The latest video is titled “Young trees which are grown by storms cannot be destroyed by wind.”
Peker asks a question in the clip: “Now do you know what you need to do business in Syria?”
He alleged that doing “big business” in Syria — worth billions of dollars — requires the permission of not only the presidential head of administrative affairs, Metin Kiratli, but also of pro-government businesspeople Ramazan Ozturk and Murat Sancak, as well as a senior Al-Nusra militant, Abu Abdurrahman, who is responsible for financing jihadis.
Peker also implied that the money trail could never be tracked back to the Turkish state after it was hidden by a “corrupt network” with the help of the interior minister.
The mafia boss claimed to have opposed the aid to Al-Nusra because they were fighting Turkmen minorities in Syria.
Al-Nusra is now called Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham and retains control in Syria’s rebel-held region.
Turkey’s alleged links with jihadists in Syria made headlines back in 2015 following Russian claims.
In December 2015, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ankara of shooting down a Russian jet near the Turkish border with Syria in order to protect its oil supply lines with Daesh, although Turkey denied any involvement in the incident.
Russia’s defense minister also accused Erdogan and his family of taking part in the illegal oil trade.
“If you allege something, you should prove it,” Erdogan said in response.
Peker, a high-profile mafia figure since the 1990s, says he now resides in Dubai, but regularly moves to avoid being captured by Turkish authorities. He fled Turkey last year to avoid a criminal investigation.

Viktor Hvozd. (Photo/Twitter)
Updated 30 May 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • The Public Prosecution did not notice any apparent injuries on the body, and found blueness in his neck and face, secretions from his mouth, and red spots on his feet and back
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egyptian public prosecutor has revealed details of the drowning of the former Ukrainian foreign intelligence service head, Viktor Hvozd, in Sinai.

In a statement, he said that the Public Prosecution received a report from Dahab Central Hospital in South Sinai on Friday, stating that it had received the drowned body.

He also stated that a friend of Hvozd, who was accompanied by him during their dive, said that he was surprised by the deceased ascending to the surface of the water at an excessive speed. He tried to stop him in fear for his life but did not succeed, adding that when they reached the surface Hvozd removed his respirator and was still alive. Though he and another diver managed to get him ashore, Hvozd died after being transported to the hospital.

He confirmed that he did not accuse anyone of the death and that he was not under any criminal suspicion.

The attorney general’s statement said that the prosecution has investigated the friend of the deceased and the owner of the diving center whose equipment Hvozd used on the day of the incident, and the trainer who was accompanying them.

The Public Prosecution did not notice any apparent injuries on the body, and found blueness in his neck and face, secretions from his mouth, and red spots on his feet and back.

The statement said that the prosecution notified the Ukrainian Embassy of the incident and asked them to send an official representative to join the investigation.

Hvozd had been living in Dahab, in South Sinai, for some time.

 

Maronite Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi said that the crisis was caused by ‘greed and monopoly.’ (Getty Images)
Updated 31 May 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Lebanon lacks people characterized by a ‘pure patriotic thought,’ says top cleric
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Maronite Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi on Sunday accused the state of colluding against its people and said the political elite was unable to form a government even “to secure medicine, a loaf of bread, electricity and fuel.”

Al-Rahi, whose mediation efforts to unlock the impasse between President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri are faltering, also said the country lacked “courageous people” who had the will to build a homeland for the Lebanese and who were characterized by a “pure patriotic thought liberated from loyalty to the foreign powers.”
On Oct. 22 last year, Hariri was instructed to form a new government following the resignation of then-Prime Minister Hassan Diab in the aftermath of the Aug. 4 explosion at Beirut Port.
But Hariri and Aoun have been unable to agree on who should be in the new government and which portfolios should be allocated to whom. Each man has blamed the other for the lack of progress, even as the country battles with financial collapse and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cleric said part of the crisis being experienced by the Lebanese was caused by “greed and monopoly” and that he would adhere to the neutrality of Lebanon, so that it would not be a “platform for war, conflict and weapons.”
He called on security and judicial agencies “to raid the warehouses in which medicines are stored to gain after the removal of subsidies, and to stop the monopoly and close the smuggling routes.”
Earlier, activists from the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) circulated rumors on social networking sites about Hariri’s absence from Lebanon. The whispering campaign came after two proposed government lineups, sent by the president to Al-Rahi, were leaked.

FASTFACT

The cleric is mediating to unlock political impasse between President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri.

Hariri’s team viewed the two draft formations as “interfering with the powers of the prime minister-designate and an attempt to restrict his authority.”
MP Mohammed Al-Hajjar, from the Future Parliamentary Bloc, said while Hariri had no objection to the adoption of new initiatives to form a government, Aoun’s “imposition of a new, unconstitutional method for naming ministers was unacceptable.”
“There is an internal and international agreement on forming a government of specialists, not partisans, but Hezbollah does not want a government,” Al-Hajjar added. “Had it (Hezbollah) wanted, a government would have been formed from the beginning, and it is using its ally to implement its agenda.”
MP Nazih Najm, from the Future bloc, warned that without a government, there were no solutions for electricity, flour, diesel or medicine. He described the current propositions for solutions as “morphine injections.”
“The country, without an executive authority, is going to ruin,’ he said. “The president and the leader of the FPM, MP Gebran Bassil, need to realize that it is not possible to form a government that has more than one head because it will not work or produce. If the intention is to form a government similar to the current caretaker government, then things should remain as they are today.”
The country is experiencing shortages of basic items. Medicines are missing from pharmacies and fuel is rarely found at petrol stations.
Figures issued by the Banque du Liban showed that, during 2020, the bank sold foreign currencies for the import of medicines, medical supplies and raw materials for the pharmaceutical industry at a value of $1.17 million. From the start of 2021 until May 20, the bank sold these at a value of $1.43 million. Excess quantities of medicine were either lost to smuggling outside Lebanon or hidden pending the removal of subsidies.
The bank recorded a 30 percent increase in the amount of money in hard currencies to import fuel during the current year compared to the whole of 2020, meaning that fuel was either smuggled to Syria or stored, which is less likely.

Updated 30 May 2021
Reuters

  • Egypt completed vaccinating workers in all hotels in Southern Sinai and Red Sea provinces
  • Tourism revenue plunged by 70 percent in 2020 due to the pandemic
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt will lift restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, including easing the early closure of shops and restaurants, from Tuesday, the cabinet said.
Since May 6, stores, malls and restaurants had to close by 9 p.m. after a rise in infections.
Egypt imposed strict measures at the start of the pandemic, closing its airspace and setting nightly curfews to combat the spread of the virus, but it has remained largely open since June 2020.
As part of its efforts to save the tourism sector, it completed vaccinating workers in all hotels in Southern Sinai and Red Sea provinces and plans to vaccinate all residents of the two resorts of Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheik, the cabinet said on Sunday.
Tourism revenue, an important source of foreign currency for Egypt, plunged by 70 percent in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tourism usually accounts for up to 15 percent of gross domestic product.
Egypt is optimistic about welcoming more visitors this year with numbers increasing steadily since January to around half a million tourists a month, Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khaled El-Enany told Reuters in May.
Egypt had officially confirmed 260,659 coronavirus cases including 15,001 deaths as of Saturday. However, officials and experts say the real number of infections is far higher, but is not reflected in government figures because of low testing rates and the exclusion of private test results.

