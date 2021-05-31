You are here

  • Home
  • Review: Literary great Sahar Khalifeh recalls Palestinian heartbreak, joy

Review: Literary great Sahar Khalifeh recalls Palestinian heartbreak, joy

Review: Literary great Sahar Khalifeh recalls Palestinian heartbreak, joy
“My First and Only Love” is by literary giant Sahar Khalifeh. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y9kkj

Updated 21 sec ago
MANAL SHAKIR

Review: Literary great Sahar Khalifeh recalls Palestinian heartbreak, joy

Review: Literary great Sahar Khalifeh recalls Palestinian heartbreak, joy
Updated 21 sec ago
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: This incredible tale, which recalls Palestinian history in all its joys and heartbreaks, begins and ends in the Habs Al-Dam neighborhood of Nablus, following the lives of Nidal and the Al-Qahtan family. They are but one of the many taking part in the Palestinian resistance during the British Mandate in “My First and Only Love,” by literary giant Sahar Khalifeh.

Translated by Aida Bamia, Nidal recalls her childhood in Palestine, waking to the goldfinch’s song and walking among lemon trees as her uncle Wahid leads a resistance faction in the mountains and her uncle Amin sets up as a journalist in Jerusalem to document events as they unfold up until the death of their leader Abdel-Qader Al-Husseini in 1948.

Returning to her family home after decades, Nidal’s memories awaken in the place where she, her grandmother and mother used to live in the West Bank. The house is empty but was once full of people and hope — hope that the resistance would be successful, that Widad, Nidal’s mother, would have some luck for once, and that Nidal’s future would be bright. While not all their dreams came true, Nidal is determined to live where she wants after a lifetime of running, surrounded by her home, in all its beauty and where she initially saw her first love, a resistance fighter named Rabie.

Khalifeh invites readers into her character’s lives with fluidity and charm. She paints a Palestine that is fertile and whose people are bonded like branches of the same tree. They have been each other’s neighbors for generations, know each other’s histories and secrets.

In Asira, Nidal and her grandmother Zakiya visit Umm Nayef, who makes yogurt and gives them news of resistance fighters while British planes fly overhead. Country women carry basketfuls of grapes, figs and cheese for the market despite the exhaustion of resistance, the prisons that are overflowing with sentences that are longer than time itself, the olive trees that do not produce olives, and the young men scattered in the mountains, fighting for their home. They all look old to Nidal, but they are not. Fighting for independence takes its toll.

At a turning point for Palestinian independence in 1948, Khalifeh lays out the details from start to finish of the refusal of the Arab League to help the Palestinians before the end of the British Mandate in this heartbreaking narrative from an intimate perspective. Despite the pain, life still moved forward, love still flourished, hope still bloomed and the future continued to be fought for. Khalifeh writes stories that can move the earth as powerfully as she can move hearts. 

Topics: Sahar Khalifeh My First and Only Love

British-Lebanese actress Razane Jammal to join DC Universe

British-Lebanese actress Razane Jammal to join DC Universe
Razane Jammal will take on the role of Lyta Hall. File/Instagram
Updated 30 May 2021
Arab News

British-Lebanese actress Razane Jammal to join DC Universe

British-Lebanese actress Razane Jammal to join DC Universe
Updated 30 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese-British actress Razane Jammal is set to join the DC Universe. The “Paranormal” star was selected to join the cast of the new Netflix series “Sandman,” alongside fellow cast members Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook and Charles Dance.

“What a dream come true! Thrilled to have joined the DC family,” wrote Jammal to her 148,000 Instagram followers, announcing the exciting news.

The series is based on “The Sandman” comic book series created for DC by Neil Gaiman, who is co-writing the series alongside David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg. It follows the people and places affected by Morpheus (Sturridge), the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.

Jammal will take on the role of Lyta Hall, the best friend and travel companion of Rose Walker, who is one of the main protagonists of the comic book series.

The star gained prominence for her role as Lana Jarrar in Olivier Assayas’ award-winning mini-series “Carlos.” She would go on to feature in rapper Kanye West’s short film “Cruel Summer” in 2012.

The 33-year-old is also the star of Netflix series “Paranormal” based on the late Ahmed Khaled Tawfik’s best-selling book of the same name.

Topics: Razane Jammal

Egypt’s ‘King of the Sun’ exhibition proves to be a big draw in Prague

Egypt’s ‘King of the Sun’ exhibition proves to be a big draw in Prague
Updated 29 May 2021
Mostafa Galal

Egypt’s ‘King of the Sun’ exhibition proves to be a big draw in Prague

Egypt’s ‘King of the Sun’ exhibition proves to be a big draw in Prague
  • It is the first Egyptian antiquities exhibition in Prague and the largest exhibition of antiquities from the Old Kingdom
  • Ibrahim Mostafa, the inspector escorting the exhibition, said around 400 people were visiting every day
Updated 29 May 2021
Mostafa Galal

CAIRO: All tickets for the “Kings of the Sun” exhibition in Prague have been sold out until June 6, according to Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.
Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khaled Al-Anani launched the exhibition last August along with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis.
It is the first Egyptian antiquities exhibition in Prague and the largest exhibition of antiquities from the Old Kingdom.
A large number of Czechs have visited the exhibition, said Mostafa El-Wazeeri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, adding that it had attracted around 10,000 people since the show reopened on May 4. 
Ibrahim Mostafa, the inspector escorting the exhibition, said around 400 people were visiting every day.
Visits are taking place in line with COVID-19 precautionary measures — social distancing, face masks, hand sanitizer use, and time-reserved tickets. 
On display are 90 artifacts that were unearthed during excavations in Abusir by the Czech mission, including a basalt statue of King Raneferef.
The exhibition’s inauguration coincided with the 60th anniversary of the start of Czech archaeological work in Egypt.
The aim of the show is to offer Czech visitors a glimpse into ancient Egyptian civilization and encourage them to visit the country to see more of its monuments as well as enjoy its beaches and landscapes.

Topics: Egypt Czech Republic Kings of the Sun

Related

Special Local firm picked to organize opening ceremony of Grand Egyptian Museum
Middle-East
Local firm picked to organize opening ceremony of Grand Egyptian Museum
Two new museums open at Cairo airport
Art & Culture
Two new museums open at Cairo airport

‘The French Dispatch’ starring Lyna Khoudri up for Palme d’Or at Cannes

‘The French Dispatch’ starring Lyna Khoudri up for Palme d’Or at Cannes
Lyna Khoudri and Timothee Chalamet in ‘The French Dispatch.’ Supplied
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

‘The French Dispatch’ starring Lyna Khoudri up for Palme d’Or at Cannes

‘The French Dispatch’ starring Lyna Khoudri up for Palme d’Or at Cannes
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: US filmmaker Wes Anderson’s critically lauded “The French Dispatch,” starring French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri, is up for the prestigious Palme d’Or at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival, it’s been announced. 

The film will be competing against “Annette,” a musical film by French director Leos Carax that stars Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver, and Dutch filmmaker Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta.” 

The full lineup of the official competition will be announced on June 3. 

The last Cannes Film Festival took place in 2019, when the prestigious Palme d'Or went to South Korean film “Parasite” by Bong Joon-ho.

“The French Dispatch” was originally slated for release in July 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although the release was pushed to October 2020, it was later postponed indefinitely. 

It is set to join the line-up of this summer’s Cannes Film Festival, alongside the other films that were meant to premiere at the 2020 edition of the festival before it was canceled.

The 74th annual Cannes Film Festival will kick off on July 6 with Spike Lee presiding over the competition jury.

The film is scheduled to release in theaters on Oct. 22, 2021. Supplied

Meanwhile, the comedic drama, from Searchlight Pictures, has been scheduled to release on Oct. 22, 2021 in theaters, meaning that Khoudri is set to make her Hollywood debut.

Anderson’s tenth feature sees the actress star alongside a cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson, Willem Dafoe and more.

The comedy revolves around a group of journalists at a fictional American newspaper bureau based in a fictional 20th century French city, led by Bill Murray in a starring role as Arthur Howitzer Jr., the editor of the French Dispatch.

Khoudri plays a student activist and Chalamet’s love interest in the film. Supplied

Tracing three separate storylines, the whimsical film brings to life a collection of stories from the journal with the support of a stellar cast that also includes Benicio Del Toro, Frances McDormand, Adrien Brody, Kate Winslet and Elisabeth Moss.

Khoudri plays a student activist and Chalamet’s love interest in the film.

The 27-year-old actress first rose to prominence in her role as Nedjma in Mounia Meddour’s “Papicha.” For her work in the film, she won the Orizzonti Award for Best Actress at the 74th Venice Film Festival and she was nominated in the Cesar Awards’ Most Promising Actress category.

Topics: The French Dispatch Lyna Khoudri

Models Bella Hadid, Qaher Harhash debut Jean-Paul Gaultier’s first ready-to-wear collection in six years

Models Bella Hadid, Qaher Harhash debut Jean-Paul Gaultier’s first ready-to-wear collection in six years
Models Omar Sesay, Bella Hadid and Qaher Harhash star in new campaign for Jean-Paul Gaultier. Supplied
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

Models Bella Hadid, Qaher Harhash debut Jean-Paul Gaultier’s first ready-to-wear collection in six years

Models Bella Hadid, Qaher Harhash debut Jean-Paul Gaultier’s first ready-to-wear collection in six years
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: After more than half a decade, the house of Jean-Paul Gaultier has returned to ready-to-wear fashion with its latest collection. Titled “Les Marins by Jean Paul Gaultier,” the new collection marks the Parisian maison’s first ready-to-wear offering since 2014.  

“Les Marins,” which was co-designed by fashion talents Ottlolinger, Palomo Spain, Marvin M'Toumo, Alan Crocetti, and Lecourt Mansion, debuted on the brand’s haute couture website this week, with a nautical-inspired campaign that featured part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

The supermodel, whose parents are Dutch reality television star Yolanda Hadid and Palestinian real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, appears as a sultry mermaid in a series of campaign video directed by British photographer Charlotte Wales and shot by film cinematographer Pat Aldinger.

Hadid appeared in the campaign with model Omar Sesay and “fellow Palestinian brother” Qaher Harhash, who made headlines as the first man from Palestine to sign to a modeling agency. 

With an Israeli passport, the Jerusalem-born Harhash got signed by an agency in Tel Aviv when he was just 16-years-old, reportedly making him the first ever Palestinian male model.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Qaher (@qaherhar)

The 21-year-old is now based in Germany, where he is signed to Iconic Management.

“Oh!! In my wildest dreams this came true!! Somebody pinch me! (sic),” wrote Hadid on Instagram, adding: “It's been 6 years since @jpgaultierofficial launched a ready to wear collection. It is my honor, with much love and respect, to represent a brand like JPG. Especially side by side with my fellow Palestinian brother @qaherhar and the epic, and endlessly coooollll @sesay_omar (sic).”

Harhash wrote on Instagram: “Was an absolute heart-warming and beautiful experience to work with @bellahadid! Thankful for my JPG family. (sic)”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

On Wednesday, Jean-Paul Gaultier announced it was rebooting its ready-to-wear offerings with a new creative director, Florence Tétier.

Tetier’s first collection dropped just a few days later, with a nautically-themed offering punctuated with plenty of references to sailors, knots, seashells, and aquatic life throughout. 

There are sailor bandanas and caps, vintage-inspired swimsuits, seashell earrings, logo T-shirts and corset tops – most of which sold out by Friday morning. 

Topics: Bella Hadid Qaher Harhash

Palestinian duo Simi and Haze Khadra get starring role in Willow Smith’s new music video

Palestinian duo Simi and Haze Khadra get starring role in Willow Smith’s new music video
The identical twins appear in the nearly three-minute-long visual playing electric guitars. File/AFP
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

Palestinian duo Simi and Haze Khadra get starring role in Willow Smith’s new music video

Palestinian duo Simi and Haze Khadra get starring role in Willow Smith’s new music video
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: After dropping the single in April, US singer Willow Smith released the music video for her latest song “Transparent Soul” this week and the clip stars US-Palestinian DJ duo Simi and Haze Khadra.

The identical twins appear in the nearly three-minute-long visual playing electric guitars.

The duo, who are known for their bold, eclectic style, looked every part the rock stars, sporting mesh tops, plaid trousers, combat boots and vibrant blue streaks in their hair.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Simi & Haze (@simihaze)

“It’s funn timeeeZzzz w the band @willowsmith music video is out now checkkkkkk itttttt link in her bio (sic),” wrote the sisters on Instagram alongside a carousel of behind-the-scenes snaps from the music video.

The visuals see Smith, who is actor Will Smith's daughter, making her way through a dimly-lit club and getting into small altercations along the way before coming face to face with a strange silver figure that was following her around.

The song itself features backing drums by former Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker,

Although Simi and Haze don’t actually appear in the “Transparent Soul” song credits, Simi occasionally takes to their joint Instagram account to show off her electric guitar skills to their 1.2 million followers.

The 28-year-old routinely shares clips of herself playing classics such as Prince’s “Purple Rain” and “Lenny” by Stevie Ray Vaughan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Simi & Haze (@simihaze)

Meanwhile, it’s not the first time that the sisters — raised by Palestinian parents between Riyadh, London and Dubai — have made an appearance in a music video. The jet-setting sister duo recently starred in an unreleased music video for American musician Beck, in which they featured as members of a girl band called “The Boyz.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Simi & Haze (@simihaze)

It’s been a busy week for the identical twins, who attended Sudanese-Canadian artist Mustafa Ahmed’s (formerly known as Mustafa the Poet) listening party for his debut full-length album “When Smoke Rises” in Los Angeles.

 “Was beautiful to hear the story behind each song,” Simi and Haze wrote on their Instagram Story, alongside a picture from the album listening party. “Thank you for gracing us with your beautiful words and voice,” they added.

Topics: Simi Haze

Latest updates

Review: Literary great Sahar Khalifeh recalls Palestinian heartbreak, joy
Review: Literary great Sahar Khalifeh recalls Palestinian heartbreak, joy
Australia finds more coronavirus infections in nursing homes
Australia finds more coronavirus infections in nursing homes
Yemeni information minister warns of continued Houthi attacks in Red Sea
Yemeni information minister warns of continued Houthi attacks in Red Sea
China to send 3 male astronauts to its space station in June
China to send 3 male astronauts to its space station in June
Mass vaccination creates healthy oasis in Brazilian city
Mass vaccination creates healthy oasis in Brazilian city

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.