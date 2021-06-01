You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi-backed real estate startup in talks to expand into KSA

Saudi-backed real estate startup in talks to expand into KSA

Saudi-backed real estate startup in talks to expand into KSA
Rami Tabbara, a co-founder of Stake and a former senior vice president of sales at developer DAMAC. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/48yew

Updated 15 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Saudi-backed real estate startup in talks to expand into KSA

Saudi-backed real estate startup in talks to expand into KSA
  • The company allows investors to buy shares in a property and earn regular returns in the form of quarterly dividends
Updated 15 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Stake, a Dubai-based financial technology (fintech) and real estate investment platform backed by Saudi investors, is in talks to expand into Saudi Arabia.

Launched in December 2020 to disrupt the region’s real estate investment market, Stake is based in the FinTech Hive in the Dubai International Financial Centre. It was established by co-founders Rami Tabbara, a former senior vice president of sales at developer DAMAC, and Manar Mahmassani, a former managing director at Falcon Group and vice president at Deutsche Bank.

The company allows investors to buy shares in a property and earn regular returns in the form of quarterly dividends. The entry-level for investors is 2,000 dirham ($544), all the way up to a third of the value of an individual property.

Stake announced on Tuesday that it has raised $4 million in a seed funding round led by Combined Growth Real Estate, a company led by Amer Hammour, founder and chairman of Madison Marquette, a US-based real estate investment management company.

It also attracted participation from Dubai-based private family office Vivium Capital, Zurich-headquartered venture capital firm Verve Ventures, UK-based Chalgrove Properties Limited, Riyadh-based Lama Holding and Mishaal Alireza, a Saudi Arabian angel investor.

Alireza told Arab News: “I am very proud to have supported Stake since their launch. Their proposition is bringing positive change to the real estate market by propelling it to the digital age and by creating an all-inclusive real estate proposition for investors in the region and abroad. I look forward to seeing them play an important role in the real estate and fintech market across Saudi Arabia and the Gulf.”

FASTFACTS

• Launched in December 2020 to disrupt the region’s real estate investment market, Stake is based in the FinTech Hive in the Dubai International Financial Center.

• The company allows investors to buy shares in a property and earn regular returns in the form of quarterly dividends. The entry-level for investors is 2,000 dirham ($544), all the way up to a third of the value of an individual property.

Stake currently operates in Dubai, but it is planning to use the new funding to expand into Saudi Arabia, co-founder Tabbara told Arab News.

“We are already in talks with Saudi-based real estate developers on how we can partner in bringing Stake to the Kingdom. With all the positive changes that are happening at record speed, we believe that this is the best time to launch a product like Stake in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

“We have the perfect ingredients to make our entry into the market successful. The population has a 92 percent smartphone penetration rate and an affinity to property investment, and the government’s Vision 2030 supports increasing property supply and ownership,” he added.

Stake will use the funds to scale and enhance the platform by introducing new products and features, invest in sales and marketing, and expand its current workforce of 15 employees.

Commenting on Saudi expansion in December last year, Tabbara said: “Saudi Arabia is a big market for us. We believe there is huge potential there.”

Since launching five months ago, Stake has attracted over 4,000 registered users from 54 different nations and is seeing a 30 percent month-on-month increase in average sales. As well as expanding into Saudi Arabia, Stake is also eying a move into the UK market.

Topics: real estate stake Rami Tabbarra

Related

Saudi real estate firm Dar Al Arkan profits soar
Business & Economy
Saudi real estate firm Dar Al Arkan profits soar
Latest reforms will boost KSA real estate, says analyst
Business & Economy
Latest reforms will boost KSA real estate, says analyst

Saudi builder MMG investors win $10m payout in Kingdom’s first class action

Saudi builder MMG investors win $10m payout in Kingdom’s first class action
Updated 13 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi builder MMG investors win $10m payout in Kingdom’s first class action

Saudi builder MMG investors win $10m payout in Kingdom’s first class action
  • Saudi Arabia introduced a new class action regime in 2017 for claims by shareholders of listed companies in the Kingdom
Updated 13 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Executives at Saudi builder Mohammad Al Mojil Group (MMG) and an auditor have been ordered to pay SR40.2 million ($10.7 million) to a group of shareholders in the Kingdom’s first investor class action.
It follows a ruling by the General Secretariat of Committees for Resolution of Securities Disputes in the case that involved the manipulation of financial statements to give a false impression of the company following its 2008 IPO and in the three years that followed.
The class action was brought against Adel bin Mohammad bin Hamad Almojil, Fahad bin Ali bin Saad Alraqttan, Ibrahim bin Sa’ad bin Ibrahim Alshuai’r, Sek Choy Choong, Amaar bin Adnan bin Ibrahim Qudoomy, Deloitte & Touche Company and Baker bin Abdullah Abu-alkhai.
Saudi Arabia introduced a new class action regime in 2017 for claims by shareholders of listed companies in the Kingdom.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia MMG construction

Related

Body formed to ensure sustainable environment in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Body formed to ensure sustainable environment in Saudi Arabia

Sudanese bank launches first green sukuk for renewable energy

Sudanese bank launches first green sukuk for renewable energy
Updated 51 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

Sudanese bank launches first green sukuk for renewable energy

Sudanese bank launches first green sukuk for renewable energy
  • The 4.75 billion Sudanese pounds fund ($11.3 million) launched by Sanabel aims to finance the production of 55 megawatt hours per day
  • Some $500 million has been invested in solar power in Sudan for an annual output of 500 megawatt hours
Updated 51 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: A Sudanese bank on Monday launched an investment fund offering what it said was the country’s first green sukuk — or bonds compliant with Islamic banking principles — aimed at financing renewable energy for commercial use.
The 4.75 billion Sudanese pounds fund ($11.3 million) launched by Sanabel, a subsidiary of the Bank of Khartoum, aims to finance the production of 55 megawatt hours per day, according to its prospectus, for industries such as agriculture and mining.
More than 60 percent of Sudan’s population does not have access to electricity, and the country does not produce enough to cover current consumption, according to United Nations estimates. Power cuts have grown more frequent over the past year, while diesel for generators is often scarce and more expensive after recent subsidy cuts.
This has impacted industries from agriculture to health care and has pushed many to seek renewable energy sources such as solar power on an individual basis.
The investment fund, launched in partnership with Nahda Company for Sustainable Development and the Arab-African Company, will be split into sukuk worth 500 Sudanese pounds each.
Some $500 million has been invested in solar power in Sudan for an annual output of 500 megawatt hours, according to Saurest Investment, one of several companies active in the sector.
Sudan’s banking sector is facing a major shake-up as the country emerges from decades of economic isolation and sanctions.

Topics: Sudan Renewable Energy energy Sukuk

Related

Prehistoric cemetery in Sudan shows war has been hell forever
Offbeat
Prehistoric cemetery in Sudan shows war has been hell forever
KSRelief launches medical campaign to combat blindness in Sudan
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief launches medical campaign to combat blindness in Sudan

Brent hits $70 ahead of OPEC+ meet

Brent hits $70 ahead of OPEC+ meet
Updated 56 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

Brent hits $70 ahead of OPEC+ meet

Brent hits $70 ahead of OPEC+ meet
  • Prices were also boosted after data from China showed that factory activity expanded at its fastest this year in May
Updated 56 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Tuesday, with Brent topping $70, as optimism grew over the fuel demand outlook during the summer driving season of the United States, the world’s top oil consumer.
Prices were also boosted after data from China showed that factory activity expanded at its fastest this year in May.
Brent crude futures for August gained 83 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $70.15 a barrel by 0223 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude for July was at $67.61 a barrel, up $1.29, or nearly 2 percent from Friday’s close, with no settlement price for Monday due to a US public holiday.
“While there are concerns over tighter COVID-19 related restrictions across parts of Asia, the market appears to be more focused on the positive demand story from the US and parts of Europe,” analysts from ING Economics said in a note on Tuesday.
“In the US, the summer driving season officially got underway following the Memorial Day weekend, and we have entered this period with gasoline inventories already trending lower, and not too far from a 5-year low for this time of the year.”
Tracking firm GasBuddy said Sunday’s US gasoline demand jumped 9.6 percent above the average of the previous four Sundays, the highest Sunday demand since the summer of 2019.
The price gains were capped, though, as more output is expected to hit the market.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies — known as OPEC+ — are likely to agree to continue to slowly ease supply curbs at a meeting on Tuesday, OPEC sources said, as producers balance an expected recovery in demand against a possible increase in Iranian output.
OPEC+ decided in April to return 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd) of supply to the market from May to July, as it anticipated global demand would rise despite surging coronavirus cases in India, the world’s third-largest oil consumer.
“We believe that the market will be able to absorb this additional supply, and so would expect the group to confirm that they will increase output as planned over the next 2 months,” ING Economics analysts added.

Topics: Oil Brent

Related

Oil prices climb as demand to outstrip supply in H2
Business & Economy
Oil prices climb as demand to outstrip supply in H2
US records show Iran oil cargo landed one month after ship seizure
Business & Economy
US records show Iran oil cargo landed one month after ship seizure

OECD sees higher world GDP growth but fears ‘headwinds’

OECD sees higher world GDP growth but fears ‘headwinds’
Updated 01 June 2021
AFP

OECD sees higher world GDP growth but fears ‘headwinds’

OECD sees higher world GDP growth but fears ‘headwinds’
  • World economy will expand by 5.8 percent this year
Updated 01 June 2021
AFP

PARIS: The OECD raised its 2021 global GDP growth forecast Monday but warned that “too many headwinds persist” as not enough COVID vaccines are reaching emerging economies, making the world vulnerable to variants.

The world economy will expand by 5.8 percent this year, up from a previous estimate of 5.6 percent, the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said in a report.

This follows a massive global recession last year that was caused by lockdowns and travel curbs imposed by governments to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“It is with some relief that we can see the economic outlook brightening, but with some discomfort that it is doing so in a very uneven way,” OECD chief Laurence Boone said in the report.

The recovery is uneven so far, with the US and China returning to pre-pandemic levels and forecast to have much stronger growth than other major economies such as Japan and Germany.

The 38-nation organization, whose members account for 60 percent of the global gross domestic product, applauded the rapid reaction of governments to prop up the economy.

“Never in a crisis has policy support — be it health, with the record speed of vaccine development, monetary, fiscal or financial — been so swift and effective,” Boone said.

“Yet, too many headwinds persist,” she warned.

Boone said it was “very disturbing” that not enough vaccines were reaching emerging and low-income economies.

“This is exposing these economies to a fundamental threat because they have less policy capacity to support activity than advanced economies,” she said.

The warning comes as the emergence of more contagious coronavirus variants has raised concerns around the world, with India battling a strain that has caused a surge in cases and deaths.

“As long as the vast majority of the global population is not vaccinated, all of us remain vulnerable to the emergence of new variants,” Boone said.

New lockdowns would hurt confidence while companies, which are saddled with more debt than before the pandemic, could go bankrupt, she said.

Another risk to the global GDP is how financial markets could react to concerns about inflation, the OECD said.

Analysts have voiced concerns that rising inflation will prompt central banks to withdraw their easy-money policies to prevent the economy from overheating.

The OECD said the price increases are only temporary and linked to the economic recovery.

“What is of most concern, in our view, is the risk that financial markets fail to look through temporary price increases and relative price adjustments, pushing market interest rates and volatility higher,” Boone said.

“Vigilance is needed.”

Topics: OECD Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)

Related

OECD hikes 2021 world growth forecast to 5.6% on vaccine, stimulus rollout
Business & Economy
OECD hikes 2021 world growth forecast to 5.6% on vaccine, stimulus rollout
A collapse of global tax talks could cost $100 billion, OECD says
Business & Economy
A collapse of global tax talks could cost $100 billion, OECD says

Riyadh to become Mideast advertising hub, says Martin Sorrell

Riyadh to become Mideast advertising hub, says Martin Sorrell
Updated 01 June 2021
Frank Kane

Riyadh to become Mideast advertising hub, says Martin Sorrell

Riyadh to become Mideast advertising hub, says Martin Sorrell
  • Veteran adman who created world’s largest agency now works with NEOM and Qiddiya
Updated 01 June 2021
Frank Kane

RIYADH: Riyadh is set to become the advertising capital of the Middle East, according to Sir Martin Sorrell, the veteran adman who created the largest agency in the world.

Speaking on the sidelines of last week’s Tourism Recovery Summit in the Saudi capital, Sorrell told Arab News: “Originally I think you’d probably say the heart of the advertising marketing service industry was Beirut and then it moved to Dubai, and now it’s moving to Riyadh.”

Since Sorrell left WPP, the company he founded in 1985 and which became the biggest advertising and communications group in the world, he has made S4 Capital the fastest-growing digital advertising business in the sector.

“We look at the Middle East as a whole obviously, in which Saudi Arabia is a key part, and I think things have shifted over the years that I’ve been in the industry,” he said.

Sorrell said that recent moves by the Kingdom to insist companies wanting to do business with government agencies had to have a regional headquarters in Riyadh would be effective.

“It may be contentious, but you know if it’s the rules you’re probably going to have to respond to it because, in the context of the Middle East, obviously Saudi is extremely important, and on a global basis as well,” he said.

S4 Capital could join the rush to set up in Riyadh, he hinted. “Well, it depends on how things develop, but we’re putting a lot of effort into our operation here and Saudi Arabia is important in the context of the overall operation,” he said.

Sorrell’s new business has picked up clients in Saudi Arabia, including work for two of the big megaprojects, NEOM and the Qiddiya entertainment city. He said that the scope of the Kingdom’s ambitions in the Vision 2030 transformation strategy matched his own in the advertising business.

“They are hugely ambitious targets with a lot of pressure for performance and reaching those targets, so I think a hugely ambitious program. Is it achievable? Well, you know, I believe we’re setting ‘big hairy goals’ at S4, so I would agree with setting big hairy goals.”

He saw big opportunities in tourism in Saudi Arabia. “I think the tourism thing is just beginning. Listening to the minister, Ahmed Al-Khateeb, you think about Saudi tourism, and you realize they are starting with almost a clean sheet of paper, like we did at S4 three years ago. So, you’re not held back by the albatross of analog or historic structures or approaches,” he said.

Sorrell said that the biggest challenge Saudi Arabia faced in its tourism plans were constraints on human capital, with the need to educate, train and develop a local workforce to manage the strategy.

“You really have to be highly disruptive in this business and Saudi in a tourist sense can be highly disruptive. With NEOM you have the benefits of the old culture, the crossing point of three religions, the proximity to east and west. It has the tradition and the culture and the sea and the mountains and skiing in Saudi Arabia, all that. As a result, big changes will take place, but the issue is human capital,” he said.

Most of S4 Capital’s current business is in America, but Sorrell has big expansion plans in Asia, the Middle East and Africa. He estimated that digital advertising now accounted for half the global market, and that this would rise to 70 percent over the next five years.

Sorrell recently upgraded profit forecasts for S4 Capital after what he called “whopper” client wins, and now expects 30 percent profit growth this year, with markets expecting around $150 million profits on roughly $900 million of revenue.

The advertising veteran left WPP in acrimony after allegations of misconduct that he has repeatedly denied and which he said were driven by “personal animus.” He is still in legal dispute with the company he ran for 30 years over nonpayment of share awards.

WPP said that it was withholding the awards because of alleged media leaks by Sorrell. “That’s a bit rich coming from them,” he told Arab News.

Topics: Riyadh Martin Sorrell Mideast

Related

Riyadh also scored well globally in the study, ranking 14th in Dojo’s list and beating several major capitals and cities around the world for entrepreneurship. (Shutterstock/AFP/File Photos)
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh a regional leader for innovation and entrepreneurship, study finds
Gaming giant looks to Riyadh as regional e-sports hub
Sport
Gaming giant looks to Riyadh as regional e-sports hub

Latest updates

Saudi builder MMG investors win $10m payout in Kingdom’s first class action
Saudi builder MMG investors win $10m payout in Kingdom’s first class action
Sudanese bank launches first green sukuk for renewable energy
Sudanese bank launches first green sukuk for renewable energy
Australia’s Victoria state urges patience on COVID-19 lockdown end date
Australia’s Victoria state urges patience on COVID-19 lockdown end date
Brent hits $70 ahead of OPEC+ meet
Brent hits $70 ahead of OPEC+ meet
Philippines extends COVID-19 curbs in capital, ban on inbound travel from several countries
Philippines extends COVID-19 curbs in capital, ban on inbound travel from several countries

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.