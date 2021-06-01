You are here

  • Home
  • Daesh extremists arrested in Morocco for planning attacks against military targets

Daesh extremists arrested in Morocco for planning attacks against military targets

Daesh extremists arrested in Morocco for planning attacks against military targets
Aerial view taken 29 September 2001 over Marrakech of Jamaa El Fna place with the Koutoubia mosque. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4xhdd

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Daesh extremists arrested in Morocco for planning attacks against military targets

Daesh extremists arrested in Morocco for planning attacks against military targets
  • The militants were operating in two villages: Tamdafelt and Beni Khalled
  • Security forces seized electronic devices, uniforms, and weapons from the suspects’ homes
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Two Daesh militants were caught in Morocco after planning to carry out attacks on various military facilities, the country’s counter-extremism office said.
The militants were operating in two villages: Tamdafelt and Beni Khalled.
Security forces seized electronic devices, uniforms, and weapons from the suspects’ homes, Al-Arabiya TV reported.
The two suspects declared their support for the current leader of Daesh, Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi.
Daesh has been seeking to find a foothold in Morocco to carry out attacks, according to what was confirmed by a senior security official in the country.
The extremist threats facing Morocco are mainly the return of fighters from Syria, Iraq and Libya, Habboub Cherkaoui, head of the Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation told Al-Arabiya TV.

Topics: Morocco Daesh

Related

Spain accuses Morocco of ‘aggression’ and ‘blackmail’ over migrant crisis
World
Spain accuses Morocco of ‘aggression’ and ‘blackmail’ over migrant crisis
Spain hopes for swift end to spat with Morocco as more migrants sent back
World
Spain hopes for swift end to spat with Morocco as more migrants sent back

Netanyahu opponents grapple to form cabinet before deadline

Netanyahu opponents grapple to form cabinet before deadline
Updated 01 June 2021

Netanyahu opponents grapple to form cabinet before deadline

Netanyahu opponents grapple to form cabinet before deadline
  • Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid, a secular centrist, and religious nationalist Naftali Bennett were locked in talks late into the night Monday on the terms of a “change alliance”
  • The discussions come as Israel’s longest serving premier is on trial on criminal charges of fraud, bribery and breach of trust while in office
Updated 01 June 2021

Jerusalem: Israeli politicians worked against the clock Tuesday to overcome final hurdles to building a coalition that would end the record rule of right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid, a secular centrist, and religious nationalist Naftali Bennett were locked in talks late into the night Monday on the terms of a “change alliance” to unseat the premier ahead of a Wednesday midnight deadline.
“The coalition negotiation team sat all night and made progress toward creating a unity government,” a Bennett spokesman said in a statement.
He said Bennett, who heads the Yamina party, would meet Lapid — leader of the Yesh Atid party — again in the afternoon.
The discussions come as Israel’s longest serving premier is on trial on criminal charges of fraud, bribery and breach of trust while in office, accusations he denies.
Former TV anchor Lapid inched closer to success Sunday when he and tech millionaire Bennett overcame their sharp political differences and publicly agreed to join a “national unity government” in which both would serve as premier, with Bennett going first.
Lapid was tasked with forming a government after Netanyahu failed to do so following Israel’s fourth inconclusive election in less than two years.
Efforts to form a new government without Netanyahu have picked up speed after an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire on May 21 halted 11 days of hostilities with Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip.
They have left the 71-year-old prime minister, who heads the right-wing Likud party, scrambling to scupper the new alliance against him.
Lawyers for the Likud on Tuesday tried to hobble the emerging coalition by challenging Bennett’s right to serve first as prime minister when Lapid was charged with forming the government.
But the legal adviser to Israel’s president knocked down the challenge.
Netanyahu, in power for 12 straight years after an earlier three-year term, had warned on Sunday of “a left-wing government dangerous to the state of Israel.”
Lapid said Monday that obstacles remained to build the diverse coalition necessary to unseat the premier, but encouraged his party to be upbeat.
“That’s our first test — to see if we can find smart compromises in the coming days to achieve the greater goal.”
Lapid, 57, is seeking to cobble together an unlikely alliance including Bennett, a supporter of Jewish settlements in the Israel-occupied West Bank, as well as Arab-Israeli lawmakers.
In order to build such an anti-Netanyahu bloc, he must sign individual agreements with seven parties, whose members would then vote in parliament to confirm their coalition.
They include the hawkish New Hope party of Netanyahu’s former ally Gideon Saar and right-wing secular nationalist Avigdor Lieberman’s pro-settlement Yisrael Beitenu party.
The centrist Blue and White party of Defense Minister Benny Gantz, the historically powerful center-left Labour party, and the dovish Meretz party would also join.
But to achieve the required 61 seats in the 120-seat parliament, the emerging alliance still needs the backing of four more lawmakers.
Lapid is counting on parties representing Palestinian citizens of Israel, which have not yet announced their intentions.
Despite the votes stacking up against him, it is too early to count out the wily Netanyahu, political scientist Jonathan Rynhold of Bar Ilan University has said.
“It’s never done until it’s done, particularly because, even if they (the opposition) got by far the best hand, Bibi is the best card player by miles, you can’t count him out.”
If Lapid fails to muster a majority, and lawmakers cannot agree on another candidate for prime minister, Israelis will return, yet again, to the polls.

Related

Netanyahu’s disparate rivals try to nail down pact to unseat him
Middle-East
Netanyahu’s disparate rivals try to nail down pact to unseat him
Update Netanyahu's grip on power loosens as far-right leader Bennett backs rival coalition video
Middle-East
Netanyahu's grip on power loosens as far-right leader Bennett backs rival coalition

‘Technical problem’ on Iranian fighter jet kills 2 pilots: Iran TV

‘Technical problem’ on Iranian fighter jet kills 2 pilots: Iran TV
Updated 01 June 2021
AP

‘Technical problem’ on Iranian fighter jet kills 2 pilots: Iran TV

‘Technical problem’ on Iranian fighter jet kills 2 pilots: Iran TV
  • The report said an investigation was underway as to what had caused the malfunction of the fighter jet
  • Iran’s air force has an assortment of US-made military aircraft purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution
Updated 01 June 2021
AP

TEHRAN, Iran: An Iranian fighter jet on Tuesday developed a “technical problem” that killed both of the aircraft’s pilots, state TV reported.
The report said the incident happened in the country’s southwest, in the city of Dezful, 444 kilometers (270 miles) from the capital, Tehran and near the border with Iraq.
The report said an investigation was underway as to what had caused the malfunction of the Iranian air force’s F-5 fighter jet. The TV said it happened before takeoff. It did not elaborate.
The report, citing an informed source, identified the pilots as Kianoush Basati and Hossein Nami, without providing their rank. Authorities were investigating, it said.
Iran’s air force has an assortment of US-made military aircraft purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. It also has Russian-made MiG and Sukhoi planes. Decades of Western sanctions have made it hard to maintain the aging fleet.

Topics: Iran Fighter Jet

Related

Iran’s cabinet dismisses central bank chief Hemmati
Middle-East
Iran’s cabinet dismisses central bank chief Hemmati

Germany and UN to hold Libya conference in Berlin on June 23

Germany and UN to hold Libya conference in Berlin on June 23
Updated 01 June 2021
Reuters

Germany and UN to hold Libya conference in Berlin on June 23

Germany and UN to hold Libya conference in Berlin on June 23
  • Libya’s interim government is to participate for the first time in the Berlin talks which were launched with a first conference in January 2020
Updated 01 June 2021
Reuters
BERLIN: Germany, together with the United Nations, will host a Libya conference in Berlin on June 23, Germany’s foreign office announced on Tuesday.
Libya’s interim government is to participate for the first time in the Berlin talks which were launched with a first conference in January 2020, a spokeswoman for the ministry said in a statement.

Yemeni officials say vessel capsized at Hodeida port; 1 dead

Yemeni officials say vessel capsized at Hodeida port; 1 dead
Updated 01 June 2021
AP

Yemeni officials say vessel capsized at Hodeida port; 1 dead

Yemeni officials say vessel capsized at Hodeida port; 1 dead
  • The strategic Hodeida port handles about 70 percent of Yemen’s commercial and humanitarian imports
  • The conflict has killed more than 130,000 people and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian disaster
Updated 01 June 2021
AP

SANAA, Yemen: A vessel capsized on Tuesday while offloading cargo at Yemen’s Red Sea port of Hodeida, leaving at least one worker dead, Yemeni officials said.
The cargo is owned by the UN food agency, said the officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to reporters. It was not immediately clear what caused the vessel to capsize. But the officials said the vessel was old.
The strategic Hodeida port handles about 70 percent of Yemen’s commercial and humanitarian imports.
The World Food Program did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment.
Yemen, already the Arab world’s poorest country, has been caught in a grinding civil war since 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi rebels captured much of the country’s north and the capital of Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognized government to flee.
The following year, a Saudi-led coalition intervened to wage war on the Houthis and restore the government to power. It also imposed a land, sea and air embargo on Yemen.
The conflict has killed more than 130,000 people and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian disaster.
The UN has warned that 16 million people in Yemen — or about half the population — could face serious food insecurity. Tens of thousands of people already live in famine-like conditions.

Topics: Hodeida

Related

Yemeni minister condemns Houthi attack on market south of Hodeidah
Middle-East
Yemeni minister condemns Houthi attack on market south of Hodeidah
Yemeni minister warns of continued Houthi attacks in Red Sea, escalation of African migrant recruits
Middle-East
Yemeni minister warns of continued Houthi attacks in Red Sea, escalation of African migrant recruits

Dubai offers Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to 12-15 year olds

Dubai offers Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to 12-15 year olds
Updated 01 June 2021
Reuters

Dubai offers Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to 12-15 year olds

Dubai offers Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to 12-15 year olds
  • The UAE has among the world’s highest immunization rates
Updated 01 June 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Dubai, the second-largest member of the United Arab Emirates federation, has started offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to 12-15 year olds, the government media office said on Twitter on Tuesday.
The Reuters COVID-19 tracker shows that the UAE has among the world’s highest immunization rates, with about two thirds of its population having taken two doses of the Pfizer-BionTech, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca or Sputnik V vaccines.

Topics: Dubai UAE Pfizer Coronavirus

Related

Update UAE allows Pfizer COVID-19 dose for emergency use in 12-15 year olds
Middle-East
UAE allows Pfizer COVID-19 dose for emergency use in 12-15 year olds
Dubai aims to inoculate 70% of population with Pfizer vaccine in 2021
Middle-East
Dubai aims to inoculate 70% of population with Pfizer vaccine in 2021

Latest updates

Daesh extremists arrested in Morocco for planning attacks against military targets
Daesh extremists arrested in Morocco for planning attacks against military targets
Mideast, Arab-focused films head to New York’s Tribeca Film Festival 
Mideast, Arab-focused films head to New York’s Tribeca Film Festival 
Aramco and ADNOC seen gaining more power with Shell Dutch ruling
Aramco and ADNOC seen gaining more power with Shell Dutch ruling
Over 90% in Ethiopia’s Tigray need emergency food aid: UN
Over 90% in Ethiopia’s Tigray need emergency food aid: UN
Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte opposes full disclosure of deadly drug raid details
Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte opposes full disclosure of deadly drug raid details

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.