You are here

  • Home
  • Suez Canal Authority showing ‘full flexibility’ in Ever Given compensation talks

Suez Canal Authority showing ‘full flexibility’ in Ever Given compensation talks

Suez Canal Authority showing ‘full flexibility’ in Ever Given compensation talks
Ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mgs6k

Updated 14 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Suez Canal Authority showing ‘full flexibility’ in Ever Given compensation talks

Suez Canal Authority showing ‘full flexibility’ in Ever Given compensation talks
  • Rabie said the authority had been keen on providing all means of cooperation for the crew since the beginning of the crisis
Updated 14 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said Monday it was showing “full flexibility” in compensation talks with the owner of the Ever Given container ship, which got stuck in the strategic waterway earlier this year and disrupted global trade.

Osama Rabie, who heads the authority, told a delegation from India’s embassy in Egypt that the SCA would spare no effort in ensuring the negotiations’ swift success.

The talks are continuing despite an ongoing legal dispute with the ship’s Japanese owner, Shoei Kisen, over the vessel’s seizure by the authority.

The delegation was discussing joint coordination with the SCA and following up on the condition of the Indian crew onboard the impounded ship, which is being held in the waiting area of the Great Lake in Ismailia.

The delegation was allowed on board the ship to check on the crew members, said the SCA.

Rabie said the authority had been keen on providing all means of cooperation for the crew since the beginning of the crisis.

He praised the strong bilateral relations between the two countries, pointing out the “pivotal role” that India played in the global economy.

The Indian consul thanked the SCA for all the facilities being provided to the crew.

The SCA has responded to all the requests made by the ship owner regarding the crew, including allowing two members to leave the 200,000-ton cargo vessel and return to their country for personal emergency reasons.

Rabie rejected rumors that the crew had been detained, saying they were free to leave or be replaced as long as the captain stayed on board as the guardian of the vessel and its cargo.

The ship ran aground on March 23 and was refloated on March 29 by Egyptian tugboats and diggers, with the assistance of the tide.

Topics: Suez Canal Authority Ever Green container ship

Related

Special Egyptian court adjourns Suez Canal ship-block case for further compensation talks
Middle-East
Egyptian court adjourns Suez Canal ship-block case for further compensation talks
Navigation movement in the Suez Canal was not affected, as the route of the northern channel was diverted to pass through the eastern channel to cross the New Suez Canal. (AFP)
Middle-East
Suez Canal Authority swiftly repairs container ship after sudden engine failure

Pentagon official warns of Hezbollah threat to Lebanon’s stability amid financial crisis

Pentagon official warns of Hezbollah threat to Lebanon’s stability amid financial crisis
Updated 01 June 2021
Arab News

Pentagon official warns of Hezbollah threat to Lebanon’s stability amid financial crisis

Pentagon official warns of Hezbollah threat to Lebanon’s stability amid financial crisis
Updated 01 June 2021
Arab News

LONDON: US military officials warned on Tuesday of the threat posed by Hezbollah to Lebanon’s stability amid the economic crisis wracking the country.

The concerns were raised in a discussion on Washington’s defense cooperation with Lebanon.
The US has provided support for more than 15 years to the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), but the increasing influence of the terrorist-designated Hezbollah in Lebanese politics has strained the partnership.

“Hezbollah’s terrorist and illicit activities threaten Lebanon’s security, stability, and sovereignty,” Dana Stroul, deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East, told a conference hosted by the Middle East Institute. “It (Hezbollah) is more concerned with its own interests than what is best for the Lebanese people.”
The financial and political crisis in Lebanon has seen the value of the local currency plunge, wiping out people’s savings and salaries.

The panel heard how the crash has placed increasing pressure on members of the LAF, who are now struggling to make ends meet.

“The administration remains keenly interested in Lebanon’s stability, and as a result we are committed to working with the LAF to find ways to bolster them in this time of crisis,” Stroul added.

Topics: Hezbollah Lebanon Dana Stroul US Department of Defense Pentagon

Related

US Treasury Targets Hezbollah finance official and shadow bankers in Lebanon
Middle-East
US Treasury Targets Hezbollah finance official and shadow bankers in Lebanon
Special Explained: How Hezbollah built a drug empire via its ‘narcoterrorist strategy’ graphic
Middle-East
Explained: How Hezbollah built a drug empire via its ‘narcoterrorist strategy’

Human Rights Watch says Houthis blocking COVID-19 vaccines

Human Rights Watch says Houthis blocking COVID-19 vaccines
Updated 12 min 18 sec ago
AFP

Human Rights Watch says Houthis blocking COVID-19 vaccines

Human Rights Watch says Houthis blocking COVID-19 vaccines
  • HRW accused Houthi leaders of suppressing information about dangers of COVID-19 and prevalence of the disease in their controlled territory
  • Yemen received 360,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 31
Updated 12 min 18 sec ago
AFP

DUBAI: Yemen’s Houthi militia, who control most of the country’s north including the capital Sanaa, have been blocking international efforts to supply COVID-19 vaccines, Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday.
The New York-based group accused Houthi leaders of suppressing information about both the dangers of COVID-19 and the prevalence of the disease in territory under their control.
“The deliberate decision of the Houthi militias to keep the real number of cases of COVID-19 under wraps and their opposition to vaccines are putting Yemeni lives at risk,” said HRW’s deputy Middle East director Michael Page.
“Pretending COVID-19 does not exist is not a mitigation strategy and will only lead to mass suffering.
“Given the weakened health care system in Yemen, Houthi militia should at least ensure transparency so that civilians living in their areas can understand the scale of the pandemic and facilitate an international vaccination plan that meets the needs on the ground.”
Yemen received 360,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 31, the first of 1.9 million doses to be delivered this year through the Covax program for poorer countries.
However, the militias’ failure to cooperate with the World Health Organization and the Yemeni government has prevented any vaccines from reaching the north, HRW said citing a medical source with “direct knowledge of the circumstances.”
As a result, vaccinations have only been occurring in the government-held south.
HRW quoted Houthi officials as dismissing COVID-19 as a “conspiracy.”
“America bears the primary responsibility for the COVID-19 epidemic,” it quoted militia leader Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, as saying in a televised speech last year.
Since March 2015, the militia has been fighting an Arab coalition which intervened in support of the government as it teetered on the brink of defeat.
The conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives and created what the United Nations describes as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Topics: Human Rights Watch (HRW) Yemen Huthi militia vaccine #covid-19 Houthi

Related

HRW slams Iran’s ‘undeserved’ nomination to UN women’s committee
Middle-East
HRW slams Iran’s ‘undeserved’ nomination to UN women’s committee
Yemeni minister warns of continued Houthi attacks in Red Sea, escalation of African migrant recruits
Middle-East
Yemeni minister warns of continued Houthi attacks in Red Sea, escalation of African migrant recruits

Daesh extremists arrested in Morocco for planning attacks against military targets

Daesh extremists arrested in Morocco for planning attacks against military targets
Updated 01 June 2021
Arab News

Daesh extremists arrested in Morocco for planning attacks against military targets

Daesh extremists arrested in Morocco for planning attacks against military targets
  • The militants were operating in two villages: Tamdafelt and Beni Khalled
  • Security forces seized electronic devices, uniforms, and weapons from the suspects’ homes
Updated 01 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Two Daesh militants were caught in Morocco after planning to carry out attacks on various military facilities, the country’s counter-extremism office said.
The militants were operating in two villages: Tamdafelt and Beni Khalled.
Security forces seized electronic devices, uniforms, and weapons from the suspects’ homes, Al-Arabiya TV reported.
The two suspects declared their support for the current leader of Daesh, Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi.
Daesh has been seeking to find a foothold in Morocco to carry out attacks, according to what was confirmed by a senior security official in the country.
The extremist threats facing Morocco are mainly the return of fighters from Syria, Iraq and Libya, Habboub Cherkaoui, head of the Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation told Al-Arabiya TV.

Topics: Morocco Daesh

Related

Spain accuses Morocco of ‘aggression’ and ‘blackmail’ over migrant crisis
World
Spain accuses Morocco of ‘aggression’ and ‘blackmail’ over migrant crisis
Spain hopes for swift end to spat with Morocco as more migrants sent back
World
Spain hopes for swift end to spat with Morocco as more migrants sent back

Netanyahu opponents grapple to form cabinet before deadline

Netanyahu opponents grapple to form cabinet before deadline
Updated 01 June 2021

Netanyahu opponents grapple to form cabinet before deadline

Netanyahu opponents grapple to form cabinet before deadline
  • Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid, a secular centrist, and religious nationalist Naftali Bennett were locked in talks late into the night Monday on the terms of a “change alliance”
  • The discussions come as Israel’s longest serving premier is on trial on criminal charges of fraud, bribery and breach of trust while in office
Updated 01 June 2021

Jerusalem: Israeli politicians worked against the clock Tuesday to overcome final hurdles to building a coalition that would end the record rule of right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid, a secular centrist, and religious nationalist Naftali Bennett were locked in talks late into the night Monday on the terms of a “change alliance” to unseat the premier ahead of a Wednesday midnight deadline.
“The coalition negotiation team sat all night and made progress toward creating a unity government,” a Bennett spokesman said in a statement.
He said Bennett, who heads the Yamina party, would meet Lapid — leader of the Yesh Atid party — again in the afternoon.
The discussions come as Israel’s longest serving premier is on trial on criminal charges of fraud, bribery and breach of trust while in office, accusations he denies.
Former TV anchor Lapid inched closer to success Sunday when he and tech millionaire Bennett overcame their sharp political differences and publicly agreed to join a “national unity government” in which both would serve as premier, with Bennett going first.
Lapid was tasked with forming a government after Netanyahu failed to do so following Israel’s fourth inconclusive election in less than two years.
Efforts to form a new government without Netanyahu have picked up speed after an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire on May 21 halted 11 days of hostilities with Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip.
They have left the 71-year-old prime minister, who heads the right-wing Likud party, scrambling to scupper the new alliance against him.
Lawyers for the Likud on Tuesday tried to hobble the emerging coalition by challenging Bennett’s right to serve first as prime minister when Lapid was charged with forming the government.
But the legal adviser to Israel’s president knocked down the challenge.
Netanyahu, in power for 12 straight years after an earlier three-year term, had warned on Sunday of “a left-wing government dangerous to the state of Israel.”
Lapid said Monday that obstacles remained to build the diverse coalition necessary to unseat the premier, but encouraged his party to be upbeat.
“That’s our first test — to see if we can find smart compromises in the coming days to achieve the greater goal.”
Lapid, 57, is seeking to cobble together an unlikely alliance including Bennett, a supporter of Jewish settlements in the Israel-occupied West Bank, as well as Arab-Israeli lawmakers.
In order to build such an anti-Netanyahu bloc, he must sign individual agreements with seven parties, whose members would then vote in parliament to confirm their coalition.
They include the hawkish New Hope party of Netanyahu’s former ally Gideon Saar and right-wing secular nationalist Avigdor Lieberman’s pro-settlement Yisrael Beitenu party.
The centrist Blue and White party of Defense Minister Benny Gantz, the historically powerful center-left Labour party, and the dovish Meretz party would also join.
But to achieve the required 61 seats in the 120-seat parliament, the emerging alliance still needs the backing of four more lawmakers.
Lapid is counting on parties representing Palestinian citizens of Israel, which have not yet announced their intentions.
Despite the votes stacking up against him, it is too early to count out the wily Netanyahu, political scientist Jonathan Rynhold of Bar Ilan University has said.
“It’s never done until it’s done, particularly because, even if they (the opposition) got by far the best hand, Bibi is the best card player by miles, you can’t count him out.”
If Lapid fails to muster a majority, and lawmakers cannot agree on another candidate for prime minister, Israelis will return, yet again, to the polls.

Related

Netanyahu’s disparate rivals try to nail down pact to unseat him
Middle-East
Netanyahu’s disparate rivals try to nail down pact to unseat him
Update Netanyahu's grip on power loosens as far-right leader Bennett backs rival coalition video
Middle-East
Netanyahu's grip on power loosens as far-right leader Bennett backs rival coalition

‘Technical problem’ on Iranian fighter jet kills 2 pilots: Iran TV

‘Technical problem’ on Iranian fighter jet kills 2 pilots: Iran TV
Updated 01 June 2021
AP

‘Technical problem’ on Iranian fighter jet kills 2 pilots: Iran TV

‘Technical problem’ on Iranian fighter jet kills 2 pilots: Iran TV
  • The report said an investigation was underway as to what had caused the malfunction of the fighter jet
  • Iran’s air force has an assortment of US-made military aircraft purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution
Updated 01 June 2021
AP

TEHRAN, Iran: An Iranian fighter jet on Tuesday developed a “technical problem” that killed both of the aircraft’s pilots, state TV reported.
The report said the incident happened in the country’s southwest, in the city of Dezful, 444 kilometers (270 miles) from the capital, Tehran and near the border with Iraq.
The report said an investigation was underway as to what had caused the malfunction of the Iranian air force’s F-5 fighter jet. The TV said it happened before takeoff. It did not elaborate.
The report, citing an informed source, identified the pilots as Kianoush Basati and Hossein Nami, without providing their rank. Authorities were investigating, it said.
Iran’s air force has an assortment of US-made military aircraft purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. It also has Russian-made MiG and Sukhoi planes. Decades of Western sanctions have made it hard to maintain the aging fleet.

Topics: Iran Fighter Jet

Related

Iran’s cabinet dismisses central bank chief Hemmati
Middle-East
Iran’s cabinet dismisses central bank chief Hemmati

Latest updates

Suez Canal Authority showing ‘full flexibility’ in Ever Given compensation talks
Suez Canal Authority showing ‘full flexibility’ in Ever Given compensation talks
NCB, Samba units to merge in Q3
NCB, Samba units to merge in Q3
Riyad Mahrez can draw inspiration from Mohamed Salah and rebound from Champions League heartbreak next season
Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez (C) jumps over Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic (L) as defender Antonio Ruediger (R) chases them during the UEFA Champions League final. (AFP)
Philippines tops list of ASEAN nations with highest daily tally of COVID-19 jabs
Philippines tops list of ASEAN nations with highest daily tally of COVID-19 jabs
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Project to use old cooking oil to fuel transport
The ACWA Power-led consortium was awarded The Red Sea Development Company’s highest value contract to design, build, operate and transfer the project's sustainable utilities infrastructure. (Supplied/TRSDC)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.