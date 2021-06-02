Facebook employees call for change in relation to Palestinian content

You are here

A Palestinian woman carries a child near houses destroyed during Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in the northern Gaza Strip June 1, 2021. (Reuters)
  • During the violence in Gaza, an overwhelming number of Palestinian-related posts were censored by social media platforms
  • Activists who took to social media to spread awareness found that their posts being taken down
LONDON: Around 200 Facebook employees signed an open letter last week urging the platform to address mounting criticism that it was censoring Palestinian content and suppressing pro-Palestinian voices.
The letter demanded that Facebook take measures to guarantee the equal treatment of pro-Palestinian content and ensure that such posts are not unfairly taken down or pushed lower in the feed. 
It said: “As highlighted by employees, the press and members of Congress, and as reflected in our declining app store rating, our users and community at large feel that we are falling short on our promise to protect open expression around the situation in Palestine.
We believe Facebook can and should do more to understand our users and work on rebuilding their trust.”
During the violence in Gaza and elsewhere in Palestine, an overwhelming number of Palestinian-related posts were censored by social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. 
Activists took to social media to spread awareness on what was happening in Palestine and found that their posts being taken down and their accounts deactivated. 
Last Sunday, Facebook was the target of a coordinated social media campaign launched by pro-Palestine activists in an attempt to push down the Facebook app’s ranking on Apple’s App Store and Android’s Google Play.
Launched in response to Facebook’s censorship of content supporting and promoting Palestine-related news, the campaign was successful in bringing down the platform’s rating to 1.9 stars on the App Store. 
Meanwhile, after facing mounting accusations of censoring Palestinian content, Instagram announced on Monday that it would be making changes to the way it displays content. 

Zoom forecasts upbeat revenue, expects boost from hybrid work

Zoom became a household name and investor favorite in the past year. (File/AFP)
Zoom became a household name and investor favorite in the past year. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 June 2021
Reuters

Zoom forecasts upbeat revenue, expects boost from hybrid work

Zoom became a household name and investor favorite in the past year. (File/AFP)
  • Zoom became a household name and investor favorite in the past year
  • The surging number of free users on Zoom’s platform has led to higher costs for the company
Updated 02 June 2021
Reuters

SAN JOSE: Zoom Video Communications Inc. on Tuesday forecast current-quarter revenue above estimates, as increased adoption of hybrid work models by companies is expected to drive steady demand for its video conferencing tools.
Zoom became a household name and investor favorite in the past year, as businesses and schools switched to its services for virtual classes, office meetings and socializing.
But with rapid vaccination efforts and life slowly returning to normal, analysts are skeptical of the sustainability of Zoom’s growth, especially with rivals Microsoft, Cisco and Google snapping at its heels.
“The extent to which Zoom can compete sustainably with the likes of Cisco and Microsoft remains to be seen over the next few quarters as we begin to enter true COVID comparable quarters,” said Joe McCormack, senior analyst at Third Bridge.
However, the San Jose, California-based company assuaged some of those concerns by forecasting current-quarter revenue in the range of $985 million to $990 million, above Wall Street’s estimate of $931.8 million, according to IBES Refinitiv data.
Shares of the company were up 2 percent, after falling as much as 5 percent in after-market trading on higher costs. In the first quarter ended April 30, costs jumped 155 percent to $265 million.
The surging number of free users on Zoom’s platform has led to higher costs for the company, which operates some of its own data centers.
Zoom, which had come under scrutiny for security related issues, is shifting focus on its two-year-old cloud-calling product Zoom Phone and conference-hosting product Zoom Rooms as bigger players Facebook and Google amp up their video products.
Zoom posted adjusted profit of $1.32 per share on revenue that nearly tripled to $956.2 million in the quarter, compared with estimates of a profit of 99 cents and $906 million in revenue.

Twitter testing ads on Fleets to catch up to Snap, Facebook

This undated handout image courtesy of Twitter shows their new product
This undated handout image courtesy of Twitter shows their new product "Fleets". (AFP)
Updated 02 June 2021
Reuters

Twitter testing ads on Fleets to catch up to Snap, Facebook

This undated handout image courtesy of Twitter shows their new product "Fleets". (AFP)
  • Fleet ads will be the first on Twitter that appear full screen on phones, the company said
  • The new offering is part of Twitter’s aim to catch up to larger social media platforms like Facebook Inc. and Snap Inc
Updated 02 June 2021
Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter Inc. said Tuesday it will begin testing ads on its disappearing posts feature called Fleets, as it works to offer more options for advertisers.
The social media company previously said it set a goal of doubling its annual revenue by 2023 from last year’s levels, which it plans to achieve in part by selling ads on more parts of its site and mobile app.
Fleet ads will be the first on Twitter that appear full screen on phones, the company said. Advertisers generally like full-screen ads because they capture the user’s attention.
The new offering is part of Twitter’s aim to catch up to larger social media platforms like Facebook Inc. and Snap Inc, which have long offered a “Stories” posts feature that disappears after 24 hours and is monetized with ads.
Brands that create Fleet ads can also use a feature that would direct a user to the company’s website or other web destination if they swipe up on the ad.

Facebook aims to prove VR’s popularity more than virtual

An attendee tries out the new Oculus Quest Virtual Reality (VR) gaming system at the Facebook F8 Conference at McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. (File/AFP)
An attendee tries out the new Oculus Quest Virtual Reality (VR) gaming system at the Facebook F8 Conference at McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 June 2021
AP

Facebook aims to prove VR’s popularity more than virtual

An attendee tries out the new Oculus Quest Virtual Reality (VR) gaming system at the Facebook F8 Conference at McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. (File/AFP)
  • The pandemic should have been VR’s big moment, offering an escape for millions of locked-in households
  • Consumers have balked at the hardware’s expense: a headset costs several hundred dollars, the same price as video game consoles that support hundreds of games
Updated 02 June 2021
AP

NEW YORK: Virtual reality — computer generated 3D environments that can range from startlingly realistic to abstract wonderlands — has been on the cusp of wide acceptance for years without ever really taking off.
The pandemic should have been VR’s big moment, offering an escape for millions of locked-in households. Special headsets and gloves let people interact with a 360-degree, three-dimensional environment, seemingly a good fit for people stuck indoors. But consumers preferred simpler and more accessible tech like Zoom, Nintendo’s Switch and streaming services like Netflix.
It’s the latest disappointment in an industry famous for stop-start progress.
Patrick Susmilch, 33, an administrative assistant in Los Angeles, figured it was time for a VR headset after the lockdown began. He has a PlayStation and a Nintendo Switch and was spending about an hour and a half a day gaming when he couldn’t do outdoor hobbies like rock climbing at the beginning of the pandemic. He had tried an Oculus when it was still a Kickstarter project in 2013, and thought it would be ready for prime time in 2020.
“I was stuck at home here in L.A.,” he said. “I thought now must be the time.”
Industry observers have thought the same thing for years. Facebook was so wowed by early demonstrations of the Oculus Rift back in 2012 that it bought the company for $2 billion. Rivals like the HTC Vive and Samsung’s Gear launched in 2015. The Oculus Rift finally went on sale in 2016.
But consumers have balked at the hardware’s expense: a headset costs several hundred dollars, the same price as video game consoles that support hundreds of games. Early VR headsets also lacked a game or service that would make them seem indispensable, like web browsers for consumer PCs or the mobile Internet for iPhones. Headsets’ hefty weight, slow software, and tendency to sometimes cause nausea also kept VR from taking off.
“It’s not easy to try to do a work out while you have a 4-pound weight attached to your head,” said Susmilch. “And it doesn’t feel good to sweat directly into a $400 dollar piece of electronics you purchased.”
Facebook discontinued the Rift last month. Its latest devices have had more success. It launched the $300 Oculus Quest 2 in October, a cheaper and more sophisticated version of its original $400 wireless Oculus Quest. Facebook doesn’t release sales figures, but it says Quest 2 sales have been better than expected, and has already outsold all of its predecessors combined since its launch.
The standalone headset doesn’t need to be tethered to a computer or gaming console, and is designed for gaming with dual hand controllers.
In a call with analysts in April, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the Quest 2, while still mainly used for games, is increasingly used for activities like fitness and virtual workplaces.
“I believe that augmented and virtual reality are going to enable a deeper sense of presence and social connection than any existing platform, and they’re going to be an important part of how we’ll interact with computers in the future,” Zuckerberg said. “So we’re going to keep investing heavily in building out the best experiences here, and this accounts for a major part of our overall R&D budget growth.”
“Quest 2 serves as a necessary step toward VR maturity,” said Gartner analyst Tuong Nguyen. “It’s also an expected step in the sense that consumers and the market have been conditioned by smartphone trends to see very regular technology upgrades.”
Hardware updates are good, Nguyen said, but creating more content and ways to create content, and improving the gadgets’ usability, is needed for the tech to fully mature, he said.
Part of the original Quest’s success was the first-person shooter VR game “Half-Life: Alyx” which sold about 680,000 copies in its first month, according to Nielsen’s SuperData. That’s a hit for VR games, but still niche compared with games like Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which sold 13.41 million copies worldwide in its first six weeks.
Creating content for VR is “a heavy lift,” Nguyen said. “A lot of companies out there are creating platforms you can build stuff on. But the talent and content pipeline isn’t there yet.”
Susmilch scoured online retail sites until he found an Oculus Quest he could pick up at a local Best Buy. He enjoyed it, but said the novelty wore off after only a few days. First-person shooter “Superhot VR” was fun, but he beat it after a couple of hours. He was hoping games like “Beat Saber,” a rhythm game that encourages movement, and boxing game “Box VR” would help him exercise, but found the headset unwieldy.
On the workplace side of VR, the absence of networking capabilities has also put a damper on things. Zoom was ready to go when the pandemic hit, and people could use hardware they already had to connect. While some small VR firms like Spatial offer VR meeting software, most people who suddenly found themselves working from home didn’t have a headset, and employers weren’t likely to spend money shipping them out.
George Jijiashvili, principal analyst at research firm Omdia, said the Quest 2 is a big turning point for VR. It’s lower price point and wireless connectivity are two big draws. Omdia estimates 2.3 million Quest 2s were sold globally in the last quarter of 2020. That’s roughly half what it took Sony four years to sell with its PlayStation VR headsets.
Still, “mass adoption of VR headsets remains well over a decade away,” Jijiashvili said, due to the lack of hit games or a “killer app” and the friction it takes to set up and use the headsets. He estimates people spent $1 billion on VR content in 2020 — a drop in the ocean compared to the $168 billion total consumer spending on video games in 2020.
Susmilch ended up returning his Oculus. “I used the money to buy hiking gear and have just been spending the weekends hiking around the Angeles National Forest,″ he said. The Quest 2 might address some of his comfort issues, he said, but he doesn’t plan on buying it. “Ultimately there just isn’t much to do in VR right now. Maybe when the Quest 3 comes out,” he said.

Australia’s Nine signs Facebook, Google deals under new licensing regime

A woman walks past the entrance to the Channel Nine television network complex near Sydney. (File/AFP)
A woman walks past the entrance to the Channel Nine television network complex near Sydney. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 June 2021
Reuters

Australia’s Nine signs Facebook, Google deals under new licensing regime

A woman walks past the entrance to the Channel Nine television network complex near Sydney. (File/AFP)
  • “These deals will contribute to supporting the world-class journalism on which our business thrives,” Nine Chief Executive Mike Sneesby told staff
  • The so-called “Big Tech” firms have signed up to pay for content from dozens of smaller regional and specialist providers
Updated 02 June 2021
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australian broadcaster and publisher Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Ltd. said it signed multi-year content-supply deals with Google and Facebook Inc, harnessing tough new licencing laws to bolster profit.
The step means that all of Australia’s three largest media firms now have deals with US tech giants that had until this year fiercely opposed laws making them negotiate over the fees they pay for the links driving clicks to their platforms.
The owner of the Australian Financial Review and Sydney Morning Herald newspapers and the Nine free-to-air channel said it would provide articles and clips for Google’s News Showcase platform for five years, and to a similar Facebook product for three.
“These deals will contribute to supporting the world-class journalism on which our business thrives,” Nine Chief Executive Mike Sneesby told staff in an email, reviewed by Reuters, adding they would also help the firm pursue growth to underpin its strength in the long term.
A Google spokesman declined to comment, while Facebook was not immediately available for comment.
Rivals Seven West Media Ltd. and Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, which dominate Australia’s traditional media market, along with Nine, have signed similar deals in recent months.
Like the others, Nine did not disclose financial details of the deals.
But it said it expected them to help grow pre-tax profit at its publishing unit by up to A$40 million ($31 million) in the year to June 2022, making it the first company to put a dollar value on the new arrangements.
The unit’s pre-tax profit was A$68.1 million in the six months to end-December.
In a client note, Morningstar analyst Brian Han called Nine’s deals “juicy high-margin arrangements which finally shift the image of the much-maligned and structurally-challenged division to one that can now much better monetise its (albeit still dwindling) journalistic resources.”
Nine shares rose as much as 5 percent to stand up 1 percent in late afternoon trade, in a flat overall market.
Since a bitter dispute with the government over the laws that briefly led Facebook to block all third-party content on its platform in Australia, the so-called “Big Tech” firms have signed up to pay for content from dozens of smaller regional and specialist providers.
Last month the managing director of Australian Broadcasting Corp. told a parliamentary hearing the state broadcaster was among the media companies to have signed letters of intent for deals with Facebook and Google, but has yet to finalize the arrangements.

Kevin Spacey returns to work with role in Italian film

Kevin Spacey returns to work with role in Italian film
Spacey last appeared in House of Cards in 2017 before being dropped for sexual misconduct allegations against him. (File/AFP)
Updated 01 June 2021
Reuters

Kevin Spacey returns to work with role in Italian film

Kevin Spacey returns to work with role in Italian film
  • Kevin Spacey returns to acting in a new Italian film directed by Franco Nero.
  • Spacey's last TV appearance, House of Cards, dropped him after repeated sexual misconduct allegations against him.
Updated 01 June 2021
Reuters

TURIN: Kevin Spacey has made a return to acting, starting work on an independent movie directed by Franco Nero in the northern Italian city of Turin, local media reported on Tuesday.

The US actor, who largely disappeared from public view since being accused of sexual misconduct in 2017, was photographed on the streets of Turin, where the film ‘L’uomo Che Disegnò Dio’ (The Man Who Drew God) is being shot.

The movie’s producer Louis Nero confirmed news of Spacey’s involvement in the project to Variety, saying he had a small role playing the part of a police detective.

Spacey, once one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, was dropped from the TV show “House of Cards” and removed from the movie “All the Money in the World” after he was accused in 2017 of sexual misconduct by more than 20 men.

Spacey denies all accusations of misconduct.

The star won a best actor Academy Award for ‘American Beauty’ in 2000 and best supporting actor in 1996 for ‘The Usual Suspects’.

