  Israeli official rolls back army chief comments on AP Gaza

Israeli official rolls back army chief comments on AP Gaza

Israeli official rolls back army chief comments on AP Gaza
The Israeli army gave occupants of the building one hour to evacuate before the May 15 airstrike. (File/AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

Israeli official rolls back army chief comments on AP Gaza

Israeli official rolls back army chief comments on AP Gaza
  Israeli defense minister distances himself from a comment by military chief of staff on the bombing of the Associated Press building in Gaza.
  The Associated Press building in Gaza was targeted and destroyed by the Israeli army on May 15.
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s defense minister on Monday distanced himself from comments made by his military chief after Israel bombed a Gaza Strip high-rise housing an Associated Press office and other news outlets, saying the remarks were not meant to be taken literally.

In an article published on the website of Channel 12 news over the weekend, the military chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, was quoted as saying that “the building was destroyed justly” and he did not have a “gram of regret.”

The article claimed that the Hamas militant group that rules Gaza used various floors of the Jalaa Tower for “significant electronic warfare” meant to disrupt Israeli air force GPS communications.

The article then said Kohavi had told “a foreign source” that AP journalists drank coffee each morning in a cafeteria in the building’s entrance with Hamas electronics experts, whether they knew it or not.

The AP called the comments “patently false,” noting that “there was not even a cafeteria in the building.”

Asked about Kohavi’s comments, Defense Minister Benny Gantz told foreign journalists that the military chief was only speaking in figurative terms.

“When the chief of staff talked about it, he was trying to portray the atmosphere, not the actual aspects,” Gantz said.

Gantz again alleged that “there was Hamas infrastructure in offices that operated from this building.”

Asked to respond to Gantz’s comments, the military spokesman’s office also said Kohavi’s statements were meant to be figurative.

“It was never claimed that AP journalists were knowingly interacting with Hamas personnel. On the contrary, due to the nature of Hamas’ activities, AP journalists had no means of knowing that Hamas personnel were in the building,” it said.

“The chief of the general staff explained the possible circumstances of such an encounter where the terrorist organization Hamas embeds itself within the civilian population and uses civilian buildings for military purposes,” it said.

The Israeli army gave occupants of the building one hour to evacuate before the May 15 airstrike. No one was injured, but the high-rise was flattened into a pile of rubble.

The AP has said it had no indication of a Hamas presence in the building and was never warned of any possible presence before that day. It has called for an independent investigation and urged Israel to make public its intelligence.

Gantz said Israel has shared its intelligence with the US government. But he indicated that Israel has no intention of making the information public, saying it did not want to divulge its sources.

Argentinian TV anchor mourns death of wrong Shakespeare after his COVID-19 jab

An Argentinian news anchor mixed up her Shakespeares and mourned the death of William Shakespeare, the 16th-century world-renowned playwright. (Supplied)
An Argentinian news anchor mixed up her Shakespeares and mourned the death of William Shakespeare, the 16th-century world-renowned playwright. (Supplied)
Updated 30 May 2021
Arab News

Argentinian TV anchor mourns death of wrong Shakespeare after his COVID-19 jab

An Argentinian news anchor mixed up her Shakespeares and mourned the death of William Shakespeare, the 16th-century world-renowned playwright. (Supplied)
Updated 30 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: An Argentinian news anchor mixed up her Shakespeares and mourned the death of William Shakespeare, the 16th-century world-renowned playwright, rather than William “Bill” Shakespeare, the first man in the UK to receive the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine.

“We’ve got news that has stunned all of us given the greatness of this man. We’re talking about William Shakespeare and his death. We’ll let you know how and why it happened,” Canal 26 presenter Noelia Novillo said.

Novillo went on to state that Shakespeare was “one of the most important writers in the English language — for me, the master.”

 

 

Indeed, the “Romeo and Juliet” author was referred to as the second person globally to receive the Pfizer vaccine, as opposed to the 81-year-old former Rolls Royce worker and parish councilor who died last week from an unrelated illness.

Social media users took to Twitter to comment on the gaffe, with one user stating: “The UK took more than four centuries to warn of the virus. On top of that, they blame China.”

Another wrote: “The Montagues and the Capulets went to the wake.”

Topics: Argentina William Shakespeare

Misinformation thrives in Iraq’s virtual battlegrounds

Iraqis demonstrate in Tahrir Square in Baghdad on May 25, 2021, to demand accountability for a recent wave of killings targeting activists. (File/AFP)
Iraqis demonstrate in Tahrir Square in Baghdad on May 25, 2021, to demand accountability for a recent wave of killings targeting activists. (File/AFP)
Updated 29 May 2021
AFP

Misinformation thrives in Iraq’s virtual battlegrounds

Iraqis demonstrate in Tahrir Square in Baghdad on May 25, 2021, to demand accountability for a recent wave of killings targeting activists. (File/AFP)
  • Misinformation about political, social, security and economic issues abound online in the country, said an official from the Tech 4 Peace collective
  • The Tech 4 Peace official said that Facebook is “the main vehicle for false news in Iraq,” and that there is a new trending fake story “almost daily”
Updated 29 May 2021
AFP

BAGHDAD: Conspiracy theories, fake reports and mudslinging — in Iraq, false news thrives and risks real-life consequences as authorities struggle to counteract its spread.
Misinformation about political, social, security and economic issues abound online in the country, said an official from the Tech 4 Peace collective, an Iraqi organization that tracks “fake news.”
“There are hundreds of pages circulating false information on Facebook and Twitter,” the official told AFP.
“Iraq has become a virtual battleground of fake news” both in local politics and between major international players vying for influence in the tinderbox country, the official said.
“And it is a free for all.”
The official pointed to an incident that happened in January as tense relations between Saudi Arabia and Iraq were easing with the opening of a border crossing between the neighbors.
Radical groups loyal to Iran — regional rival of Saudi Arabia and heavyweight in Iraq — launched a campaign on social media accusing a Saudi national of carrying out a double suicide attack in Baghdad that killed 32 people.
His picture was published on Twitter and Facebook and widely shared, even though it was revealed that he had in fact blown himself up in a rare suicide attack in Saudi Arabia in 2015.
The Daesh group eventually claimed the Baghdad bombing.
In the restive country that has seen almost two decades of conflict and crisis, concerns over the impact of misinformation prompted the authorities to set up a “surveillance service” tasked with tracking information.
Staff from the interior ministry spend hours in an office full of computer and television screens monitoring endless streams of news on television and online.
“When a piece of information seems suspect, they raise the alarm” and an investigation is carried out to confirm or debunk the news, said General Nebras Mohammad, who heads the misinformation department, which includes the surveillance service.
About 25 million Iraqis use social media, according to DataReportal figures, but only 34,000 of them follow the surveillance service Facebook page, where debunked false news is posted.
The Tech 4 Peace official said that Facebook is “the main vehicle for false news in Iraq,” and that there is a new trending fake story “almost daily.”
Some of it is ultimately harmless, like recent widely shared posts claiming a young man from Mosul had married four girls in one day that was shown by Tech 4 Peace to be a promotion for a beauty salon.
But some cases are more insidious, such as using a blaze at a Covid-19 hospital in Baghdad in late April that killed 82 people to garner likes and follows by posting fabricated reports of more fires at other health centers.
Sometimes misinformation takes on a more political slant, stirring up still latent sectarian tensions in the country.
“These are organized campaigns of thousands of pages, mainly via Twitter, with political objectives,” led by both pro-Iranian factions and their opponents, the Tech 4 Peace official said.
“Millions of dollars are spent” on this, the official added.
In late August 2020, a rumor spread online that a man from the Sunni-majority city of Tikrit had been arrested with a car loaded with explosives in the Shiite-majority south.
Another version of events claimed the man was a member of the powerful Hashed Al-Shaabi state-sponsored paramilitary coalition made up of Iran-backed groups.
Both stories were untrue but the heated sectarian rhetoric they sparked was very real.
Authorities said that while the man was arrested for having a car full of explosives, he had no political motives or affiliations.
Amid the expanding sea of misinformation, authorities have raised concerns over its impact in the lead up to general elections set for October, around which rumors are already swirling online.
Mohammad said the anti-“fake news” team has stepped up grassroots campaigns that include distributing leaflets and raising awareness of the legal consequences of spreading false information.
But the campaigns are in an uphill battle in a country where under dictator Saddam Hussein, the only source of news was state-run.
Many young plugged-in Iraqis, like 24-year-old student Abdullah, take it upon themselves to verify their sources of information.
“I don’t trust news that I read at first glance, I first check the source, whether it’s from the government or elsewhere,” he told AFP at a Baghdad cafe.
Laws that criminalize the spread of false information have not been updated since 1969.
A new draft cybercrimes law is under consideration by parliament, but it has already come under fire from rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, which said it “could be used to stifle free expression.”

Topics: Iraq Baghdad Facebook fake news

‘Friends’: The One Where China Censors Lady Gaga And Justin Bieber

The sitcom about six white New Yorkers has a huge following among Chinese millennials and is even recommended in schools as a way to learn English. (AFP)
The sitcom about six white New Yorkers has a huge following among Chinese millennials and is even recommended in schools as a way to learn English. (AFP)
Updated 29 May 2021
AFP

‘Friends’: The One Where China Censors Lady Gaga And Justin Bieber

The sitcom about six white New Yorkers has a huge following among Chinese millennials and is even recommended in schools as a way to learn English. (AFP)
  • Lady Gaga was banned from touring China in 2016 after she met with the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama
  • Justin Bieber has been blocked since 2014 when he posted a photo of himself at the controversial Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo that honors Japan’s war dead
Updated 29 May 2021
AFP

BEIJING: Chinese fans of the popular sitcom “Friends” were furious after censors cut guest stars Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and Korean boyband BTS from the much-awaited reunion episode.
When the one-off special of the beloved 1990s sitcom was streamed on three Chinese video platforms, cameos by the celebrities who have all incurred the wrath of the ruling Communist Party were removed from all versions.
Lady Gaga was banned from touring China in 2016 after she met with the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, who has been labelled as a separatist by Beijing.
Bieber has been blocked since 2014 when he posted a photo of himself at the controversial Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo that honors Japan’s war dead, including convicted war criminals from World War II.
Boyband BTS angered the party last year when they omitted any reference to Chinese fighters who died during the Korean War when speaking about the “history of pain” in the region.
Chinese fans were also quick to point out that local versions of “Friends: The Reunion” expunged all LGBTQ references from the special, which was several minutes shorter than the 104 minute show released worldwide on HBO Max on Thursday.
Chinese streaming services iQiyi, Youku and Tencent Video did not answer AFP queries about what prompted the censorship.
The sitcom about six white New Yorkers has a huge following among Chinese millennials and is even recommended in schools as a way to learn English.
The show’s popularity has also spawned Central Perk cafes in several Chinese cities, styled after the hangout regularly featured in the show.
Angry fans took to social media to vent out their frustration at the censorship.
“I was waiting for weeks to watch the Friends reunion only to find that the version streamed in China was all mangled,” wrote one user.
“Why can’t the censors just let us enjoy a sitcom?” asked another.
Earning the wrath of Chinese authorities has become costly for entertainers after China became the world’s box office last year surpassing the United States.
Earlier this week, American wrestler and actor John Cena apologized after stirring a hornet’s nest by referring to Taiwan as a country while promoting his latest movie “Fast and Furious 9.” Beijing considers the democratic island a renegade province.

Topics: Friends Lady Gaga Justin Bieber Censorship

