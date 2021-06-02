You are here

Britain seeks extra AstraZeneca shots to combat Beta COVID-19 variant

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock delivers speech on COVID-19 vaccine programme in Oxford, England.
Reuters

  • "We've started commercial negotiations with AstraZeneca to secure a variant vaccine: future supplies of the Oxford AstraZeneca,” said UK’s health minister
  • Oxford considers the variant top priority for vaccine developers
LONDON: Britain is in talks with AstraZeneca for additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine that will have been modified to better target Beta coronavirus, health minister Matt Hancock said Wednesday.
The Beta coronavirus variant was first identified in South Africa.
Britain has previously secured 100 million doses of the vaccine, developed at the University of Oxford and licensed to AstraZeneca.
“We’ve started commercial negotiations with AstraZeneca to secure a variant vaccine: future supplies of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine that have been adapted to tackle the B.1.351 variant first identified in South Africa,” Hancock said in a speech at the university.
South Africa put use of AstraZeneca’s shot on hold in February after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild-to-moderate infection caused by the country’s dominant variant, now known as Beta.
Oxford considers the variant top priority for vaccine developers, and AstraZeneca has targeted the development of new vaccines against variants by the autumn.
Britain has committed to funding trials for the new adapted vaccine, which could be fast-tracked through the regulatory process following new guidance in March.
Hancock’s speech came before he hosts a summit of Group of Seven (G7) health ministers in Oxford, which starts on Thursday.
He said that Britain had hit the milestone of giving three-quarters of adults a first COVID-19 vaccine dose and nearly half the population has received two doses of vaccine.
Britain has so far reported 904 cases of the Beta variant in total.
By contrast, in South Africa there is an average of 3,745 new cases each day, and only around 1 million out of a target of 40 million people have received a COVID-19 vaccine.
Hancock did not say if the vaccines under negotiation would be donated or kept for use domestically.
Earlier AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said he was working with governments on increasing their pledged vaccine donations through the COVAX vaccine-sharing mechanism.
Hancock said AstraZeneca, which has pledged not to make a profit from vaccines during the pandemic, had released half a billion doses of the shot for global supply so far.

Topics: AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine UK Beta variant

Constituents slam US senators for Israel visit

Updated 02 June 2021
ALI YOUNES

  • Republicans Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz, Bill Hagerty aimed to show support after latest war on Gaza
  • ‘They’re playing to the staunchly evangelical vote at home,’ analyst tells Arab News
ATLANTA: Constituents of three Republican US senators have criticized them for visiting Israel during an important national holiday last weekend.

Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Ted Cruz of Texas and Bill Hagerty of Tennessee landed in Israel on Saturday to show their support for the country following its latest war on Gaza, which lasted 11 days.

At least 255 Palestinians were killed, including 66 children and 39 women, with 1,910 people wounded, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

Thousands of Palestinian homes and properties were completely destroyed. Twelve people in Israel were killed.

Graham and Cruz posted photos and videos of themselves meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders. The senators pledged to support Israel with more money and weapons.

In 2016, the US committed itself to provide Israel with $38 billion over a 10-year period that started in 2018, giving it more money than any other country in the world.

Cruz tweeted: “It’s important that we’re here now to state unequivocally that the United States stands with Israel.”

But his constituents on Twitter noted his decision to vacation with his family in Mexico in mid-February while scores of homes and properties in his home state were damaged by a storm.

“Wait a minute I am confused. Ted will go to Israel when it’s being bombed, but he goes to a beach in another country during one of Texas’s worst natural disasters?” one of them tweeted.

Referring to the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, one Twitter user chided Hagerty and Cruz, writing: “Stand shoulder to shoulder with American citizens after we endured an attack on democracy on January 6th … Shame on you!”

Graham’s constituents criticized him for leaving his state on Memorial Holiday weekend, which honors US soldiers who died during their military duty. He is himself a former US army officer. One constituent called him a “criminal visiting another criminal,” in reference to Netanyahu.

But Saul Anuzis, former Michigan Republican Party chairman, said the senators’ visit to Israel will not cost them political capital because their constituencies are in large part conservative Christian evangelicals.

“No one should be surprised with the visit of the three senators to Israel because it’s in line with the views of their constituents,” he told Arab News. “The main issue here is timing.”

Kelley Vlahos, senior advisor to the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft — a foreign policy think tank based in Washington DC — told Arab News: “The senators consider their support of Israel as both a political and religious crusade. They’re playing to the staunchly evangelical vote at home.”

Citing the lack of any reference to Palestinian victims of the recent conflict, Vlahos said the senators are just not interested in their plight.

“Conservatives like these men have never been bothered by the issue of Palestinian human rights,” she added.

Topics: Israel Palestinians Ted Cruz Bill Hagerty Lindsey Graham

US: Iranian naval vessels thought to be headed for Venezuela

Iranian warship thought to be headed to Venezuela left port with seven high-speed missile boats aboard.
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

  • When asked about the destination of the ships, Iranian Foreign Ministry officials asserted their rights to operate worldwide
  • Iran and Venezuela have developed close ties over the years and cooperated on multiple fronts
LONDON: Aerial images taken by the US Naval Institute on Tuesday showed an Iranian warship with seven high-speed missile attack craft aboard thought to be headed to Venezuela.

The vessel, alongside a former oil tanker called the Makran, were spotted traveling along the eastern coast of Africa. Their ultimate destination remains unknown, but US intelligence believes they are headed to Venezuela.

The Makran was seen leaving port in Bandar Abbas on April 28. When asked about the destination of the ships, Iranian Foreign Ministry officials asserted their rights to operate worldwide.

Each of the craft aboard the warship measure approximately 17.5 meters long. The ship could also be carrying other weaponry and military hardware.

Read the report: Iran and its Strategic Role in Venezuela: Influence and Implications

Iran and Venezuela have developed close ties over the years, and cooperate on multiple fronts, including in oil shipment and on projects pertaining to things like cars and cement.

Venezuela’s regime has talked openly about acquiring weapons and arms from Iran in the past, which has sparked concern in the US.

Topics: Iran Venezuela

Pakistan decries use of hospital image for ‘Hamas HQ’ post

Israel's former defense minister Naftali Bennett seen in a video released on May 20, 2021.
Updated 02 June 2021

  • The attacks killed more than 240 people in the Palestinian territory between May 10 and May 21 when a cease-fire was announced
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has taken “serious exception” to an Israeli far-right politician’s use of an image of a hospital in the capital city Islamabad, claiming it was a Hamas headquarters and “the largest medical complex in Gaza,” foreign office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said.
“We have seen the statement by Israel’s former war minister and we believe that it is casual misjudgment at best, and deliberate misrepresentation at worst,” Chaudhari told Arab News.
“We also take serious exception to the fact that a Pakistani building was misquoted in the statement,” he added.
Since last month, Pakistan has launched a diplomatic onslaught in support of Palestine and to mobilize international support against Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.
The attacks killed more than 240 people in the Palestinian territory between May 10 and May 21 when a cease-fire was announced.
On May 20, Israeli far-right politician and former war minister Naftali Bennett posted a video on Twitter showing an image of a hospital that he said was the “largest medical complex in Gaza” and a Hamas headquarters from where the group was “conducting terror actions against Israel.”
Social media users were quick to point out that the photo was of the Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad.
Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special representative on the Middle East, Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, called Bennett’s video a deliberate attempt to mislead the world.

BACKGROUND

Nation objects to Bennett’s misuse of photo depicting the Shifa International Hospital as group’s headquarters in Gaza.

“Israel is frustrated due to Pakistan’s active role in highlighting the Palestinian issue and Israeli atrocities in front of the whole world,” Ashrafi told Arab News.
“It is a deliberate attempt to mislead and deceive the world as Israel has destroyed actual health facilities in Gaza. We condemn this attempt to malign Pakistan.”
Ashrafi added: “Pakistan will continue its support for the Palestinian people till the formation of an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.”
Shuja Rauf, a spokesperson for Shifa, said that it was “clear that the image of Shifa International Hospital (SIH) Islamabad has been shown mistakenly.”
“SIH is Pakistan’s leading private-sector hospital, accredited with the Joint Commission, United States. The hospital has been providing quality health care services to Pakistanis for over 28 years. We accordingly emphasize to remove the said visual,” Rauf said.

Topics: Hamas Pakistan Palestine Gaza

Indian doctors slam yoga guru’s medicine critique

The popular guru Swami Ramdev blamed medical practitioners for India's growing death toll amid a deadly second wave of COVID-19 in the country.
Updated 02 June 2021

  • Doctors condemn Ramdev’s ‘disparaging’ remarks over COVID-19 deaths
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Thousands of Indian doctors observed a Black Day on Tuesday to protest controversial yoga guru Swami Ramdev’s comments accusing medical practitioners of several coronavirus disease (COVID-19) deaths across the country and terming allopathy as a “failed science.”

“We want Ramdev to apologize in public for his disparaging remarks,” Dr. Manish Kumar, president of the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association, told Arab News.
Medical staff at several hospitals across the country participated in demonstrations, holding placards and calling for the arrest of Ramdev, founder of the company Patanjali Ayurved.
“We are observing a Black Day without stopping our regular work. While the government is working under so much stress, Ramdev is making such a statement to push his Ayurvedic business,” Kumar said, adding: “If he does not apologize, we will approach the government and then the court.”
On May 20, the popular guru, who enjoys a massive cult following across India, blamed medical practitioners for the country’s growing death toll amid a deadly second wave of COVID-19 in the country.
“Lakhs of patients have died because of allopathic medicines, rather than a shortage of oxygen,” he told supporters in the northern Indian city of Haridwar, where he runs a yoga training center and oversees a $100 million business empire selling Ayurvedic products.

HIGHLIGHT

Medical staff at several hospitals across the country participated in demonstrations, holding placards and calling for the arrest of Ramdev, founder of the company Patanjali Ayurved.

Four days later, Ramdev issued an apology after the Indian government asked him to do so, but soon issued an open letter to the premier medical body, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), with 25 questions, including “whether allopathy offered permanent relief from ailments.”
He also declared that nobody could arrest him in the letter.
On Sunday, Ramdev irked more medical staff by questioning the vaccine’s efficacy, adding that he would not be taking it and asking the public to instead follow yoga and Ayurveda practices to avoid contracting COVID-19.
The IMA, in turn, sent Ramdev a defamation notice for his remarks and demanded he apologize within 15 days or otherwise face a $150 million penalty.
On Monday, however, Ramdev said that his statements had been misunderstood.
“I respect allopathy and allopathic doctors. Their contribution is immense to the medical field and society,” he told reporters, adding: “Our drive is not against them but against those who sell medicines at exorbitant prices and treat patients as revenue-earning customers.”

Topics: RSS terrorists BJP Baba Ramdev

Belarus activist stabs himself in neck in court: rights group

Updated 01 June 2021
AFP

  • Latypov, detained in September, went on trial in Minsk on multiple charges including creating protest symbols and resisting law enforcement
  • After his father was questioned, Latypov climbed on a bench and stabbed himself in the neck with what appeared to be a pen
MOSCOW: A Belarusian political activist stabbed himself in the neck on the first day of his trial Tuesday and was rushed to hospital, a rights group said.
Viasna, an independent rights group monitoring the trial of Stepan Latypov, said it believed the activist had tried to commit suicide following pressure in detention.
Thousands of opposition activists and protesters have been arrested and gone on trial in a harsh crackdown on anti-government demonstrations that erupted last year.
Latypov, 41, was detained in September and went on trial in the capital Minsk on Tuesday on multiple charges including creating protest symbols and resisting law enforcement.
Viasna said he appeared in court with bruises and that after his father was questioned Latypov climbed on a bench and stabbed himself in the neck with what appeared to be a pen.
“Stepan turned blue and lay down on the bench, an ambulance was called,” Viasna said.
Unconscious, he was taken out of the courtroom and hospitalized, Viasna said.
The Belarusian health ministry said Tuesday evening that Latypov had regained consciousness and his life was not in danger.
“All necessary medical measures have been taken,” the ministry said on its Telegram account.
“The patient is in a stable condition, there is no danger of death.”
Latypov had told his father he had come under pressure in detention, said Viasna, which along with other groups declared him a political prisoner last year.
Prominent opposition politician Andrei Sannikov said it was an “act of desperation” and another demonstration of the “murderous nature” of President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime.
Belarus was gripped by months of demonstrations that erupted after a disputed presidential election last August saw Lukashenko claim a sixth term in office.
Security forces cracked down hard on the protests, detaining and imprisoning thousands of demonstrators and pushing opposition leaders into exile. Several people died in the unrest.
Another Belarusian political activist, 50-year-old Vitold Ashurok, died in jail in the east of the country last month, reportedly of cardiac arrest.
Belarus has faced a global outcry after Lukashenko’s government ordered the diversion of a European flight over its airspace on May 23 and arrested dissident Roman Protasevich who was on board.

Topics: Stepan Latypov Belarus protests Viasna MINSK Alexander Lukashenko

