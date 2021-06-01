You are here

First AstraZeneca vaccine exports from Thailand to Philippines delayed — govt adviser

First AstraZeneca vaccine exports from Thailand to Philippines delayed — govt adviser
A health worker holds a vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford’s Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine inside a Catholic church turned into a vaccination center in Manila on May 21, 2021. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • The delay raises questions about AstraZeneca’s vaccine distribution plan in Southeast Asia
MANILA: Delivery to the Philippines of the first batches of a promised 17 million doses of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine made in Thailand has been delayed by several weeks, a Philippine presidential adviser said on Tuesday.

The delay raises questions about AstraZeneca’s vaccine distribution plan in Southeast Asia, which depend on 200 million doses made by Siam Bioscience, a company owned by Thailand’s king that is making vaccines for the first time.

Joey Concepcion, a presidential adviser who has been coordinating vaccine procurement with the Philippine government and private sector, told Reuters that AstraZeneca had told him delivery of the first batch of 1.3 million doses would have to be pushed back from the third week of June to mid-July and also reduced to 1.17 million doses.

AstraZeneca and Siam Bioscience did not immediately reply to questions about production at the Thai plant.

Concepcion said he was in touch daily with AstraZeneca and was told there were delays in Thai production.

“It is a new plant they are running ... that is how it is when you start a new plant,” he said.

The second batch of 1.3 million would also be reduced to 1.17 million and has been moved from July to August delivery, Concepcion said. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Martin Petty)

Topics: AstraZeneca AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Oxford-AstraZeneca Oxford-AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine COVID-19 Coronavirus Philippines Thailand vaccine vaccination

China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu

  • The man was hospitalized on April 28 after developing a fever and other symptoms
  • Many different strains of avian influenza are present in China and some sporadically infect people
Updated 25 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: A 41-year-old man in China’s eastern province of Jiangsu has been confirmed as the first human case of infection with the H10N3 strain of bird flu, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said on Tuesday.
The man, a resident of the city of Zhenjiang, was hospitalized on April 28 after developing a fever and other symptoms, the NHC said in a statement.
He was diagnosed as having the H10N3 avian influenza virus on May 28, it said, but did not give details on how the man had been infected with the virus.
The man was stable and ready to be discharged from hospital. Medical observation of his close contacts had not found any other cases.
H10N3 is a low pathogenic, or relatively less severe, strain of the virus in poultry and the risk of it spreading on a large scale was very low, the NHC added.
The strain is “not a very common virus,” said Filip Claes, regional laboratory coordinator of the Food and Agriculture Organization’s Emergency Center for Transboundary Animal Diseases at the Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific.
Only around 160 isolates of the virus were reported in the 40 years to 2018, mostly in wild birds or waterfowl in Asia and some limited parts of North America, and none had been detected in chickens so far, he added.
Analizing the genetic data of the virus will be necessary to determine whether it resembles older viruses or if it is a novel mix of different viruses, Claes said.
Many different strains of avian influenza are present in China and some sporadically infect people, usually those working with poultry. There have been no significant numbers of human infections with bird flu since the H7N9 strain killed around 300 people during 2016-2017.
No other cases of human infection with H10N3 have previously been reported globally, the NHC said. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Richard Pullin and Barbara Lewis)

Topics: China Bird flu

NATO ministers meet to prepare summit, Afghan withdrawal

NATO ministers meet to prepare summit, Afghan withdrawal
Updated 01 June 2021
AP

NATO ministers meet to prepare summit, Afghan withdrawal

NATO ministers meet to prepare summit, Afghan withdrawal
  • Chief among the challenges is dealing with an increasingly aggressive Russia
  • Biden has pledged to have US troops out of the conflict-ravaged country by Sept. 11
Updated 01 June 2021
AP

BRUSSELS: NATO’s foreign and defense ministers were meeting Tuesday to lay the groundwork for the military alliance’s first summit with US President Joe Biden, setting aside four tumultuous years with the Trump administration.

The ministers will discuss a hefty communique being drafted for the June 14 summit in Brussels, which will reaffirm the unity of the 30-nation security alliance — which has been riven by infighting in recent years — and focus on future threats and challenges.

“This is a pivotal moment for our alliance, and our collective security,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on the eve of the meetings. “In a more competitive and unpredictable world, we need transatlantic unity.”

Chief among the challenges is dealing with an increasingly aggressive Russia, whose defense minister announced Monday that Russia would establish 20 new military units in its western sector this year to counter what it claims is a growing threat from NATO.

The rise of China and the impact of climate change — two of the Biden administration’s key interests — will also be discussed, along with missile defense, cyber and hybrid warfare, and the use of disinformation.

The most pressing subject for debate will be winding up NATO’s operations in Afghanistan. Biden has pledged to have US troops out of the conflict-ravaged country by Sept. 11, but many are likely to have left by the time the summit takes place.

But major questions remain over exactly how NATO will continue to fund the corruption-ridden Afghan security forces, whether to continue training special forces troops somewhere outside the country, and exactly who might provide security for civilian workers, embassies and Kabul’s airport.

Topics: NATO Afghanistan Jens Stoltenberg

Australia's Victoria state urges patience on COVID-19 lockdown end date

Australia’s Victoria state urges patience on COVID-19 lockdown end date
Updated 01 June 2021
Reuters

Australia’s Victoria state urges patience on COVID-19 lockdown end date

Australia’s Victoria state urges patience on COVID-19 lockdown end date
  • Nine new locally acquired COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday taking the total infections in the clusters to 54
Updated 01 June 2021
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia’s Victoria state authorities said on Tuesday that it was still unclear whether a snap one-week lockdown to contain a fresh COVID-19 outbreak would end as planned on Thursday night, as the state grapples with a growing virus outbreak.
Australia’s second-most populous state was plunged into the lockdown on May 27 after the state reported its first locally transmitted cases in nearly three months early last week, forcing its near seven million residents to remain home except for essential business.
Nine new locally acquired COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday taking the total infections in the clusters to 54. Tuesday’s data includes six cases announced on Monday which were recorded after the midnight cut-off deadline.
“I don’t know if there is going to be an extension or not,” Victoria state Health Minister Martin Foley told reporters in Melbourne. He said “significant concerns” remained about community transmission as several venues were added to the hotspot list.
“We are not yet in a position to make that call ... and as soon as we are, we will be sharing that with all Victorians,” said Foley.
About 75 percent of the 4,800 primary contacts traced in the outbreak have now returned a negative test, with results awaited for the rest. Officials said they could trace all three clusters to the overseas traveler who tested positive days after finishing quarantine.
Snap lockdowns, regional border controls and tough restrictions on movement have largely helped Australia escape the higher COVID-19 numbers in many other developed countries. So far, the country has reported more than 30,100 cases and 910 deaths.
Data from ANZ bank showed total spending in Victoria slumped 49 percent in the first three days of lockdown compared with the prior week, as the lockdown shut most of the state’s economy.
Victoria, the mostly badly hit Australian state from COVID-19, was placed under a hard lockdown for more than 100 days late last year in a bid to contain a second wave that resulted in more than 800 deaths.
The state accounts for about 70 percent of total infections in Australia since the pandemic began.

Topics: Australia Coronavirus

Philippines extends COVID-19 curbs in capital, ban on inbound travel from several countries

Philippines extends COVID-19 curbs in capital, ban on inbound travel from several countries
Updated 01 June 2021
Reuters

Philippines extends COVID-19 curbs in capital, ban on inbound travel from several countries

Philippines extends COVID-19 curbs in capital, ban on inbound travel from several countries
  • Ban on inbound travel from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman and the UAE extended until June 15
Updated 01 June 2021
Reuters

MANILA: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday prolonged partial coronavirus curbs in the capital and nearby provinces until mid-June to contain infections that have been decreasing since hitting a peak in April.
Religious gatherings remain capped at 30 percent of venue capacity while dining in restaurants can operate at 20 percent in the capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities that is home to at least 13 million people, and nearby provinces.
Non-essential travels will remain prohibited.
Daily COVID-19 cases in the Philippines averaged roughly 6,300 for May, down by a third from April, after the government reduced operating capacity of businesses and limited the movement of people.
Duterte also extended a ban on inbound travel from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates until June 15, to prevent transmission of the coronavirus variant first discovered in India that is circulating widely in that country and the region.
Travelers coming directly from those countries, or with a history of travel to any of them within the last 14 days, will be denied entry. The Philippines has reported 13 COVID-19 cases tied to the more infectious Indian variant known as B.1.617.2.
The Philippines has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia.

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus

Pakistan to ink debt relief agreements with 4 countries

Pakistan to ink debt relief agreements with 4 countries
Updated 01 June 2021
Khurshid Ahmed

Pakistan to ink debt relief agreements with 4 countries

Pakistan to ink debt relief agreements with 4 countries
  • Pakistan owes nearly $11.54 billion to the Paris Club of country lenders
Updated 01 June 2021
Khurshid Ahmed

KARACHI: Pakistan is to sign four debt relief agreements with Germany, Italy, Canada and the UK in exchange for investments in environmental conservation efforts.

“The memoranda of understanding under the debt-for-nature (DFN) program will be signed on June 5,” Zartaj Gul, state minister for climate change, told Arab News on Sunday.

According to the UN Development Programme (UNDP), under a DFN agreement the lender country agrees to reduce the debtor’s outstanding payments by channeling the money into conservation and climate-related expenses instead.

Gul said that, during the negotiations process, Pakistan assured creditors of its commitment to combat climate change in exchange for “the amount of loans they will forgive.”

Pakistan owes nearly $11.54 billion to the Paris Club of country lenders, including $1.42 billion to Germany, $175 million to Italy, $5 million to the UK, and $403 million to Canada.

According to an April report from the International Monetary Fund, Pakistan has repaid around $40 million to Canada and Germany. It is scheduled to pay an additional $29 million to both countries during the current fiscal year.

“We will not pay back the debts but, against that part of the loan, we will make progress on the restoration of the natural environment whether it be biodiversity conservation or restoration, or be it green jobs,” Gul added.

She explained that the signing of the DFN agreement was part of the event lineup for World Environment Day on June 5, which Pakistan is hosting for the first time.

“Pakistan will seek to highlight environmental issues and showcase the country’s initiatives and its role in global efforts,” Gul said, adding that the country qualified for the DFN deal based on its performance in conservation efforts, including the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami program.

The five-year tree-planting initiative, launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2018, aims to counter extreme weather conditions that scientists link to climate change.

“Our portfolio is very strong as we have done work for the conservation of nature in Pakistan, and it shows our commitment to combat climate change. Pakistan’s efforts are globally recognized. During the last three years, we have shown performance through the Billion Tree Tsunami, Clean Green Pakistan, plastic bag ban, recharge Pakistan, ecosystem restoration, and setting up 23 national parks.”

Helping Gul’s office with the DFN initiative is Pakistan’s Economic Affairs Division, which is working with the UK, Italy, Germany and Canada who have “shown a willingness” to sign the agreement.

In comments to reporters last week, Climate Change Minister Malik Amin Aslam confirmed the four countries’ expression of interest.

“We are hoping to give the good news to the world and Pakistanis that Pakistan is progressing with some countries on the DFN (deal),” Gul said.

Though the exact amount for the agreement remains unknown, Gul said it would be determined after the final ratification of the agreement by the governments.

“These are long-standing and non-payable loans under the current circumstances. Nature-based solutions in exchange for debt relief will not only reduce Pakistan’s debt burden but will also benefit the environment in the country and the region as a whole.”

Topics: Pakistan debt relief UN Development Program (UNDP)

