Turkish lira falls to record low following Erdogan’s call for rate cut  

Turkish lira banknotes are pictured at a currency exchange office in Istanbul, Turkey, August 13, 2018. (Reuters)
  • Turkish lira lost 0.6 percent of its value and hit a low of 8.88 lira to the US dollar
  • The drop came after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his willingness to cut interest rates June 1
ANKARA: The Turkish lira again slumped to a fresh low early on Wednesday, losing 0.6 percent of its value and hitting a low of 8.88 lira to the US dollar after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his willingness to cut interest rates June 1.

The drop is alarming in a country that already faces significant financial stress due in part to the coronavirus pandemic, with the lira’s credibility damaged and Turkey vulnerable to external shocks. 

Raising concerns about the autonomy of the Turkish Central Bank (CBRT), Erdogan, said he had spoken to the newly-appointed CBRT governor about cutting rates. “For that, we will reach July and August thereabouts so that rates can begin to fall,” he said. 

Over the last two and half years, Erdogan has replaced four CBRT governors. Naci Agbal, a respected figure and a market-friendly governor, was ousted in March after he hiked interest rates in reaction to global markets. On May 25, Erdogan also removed one of four CBRT deputy governors.

The current governor, Sahap Kavcioglu, has held interest rates stable at 19 percent and has resisted Erdogan’s pressure to lower them. 

“We have seen all this before. Investors do not want to see yet another premature rate cut, especially when inflation is stubbornly high, but most would not have been caught by surprise by Erdogan’s comments,” Wolfango Piccoli, co-president of Teneo Intelligence in London, told Arab News. 

The sudden change in the exchange rates for the lira, still one of the worst-performing currencies in the emerging markets, has been a direct reaction to the latest remarks from Erdogan, who believes that any cut in rates will decrease producer costs and will push consumer prices down. 

On Thursday, Turkish authorities will announce updated inflation data, which is currently at 17 percent. 

CBRT authorities held calls with investors and some foreign experts on Wednesday to inject credibility into the economic prospects of the country. 

“Erdogan has supported the argument that high rates fuel inflation, even though conventional economic theory says the opposite is true. A succession of central bankers had to deal with this and more often than not had to bend monetary policy to Erdogan’s will,” Piccoli said. 

The president’s relentless commentary on interest rates also reflects the institutional degradation that Turkey has been facing for years. The CBRT is one of the main victims of this process, Piccoli said. 

According to the latest official statistics, the number of people borrowing from banks has reached 34.5 million, while about 2.3 million people took out loans for the first time this year, especially consumer loans and credit card expenditures, with a significant rise in suicide rates amid financial strain. 

Daron Acemoglu, economist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), recently urged the Turkish government to keep its hands off the CBRT and underlined the importance of monetary policy independence. 

“It is accepted all over the world that the CBRT needs autonomy. There should not be any monetary policy based on instructions coming from the prime minister or president. When you do this, foreign capital will not come,” Acemoglu said. 

He also voiced his concerns over a potential deepening of Turkey’s current economic crisis. 

Nikolay Markov, senior economist at Pictet Asset Management in Switzerland, said Erdogan is focused on interest rates because current borrowing costs in the Turkish economy are too high and have started constraining domestic demand, which is one of the key growth pillars. 

“The economy definitely needs lower rates for its credit-based model to work properly and to boost GDP growth, which is currently not possible due to the still very high headline and core inflation and elevated inflation expectations,” he told Arab News. 

Markov believes that the CBRT is now again committed to delivering price stability, and despite the recent comments from the president, will not cut rates in the very near term, and not until the disinflation process is in place, so not before the summer. 

“Kavcioglu is trying to regain some CBRT credibility which was lost after the firing of Gov. Agbal back in March. The implication for investors is still a complicated one because offshore investors are still not convinced of the CBRT’s full commitment to price stability, as they still think the CBRT is dependent on the political pressure coming from the president,” he said. 

According to Markov, this will continue to trigger market and lira volatility in the period ahead. 

“Nevertheless, I have the impression that Kavcioglu is fundamentally a hawk and that he will try to delay the start of rate cuts as much as possible without offending the president. Overall, I think the earliest possible date for a rate cut is in July. A rate cut in June is off the table,” he said.

Lebanon’s caretaker PM calls on ‘friends’ to stand by Lebanese

Lebanon’s caretaker PM calls on ‘friends’ to stand by Lebanese
Updated 8 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

Lebanon’s caretaker PM calls on ‘friends’ to stand by Lebanese

Lebanon’s caretaker PM calls on ‘friends’ to stand by Lebanese
  • ’Either you save it now before it’s too late or else no regrets will help,’ Diab said
  • Diab has been steering the government in a caretaker role since his cabinet resigned in the aftermath of the Aug. 4 Beirut port blast
Updated 8 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon is “in the heart of great danger,” and needs friendly countries to save it, the caretaker prime minister, Hassan Diab, said on Wednesday.
“Either you save it now before it’s too late or else no regrets will help,” Diab said in a televised address. Lebanon is in the throes of a deep financial crisis that is posing the biggest threat to its stability since the 1975-1990 civil war.
Diab has been steering the government in a caretaker role since his cabinet resigned in the aftermath of the Aug. 4 Beirut port blast, which devastated large swathes of the capital, killed hundreds of people and injured thousands.
Prime Minister-desginate Saad Al-Hariri has been at loggerheads with President Michel Aoun over naming cabinet ministers for ten months as the country hurtles toward economic collapse. A new government capable of introducing reforms is necessary to unlock much needed foreign aid.
“I call on political powers to present concessions, and those will be small no matter how big they may seem, because that will alleviate the suffering of the Lebanese and stop this frightening path,” Diab said.
Under a sectarian power-sharing system, Lebanon’s president must be a Maronite Christian and the prime minister a Sunni Muslim. Aoun, a Christian, is an ally of the Iran-backed Shiite movement Hezbollah, listed as a terrorist group by the United States.
Hariri, a veteran Sunni politician, has said the only way out of Lebanon’s crisis is through mending relations with its Arab neighbors.

Iran nuclear talks expected to resume on June 10 — diplomats

Iran nuclear talks expected to resume on June 10 — diplomats
Updated 4 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

Iran nuclear talks expected to resume on June 10 — diplomats

Iran nuclear talks expected to resume on June 10 — diplomats
  • The remaining parties to the deal are holding a formal meeting in Vienna to wrap up the current round of talks
  • The negotiations in Vienna began in April
Updated 4 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

VIENNA: Talks aimed at reviving Iran’s nuclear pact with global powers were expected on Wednesday to adjourn for a week, diplomats said, with the remaining parties to the deal due to meet in the evening to sign off on the move.
The adjournment to Thursday, June 10, would leave only eight days to reach agreement before Iran’s presidential election, which is likely to usher in a hard-line president. Delegates say that while a deal is possible by then that timeline appears increasingly unlikely.
Formal meetings of the remaining parties — Iran, Russia, China, France, Britain, Germany and the European Union — in a format known as the Joint Commission have punctuated and bookended indirect talks between Iran and the United States on both countries returning to full compliance with the 2015 deal.
The EU chairs Joint Commission meetings in the basement of a luxury hotel and leads shuttle diplomacy between Iranian envoys and a US delegation based in another luxury hotel across the road. Iran refuses to hold direct talks with Washington.
“A meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action will take place in Vienna today, Wednesday 02 June 2021,” the European Union said in a statement, referring to the Iran nuclear deal by its official name.
The statement gave no time. One delegate said the meeting would be in the early evening and another said 7:30 p.m. (1730 GMT). As the day wore, on, however, other diplomats said the time was slipping.
“The meeting of the Joint Commission of #JCPOA is postponed until late evening,” the head of Russia’s delegation, Mikhail Ulyanov, who is also ambassador to the UN nuclear watchdog, wrote on Twitter. He did not give a time.
Two diplomats said the talks, which are in their fifth round and began in April, were expected to adjourn for a week, resuming on Thursday, June 10.
Iran’s top nuclear negotiator said the barriers to the revival of the deal are complicated but not insurmountable.
“Differences have reached a point where everyone believes these differences are not insolvable,” Abbas Araqchi told Iranian state TV ahead of the meeting.
“But the details are important and Iran’s firm positions are important to be observed.”
Iran’s government spokesman on Tuesday denied that negotiations had stalled with the Islamic Republic’s June 18 presidential election less than three weeks away.
The International Atomic Energy Agency’s 35-nation Board of Governors holds a quarterly meeting next week, with a number of the delegates at the nuclear talks due to take part.

Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery near Iran’s capital

Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery near Iran’s capital
Updated 57 min 37 sec ago
AP

Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery near Iran’s capital

Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery near Iran’s capital
  • The fire struck the state-owned Tondgooyan Petrochemical Co. to the south of Tehran on Wednesday night
  • Firefighters believe it struck a pipeline for liquefied petroleum gas at the facility.
Updated 57 min 37 sec ago
AP

TEHRAN: A massive fire broke out Wednesday night at the oil refinery serving Iran’s capital, sending thick plumes of black smoke over Tehran. It wasn’t immediately clear if there were injuries.
The fire struck the state-owned Tondgooyan Petrochemical Co. to the south of Tehran, said Mansour Darajati, the director-general of the capital’s crisis management team.
Firefighters believe it struck a pipeline for liquefied petroleum gas at the facility, Darajati told Iranian state television. He did not elaborate.
Associated Press journalists in central Tehran, some 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) away, could see the black smoke rise in the distance. Another AP journalist saw flames shooting into the sky from the site.
Mojtaba Khaledi, the spokesman for Iran’s emergency department, told the semiofficial ISNA news agency that 10 ambulances and other equipment had been deployed at the scene of the fire. Hospitals in the area are on standby as well, he said.
It wasn’t immediately clear what started the blaze. Temperatures in Tehran reached nearly 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday. Hot summer weather in Iran has caused fires in the past.
The blaze came the same day a fire struck the largest warship in the Iranian navy, which later sank in the Gulf of Oman.

Jordan refers 2 former officials to security court over ‘sedition’

Jordan refers 2 former officials to security court over ‘sedition’
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

Jordan refers 2 former officials to security court over ‘sedition’

Jordan refers 2 former officials to security court over ‘sedition’
  • The government accused them in April of being part of a foreign plot to undermine the stability of Jordan
  • Prince Hamzah was placed under house arrest at his palace and was later set free
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan has referred the cases of two former officials accused of taking part in a plot to undermine the kingdom’s security and stability to the state security court.
The court’s public prosecutor “issued an indictment against” Bassem Awadallah and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, Petra News Agency reported on Wednesday.
The government accused them in April of being part of a foreign plot to undermine the stability of Jordan that was linked to King Abdullah II’s half brother Prince Hamzah.
Prince Hamzah, a former crown prince, was placed under house arrest at his palace and was later set free after the matter was resolved through mediation within the royal family.
King Abdullah II later said his half-brother was in his own home under the king’s protection, and all of those arrested were released except for Awadallah and bin Zaid.

Red Cross chief urges Israel, Palestinians to end cycle of violence

Red Cross chief urges Israel, Palestinians to end cycle of violence
Updated 02 June 2021
Reuters

Red Cross chief urges Israel, Palestinians to end cycle of violence

Red Cross chief urges Israel, Palestinians to end cycle of violence
Updated 02 June 2021
Reuters

GAZA: The International Committee of the Red Cross’s (ICRC) head urged Israelis and Palestinians on Wednesday to find a political solution so violence like last month’s hostilities at Gaza Strip border might be prevented.
On his first visit to Gaza in four years, Robert Mardini toured areas devastated by Israeli bombardments during the 11 days of fighting, including a road where 42 people were killed.
“It is really heart-breaking to see and to hear about the people who paid the ultimate cost of this escalation — women, children, civilians who were living safely in their apartments and were caught in this rubble that we see behind us,” he told Reuters.
“I hope this is the last time I am coming to witness yet again the results and the humanitarian impact of yet again another cycle of violence and escalation.”
Gaza medical officials said Israeli air strikes killed 253 Palestinians. Rockets and missiles fired by Palestinian factions killed 13 people in Israel.
“What is really needed is political leadership on all sides to avoid that people yet again are in the line of fire because of yet again another round of escalation,” Mardini said.
“Political leadership to find a sustainable solution that is more sustainable than what we have been witnessing over the past decade and more.”
Asked whether he would discuss the prospects of a new prisoners’ swap deal while the region, Mardini said the ICRC stood ready to help the parties should there be a deal.
“We have repeatedly offered our services as a neutral intermediary, so we will be renewing this offer yet again,” he said.
Standing by the rubble of the houses of Kolak family, which lost 22 members in Israeli air strikes, Mardini spoke to some survivors.
“My grandfather died, my father died, his (father’s) son died, his grandchild died, a dynasty was martyred,” said Wasim Al-Kolak, 31, urging international prosecution of Israel.

