Philippines police chief issues apology after drunk cop kills unarmed woman

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar. (Social media/File)
Updated 17 sec ago
Ellie Aben

  • Eleazar assures public of ‘serious reforms’ after widespread anger on social media
MANILA: Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar apologized to the public on Wednesday, two days after a video of a drunk police officer shooting a 52-year-old woman in the neck went viral on social media, resulting in widespread anger.

Many people took to Twitter to condemn the incident, with #PoliceAreTheTerrorists among the social media site’s top trends in the Philippines.

People also called for an end to police brutality after Lilybeth Valdez was murdered by her neighbor, Police Master Sgt. Hensie Zinampan, in a neighborhood of Quezon City, Metro Manila, on Monday night.

In the video clip, Zinampan is seen approaching Valdez before pointing his gun at her, pulling her by the hair and shooting her in the neck. The incident was filmed by Valdez’s grandson, who was nearby.

“That (crime) is atrocious and unacceptable, and I’m apologizing to our countrymen for the act committed by that policeman,” Eleazar said in a TV interview on Wednesday, adding that the incident was “a great blow and huge embarrassment” for the police force which has been pushing for reforms.

Eleazar said that while the Twitter trends saddened him, he felt unable to blame his fellow countrymen for their reactions. 

“They are entitled to their opinion and sentiments. What we can do is double our efforts to achieve our goal to regain public trust and support to the police,” he said.

Some people online posted still images of the incident with their tweets, with one asking: “Who do you call when the police murders?”

Another, who uses the handle @imkierantu, used a still image along with the caption: “tw // violence, death, police brutality #PULISANGTERORISTA,” while @_hansjob_ said: “If it weren’t for the video, this would have been another ‘isolated case…’”

In a separate statement released by his office on Wednesday, Eleazar assured the public that “there are still more good policemen than the few rogues in the ranks” and that the leadership intended “to undertake serious reforms in the organization.” 

The Zinampan case is the latest incident of a police officer involved in a murder in the Philippines, after Staff Sgt. Jonel Nuezca shot his unarmed female neighbor and her son in Tarlac province last year. Nuezca is currently in jail, and has been dismissed from the police.

Filipinos on social media noted that at the time, Zinampan even condemned Nuezca for his crime through his own social media account.

Zinampan was immediately arrested following the shooting by responding policemen, and was presented to Eleazar on Tuesday.

The PNP, in its report, said Zinampan, who was drunk, was already holding his gun when he approached Valdez and confronted her.

The victim’s family told investigators that Zinampan pulled Valdez’s hair and shot her in the neck, killing her instantly. 

Zinampan, when arrested, denied the accusation, but the video footage confirmed the family’s account, which reportedly came a month after Valdez’s son was involved in a fistfight with Zinampan on May 1.

Eleazar assured the family that the policeman would be dismissed from the PNP at the “soonest possible time.”

Topics: Philippine National Police (PNP) Gen. Guillermo Eleazar

LOS ANGELES: The NASA Ingenuity helicopter in April became the first instance of flight in the skies of Mars. The challenge of designing a craft capable of flying in Martian conditions was handled in part by Palestinian electronics lead Loay Elbasyouni.

“Since the time of the Wright Brothers’ first flight on earth in 1903, to today in 2021 flying a helicopter on Mars. It’s practically like two points in aviation history,” said Elbasyouni, current senior director of engineering at Astrodyne TDI.

The helicopter hovered for 40 seconds before landing. 

“Flying on Mars is basically a dream that came to reality. I mean Mars’ atmosphere only has 1 percent of the air of Earth,” he said.

“So we had to consider a lot of these things plus the environment and other conditions and design something to be super lightweight. At the same time you know you have to design the propeller to be much larger than it is on Earth and also spin about five times faster.”

After making history working alongside NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab, Elbasyouni has moved on to new projects, pushing boundaries in other realms of aeronautics.

“We’re working on electric propulsion that could be utilized for alternative modes of transportation like electric aircraft,” Elbasyouni explained. “It could be used for something for space just like the Mars helicopter.”

 

 

Topics: Mars NASA

Britain seeks extra AstraZeneca shots to combat Beta COVID-19 variant

Britain seeks extra AstraZeneca shots to combat Beta COVID-19 variant
Updated 02 June 2021
Reuters

Britain seeks extra AstraZeneca shots to combat Beta COVID-19 variant

Britain seeks extra AstraZeneca shots to combat Beta COVID-19 variant
  • "We've started commercial negotiations with AstraZeneca to secure a variant vaccine: future supplies of the Oxford AstraZeneca,” said UK’s health minister
  • Oxford considers the variant top priority for vaccine developers
Updated 02 June 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Britain is in talks with AstraZeneca for additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine that will have been modified to better target Beta coronavirus, health minister Matt Hancock said Wednesday.
The Beta coronavirus variant was first identified in South Africa.
Britain has previously secured 100 million doses of the vaccine, developed at the University of Oxford and licensed to AstraZeneca.
“We’ve started commercial negotiations with AstraZeneca to secure a variant vaccine: future supplies of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine that have been adapted to tackle the B.1.351 variant first identified in South Africa,” Hancock said in a speech at the university.
South Africa put use of AstraZeneca’s shot on hold in February after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild-to-moderate infection caused by the country’s dominant variant, now known as Beta.
Oxford considers the variant top priority for vaccine developers, and AstraZeneca has targeted the development of new vaccines against variants by the autumn.
Britain has committed to funding trials for the new adapted vaccine, which could be fast-tracked through the regulatory process following new guidance in March.
Hancock’s speech came before he hosts a summit of Group of Seven (G7) health ministers in Oxford, which starts on Thursday.
He said that Britain had hit the milestone of giving three-quarters of adults a first COVID-19 vaccine dose and nearly half the population has received two doses of vaccine.
Britain has so far reported 904 cases of the Beta variant in total.
By contrast, in South Africa there is an average of 3,745 new cases each day, and only around 1 million out of a target of 40 million people have received a COVID-19 vaccine.
Hancock did not say if the vaccines under negotiation would be donated or kept for use domestically.
Earlier AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said he was working with governments on increasing their pledged vaccine donations through the COVAX vaccine-sharing mechanism.
Hancock said AstraZeneca, which has pledged not to make a profit from vaccines during the pandemic, had released half a billion doses of the shot for global supply so far.

Topics: AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine UK Beta variant

Constituents slam US senators for Israel visit

Constituents slam US senators for Israel visit
Updated 02 June 2021
ALI YOUNES

Constituents slam US senators for Israel visit

Constituents slam US senators for Israel visit
  • Republicans Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz, Bill Hagerty aimed to show support after latest war on Gaza
  • ‘They’re playing to the staunchly evangelical vote at home,’ analyst tells Arab News
Updated 02 June 2021
ALI YOUNES

ATLANTA: Constituents of three Republican US senators have criticized them for visiting Israel during an important national holiday last weekend.

Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Ted Cruz of Texas and Bill Hagerty of Tennessee landed in Israel on Saturday to show their support for the country following its latest war on Gaza, which lasted 11 days.

At least 255 Palestinians were killed, including 66 children and 39 women, with 1,910 people wounded, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

Thousands of Palestinian homes and properties were completely destroyed. Twelve people in Israel were killed.

Graham and Cruz posted photos and videos of themselves meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders. The senators pledged to support Israel with more money and weapons.

In 2016, the US committed itself to provide Israel with $38 billion over a 10-year period that started in 2018, giving it more money than any other country in the world.

Cruz tweeted: “It’s important that we’re here now to state unequivocally that the United States stands with Israel.”

But his constituents on Twitter noted his decision to vacation with his family in Mexico in mid-February while scores of homes and properties in his home state were damaged by a storm.

“Wait a minute I am confused. Ted will go to Israel when it’s being bombed, but he goes to a beach in another country during one of Texas’s worst natural disasters?” one of them tweeted.

Referring to the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, one Twitter user chided Hagerty and Cruz, writing: “Stand shoulder to shoulder with American citizens after we endured an attack on democracy on January 6th … Shame on you!”

Graham’s constituents criticized him for leaving his state on Memorial Holiday weekend, which honors US soldiers who died during their military duty. He is himself a former US army officer. One constituent called him a “criminal visiting another criminal,” in reference to Netanyahu.

But Saul Anuzis, former Michigan Republican Party chairman, said the senators’ visit to Israel will not cost them political capital because their constituencies are in large part conservative Christian evangelicals.

“No one should be surprised with the visit of the three senators to Israel because it’s in line with the views of their constituents,” he told Arab News. “The main issue here is timing.”

Kelley Vlahos, senior advisor to the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft — a foreign policy think tank based in Washington DC — told Arab News: “The senators consider their support of Israel as both a political and religious crusade. They’re playing to the staunchly evangelical vote at home.”

Citing the lack of any reference to Palestinian victims of the recent conflict, Vlahos said the senators are just not interested in their plight.

“Conservatives like these men have never been bothered by the issue of Palestinian human rights,” she added.

Topics: Israel Palestinians Ted Cruz Bill Hagerty Lindsey Graham

US: Iranian naval vessels thought to be headed for Venezuela

Iranian warship thought to be headed to Venezuela left port with seven high-speed missile boats aboard. (Maxar Technologies)
Iranian warship thought to be headed to Venezuela left port with seven high-speed missile boats aboard. (Maxar Technologies)
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

US: Iranian naval vessels thought to be headed for Venezuela

Iranian warship thought to be headed to Venezuela left port with seven high-speed missile boats aboard. (Maxar Technologies)
  • When asked about the destination of the ships, Iranian Foreign Ministry officials asserted their rights to operate worldwide
  • Iran and Venezuela have developed close ties over the years and cooperated on multiple fronts
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Aerial images taken by the US Naval Institute on Tuesday showed an Iranian warship with seven high-speed missile attack craft aboard thought to be headed to Venezuela.

The vessel, alongside a former oil tanker called the Makran, were spotted traveling along the eastern coast of Africa. Their ultimate destination remains unknown, but US intelligence believes they are headed to Venezuela.

The Makran was seen leaving port in Bandar Abbas on April 28. When asked about the destination of the ships, Iranian Foreign Ministry officials asserted their rights to operate worldwide.

Each of the craft aboard the warship measure approximately 17.5 meters long. The ship could also be carrying other weaponry and military hardware.

Read the report: Iran and its Strategic Role in Venezuela: Influence and Implications

Iran and Venezuela have developed close ties over the years, and cooperate on multiple fronts, including in oil shipment and on projects pertaining to things like cars and cement.

Venezuela’s regime has talked openly about acquiring weapons and arms from Iran in the past, which has sparked concern in the US.

Topics: Iran Venezuela

Pakistan decries use of hospital image for ‘Hamas HQ’ post

Pakistan decries use of hospital image for ‘Hamas HQ’ post
Israel’s former defense minister Naftali Bennett seen in a video released on May 20, 2021. (Photo courtesy Naftali Bennett's YouTube Channel)
Updated 02 June 2021

Pakistan decries use of hospital image for ‘Hamas HQ’ post

Pakistan decries use of hospital image for ‘Hamas HQ’ post
  • The attacks killed more than 240 people in the Palestinian territory between May 10 and May 21 when a cease-fire was announced
Updated 02 June 2021
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has taken “serious exception” to an Israeli far-right politician’s use of an image of a hospital in the capital city Islamabad, claiming it was a Hamas headquarters and “the largest medical complex in Gaza,” foreign office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said.
“We have seen the statement by Israel’s former war minister and we believe that it is casual misjudgment at best, and deliberate misrepresentation at worst,” Chaudhari told Arab News.
“We also take serious exception to the fact that a Pakistani building was misquoted in the statement,” he added.
Since last month, Pakistan has launched a diplomatic onslaught in support of Palestine and to mobilize international support against Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.
The attacks killed more than 240 people in the Palestinian territory between May 10 and May 21 when a cease-fire was announced.
On May 20, Israeli far-right politician and former war minister Naftali Bennett posted a video on Twitter showing an image of a hospital that he said was the “largest medical complex in Gaza” and a Hamas headquarters from where the group was “conducting terror actions against Israel.”
Social media users were quick to point out that the photo was of the Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad.
Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special representative on the Middle East, Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, called Bennett’s video a deliberate attempt to mislead the world.

BACKGROUND

Nation objects to Bennett’s misuse of photo depicting the Shifa International Hospital as group’s headquarters in Gaza.

“Israel is frustrated due to Pakistan’s active role in highlighting the Palestinian issue and Israeli atrocities in front of the whole world,” Ashrafi told Arab News.
“It is a deliberate attempt to mislead and deceive the world as Israel has destroyed actual health facilities in Gaza. We condemn this attempt to malign Pakistan.”
Ashrafi added: “Pakistan will continue its support for the Palestinian people till the formation of an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.”
Shuja Rauf, a spokesperson for Shifa, said that it was “clear that the image of Shifa International Hospital (SIH) Islamabad has been shown mistakenly.”
“SIH is Pakistan’s leading private-sector hospital, accredited with the Joint Commission, United States. The hospital has been providing quality health care services to Pakistanis for over 28 years. We accordingly emphasize to remove the said visual,” Rauf said.

Topics: Hamas Pakistan Palestine Gaza

