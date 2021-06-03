You are here

Working from home, or living at Work? Calls to ban out-of-hours emails in the UK

Working from home has also made it difficult to switch off and to separate professional and personal life. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 June 2021
Arab News

  • Calls on the UK government to ban out-of-hours emails by introducing a “right to disconnect” for employees.
  • Remote working and working from home have increased the total hours worked per day.
LONDON: After months of working from home, more than 150,000 people have called on the UK government to ban out-of-hours emails by introducing a “right to disconnect” for employees outside working hours.

The workers, represented by a trade union called Prospect, launched the campaign after the Republic of Ireland issued a decision in April which gives employees the right to not respond to messages, calls or emails outside of work hours.

The “right to disconnect” law was introduced in France four years ago and has been in effect ever since.

Banning out-of-hours emails would mean that bosses cannot routinely email employees after their work day is finished. Instead, any emails sent at these times could be automatically deleted to stop employees from continuously checking their emails.

Although saving time on commute, remote working and working from home have increased the total hours worked per day. The UK Office for National Statistics found that a person working from home did an average of six hours of extra unpaid overtime per week.

Working from home has also made it difficult to switch off and to separate professional and personal life, with many citing increased stress, compromised mental health, and risk of burnout.

One member of Prospect stated: “I enjoy working from home but because I have no change of environment it can be hard to forget about work tasks.” Another added: “I feel like I am living from work rather than working from home.”

The move, if approved by the UK Employment bill, could redraw the blurred lines between work and home and possibly increase productivity while reducing the risk of burnout.

1st cruise ship sails through Venice since start of pandemic

1st cruise ship sails through Venice since start of pandemic
1st cruise ship sails through Venice since start of pandemic

  • MSC Orchestra passed through the basin in front of St. Mark’s Canal around 6 a.m. under tugboat and port authority escort
  • Its arrival comes two years and a day after the MSC Opera struck a dock and a tourist river boat
SOAVE/ITALY: Early risers in Venice were surprised Thursday to see a cruise ship nosing down the Giudecca canal for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
The ship cruised despite repeated government pledges to reroute such huge vessels due to safety and environmental concerns.
The 92,409-ton MSC Orchestra passed through the basin in front of St. Mark’s Canal around 6 a.m. under tugboat and port authority escort, ahead of the first post-pandemic cruise ship departure from Venice, scheduled for Saturday.
Its arrival comes two years and a day after the MSC Opera struck a dock and a tourist river boat in the same canal, an event that underlined safety concerns among anti-cruise ship campaigners.
Protests are amping up against the renewal of cruise traffic, just 2 ½ months after Italy’s culture minister, Dario Franceschini, vowed a definitive stop to the passage of big ships through the heart of the city. They include an open letter by the Venice Heritage non-profit organization, signed by celebrities including musician Mick Jagger, actress Tilda Swinton, filmmaker Wes Anderson and director Francis Ford Coppola.
“Venice is suffering, and we, citizens of the world, cannot remain deaf to her cries,″ read the open letter — addressed to Italian officials including Premier Mario Draghi, members of his Cabinet, the Venice mayor and the Veneto governor.
“This fragile entity, (a) world heritage site, cannot survive without our help,” the letter added.
The signatories laid out 10 priorities for the city, including a stop to the passage of huge ships through Venice and a better management of mass tourism.
The Italian government in March passed a law aimed at definitively blocking cruise ship traffic through Venice.
Italy’s Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility Ministry told The Associated Press that a bidding process would open “any day now” for “ideas aimed at identifying better and structural solutions to realize a new docking area for large ships outside of the Venice lagoon.”
The new terminal would be used both for cruise and container ships, the ministry said in an email.
“Meanwhile, in 2022, as a temporary solution a certain number of ships will be able to dock in Marghera, easing transit on Venice,’’ the ministry said.
Cruise industry officials have told the AP that Marghera, an industrial port within the Venice lagoon, currently does not have suitable facilities to serve as a passenger terminal.

Everest climbers struggle to return home amid Nepal COVID-19 travel curbs

Everest climbers struggle to return home amid Nepal COVID-19 travel curbs
Everest climbers struggle to return home amid Nepal COVID-19 travel curbs

  • Most regular international flights are closed through June as a deadly second coronavirus wave hit the Himalayan nation
  • Hundreds of climbers are now returning from the mountains before the onset of annual monsoon rains
Katmandu: Climbers returning from Mount Everest and Himalayan peaks are struggling to find return flights back home after Nepal banned most air travel to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases, mountaineering operators and hikers said Wednesday.
Most regular international flights are closed through June as a deadly second wave of the coronavirus hit the Himalayan nation tucked between China and India.
Nepal issued 742 permits – 408 of those to climbers aspiring to make it to the top of the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest – in the April-May climbing season. And hundreds of climbers are now returning from the mountains before the onset of annual monsoon rains.
Tashi Lakpa Sherpa, a senior official at Katmandu-based private firm Seven Summit Treks, said climbers were finding it difficult to get home as only five weekly flights — to India, Qatar and Turkey — were operational.
“The situation could worsen as more climbers wind up their expeditions and return to Katmandu in the next few days,” Sherpa told Reuters.
Andrew Hughes, from the United States, said he had to pay for an expensive seat on a chartered flight to Qatar on Wednesday night due to the shortage of regular flights.
“We find ourselves in a situation where there is no transparency or rationale for the prohibition of outbound flights for foreign nationals,” said Hughes, who returned from Everest last month.
Mexican climber Viridiana Alvarez, who had been stranded in Nepal for nearly three weeks after climbing Mount Annapurna, the world’s tenth highest peak at 8,091 meters (26,545 feet), said she was lucky to find a seat on a chartered flight.
“There is no reason to be here because there is no climbing … it is a little boring,” said Alvarez, 38, who is also flying to Qatar on Wednesday night.
The Nepalese government has defended its decision to cut international flights in a bid to contain the pandemic.
“Instead of having no flight at all, I think this is enough for now,” Raj Kumar Chettri, a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) said. “If required we’ll allow more charter flights.”

Louis Vuitton pulls keffiyeh-inspired scarf from website after backlash

Louis Vuitton pulls keffiyeh-inspired scarf from website after backlash
Louis Vuitton pulls keffiyeh-inspired scarf from website after backlash

DUBAI: French luxury label Louis Vuitton has taken a scarf inspired by the traditional Palestinian keffiyeh down from its website following backlash on social media.

The brand was offering a blue checkered wrap-up decorated with Louis Vuitton’s monogram design and the distinctive cultural pattern. 

However, social media users shared posts slamming the insensitive nature of the item and voicing concerns about the high price of the scarf, which sells for $705, and the change of color from traditional black and white to blue and white.

Khaled Beydoun, an author and lawyer, said that the brand’s design is “disrespectful and insensitive on myriad levels.”

He wrote: “Give me the original article — and the history, meaning and weight stitched into its very fabric — any day over this vapid and desolate mutation, priced at an amount that can feed a family in Gaza for weeks.”

Beydoun’s post, which has been reshared by social media influencers in the region, including UAE-based blogger Shahd Al-Jumaily, added: “The blue-and-white colors are either tone deaf or an insidious form of passive political commentary.”

Meanwhile, Diet Prada wrote: “So LVMH’s stance on politics is ‘neutral,’ but they’re still making a $705 logo-emblazoned keffiyeh, which is a traditional Arab headdress that has become a symbol of Palestinian nationalism.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Diet Prada ™ (@diet_prada)

Influencers, including Palestinian-Puerto Rican model Maria Alia and Florida-based Noor Elkhaldi, shared Diet Prada’s post targeting the French brand. 

Last month, hundreds of thousands of people around the world took to the streets to protest at Israeli airstrikes on Palestinians living in Gaza.

Demonstrations took place across the Middle East, Europe, Canada, Australia and the US, with thousands of protesters carrying pro-Palestine signs.

Some celebrities and influencers, including part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid, decided to join the demonstrations. 

Nestle eyes new strategy as leaked file show many products unhealthy

Nestle eyes new strategy as leaked file show many products unhealthy
Nestle eyes new strategy as leaked file show many products unhealthy

  • Over 60% of Nestle's mainstream food and drinks portfolio didn’t meet "recognised definition of health", shows an internal document
  • Nestle has for several years been reorganising its activities to focus more on health and wellness
ZURICH: Global food giant Nestle said Monday it was developing a new nutrition strategy after the Financial Times reported on an internal document showing that most of its food and drinks were unhealthy.
An internal presentation circulated among top executives earlier this year had revealed that more than 60 percent of Nestle’s mainstream food and drinks portfolio did not meet “recognized definition of health,” the British business daily reported.
The presentation, seen by the FT, revealed that only 37 percent of Nestle’s food and beverages by revenues (not including products like pet food, baby food and specialized medical nutrition) achieved a rating of over 3.5 under Australia’s five-star health rating system.
Nestle, owner of everything from chocolate to coffee and baby food brands, has for several years been reorganizing its activities to focus more on health and wellness as consumers increasingly snub frozen pizzas and sugary drinks.
The Swiss company has among other things been making a major push in vegetarian and vegan products.
“We have made significant improvements to our products,” the Nestle presentation said, according to the FT.
But, it added, “our portfolio still underperforms against external definitions of health in a landscape where regulatory pressure and consumer demands are skyrocketing.”
A Nestle spokeswoman told AFP the company was currently “working on a company-wide project to update its pioneering nutrition and health strategy.”
“We are looking at our entire portfolio across the different phases of people’s lives to ensure our products are helping meet their nutritional needs and supporting a balanced diet,” she said
The initial focus, she added, would be on “assessing the part (of) our food and beverage portfolio that can be measured against external nutrition profiling systems,” like the Australian system.
According to the FT, Nestle is aiming to unveil its new strategy this year.
Quoting an unnamed person familiar with the situation, the paper suggested the company might drop products pushing down its health ratings such as confectionery items.

Refugee found by British roadside graduates with architecture degree

Salman Khan learned English with the help of his foster parents and social workers while attending school, and he soon went on to university. (Screenshot)
Salman Khan learned English with the help of his foster parents and social workers while attending school, and he soon went on to university. (Screenshot)
Refugee found by British roadside graduates with architecture degree

  • Salman Khan, 25, could not speak a word of English when he arrived in Britain from Afghanistan aged 12
  • His foster family inspired him, is now working to recruit more foster carers
LONDON: A former child refugee who fled Afghanistan for the UK without knowing any English has earned an architecture degree and pledged to use his expertise to rebuild his war-torn home country.

Salman Khan, 25, fled Afghanistan as a child and made the six-month journey through snow and mountains to reach Britain.

At 12 years old he was found by the roadside in the Midlands, and picked up by police before being placed into the foster care system.

Leicestershire County Council said: “Salman’s story is inspiring.”

Khan said it was his dream to build schools in Afghanistan because “it’s a war-torn country and someone has to rebuild it.

“This is the whole reason I chose to study architecture,” he added.

“I have a friend who said ‘I will build it’ and I said ‘I will design it,’” Khan said.

After making the perilous trip with strangers to the UK, Khan was taken into the care of a local foster family, who he said inspired him.

“They have got degrees — they are accountants and doctors,” he said.

“There were photos of their graduations outside my bedroom, every time I came out. I wanted my photo on that wall too.”

He learned English with the help of his foster parents and social workers while attending school, and he soon went on to university.

“When I went to school, I was shocked at the facilities they had. It was so different from what I knew, there was even carpet on the floor,” he said.

“It was not the way it was back home, but I did not realize that was not normal.

“When I came here, it gave me a sense that I was missing opportunities. It was a shock really. The amount of help I got here was tremendous.”

The young architect is now working to support a campaign by Leicestershire County Council to recruit foster carers to support young refugees.

Deborah Taylor of Leicestershire County Council said: “He’s a young man who has dealt with many hardships, but with the support of a kind and loving family, he has flourished and achieved a life ambition.”

