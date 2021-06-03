You are here

Biden announces international COVID-19 vaccine sharing plan

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
AP

  • 6 million in the initial 25 million will be directed by the White House to US allies and partners, including the West Bank and Gaza, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, and Yemen
  • The initial 25 million doses will be shipped from existing federal stockpiles of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden announced Thursday the US will donate 75 percent of its unused COVID-19 vaccines to the UN-backed COVAX global vaccine sharing program, acting as more Americans have been vaccinated and global inequities have become more glaring.
Of the first tranche of 25 million doses, the White House said about 19 million will go to COVAX, with approximately 6 million for South and Central America, 7 million for Asia and 5 million for Africa. The doses mark a substantial — and immediate — boost to the lagging COVAX effort, which to date has shared just 76 million doses with needy countries.
Overall, the White House aims to share 80 million doses globally by the end of June, most through COVAX. But 25 percent of the nation’s excess will be kept in reserve for emergencies and for the US to share directly with allies and partners.
“As long as this pandemic is raging anywhere in the world, the American people will still be vulnerable,” Biden said in a statement. “And the United States is committed to bringing the same urgency to international vaccination efforts that we have demonstrated at home.”
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the US “will retain the say” on where the doses distributed through COVAX ultimately go.
“We’re not seeking to extract concessions, we’re not extorting, we’re not imposing conditions the way that other countries who are providing doses are doing; we’re doing none of those things,” said Sullivan. “These are doses that are being given, donated free and clear to these countries, for the sole purpose of improving the public health situation and helping end the pandemic.”
The remaining 6 million in the initial tranche of 25 million will be directed by the White House to US allies and partners, including Mexico, Canada, South Korea, West Bank and Gaza, India, Ukraine, Kosovo, Haiti, Georgia, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, and Yemen, as well as for United Nations frontline workers.
Vice President Kamala Harris informed some US partners they will begin receiving doses, in separate calls with Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador, President Alejandro Giammattei of Guatemala, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Prime Minister Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago. Harris is to visit Guatemala and Mexico in the coming week.
The long-awaited vaccine sharing plan comes as demand for shots in the US has dropped significantly — more than 63 percent of adults have received at least one dose — and as global inequities in supply have become more glaring.
Scores of countries have requested doses from the United States, but to date only Mexico and Canada have received a combined 4.5 million doses. The US also has announced plans to share enough shots with South Korea to vaccinate its 550,000 troops who serve alongside American service members on the peninsula. White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said that 1 million Johnson & Johnson doses were being shipped to South Korea Thursday.
The growing US stockpile of COVID-19 vaccines is seen by many overseas and at home not only as a testament to America’s achievement but also its global privilege.
Tom Hart the, acting CEO of The ONE Campaign, called the Thursday announcement a “welcome step” but said the Biden administration needs to commit to sharing more doses. “The world is looking to the US for global leadership and more ambition is needed.”
Biden has committed to providing other nations with all 60 million domestically produced doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has yet to be authorized for use in the US but is widely approved around the world. The US-produced doses have been held up for export by an ongoing safety review by the Food and Drug Administration, said Zients.
The White House says the initial 25 million doses will be shipped from existing federal stockpiles of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. More doses are expected to be made available to share in the months ahead.
As part of its purchase agreements with drug manufacturers, the US controlled the initial production by its domestic manufacturers. Pfizer and Moderna are only now starting to export vaccines produced in the US to overseas customers. The US has hundreds of millions more doses on order, both of authorized and in-development vaccines.
The White House also announced Thursday that it is lifting restrictions on sharing vaccines produced by AstraZeneca, as well as Sanofi and Novavax, which are also not authorized in the US, allowing the companies to determine for themselves where to share their doses.

Topics: Coronavirus (COVID-19) COVID-19 vaccinations USA COVAX

Greek police plan high-decibel message to deter migrants

Updated 7 min 2 sec ago
AP

  • Greece purchased the cannons after an influx of migrants for Turkey
  • 'The goal is not to dissuade all migrants but to control migration better,' said Belgium’s secretary of state for asylum and migration affairs
EVROS: Greek police on Thursday said they plan to send out a high decibel message designed to deter would-be migrants after setting up two controversial “sound cannons” at the Evros border post with Turkey.
A police official told AFP the cannon had been put in place along the river which separates the neighbors and is a favored crossing point from non-EU member Turkey into Greece, which is part of the bloc.
Athens bought the high-tech, armored truck-mounted material after a major influx in February last year which followed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warning his country could not take in any more refugees from the Syrian conflict, given it already hosts more than 3.5 million.
Tens of thousands of refugees poured over the Kastanies-Pazarkule border post into Greece and scuffles with authorities ensued over several days.
The Long Range Acoustic Devices which some police forces use to disperse protesters, emit deafening bursts with a decibel count of up to 162 decibels — louder than the roar of a jet engine at around 120 decibels, Greek TV station Skai reported.
“These cannon have yet to be used as there has not been an attempted mass incursion into Greek territory as was the case last year,” said one police officer who requested anonymity.
“It is a tool at our disposal to prevent a potential illegal mass entry into Greece by a group of immigrants,” he explained.
The government has constructed a new wall comprising eight raised observation platforms along a 27-kilometer (17-mile) stretch of the Evros river (called Meric in Turkey) and also beefed up border guard numbers.
European Commission spokesman Adalbert Jahnz said Thursday he was “in contact with the Greek authorities” seeking more information on the cannon.
“I am absolutely in favor of guarding European borders but still more so in favor of European values. The goal is not to dissuade all migrants but to control migration better,” commented Sammy Mahdi, Belgium’s secretary of state for asylum and migration affairs.
“This can and must be done in a humane manner,” he added.
At the height of last year’s crisis EU chiefs paid a visit to the area in a show of support for Greece as it sought to protect what is an external EU border.

Topics: Greece Turkey Turkey-Greece tensions migrants european migrant crisis

Indonesia to skip this year's Hajj over coronavirus fears

Updated 28 min 9 sec ago
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

  • “Cancelation purely out of concern to protect ourselves from outbreak,” official tells Arab News
  • Indonesians are largest group of foreigners coming to Saudi Arabia during pilgrimage season
JAKARTA: Indonesia announced on Thursday that its pilgrims will not participate in this year’s Hajj due to coronavirus fears.
Every year, Indonesians are the largest group coming to Saudi Arabia during the pilgrimage season. Some of them have to wait up to 20 years for their turn.
While last year the Kingdom did not accept pilgrims from abroad due to the pandemic, its Hajj quota for Indonesia was 231,000 in 2019. Saudi Arabia has yet to announce its guidelines and quotas for this year’s pilgrimage.
Indonesia’s government, which is grappling with the pandemic and the vaccination of its 276 million population, said it is prioritizing the safety of pilgrims in the wake of the spread of new COVID-19 variants in a number of countries.
“Due to the pandemic and for pilgrims’ safety, the government decided that this year it will not send Indonesian pilgrims,” said Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas.
“The Hajj pilgrimage is an event that involves a lot of people who are likely to form a crowd and consequently could trigger new COVID-19 (cases).”
He added that the decision was taken following consultations with lawmakers, Muslim scholars and leaders.
Abdul Kadir Jaelani, director general for Africa and the Asia / Pacific region at Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry, dismissed rumors that the cancelation was due to the coronavirus vaccine that the country is mostly relying on in its immunization drive.  
China’s Sinovac vaccine was not among those that Saudi Arabia earlier announced it would accept in incoming pilgrims. The World Health Organization (WHO), however, approved its use on Tuesday.
“There is no problem with the vaccine, since the WHO has validated it for emergency use,” Jaelani told Arab News. “This cancelation is purely out of concern to protect ourselves from the outbreak.”

Topics: Coronavirus Hajj 2021 Indonesia

France probing bomb threat on a flight from Chad to Paris: ministry

Updated 58 min 5 sec ago
AFP

  • The plane was escorted to Charles de Gaulle airport by a French Rafale fighter jet
  • Air force spokesman said this type of threat is unusual and will lead to an investigation
PARIS: French authorities are probing a bomb threat made against an Air France plane flying from the capital of Chad to Paris which landed without incident on Thursday, the interior ministry said.
“The passengers have been disembarked. Checks are underway,” a statement from the ministry said.
After the threat during the flight from N’Djamena to the French capital, the plane was escorted to Charles de Gaulle airport by a French Rafale fighter jet.
An airport source said that the plane had parked in a special area reserved for security operations, and searches of the seating area and the baggage bays were taking place.
Elite fast-response security forces were on the scene briefly, but have departed, the source said.
A spokesman for the air force said the pilot of the plane had informed authorities of a bomb threat made over the radio during the flight.
“This type of threat is unusual and will lead to an investigation,” the spokesperson said.

Topics: Paris chad bomb threat AIR FRANCE

Rohingya Muslim refugees 'injured in protests' on isolated island during UNHCR visit

Updated 03 June 2021
Reuters

  • A two-member delegation from UNHCR was joined by Bangladesh foreign ministry officials on Monday
  • Two refugees said protested because Bangladesh had blocked them from speaking to UNHCR delegates
NEW DELHI: Rohingya Muslim refugees from Myanmar, angry at living conditions on a remote Bangladeshi island, suffered baton injuries as they protested against the lack of access to a visiting UN team, two of the refugees said.
The Rohingya, who fled violence in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, cannot move off the flood-prone island of Bhasan Char, several hours away from the mainland by sea.
A two-member delegation from the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) was joined by Bangladesh foreign ministry officials on Monday on the visit to Bhasan Char, where Bangladesh wants to transfer 100,000 of the more than a million refugees who fled violence and persecution in Myanmar.
Two refugees told Reuters by phone that they protested because Bangladesh had blocked them from speaking to the UNHCR delegates.
“They only allowed the delegates to meet a few refugees who would not say anything critical against Bangladesh,” said Ali, who declined to give his last name for fear of reprisals from authorities.
“We wanted to speak to the UN officials to tell them about the real situation here,” he added. “We don’t have work ... how will we earn? And there is also no proper health care here.”
They said hundreds of refugees protested and were baton-charged by police.
Despite criticism from rights groups, Bangladesh has already moved some 18,000 Rohingya to the island.
The UNHCR said it “had the opportunity to talk to a large group of refugees, predominantly young men,” adding they had raised concerns about a lack of access to jobs and education. It said in a statement it was “deeply concerned” to learn of injuries.
Bangladesh’s foreign ministry said a large number of Rohingya gathered and launched a demonstration during the UNHCR visit.
“At one point, the crowd got agitated and in the process some of the Rohingya reportedly got minor injuries,” it said in a statement. It said the crowd had “free and frank interactions” with the UN officials.
Myanmar is facing genocide charges at the international court of justice in The Hague over the 2017 campaign against the Rohingya. The military denies the charges, saying it was waging a legitimate campaign against insurgents who attacked police posts.

Topics: Rohingya Muslim refugees Bhasan Char

India orders unapproved COVID-19 shots as it reels from devastating second wave

Updated 03 June 2021
Reuters

  • Government will buy 300 million vaccine doses from Biological-E, has put down an advance of $205.6 million
  • The vaccine is still going through Phase III clinical trials
NEW DELHI: India signed its first order for an unapproved COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, a day after criticism from the Supreme Court over its bungled vaccine rollout that has left millions of people vulnerable after almost 338,000 deaths.
So far, only 4.7 percent of the 950 million adult population have been given two vaccine doses. The world’s second most populous country is reeling from a widespread second wave of infections that killed around 170,000 people in April and May alone.
The government will buy 300 million vaccine doses from local firm Biological-E and has put down an advance of $205.6 million, the health ministry said, even though the vaccine is still going through Phase III clinical trials.
“The arrangement with Biological-E is part of the wider endeavour of the government of India to encourage indigenous vaccine manufacturers by providing them support in research & development and also financial support,” the ministry said in a statement.
India has been inoculating its people with AstraZeneca shots produced at the Serum Institute of India, as well as Covaxin made by local firm Bharat Biotech, and is set to commercially launch Russia’s Sputnik V in mid-June.
But supplies are running short after the government opened vaccinations to all adults last month. Some vaccination centers have had to close down, prompting criticism from the Supreme Court about a lack of planning.
While the federal government gave free vaccines to the elderly and frontline workers, it left state governments and private hospitals to administer doses to people in the 18-45 age group at a price.
“The policy of the central government of conducting free vaccination themselves for groups under the first two phases, and replacing it with paid vaccination...is, prima facie, arbitrary and irrational,” the Supreme Court said.
The government said this week it could have as many as 10 million doses each day in July and August, up from just under three million now.
Pressure is set to mount further on the government to speed up vaccinations, as several states prepare to ease economically damaging lockdowns even amid high numbers of daily infections and deaths.
The western state of Maharashtra, home to financial hub Mumbai, is planning to lift most restrictions across 18 districts this month, based on availability of oxygen beds and infection rates, officials said.
India on Thursday announced 134,154 new infections over the past 24 hours, down more than 65 percent from a peak of 414,188 reported on May 7. The official recorded caseload since the start of the pandemic now stands at 28.4 million, the second-highest in the world after the United States.
India added 2,887 deaths overnight, pushing the overall toll to 337,989, the world’s third-highest toll after the United States and Brazil.
On Thursday, a spokesman for India’s foreign ministry said New Delhi was in dialogue with Washington to ensure a supply of raw materials for vaccine production.
India also raised the issue during the recent US visit of its foreign minister, the spokesman said, adding: “It is in our mutual interest to combat the global pandemic by expediting vaccination efforts.”
New Delhi’s high court has said that some federal officials should be charged with manslaughter over the halting vaccine rollout.
“Who are they referring to, you think? This effectively concludes the debate on that subject,” Sanjay Jha, a former Congress official and political commentator, said on Twitter. “This government has failed. And failed its people miserably.”

Topics: India Coronavirus Vaccines

