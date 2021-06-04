Saudi Industrial Development Fund wins top awards for innovation

RIYADH: The Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) has won two gold awards at the Middle East and North Africa Stevie Awards, which recognize innovation in the region’s business sector.
The fund received a gold award for innovation in business information or application websites, for developing the Tamkeen app to apply for and follow up on loans. Its other gold award was for a mobile app for SIDF clients.
Its journey toward digital transformation has contributed to increasing the number of accredited loans, growing its capacity to process and examine loans, and reducing the duration to receive loans from 11 months to five, which matches international criteria.
Winners of the gold, silver and bronze awards are determined based on average marks by 60 global professional figures through six juries.
