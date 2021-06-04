Iran report: Huge fire at refinery near Tehran extinguished

You are here

The fire that tore through an oil refinery in the Iranian capital had been brought under control on June 3, but was still not completely extinguished. (AFP)
  • The fire burned for 20 hours before it was brought under control
  • The Oil Ministry’s SHANA news agency said it was caused by a leak in two waste tanks at the facility
TEHRAN, Iran: A massive fire that broke out at an oil refinery near Iran’s capital and sent a huge plume of black smoke into the sky over Tehran was extinguished on Thursday, after more than 20 hours, a news agency reported.
The semi-official ISNA agency quoted the country’s deputy oil minister, Alireza Sadeghabadi as saying the blaze was first fully contained and then finally put out.
“The courageous actions by firefighters ... led to the complete extinguishing of the fire and prevented the flames from spreading to other nearby tanks,” said Sadeghabadi, thanking the fire department.
The fire erupted at the state-owned Tondgooyan Petrochemical Co. to the south of Tehran on Wednesday night. The Oil Ministry’s SHANA news agency said it was caused by a leak in two waste tanks at the facility. Authorities initially suggested the flames affected a liquified petroleum gas pipeline at the refinery.
Jalal Maleki, spokesman for the Tehran Fire Department, told state TV that 10 fire department stations, including 60 heavy operating vehicles and more than 180 firefighters, took part in the operation to battle the blaze.
The head of Tehran’s emergency medical services, Payman Saberian, said 11 people were injured, with four in hospitals, ISNA reported.
Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh visited the scene overnight. While seeking to assure the public the fire wouldn’t affect production, Iranians queued up for gasoline on Thursday morning, the start of the weekend in the Islamic Republic.
Earlier, SHANA also quoted refinery spokesman Shaker Khafaei as saying authorities hoped the fire would extinguish itself after running out of fuel in the coming hours.
Temperatures in Tehran reached nearly 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday. Hot summer weather in Iran has caused fires in the past.
The blaze came the same day a fire struck the largest warship in the Iranian navy, which later sank in the Gulf of Oman.

  • The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons will be taking up a new issue at its next consultations with Syria
  • The head of the international chemical weapons watchdog said he informed Damascus he was postponing the arrival to May 28
UNITED NATIONS: The head of the international chemical weapons watchdog told the UN Security Council that its experts have investigated 77 allegations against Syria, and concluded that in 17 cases chemical weapons were likely or definitely used.
Fernando Arias called it “a disturbing reality” that eight years after Syria joined the Chemical Weapons Convention, which bans the production or use of such weapons, many questions remain about its initial declaration of its weapons, stockpiles and precursors and its ongoing program.
He said Thursday that the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons will be taking up a new issue at its next consultations with Syria — “the presence of a new chemical weapons agent found in samples collected in large storage containers in September 2020.”
Arias said he sent a letter informing the Syrian government that he intended to send an OPCW team to look into this issue from May 18 to June 1, and requested visas but never got a response. He said he informed Damascus he was postponing the arrival to May 28.
With no reply from Syria by May 26, he said, “I decided to postpone the mission until further notice.”
Syria was pressed to join the Chemical Weapons Convention in September 2013 by its close ally Russia after a deadly chemical weapons attack that the West blamed on Damascus. By August 2014, President Bashar Assad’s government declared that the destruction of its chemical weapons was completed. But Syria’s initial declaration to the OPCW has remained in dispute.
In April 2020, OPCW investigators blamed three chemical attacks in 2017 on the Syrian government. The OPCW Executive Council responded by demanding that Syria provide details.
When it didn’t, France submitted a draft measure on behalf of 46 countries in November to suspend Syria’s “rights and privileges” in the global watchdog. In an unprecedented vote on April 21, the OPCW suspended Syria’s rights until all outstanding issues are resolved.
Russia has sharply criticized the OPCW and its investigators, accusing them of factual and technical errors and acting under pressure from Western nations.
Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia kept up the attack on Thursday, accusing the chemical weapons watchdog of using information “from biased sources opposed to the Syrian government,” of collecting evidence remotely and relying on “pseudo witnesses.”
He said the purpose of the council meeting was not to “interrogate” Arias by asking “uncomfortable” questions, as some council members said, but “to work collectively to improve the deplorable situation that has evolved in the OPCW.”
“We need to talk frankly with the OPCW leadership in order to preclude further erosion of its authority and prevent recurrence of the miserable situation that happened in April,” when it voted “to incapacitate ... a sovereign state that faithfully complies” with the Chemical Weapons Convention, Nebenzia said. “We are concerned over increasing politicization of its work, initiated by our Western colleagues.”
The Russian ambassador said he was surprised that Arias expressed surprise that Syria was not cooperating with the OPCW investigation team charged with determining responsibility for chemical attacks.
“It is not surprising that Syria never recognized the legitimacy of the group, neither did we,” Nebenzia said. “The group was established illegitimately. You cannot expect that Syria will be cooperating with it.”
Britain’s UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward countered that “the facts of this case are clear.”
“There are 20 unresolved issues in Syria’s initial chemical weapons declaration, which is deeply concerning,” she said. “The UN and the OPCW have attributed eight chemical weapons attacks to the Syrian regime. It’s clear that the regime retains a chemical weapons capability and the willingness to use it.”
Woodward said the Security Council will continue to insist on Syria’s full cooperation with the OPCW, “and the full and verifiable destruction of Syria’s chemical program.”
US Deputy Ambassador Richard Mills said “no amount of disinformation – espoused by Syria and its very small number of supporters – can negate or diminish the credibility of the evidence that has been presented to us by the OPCW.”
“The Assad regime – supported by Russia – continues to ignore calls from the international community to fully disclose and verifiably destroy its chemical weapons program,” Mills said. “Without accountability for the atrocities committed against the Syrian people, lasting peace in Syria will remain out of reach. The United States, once again, calls for justice and accountability as critical components to help move Syria toward a political resolution to the conflict.”

  • In February 2018, UNESCO launched the “Revival of the Spirit of Mosul” initiative
  • The initiative includes the creation of educational institutes, a museum, among other restorations of monumental landmarks
RIYADH: The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF) held a webinar on Thursday, called “Pope Francis in Iraq: A Moment of Human Fraternity,” to discuss concrete steps that can be taken to ensure that the seed of harmony in Iraq continues to grow, with partnerships across all religious and ethnic divides.

“We, the people of Iraq, are working to sustain the momentum of Pope Francis’s visit,” Hassan Nadhem, Iraq’s minister of culture, said. “We’ve created a high commission in the general secretariat of the council of ministers dedicated to this mission, and have many upcoming projects.”

A department for cultural diversity also has been set up, he added.

Three months ago, Pope Francis went on a “pilgrimage” to Iraq, becoming the first Catholic pope in history to visit the country. He traveled to the cities including Mosul, Baghdad and Irbil with a message of peace.

“You are all brothers,” he said.

Mohammed Abdel Salam, secretary-general of the HCHF and former adviser to the grand imam of Al-Azhar, reaffirmed the pontiff’s message in his opening statement, saying: “We are all brothers, and Iraq is in all our hearts.”

He said: “Today, I sit among a diverse group of people who represent hope in their hard work and determination for the cause of human fraternity. Today we sit together for the sake of Iraq and to discuss how we can build on Pope Francis’ historic visit.

“Iraq is a country with people from all walks of life,” he added.

Iraq, the “cradle of civilization” known for its history of coexistence under Mesopotamian rule, has been plagued by wars, economic crises and, more recently, the COVID-19 (coronavirus) health crisis.

Mosul, in particular, has been devastated by militant extremists in the past few years. Its mosques and churches have been destroyed, its city library set aflame and antiquities trafficked, all at the hands of Daesh.

In February 2018, UNESCO launched the “Revival of the Spirit of Mosul” initiative at the International Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq in Kuwait.

The $100 million program aims to link international efforts to help reconstruct the devastated city and restore its heritage.

Noura Al-Kaabi, UAE's minister of culture and youth, praised the joint effort, in partnership with UNESCO, toward rebuilding Mosul.

“We took the leap to commit to the ‘Revival of the Spirit of Mosul’ because we wanted to stand by our brothers and sisters in Mosul and Iraq, to support them in reviving the identity of the city and rebuilding their future, instilling hope and demonstrating the power of solidarity.

“The UAE hopes this is a project that is sustainable; this is very important to us,” she said. “The project has already employed 600 people and is set to target 1,000 employment and training opportunities by 2023.”

The initiative includes the creation of educational institutes, a museum with the remnants of Al-Nouri mosque — destroyed by Daesh in 2017 — among other restorations of monumental landmarks, all of which will contribute toward the increase in tourism and economic recovery, according to Al-Kaabi.

Ernesto Ottone, assistant general director of UNESCO, said that the second phase of the initiative provides more than 2,800 job opportunities for Iraqi women and men.

“Young Iraqis have many talents and are really willing to grab all the opportunities,” Olivier Poquillon, Dominican order representative to UNESCO and the UAE’s restoration project in Mosul, said.

Louis Raphael I Sako, patriarch of Babylon of the Chaldeans and head of the Chaldean Catholic Church, called on the people of Iraq to stand as one and work to renew interreligious dialogue.

The Iraqi culture minister announced the completion of an official booklet that informs and acknowledges people’s different religions — the completion of which came with the help and support of Sayyed Jawad Al-Khoei, Shiite religious leader in Najaf and founder of the Iraqi Council for Interfaith Dialogue.

“We must also play our role to shape the family home, criminalize offensive speech and prevent the killing of one another,” Abdul Wahab Taha Al-Sammerai, imam of Abu Hanifa Mosque in Baghdad, said.

“And we must be unified in legislating these issues. Only then will we reach a civil state in which everyone is equal.”

All panelists expressed their joy at the pending visit of the grand imam of Al-Azhar to Iraq to build on Pope Francis’ mission of human fraternity.

  • Iran’s nuclear program and other actions were an “existential threat”, Gantz tells US leadership
  • Urges US to ensure that any deal "effectively meets its goal of keeping Iran away from nuclear weapons”
ARLINGTON, US: Israel’s visiting defense minister said Thursday that it will stay engaged as the US tries to return to a nuclear deal with Iran, sidestepping what’s long been an area of open disagreement between the United States and the now-jeopardized government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Benny Gantz told reporters before a meeting with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that Iran’s nuclear program and other actions were an “existential threat” to Israel. “Stopping Iran is certainly a shared strategic need of the United States,” Israel and other countries, Gantz said.
But on a visit that came as an opposition coalition back home tries to end Netanyahu’s 12 years in power, Gantz — unlike Netanyahu — stopped short of openly opposing the Biden administration’s efforts to get the United States back into a deal limiting Iran’s nuclear program, in exchange for relief from sanctions.
Sitting across a table from his US counterpart at the Pentagon, Gantz said, “Our dialogue is so important to ensuring that any deal effectively meets its goal of keeping Iran away from nuclear weapons.”
“Of course, given the scope of the threat, Israel must always make sure that it has the ability to protect itself,” Gantz added.
The Israeli official made clear the change in tone was purposeful. “We will continue this important strategic dialogue in private discussion ... only, not in the media in a provoking way,” he said, calling for “open dialogue behind closed doors.” It echoed Biden’s own embrace of what the administration has called quiet diplomacy when dealing with Israel.
Netanyahu’s years-long fight to torpedo the Iran nuclear deal — struck during the Obama administration in 2015, but rejected by President Donald Trump after his election — included Netanyahu denouncing it to a 2015 joint session of the US Congress as a “very bad deal.”
Netanyahu has continued that open opposition in recent days, saying a deal “paves the way for Iran to have an arsenal of nuclear weapons with international legitimacy” and that the fight against that was worth any “friction with our great friend the United States.”
Biden has pressed for a return to the nuclear deal as the best way to keep Iran from building up what it says is a civilian nuclear program, and to calm a flashpoint in the Middle East. European negotiators expressed some optimism this week as they closed the latest round of talks in Vienna on getting the US and Iran back in the deal.
Gantz also met with national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Gantz is part of the coalition pushing to unseat Netanyahu, and he is expected to remain in his post as defense minister if the government changes.
His meetings Thursday underscored US security commitments to Israel as that country weathers its greatest domestic political upheaval in years and the aftermath of last month’s war with Hamas militants in Gaza.
Gantz said he would lay out for administration officials a “complete plan” for a diplomatic end to hostilities with the Palestinians. He gave no details.
A key aim of Gantz’s visit to Washington was believed to be securing US funding to help restock Israel’s Iron Dome, a sophisticated missile defense system that smacked down many of the rockets Hamas militants fired toward Israel last month. More than 260 people were killed, the vast majority Palestinians, in an 11-day war in which Israel struck targets in Hamas-ruled Gaza with hundreds of airstrikes while Hamas fired more than 4,000 rockets at Israel.
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, touring Israel this week in a show of support after the latest Gaza war, said he expected Israelis to seek up to $1 billion from the US for Iron Dome, including for restocking the system’s interception missiles.
US officials made no immediate announcements on funding. Austin noted Biden “has expressed his full support for replenishing Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, which saved so many lives.”
“We are committed to maintaining Israel’s qualitative military edge and ensuring that Israel can defend itself,” Austin added.
The US partnership in Israel’s Iron Dome has wide bipartisan support in Congress, as does overall US support for Israel’s defense, a tenet of US foreign policy for decades. Last month’s war, however — the fiercest Israeli-Palestinian fighting since 2014 — has exposed a rift in Biden’s Democratic Party. Progressives and some others demanded a cease-fire by Israel as well as Hamas as Palestinian deaths grew in the crowded Gaza Strip.
Blinken told reporters before meeting with Gantz that Americans also were talking to him about getting aid in to Gaza to help rebuild housing and services damaged and destroyed in the fighting, in addition to discussing Israeli security.

CAIRO: A fire broke out Thursday at a juvenile detention center in Egypt’s capital of Cairo, killing at least six children, officials said.
The officials said the fire followed a fist-fight between two children in one ward at the facility, located in the city’s Marj district. More than two dozen other children were injured, they said.
Police are holding those running the facility as prosecutors investigate the cause of the fire, the officials said.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.
It was not immediately clear what caused the fire. Initial investigation blamed an electric short-circuit for the blaze, according to state-run media.
The state-run newspaper Akhbar el-Yom reported that the children were not able to flee the fire because the ward was locked.
Safety standards and fire regulations are poorly enforced in Egypt and have been linked to many deaths.
In March, a fire at a garment factory near Cairo killed at least 20 people and injured 24 more.
There were around 52,000 fire incidents in Egypt in 2020, resulting in 199 deaths, compared to over 50,660 accidents in 2019 that killed 252 people, according to the country’s official statistics agency.

  • While Ra’am will not have any ministers in the government, it will head the Interior Knesset committee
AMMAN: Political foes of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday pushed for a quick parliamentary vote to formally end his long rule, hoping to head off any last-minute attempts to derail their newly announced coalition government.
Opposition leader Yair Lapid and his main coalition partner, Naftali Bennett, have reached a deal to form a new government, mustering a majority in the 120-member Knesset.
In the political maneuvering, the signature on the coalition agreement by Mansour Abbas, head of the United Arab List (Ra’am), to be part of the new alliance has been hailed as historic.
At the same time, there is a chance that Ahmad Tibi and Osama Saadi from the Arab Movement for Change, which split earlier this year from Ra’am, could abstain from voting and that will help the new coalition to stay alive.
While Ra’am will not have any ministers in the government, it will head the Interior Knesset committee.
Issawi Freij, an Arab member of the Knesset from the left-wing Meretz party, will be minister for regional cooperation.
Palestinian citizens of Israel are expected to benefit economically from the coalition agreement. It includes $16 billion for developing Arab communities in Israel during the coming four years.
Ra’am has succeeded in putting a road map to legalizing unrecognized Arab towns in Israel and work on suspending house demolitions within the boundaries of the state of Israel.
Johnny Mansour, a Haifa-based university lecturer, said the new coalition aims to save the Israeli regime from its crisis. He said while the new coalition will open the way in the future for Arab parties — which in the past were opposed to the policies of Israeli governments — to be part of a new process, it is still unclear what will be the contribution of the coalition to the status of Palestinian Arabs in Israel.
Wadi Abunassar, director of the International Center for Consultation, said that the new coalition is “a historic achievement” for the entire Arab community. “This has given legitimacy to Palestinians in the so-called Jewish state.”
Abunassar said Netanyahu needs to be thanked for this breakthrough as “he paved the ground for allowing Ra’am to be part of an Israeli coalition, even if they are not directly represented in the government through ministers, they will head committees.”
Ofer Zalzberg, director of the Middle East Program at the Herbert C. Kelman Institute, in Austria, said that the presence in the coalition of an Arab-Palestinian party that draws inspiration from the Muslim Brotherhood offers unique opportunities and challenges.

