Philippine police to wear body cameras after calls for scrutiny grow
The announcement came after public outrage over the fatal shooting on Monday of a woman by an off-duty policeman. (File/Shutterstock)
  • The announcement follows public outrage over the fatal shooting of a woman by an off-duty policeman
  • The shooting of Lilibeth Valdez, 52, was recorded on a mobile phone and shared on social media
MANILA: Hundreds of police in the Philippines will start wearing body cameras during operations, it police chief said on Friday, heeding demands from human rights groups for accountability after thousands of killings and allegations of cover-ups.
The announcement came after public outrage over the fatal shooting on Monday of a woman by an off-duty policeman, which led to condemnation from activists who say police brutality has become systematic under President Rodrigo Duterte and his bloody war on drugs.
The shooting of Lilibeth Valdez, 52, was recorded on a mobile phone and shared on social media.
Policeman Hensie Zinampan was seen in the video pulling Valdez’s hair before he shot her in the neck. Administrative and criminal charges have been filed against him.
The Commission on Human Rights said it was investigating the killing.
Valdez was laid to rest at a ceremony on Friday.
Philippine police have been accused of executing suspects then staging crime scenes and fabricating reports, emboldened by what activists say is a culture of impunity under Duterte. Police and government reject that.
Police chief Guillermo Eleazar said to combat police abuses and erase doubts about the legitimacy of operations, more than 600 officers would be using body-worn cameras on Friday.
In a statement Eleazar also said the cameras were a tribute “to the policemen whose ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty were tainted by claims of extra-judicial killings, planting of evidence and other unfair allegations.”
Carlos Conde, Philippines researcher for Human Rights Watch, said the killing of Valdez underscored the need for police body cameras.
“The case shows that police accountability may only be possible if the crime is caught on camera,” said Conde.
“While cameras alone won’t stop police abuses, they bring a measure of transparency during police operations.”

Updated 04 June 2021
Reuters

  • The vessel sailed on Feb. 11 from Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh carrying 90 Rohingya refugees
  • But the boat’s engine failed four days after leaving Cox’s Bazar
DHAKA: A boat carrying dozens of Rohingya refugees that set sail in February but had been adrift in the Andaman Sea with engine failure has landed on an Indonesian island after a voyage of more than 100 days, a human rights official said on Friday.
The vessel sailed on Feb. 11 from Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh carrying 90 Rohingya refugees, most of them women and children, with the hope of reaching Malaysia.
But the boat’s engine failed four days after leaving Cox’s Bazar, where refugee camps house hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims who have fled neighboring Myanmar.
“We have learnt that the 81 (refugees) were fine, they landed on Idaman Island in Aceh (Indonesia),” said Chris Lewa, director of the Arakan Project, a group that monitors the Rohingya crisis.
“They are not 100 percent safe there yet. We hope they will not be pushed back,” Lewa told Reuters.
Of the 90 people who set out on the voyage, eight were found dead by Indian Coast Guards who had tracked and later repaired the vessel in February.
Indian authorities provided food and essential supplies to survivors but refused to let them set foot on their shores. Bangladesh, too, denied re-entry to 81 survivors.
Over the last three months, international aid agencies and family members of those onboard have made repeated appeals to India, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Malaysia for information about the fate of the survivors on the boat.
Dwi Prafitria, spokeswoman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Indonesia, told Reuters that the refugees currently don’t have a place to stay as it awaits coordination with the local government.
Authorities in Indonesia, including local police and immigration, were not immediately available for comment on Friday.
The Rohingya are a minority group, most of whom are denied citizenship by Buddhist-majority Myanmar, which considers them illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.
More than 1 million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar are living in teeming camps in Bangladesh, including tens of thousands who fled after Myanmar’s military conducted a deadly crackdown in 2017.
Human traffickers often lure Rohingya refugees, persuading them to travel on rickety vessels with the promise of work in Southeast Asian countries like Malaysia.

Updated 04 June 2021
Arab News

  • Secretary-general: Tehran has breached delinquency threshold under Article 19 of UN Charter
  • Voting rights of 4 other countries suspended for same reason
London: The UN has suspended the voting rights of Iran and four other countries over delinquent dues — a move that has provoked fury from Tehran.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a letter to the president of the General Assembly that Iran had breached the delinquency threshold under Article 19 of the UN Charter.

The article states that any member owing the previous two years’ assessments may not vote in the General Assembly.

The Central African Republic, Comoros, Somalia, and Sao Tome and Principe also lost their voting rights over payment issues. In 2020, Venezuela, Yemen and Lebanon temporarily lost theirs for the same reason.

A formula based partly on the size of a country’s economy is used to calculate annual dues. Iran now owes the UN more than $16.2 million — by far the highest of the five countries named by Guterres this week.

While the payments can be waived by the General Assembly under extenuating circumstances, that has not yet happened for Iran.

The UN said it is in “intense discussions” with Tehran to rectify the payments issue. Saeed Khatibzadeh, a spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, said the owed money will “soon” be transferred from a bank in South Korea, where some Iranian funds are currently held.

Updated 04 June 2021
Eduardo Campos Lima

  • Protests have taken place in major cities across the region against Israel’s attacks
  • The diaspora in Latin America is campaigning for participation in Palestinian elections
SAO PAULO: Palestinian communities in Latin America and their supporters have organized protests in major cities across the region in response to last month’s Israeli attacks on Gaza.

“The attacks were very painful for us,” Jaime Abedrapo, a Palestinian-Chilean political scientist, told Arab News. “We have relatives and friends living there, and we know that those strikes have been frequent over the past years. It’s a systemic problem.”

An estimated 1 million Palestinians live in Central and South America, especially in Chile, Honduras, Colombia and El Salvador.

About 500,000 live in Chile, forming the largest Palestinian community in Latin America.

On May 18, massive marches were organized in the capital Santiago and the city of Vina del Mar against the Israeli strikes.

“I’m part of the third generation of Palestinian Chileans, a group that has been demonstrating a great connection with Palestine and its challenges,” said Abedrapo.

He added that young Palestinian Chileans have been active on social media, criticizing what they see as biased coverage from mainstream media outlets.

“The world is changing. The younger generations are more worried about human rights. Chilean society as a whole is now more conscious of the Palestinian situation,” he said.

In Brazil, where the Palestinian community is estimated to number 100,000, there were demonstrations against the Israeli bombings as Palestinians desperately sought to stay in contact with their relatives in Gaza.

“My children, sisters and cousins live there,” Palestinian-born medical doctor Ahmed Shehada told Arab News. “I was in touch with them 24 hours a day. The number of dead and wounded kept growing all the time.”

Although the attacks only caused material damage for Shehada’s relatives, he was outraged at the killing of Palestinian civilians, especially children.

The Brazil-Palestine Institute, over which he presides, has been campaigning to raise awareness of the issue among Brazilians.

“One of the most relevant things we can do is spread the truth about the Israeli occupation and mobilize civic institutions, progressive social movements and political parties against Israel’s crimes,” he said.

One of Shehada’s concerns is the role of the Brazilian government in the international arena when it comes to the Palestinian question.

A close ally of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Jair Bolsonaro in 2019 announced that he would move the Brazilian Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, though that has not yet happened.

Shehada lamented that the Bolsonaro administration “has joined a small group of countries in supporting shameful stances against the Palestinians’ rights.”

Adel Turjman, a Palestinian-born resident in Guatemala, also worries about the Central American country’s stance on the Palestine question.

In 2018, then-President Jimmy Morales moved the Guatemalan Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

“When his successor Alejandro Giammatei took office, we tried to talk to him about the need to respect UN resolutions. Unfortunately, we haven’t had success,” Turjman told Arab News.

Though the Palestinian community in Guatemala is not large, it has demonstrated against the bombing of Gaza.

“It doesn’t matter if one is Christian or Muslim — my cousins suffer like any other Palestinian under the Israeli state,” said Turjman, who is from a Palestinian-Christian family and has cousins living in Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, Palestinian communities in Latin America have been campaigning for the participation of all the diaspora in the Palestinian National Council (PNC) election.

On Jan. 15, President Mahmoud Abbas announced that the election would take place on Aug. 31.

But with the suspension of the election for the Palestinian Legislative Council that had been scheduled for May 22, it is uncertain now how the electoral process will evolve.

Simaan Khoury, president of the Palestinian Union in Latin America, is a vocal supporter of the diaspora’s participation in the PNC election.

A resident in El Salvador, where the Palestinian community numbers 150,000, he said many of his countrymen have demonstrated against Israel’s attacks.

“A brighter future” for “a free Palestine” can only be achieved with sovereign elections with the participation of all Palestinians, including the diaspora, he told Arab News.

“The Palestinian Latin Americans have never lost pride in their blood. We arrived here barefoot and now we’re doctors, businessmen, industrialists, poets,” Khoury said.

He added that Palestinian communities in Latin America lack regional organization and communication, but expressed hope that such problems would be resolved soon.

“Unfortunately, Palestinian domestic politics also divided us here in Latin America, but we love our nation and we want to take part in the decisions,” he said. “According to the (Palestinian) constitution, we have the right to do so.”

Updated 04 June 2021
AP

  • China has sought to invest in Afghan resources, particularly copper, but constant fighting between the government, the Taliban and other groups has largely held back such projects
BEIJING: China is urging closer security and economic cooperation with Afghanistan in an apparent effort to bolster its influence in the region as the US and its allies prepare to withdraw their forces from the country.
The official Xinhua News Agency reported that foreign ministers from China, Afghanistan and Pakistan met via video conference on Thursday and agreed that the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan should be carried out in a responsible and orderly manner to prevent the deterioration of the security situation in Afghanistan and the return of “terrorist forces.”
It quoted Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as saying the three countries “needed to to strengthen communication and cooperation” for the sake of Afghanistan’s interests and those of neighboring countries.
“The security and stability of Afghanistan and the region are facing new challenges, with foreign troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan accelerated, the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan impacted, and armed conflicts and terrorist activities becoming more frequent,” Wang was quoted as saying.
China has long resented the presence of US and allied forces in Afghanistan, but is equally wary of the country becoming a haven for insurgents that could threaten security in its Xinjiang region that shares a narrow border with Afghanistan.
Xinhua said Wang, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar and Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi “stressed the need to ... forbid any terrorist organizations or individuals from using their territories to engage in criminal activities against other countries.”
China has sought to invest in Afghan resources, particularly copper, but constant fighting between the government, the Taliban and other groups has largely held back such projects. China has also sought to boost already close ties with Pakistan through its Belt and Road initiative, but the country’s economic weakness and security problems have blunted the success of that drive.
The United States is preparing to wrap up its longest war by withdrawing the last of its 2,500-3,500 troops along with 7,000 allied NATO forces by Sept. 11 at the latest, generating fears of increased chaos in a country already deeply insecure.

Updated 04 June 2021
Arab News

US tracking Iranian ships Tehran claims are Venezuela-bound

US tracking Iranian ships Tehran claims are Venezuela-bound
DUBAI: The Pentagon and other US intelligence agencies are closely tracking two Iranian ships that Tehran claims are bound for Venezuela, CNN reported on Thursday.

Officials said the current passage of the ships was not a concern, but added they were being monitored, the report said.

Satellite imagery showed one of the ships carrying small, fast-attack boats that Iran has used to harass US naval ships in the Arabian Gulf, US officials said.

Venezuela and Iran - both under US sanctions - are allies and trading partners.

 

