You are here

  • Home
  • With over 80,000 dead, Argentines struggle under weight of COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

With over 80,000 dead, Argentines struggle under weight of COVID-19

With over 80,000 dead, Argentines struggle under weight of COVID-19
An employee checks a woman’s temperature at a school’s entrance, amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, in Buenos Aires. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z4zdx

Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

With over 80,000 dead, Argentines struggle under weight of COVID-19

With over 80,000 dead, Argentines struggle under weight of COVID-19
  • Argentina is engulfed in a second coronavirus wave that started mid-February and is pushing hospitals close to saturation point
  • Late Friday, Argentina had confirmed 80,411 deaths among its 45 million citizens
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

BUENOS AIRES: For lawyer Lidia Alverisi, Argentina’s COVID-19 pandemic has taken an almost unbearable toll.
“We have all lost someone, someone we knew well,” she told Reuters. “In my case, it’s been friends I’ve known for 40 years who were gone in just 10 days.”
The South American country is engulfed in a second wave of the virus that started in mid-February and is pushing hospitals close to saturation point and its citizens to despair.
By late on Friday, Argentina had confirmed 80,411 deaths among its 45 million citizens from the disease, with a total 3.9 million cases.
At present it ranks the third-highest in the world for average daily cases, with more total recorded per capita cases than regional giant Brazil.
The government has struggled to find a balance between lockdowns and keeping the already embattled economy going, as well as driving a vaccine campaign that was slow to start and medics say won’t manage to drive down infection rates for several months.
“I think deaths could have been avoided if the government had focused more on vaccines and if people had respected the lockdowns more,” said student Martina Dawin, 17.
Others however, think the government’s priority should have been shielding people from more economic hardship after three straight years of recession.
Diego Peralta said he had voted for Argentina´s leftist President Alberto Fernandez but had lost faith because of the extended lockdowns. “I feel bad for my fellow citizens going through a bad time, but COVID-19 is secondary when there’s no food to give your child,” he said.
Argentina is inoculating its citizens against COVID-19 with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccines, the AstraZeneca jab developed with Oxford University and Chinese-made Sinopharm.
Since the campaign started on Christmas Eve last year, the country has carried out 13.4 million inoculations, though only around 3 million people have received the full double dose.
Argentina’s health minister Carla Vizzotti insisted that although the number of deaths remained alarming, the decline in the number of over 60s, who received vaccines first, among them was a sign the country was moving in the right direction.
Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Roberto Debbag said there was still some way to go.
“We will have high or medium-high numbers until more than 30 or 40 percent of the population has been vaccinated with two doses,” he said. “I don’t think that will happen in the space of the next three months.”

Topics: Coronavirus Argentina

Related

Former Argentine president of Syrian descent Carlos Menem dies
World
Former Argentine president of Syrian descent Carlos Menem dies
Brazil to host Copa America after Argentina is stripped
Sport
Brazil to host Copa America after Argentina is stripped

Church criticizes Austrian government’s ‘Islam Map’

Church criticizes Austrian government’s ‘Islam Map’
Updated 04 June 2021
AFP

Church criticizes Austrian government’s ‘Islam Map’

Church criticizes Austrian government’s ‘Islam Map’
  • Several Muslims have already been attacked and a mosque has been defaced since that map went online
  • Cardinal Schoenborn has asked why one of the country’s many religious communities was singled out
Updated 04 June 2021
AFP

VIENNA: The Austrian Catholic church on Friday became the latest religious group to criticize a government-backed, online map of hundreds of Muslim organization which sparked violence against the Muslim minority.
The highly controversial map shows details of more than 600 Muslim associations — from youth groups to mosques — including details on their location and photos of members.
The map was first presented by a government-funded group monitoring Muslim extremism and by Austria’s Integration Minister Susanne Raab, a member of conservative, anti-migration Austrian People’s Party (OeVP), who called it a tool to “fight political Islam as a breeding ground for extremism.”
Cardinal Christoph Schoenborn, the head of the Austrian Catholic church, wrote in an op-ed Friday that it was “dangerous to give the impression that one of the religious community is under general suspicion,” and asked why one of the country’s many religious communities was singled out.
Umit Vural, head of the Islamic Religious Community of Austria, described the map as a “massive security threat” to Muslims, while the Muslim Youth Austria organization said several Muslims had already been attacked and a mosque has been defaced since that map went online in late May.
About a quarter of Austria’s majority Catholic population vote for the Islamophobic far-right party, and far-right extremists in the past week have put up signs reading “Be careful! Political Islam is near you” on streets where the map showed Muslim organization, calling on “fellow patriots” to join them.
EU Special Representative on Antisemitic and Anti-Muslim Hatred and Hate Crimes Daniel Hoeltgen urged the government to take down the map, while a range of representatives of other religious communities, including the president of the Conference of European Rabbis, Pinchas Goldschmidt, also rebuked it.
Verbal and physical attacks against Muslims have already been on the rise since an Austrian-born extremist killed four in Vienna in early November, according to a group documenting Islamophobia and anti-Muslim racism.

Topics: Austria Islam map Cardinal Christoph Schoenborn

Related

Austria sparks uproar with ‘Islam map’
World
Austria sparks uproar with ‘Islam map’
Austria expels alleged Turkish spy accused of assassination plots
World
Austria expels alleged Turkish spy accused of assassination plots

UK aid cut rebellion builds momentum as former PM intervenes

UK aid cut rebellion builds momentum as former PM intervenes
Updated 04 June 2021
Arab News

UK aid cut rebellion builds momentum as former PM intervenes

UK aid cut rebellion builds momentum as former PM intervenes
  • John Major: ‘Let compassion prevail to aid those in dire need’
  • Aid organizations, politicians: Proposed aid cuts could have devastating humanitarian consequences
Updated 04 June 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Former British Prime Minister John Major has spoken out against the government’s plan to cut billions from the country’s foreign aid budget.

Major urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “let compassion prevail” ahead of a crunch week in Parliament.

Earlier this week, dozens of Conservative MPs tabled an amendment that would force the government to abort plans to slash the UK’s foreign aid budget from 0.7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) to 0.5.

In a statement, Major said he recognizes the economic difficulties the government faces, but “I strongly support Britain maintaining her statutory promise to commit 0.7 percent of our GDP to overseas aid.”

He added: “I do not believe it is morally defensible to ease our financial burden at the expense of some of the poorest and most vulnerable people in the world, who have nothing — and nowhere else to turn for help.”

The cuts, if they go ahead, would see around $5 billion cut from Britain’s overseas aid budget — a massive reduction that would hit some of the Arab world’s poorest countries hardest.

Lebanon, Yemen, Sudan and Libya would all see reductions of tens of millions of dollars in funding.

Aid to Yemen, which is experiencing one of the world’s most devastating humanitarian crises, was reduced from the £197 million ($279.5 million) pledged in 2020 to £87 million for 2021 — a cut that Mark Lowcock, former head civil servant at Britain’s Department for International Development, said would “cause many more deaths” and “damage the international reputation of the UK.”

The proposed reduction in aid to Lebanon threatens to undermine the country as it struggles to cope with a collapsing economy.

Syrian refugees living in Lebanon would be among the worst hit, and aid organizations have warned that their already difficult lives would become near-impossible to navigate without British funding.

“I hope (the government) will honour their better instincts and let compassion prevail to aid those in dire need,” said Major.

“Only then can we re-establish ourselves as a nation that keeps its word, and begin to repair our reputation as a global force for good.”

Andrew Mitchell, the senior Conservative politician leading the rebellion against the government in Parliament, said his party must honor its electoral commitment to not reduce foreign aid.

“Every single member of the House of Commons was elected on a very clear manifesto promise to stand by this commitment. We have repeatedly urged the government to obey the law and implored ministers to reconsider breaking this commitment,” he added.

“The cuts are now having a devastating impact on the ground and are leading to unnecessary loss of life. We urge the government to think again.”

Rebels have proposed an amendment that would modify the Advanced Research and Invention Agency bill — which aims to establish a “high risk, high reward” research agency — to include a clause committing the government to upholding a previous law in which Britain pledged 0.7 percent of its GDP to foreign aid up until 2022.

Rebel MP Tobias Ellwood on Thursday said he is “confident” that he and his colleagues have enough votes to defeat the government. 

On Monday, the speaker of the House of Commons will decide whether the amendment is selected for consideration when the bill returns to Parliament for further consideration.

Topics: UK foreign aid john major Boris Johnson

Related

Parliament vote could undo plan to slash UK foreign aid budget
World
Parliament vote could undo plan to slash UK foreign aid budget
A spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to comment on whether the cut would be subject to a vote. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
World
UK foreign aid cuts may not get parliamentary vote

Belgium court to rule on EU-AstraZeneca dispute within a month

Belgium court to rule on EU-AstraZeneca dispute within a month
Updated 04 June 2021
AFP

Belgium court to rule on EU-AstraZeneca dispute within a month

Belgium court to rule on EU-AstraZeneca dispute within a month
  • EU is suing Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant for failing to deliver millions of vaccine doses it had promised this year
  • Firm's CEO said production was prioritised for Britain, as the vaccine was developed at Oxford University.
Updated 04 June 2021
AFP

BRUSSLES : A Belgian judge presiding over a legal dispute between the EU and AstraZeneca over a shortfall of Covid-19 vaccine doses to Europe said Friday she will give her ruling within a month.
She set the deadline in a short hearing in her Brussels court held to ask technical questions of both sides.
The European Commission, acting on behalf of the EU’s 27 member states, is suing the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant for failing to deliver millions of vaccine doses it had promised this year in a contract with Brussels.
But AstraZeneca has argued it is only compelled to make “best reasonable efforts” to meet deliveries. The firm’s CEO Pascal Soriot has said production was prioritized for Britain, as the vaccine was developed at Oxford University.
Under the contract with the EU, AstraZeneca had pledged to deliver 300 million doses by the end of June. But it subsequently reduced delivery forecasts to 120 million, citing production problems.
The company delivered 30 million doses in the first quarter. According to figures from an EU official with knowledge of deliveries, AstraZeneca is on track to supply 70 million doses in the second quarter — falling 20 million doses short of even the reduced schedule.
The EU has called on the Belgian court to fine AstraZeneca 10 euros per dose and per day if those 20 million doses are not provided on time.
Brussels had originally counted on AstraZeneca’s vaccine to be its workhorse jab for the first part of this year. But because of the delivery problems it has turned more to the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine, which now accounts for more than 70 percent of EU supplies.
An AstraZeneca spokesman told AFP on Friday that it has already submitted to the Belgian court evidence that it had informed the European Commission last year during contract negotiations that Britain would have priority on vaccines produced there.

Topics: European Commission European Union Brussels AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Related

Britain seeks extra AstraZeneca shots to combat Beta COVID-19 variant
World
Britain seeks extra AstraZeneca shots to combat Beta COVID-19 variant
EU seeks big fine in court case over AstraZeneca deliveries
World
EU seeks big fine in court case over AstraZeneca deliveries

French warnings to Mali’s ruling military come into effect

French warnings to Mali’s ruling military come into effect
Updated 04 June 2021
AFP

French warnings to Mali’s ruling military come into effect

French warnings to Mali’s ruling military come into effect
  • France will suspend joint military operations with Malian forces following second putsch
  • Former colonial power has thousands of troops stationed in the Sahel – helping in the fight against extremism
Updated 04 June 2021
AFP

BAMAKO: French warnings about suspending military cooperation with Mali after the country’s second coup in nine months came into effect on Friday, army officials in the fragile Sahel state said.
Malian strongman Col. Assimi Goita, who already led a coup in 2020, ousted the civilian transitional president and prime minister on May 24.
The second putsch has sparked diplomatic uproar, prompting the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to suspend Mali.
France also said on Thursday that it would suspend joint military operations with Malian forces, and stop giving military advice.
The former colonial power has thousands of troops stationed in the Sahel to help fight extremist violence that erupted in Mali in 2012 and now threatens the region.
A Malian army official who declined to be named said the French warning had already taken effect on Friday.
A Malian military expedition in the center of the country had returned to the capital Bamako because of a lack of cooperation with the French, he said.
The official added that a French-initiated international alliance of special forces has started refusing to work with Malian troops.
“The French are continuing on their own,” he said.
France’s defense ministry said the suspension was a “conservative and temporary measure” pending “guarantees” that the ruling military will stage elections in February 2022.
Mali’s junta did not comment on the decision.
The country’s armed forces are poorly-equipped in their fight with the highly mobile insurgents.
They depend crucially on airpower and surveillance provided by the 5,100-man Barkhane force.
The French mission has jet fighters and drones at a base near Niamey, the capital of neighboring Niger, as well as access to French military satellites and intelligence provided by allies.
Meanwhile, supporters of the opposition M5 movement were due to rally in the capital Bamako on Friday, in a demonstration that could offer hints of Mali’s future political direction.
The rally is to mark the founding of the M5, the power behind mass protests last year.
Once distant, the military and the M5 now have a warmer relationship.
Goita may name a leading M5 figure as his new prime minister — a move that some argue could soften international criticism of the second coup.
The colonel is expected to be formally appointed as Mali’s transitional president in a ceremony on Monday, which would pave the way toward naming a civilian prime minister — a key international demand.
On August 18 last year, Goita led army officers in ousting elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, following mass protests over perceived corruption and the bloody extremist insurgency.
Though driving those protests, the M5 was sidelined from Mali’s post-coup administration.
This transitional government pledged to reform the constitution by October, and stage elections in February next year.
The M5 became a vocal critic, calling the transitional government a “disguised military regime.”
There has been a rapprochement between the group and the army since the May 24 coup, however.
Goita has said he would prefer to name an M5 figure as his prime minister and the group put forward one of its cadres, Choguel Maiga, as a candidate.
But that choice has in turn raised questions about Mali’s future, in particular concerning the potential role of religious leader Mahmoud Dicko, who is close to Maiga.
The influential imam was viewed as the figurehead of the M5 during the anti-Keita protests, but later distanced himself from the movement.
Maiga is also a vocal critic of the 2015 Algiers peace accord, a shaky agreement between the central government and several armed groups.
The deal, which has never been fully implemented, is seen as crucial to ending Mali’s grinding conflict.

Topics: mali France Assimi Goita

Related

Mali military frees president, prime minister
World
Mali military frees president, prime minister
Update Malian army detains leaders, triggering condemnation, coup fears
World
Malian army detains leaders, triggering condemnation, coup fears

UK ‘people’s tribunal’ hears claims China abused Uyghurs

UK ‘people’s tribunal’ hears claims China abused Uyghurs
Updated 04 June 2021
AP

UK ‘people’s tribunal’ hears claims China abused Uyghurs

UK ‘people’s tribunal’ hears claims China abused Uyghurs
  • The tribunal does not have UK government backing and has no powers to sanction or punish China
  • Organizers hope laying out evidence publicly will compel international action to tackle alleged abuses
Updated 04 June 2021
AP

LONDON: A “people’s tribunal” set up to assess whether China’s alleged rights abuses against the Uyghur people constitute genocide opened in London on Friday, with witnesses alleging that inmates at detention camps for Uyghurs were routinely humiliated, tortured and abused.
Chairperson Geoffrey Nice said more than three dozen witnesses would make “grave” allegations against Chinese authorities during four days of hearings.
The tribunal, made up of lawyers, academics and businesspeople, does not have UK government backing and has no powers to sanction or punish China. But organizers hope the process of publicly laying out evidence will compel international action to tackle alleged abuses against the Uyghurs, a largely Muslim ethnic group.
Nice, a British barrister who led the prosecution of ex-Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic and has worked with the International Criminal Court, said the forum would create “a permanent body of evidence and a record, if found, of crimes perpetrated.”
Funded by the World Uyghur Congress and individual donations, the inquiry is modeled on previous “people’s tribunals,” including one organized in the 1960s by philosophers Bertrand Russell and Jean-Paul Sartre to investigate US actions in the Vietnam War.
The London tribunal is the latest attempt to hold China accountable for alleged rights abuses against the Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim and ethnic Turkic minorities.
An estimated 1 million people or more — most of them Uyghurs — have been confined in re-education camps in China’s western Xinjiang region in recent years, according to researchers. Chinese authorities have been accused of imposing forced labor, systematic forced birth control and torture, and separating children from incarcerated parents.
In April, Britain’s Parliament — though not the British government — followed legislatures in Belgium, the Netherlands and Canada in declaring that Beijing’s policies against the Uyghurs amounted to genocide and crimes against humanity. The US government has done the same.
The first witness to testify on Friday, teacher Qelbinur Sidik, said guards routinely humiliated inmates at a camp for men in Xinjiang where she taught Mandarin-language classes in 2016.
“Guards in the camp did not treat the prisoners as human beings. They were treated less than dogs,” she said through an interpreter.
“The things that I have witnessed and experienced, I can’t forget,” she said.
Tribunal witnesses who spoke to The Associated Press before the hearings include a woman who said she was forced into an abortion at 6 1/2 months pregnant, a former doctor who spoke of draconian birth control policies, and a former detainee who alleged he was “tortured day and night” by Chinese soldiers while he was imprisoned in the remote border region.
Beijing flatly rejects the allegations. Officials have characterized the camps, which they say are now closed, as vocational training centers to teach Chinese language, job skills and the law to support economic development and combat extremism. China saw a wave of Xinjiang-related terror attacks through 2016.
Nice said China had been asked to participate but its embassy “has neither acknowledged nor replied to letters sent.”
The Chinese Embassy in London did not respond to requests for comment, but officials in China have said the tribunal was set up by “anti-China forces” to spread lies.
Western governments, including Britain’s, have also declined to get involved, Nice said.
The tribunal plans to hold another four days of hearings in September, and hopes to issue its judgment by the end of the year.

Topics: China UK Uyghurs

Related

UK MPs anger Beijing by declaring ‘genocide’ against Uighurs in Xinjiang
World
UK MPs anger Beijing by declaring ‘genocide’ against Uighurs in Xinjiang

Latest updates

With over 80,000 dead, Argentines struggle under weight of COVID-19
With over 80,000 dead, Argentines struggle under weight of COVID-19
New documentary reveals five faces of poverty in Lebanon
A new documentary launched on Friday has revealed the poverty being experienced by the Lebanese, as the country continues to grapple with a deep economic and financial crisis. (AFP/File Photo)
Church criticizes Austrian government’s ‘Islam Map’
Church criticizes Austrian government’s ‘Islam Map’
Saudi Arabia draws crowds in the hundreds for first Riyadh concert since COVID-19 outbreak
Saudi Arabia draws crowds in the hundreds for first Riyadh concert since COVID-19 outbreak
UK aid cut rebellion builds momentum as former PM intervenes
UK aid cut rebellion builds momentum as former PM intervenes

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.