Afghan news anchor killed in Kabul blast

LONDON: An Afghani news anchor was killed by a car bomb attack in Kabul on Thursday, the latest victim of a targeted campaign against journalists across the country.
Mina Khairi, a 23-year old presenter for Ariana News, and four others, including her mother, died in the explosion.
Khairi had worked for Ariana’s radio and television programs since 2017.
Abdul Mu’eed Hashimi, the head of the Committee to Protect Journalists in Afghanistan, told local media that according to initial information the attack on Khairi was targeted.
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) stated just last week that 11 journalists and media workers had been murdered in Afghanistan since March 2020.
The media watchdog issued formal request to the International Criminal Court to investigate the murders as possible war crimes.
RSF said it had every reason to believe that armed groups, especially the Taliban or Taliban affiliates, were responsible for this wave of killings.