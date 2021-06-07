You are here

Taliban demands ‘remorse’ from fearful Afghan interpreters

Taliban demands 'remorse' from fearful Afghan interpreters
Afghan families who have been displaced due to fighting between Taliban and Afghan forces, take temporary shelter at a market in Mihtarlam, the capital of Laghman Province.(File/AFP)
Updated 07 June 2021
AFP

  • Over the past two decades, dozens of Afghan translators have been killed and tortured by the Taliban
  • In recent weeks, many of these Afghans have staged demonstrations in Kabul
Kabul: The Taliban said Monday that Afghans who worked with foreign forces in the past had nothing to fear once international troops leave, as long as they show “remorse.”

US and NATO forces are continuing to pull out, after US President Joe Biden set Sept. 11 as the deadline to end Washington’s 20-year military involvement in the war-wracked country.

Many interpreters have already left the country on their own while several have been relocated by their former employers, for fear that after the withdrawal they will be more vulnerable to revenge attacks from the insurgents.

“They shall not be in any danger on our part,” the Taliban said in a statement.

 

“The Islamic Emirate would like to inform all the above people that they should show remorse for their past actions and must not engage in such activities in the future that amount to treason against Islam and the country.”

These Afghans were viewed as foes previously when they worked with foreign forces, they said.

“But when they abandon enemy ranks and opt to live as ordinary Afghans in their homeland, they will not face any issues (and) hence they should not remain fearful.”

Over the past two decades, dozens of Afghan translators have been killed and tortured in targeted assaults by the Taliban.

In recent weeks, many of these Afghans have staged demonstrations in Kabul, demanding that the foreign forces and embassies that they worked with should relocate them outside of Afghanistan.

“They are tracking us,” Omid Mahmoodi, an interpreter who worked with US forces between 2018 and 2020, told AFP last week.

“The Taliban will not pardon us. They will kill us and they will behead us.”

Another interpreter Omar, who worked with the US embassy for about 10 years, feared that without leaving the country he would not evade the Taliban for long.

“I regret working for the US. It was the biggest mistake of my life,” said Omar, who asked AFP not to use his full name.

“My own uncle and cousins call me an agent of America.”

The US, Britain and some other countries said they had accelerated relocation of these interpreters and other Afghan employees who worked with them, but the process has dragged on for years.

Last week the Taliban also tried to calm foreign embassies after the Australian mission shut down in Kabul.

The insurgents said they would provide a “safe environment” for these missions to work even after foreign forces leave the country.

Russian mother urges Biden, Putin to free 'Merchant of Death'

Russian mother urges Biden, Putin to free ‘Merchant of Death’
Updated 07 June 2021
AFP

  • Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are expected to discuss a range of geopolitical and other issues, including potential prisoner swaps, when they meet in Geneva on June 16
  • Highest-profile Russian prisoner likely to be discussed is Victor Bout, 54, dubbed the ‘Merchant of Death’ by former UK minister Peter Hain for supplying arms to conflict-torn Liberia and Angola
MOSCOW: The mother of a Russian arms trafficker, who is serving a 25-year jail term in the US and inspired a Nicholas Cage film, has asked the US and Russian leaders to negotiate his release.
Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are expected to discuss a range of geopolitical and other issues, including potential prisoner swaps, when they meet in Geneva on June 16.
The highest-profile Russian prisoner likely to be discussed is Victor Bout, 54, dubbed the “Merchant of Death” by former British minister Peter Hain for supplying arms to conflict-torn Liberia and Angola.
He inspired the 2005 arms smuggling movie “Lord of War” starring Nicholas Cage.
“Mister Presidents, please come to an agreement,” Bout’s mother Raisa said in a letter addressed to the two leaders.
She said she was nearly 85 and may not get to see her son again if he is to serve out his sentence in full.
“As a mother who’s been waiting for her son for many years, I ask you: come to some sort of agreement so that my son comes back to me while I am still alive.”
Bout, who was convicted by a US court in 2011 of conspiring to sell arms to Colombia’s FARC rebels, was accused over several decades of selling arms to despots embroiled in some of the world’s bloodiest conflicts.
“Viktor has already lost 13 years of his life,” Raisa Bout said in the letter published by state news agency RIA Novosti.
“My son is not a terrorist, he is a businessman,” she said.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had not seen the letter but did not rule out that the two leaders would discuss a prisoner swap.
A former Soviet air force officer and polyglot, Bout, was arrested in Thailand in an elaborate sting operation in which US agents posed as Marxist Colombian rebels seeking an arsenal of modern weapons.

Indian PM Modi announces free COVID-19 vaccines for all adults

Indian PM Modi announces free COVID-19 vaccines for all adults
Updated 07 June 2021
Reuters

  • Modi said in TV address the federal government would take over the task of vaccination
  • From June 21 all adults over the age of 18 will be vaccinated free
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the Indian federal government would provide COVID-19 vaccines free of charge to all adults from later this month.
The move comes in as an effort to turn the tide of a pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands in India.
Modi said in a televised address that the federal government would take over the task of vaccination from state governments.
“It has been decided that from June 21, all adults over the age of 18 will be vaccinated free,” he said.
Under the earlier policy, the federal government gave free vaccines to the elderly and frontline workers, and left state governments and private hospitals to administer doses for a fee to people in the 18-45 age group.

Conservative rebels face setback in UK aid cuts revolt

Conservative rebels face setback in UK aid cuts revolt
The British government has planned cuts to its foreign aid budget of around 0.2 percent of GDP — equivalent to around $5.6 billion. (File/Reuters)
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

  • They have pledged to continue fighting the reductions despite the setback in Parliament
  • The aid cuts could have far-reaching consequences for millions in the Arab world
LONDON: MPs plotting to prevent the British government’s massive cuts to its foreign aid budget could be met with a significant setback in the House of Commons.

The roughly 30 Conservative MPs — including former Prime Minister Theresa May and led by former International Development Secretary Andrew Mitchell — had warned that the aid reduction from 0.7 to 0.5 percent of Britain’s gross domestic product would have major humanitarian consequences and harm the country’s reputation abroad.

They sought to add an amendment to a separate piece of legislation, aimed at improving the UK’s “high risk, high reward” experimental research capacity, which would legally enforce a past commitment made by the government to not reduce its aid budget until 2022.

According to Conservative sources cited by The Guardian newspaper, on Monday, the speaker of Parliament — who has responsibility for managing parliamentary and legislative procedure of this nature — is expected to rule that the rebel amendment is too far outside the scope of the research bill to be put to a vote.

It is a significant setback in the rebels’ campaign to effectively give Parliament the option to vote on the cuts.

If it goes ahead, the aid reduction — worth roughly £4 billion ($5.6 billion) in real terms — could have far-reaching consequences for the world’s poor, including millions of people across the Arab world.

Yemen, Lebanon, Libya and Syria are all poised to have tens of millions of dollars cut from the aid they receive.

British aid to Yemen, which is experiencing one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, is channelled through multilateral institutions including the UN and the World Food Programme, and is focused on the “provision of basic services.”

Mark Lowcock, former head civil servant at Britain’s Department for International Development, warned that the cuts would “cause many more deaths” and “damage the international reputation of the UK.”

Despite Monday’s setback, rebel MPs have pledged to continue fighting the budget cuts. One former minister backing the bid said they would bring their amendment “at the next possible opportunity” if it was rejected. “All this does is delay the inevitable. They know we have the numbers,” the MP said.

Another said: “My view is Parliament has set in law 0.7 percent and Parliament needs to have a say on the reduction to 0.5 percent. The government has been reluctant to test the will of Parliament on this issue — arguably they are acting outside the law.”

The government says the cuts are a temporary measure aimed at plugging the holes in Britain’s budget created by the coronavirus pandemic.

US to give $239m in aid to displaced Syrians

US to give $239m in aid to displaced Syrians
Updated 07 June 2021
ALI YOUNES

  • Official: Pandemic has ‘made situation direr,’ delivery of assistance ‘more dangerous’
  • Press briefing, attended by Arab News, follows American envoy’s visit to Turkey
ATLANTA: The US will give $239 million in humanitarian assistance to Syrian refugees in Turkey and those internally displaced, the deputy to the American ambassador to the UN said at a press briefing attended by Arab News. 

Jeffrey Prescott discussed the recent three-day visit of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to Turkey, and her subsequent meetings with officials and aid workers there.

He said Thomas-Greenfield discussed with Turkish officials US assistance programs to Syrian refugees, and the Biden administration’s authorization of the newly announced aid package.

According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, there are 3.6 million registered Syrian refugees in Turkey, making the country the host of the largest number of refugees in the world. Millions more Syrians have fled to Europe and neighboring Jordan and Lebanon.

The coronavirus pandemic has “only made the situation direr” for Syrian refugees “and the delivery of lifesaving assistance more dangerous,” said Prescott.

He added that the US is eager to work on the “value of strategic partnership” between Ankara and Washington in advance of the NATO Summit, where President Joe Biden is set to meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss bilateral ties and American objectives in Syria.

Joshua Landis, director of Middle East Center at the University of Oklahoma, told Arab News that the Biden administration is pursuing more of a “human rights policy” approach to Syria than his predecessor Donald Trump, but that the bottom line for the US is still to counter Iranian and Russian influence in the region and to strengthen Israel.

Tehran and Moscow, both staunch allies of the Assad regime, maintain an extensive military presence in Syria.

Trial of Myanmar's Suu Kyi to begin next Monday: lawyer

Trial of Myanmar’s Suu Kyi to begin next Monday: lawyer
Updated 07 June 2021
AFP

  • Myanmar has been in uproar since Suu Kyi was deposed in a Feb. 1 coup, with near-daily protests
MYANMAR: The trial of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi will begin next week, her lawyer told AFP Monday.

Myanmar has been in uproar since Suu Kyi was deposed in a Feb. 1 coup, with near-daily protests and a nationwide civil disobedience movement, and almost 850 civilians killed according to a local monitoring group.

The Nobel laureate has been hit with a string of criminal charges including flouting coronavirus restrictions during last year’s election campaign and possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies.

“We will get testimonies from plaintiff and witnesses starting from next hearing,” scheduled for Monday June 14, lawyer Min Min Soe said Monday after meeting the detained Suu Kyi in the capital Naypyidaw.

“She asked all (people) to stay in good health,” Min Min Soe added.

Suu Kyi’s lawyers have met with her just twice since the junta placed her under house arrest, with weeks of delays to her legal case and her lawyers struggling to gain access to their client.

Myanmar’s junta has also threatened to dissolve her political party the National League for Democracy, which swept elections in 2020, over alleged voter fraud.

An AFP reporter said there was a heavy police presence around the Naypyidaw council compound, close to the court, with roadblocks along streets leading to the area.

