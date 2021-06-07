Vax appeal: Dating apps help UK vaccine drive

London: Popular dating apps on Monday launched a campaign encouraging British users to post “I got my shot” on their profiles as the UK rollout reaches young adults.
In partnership with the government, apps including Tinder, Bumble and Hinge are offering special stickers, badges and bonuses for users who say they have had the coronavirus jab, the Department of Health said.
This comes as the UK rollout this week reaches the under-30s, as Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed Sunday.
Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said he was “thrilled that we are partnering up with dating apps to boost vaccine uptake across the country.”
The United States launched a similar initiative in May, linking up with apps including Tinder, OKCupid and Plenty of Fish.
In the UK, dating app users can show their support for vaccination on their profiles in return for complimentary credits or give in-app bonuses to others who say they are vaccinated.
Users of Plenty of Fish can post a badge saying “I got my shot” while OkCupid users can add a badge saying: “I’m vaccinated.”
The apps are also advertising the British government’s “Every vaccination gives us hope” campaign.
The Department of Health even suggested that users could boost their romantic chances by telling potential dates they are vaccinated.
It cited a YouGov poll in May that found 28 percent of adults would not date someone who was unvaccinated and 31 percent would prefer not to.
Despite turning to dating sites for help, the UK government has not formally given the green light to casual dating during the pandemic.
The advice for England is that people can choose not to socially distance while meeting friends and family but should be “cautious.”
So far, the UK has given more than 27 million people both vaccine doses and more than 40 million have received a single dose.
Those under 40 are being offered an alternative to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine due to a slightly higher risk of blood clots.
Inspired by her grandmother’s earliest memories of her house in Jerusalem when she was a child, Dalya Moumina created a vivid oil painting of the Dome of the Rock within Al-Aqsa Mosque and called it ‘Rise Again.’ (Social media)
Saudi artists keep the dialogue going about Palestine
Using colors to tell the story of Palestinians and their unending fight for survival
Updated 07 June 2021
Ruba Obaid
JEDDAH: People around the world are using art to talk about the latest events in East Jerusalem and Gaza, with artists using their creativity to express solidarity with the oppressed and stand against injustice.
These conversations are taking place across borders, language and cultures, and artists are launching individual or collective initiatives to keep this dialogue going.
Madinah-based Lujain Ibrahim (@llujaiin) is an up-and-coming artist who is experimenting with embroidery, stitching together vivid scenes from the past few weeks.
One of her pieces depicts Nabil al-Kurd, a 70-year-old Jerusalem resident. He is standing by graffiti on the wall of his home that reads “We will not leave” in Arabic, a statement of his refusal to vacate his home in the city’s Sheikh Jarrah district.
“I'd rather feel an emotion than speak about something as difficult as what's happening today,” Ibrahim told Arab News. “In my opinion, this has a longer-lasting effect. When I look at my work, I revive a feeling, and it's a deep one that is felt on a deeper level every time and, once I share that post, I'd like others to look at it in the same light and feel rather than speak.”
This year’s anniversary of the Palestinian Naksa comes as families like Al-Kurd’s live under the threat of imminent eviction by an Israeli court in favor of right-wing settlers.
Israel occupied Palestinian East Jerusalem after its victory in the Six-Day War of June 1967 and formally, though illegally, annexed it in 1980. Since then, subsequent decisions by Israeli courts have paved the way for the army and police to evict Palestinian families from their homes, regardless of international condemnation.
Artist Nasser Almulhim (@nasajm) wrote a love letter for Palestine and its people that features watermelons, which have been a symbol of Palestinian resistance since 1967 when Israel prohibited the display of the Palestinian flag and its colors in the West Bank and Gaza.
I’d rather feel an emotion than speak about something as difficult as what’s happening today.
Lujain Ibrahim
Watermelons, like the Palestinian flag, are red, black, white and green. Although there are different versions of the story behind the watermelon as a symbol, Israeli forces see any manifestation of Palestinian nationalism in occupied territories as a threat. In Sheikh Jarrah, graffiti was erased, balloons pierced, and flags were removed.
While Almulhim did not need to overcome the restrictions imposed by Israeli forces, he still needed to trick the Instagram algorithms that have been criticized for censoring pro-Palestinian content.
With the signing of the Oslo Accords in the 1990s and the Palestine Liberation Organization being recognized as a legitimate representative of the Palestinian people, Palestinian flags showed up again. But the watermelon remains a symbol of resistance and has been revived across social media.
With hundreds of images coming out of Palestine, it is hard to see what is hidden between alleyways and behind closed doors. Children peeking through the laundry hanging from balconies, women cooking in kitchens, and men pushing vegetable carts on the street while navigating their way through the rubble of a bombed building.
Images of violence are splashed across all visual spheres. Still, it is hard to understand and imagine what it is like to live in a land so isolated, so disconnected from the world.
To show such true and on-the-ground images, Saudi photographer Iman Al-Dabbagh (@photosbyiman) took over the @womenphotograph Instagram account.
Jeddah-based Al-Dabbagh curated a virtual exhibition that focused on images from female Palestinian photographers.
Works by Samar Abu Elouf, Fatima Shbair, Rehaf Bataniji, Samar Hazboun, Rula Halawani, Lara Abu Ramadan, Kholood Eid and Eman Mohammed are able to show the true nature of the land as seen from the eye of a Palestinian.
“The Palestinian voice isn’t really heard by the people that should hear it," Al-Dabbagh told Arab News. “We (in the region) see the matter differently, and I felt the way I could support it is through my community, photographers.”
Al-Dabbagh wanted the audience to sense a human connection and to perhaps change their mind once they realized that Palestinians were ordinary people like them, with normal daily activities, dreams, responsibilities, pains, and laughs.
“Showing images that are different from the typical images that we see from Palestine will get people to want to know who the people of the land are. When you see images of art, music and culture, people from the West identify with it more. I took over this project because I wanted to support the Palestinian women photographers, who are aplenty, show their work to the world and amplify their voice.”
Artist Dalya Moumina (@design.by.dalya) is a granddaughter of a Palestinian refugee. Her grandmother was one of the thousands who were expelled from their home during the 1948 Nakba, and was forced to flee to Jeddah.
I tried to convey my voice as an Arab artist who believes that this is a just cause and is aware of its existence.
Fatimah Al-Nemer
Inspired by her grandmother’s earliest memories of her house in Jerusalem when she was a child, Moumina created a vivid oil painting of the Dome of the Rock within Al-Aqsa Mosque and called it “Rise Again” to depict her grandmother’s childhood view in Palestine.
Moumina has put her painting up for sale in an online auction to raise money for the Palestine Children's Relief Fund to help families in need. It is also a dedication to her grandmother and her homeland.
Saudi artist, sculptor and photographer Dia Aziz Dia (@diaaziz) shared his work with his fans on Instagram with the caption “Israeli Barbarism,” which he created during different periods of the Palestinian struggle.
His work is meant to be received as powerful and self-explanatory. They express deep pain and grief, but also determination and resilience.
“Once the artist has the skill to express his own imagination, and as long as he is aware of the events that affect his own life and the lives of his local and regional community, then I think that he must share his opinions and views, and express his feelings toward what is happening,” Dia told Arab News. “The artist holds an influential means of expression. It is one of the most powerful means of expression.”
There can be no conversation about Palestine without mention of the late Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish.
Saudi artist Taghreed Al-Bagshi (@tagreedbagshi) created a piece of art to express his solidarity and captioned it with lines from Darwish’s poetry: “We have on this earth what makes life worth living, on this earth stands the mistress of the earth, mother of beginnings, mother of endings, known as Palestine, and became Palestine.”
Al-Bagshi said the work was driven by the overwhelming emotions she experienced while watching the news and her heartfelt wishes for peace and love to Palestinian children.
“I am a peace advocate myself,” Al-Bagshi told Arab News. “Seeing children and families living under threat of losing their homes, hope, lives and their moments of peace at any given second gives me great distress. Ordinary children do not understand what sadness as a word means, but Palestinian children have experienced it at a very young age and are growing up with it. I painted life in the mother, peace in the white pigeons, hope in the open sky, and the call for the stolen childhood to be returned back in children's eyes.”
Darwish also inspired the artwork of Fatimah Al-Nemer (@artistfatimahalnemer). She drew on his poem “Put it on record - I am an Arab” to reflect the resilience and pride of the Arab and the Palestinian living under occupation.
“I tried to convey my voice as an Arab artist who believes that this is a just cause and is aware of its existence,” she told Arab News. “As artists we support Palestinians with our colors and paintings. I believe that an artist without a purpose and a call is not a true artist. Art is an honest practice above all. It has to be honest to speak to the inner hearts of others.”
Dramatic footage has surfaced online showing a woman appearing to spit at a Harrods security officer before being chased and taken down outside the famous London department store. (Screenshot/Social Media)
Revealed: Woman charged after spitting at Harrods security guard was of Arab origin
Scuffle broke out between women and up to a dozen security personnel, who blocked them from re-entering the store
Updated 05 June 2021
DANIEL FOUNTAIN
LONDON: A female shopper who was charged with common assault after spitting at a security guard at London’s high-end department store, Harrods, is Yusra Elmzouri, 20, of west London, Arab News can reveal.
A Metropolitan Police statement given to Arab News confirmed the assailant, who is believed to be of Arab origin, was arrested on Thursday and charged on Friday.
She was bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on July 2, the statement added.
A video surfaced online showing Elmzouri appearing to spit at a Harrods security officer before being chased and taken down outside the famous London department store.
The dramatic footage posted on social media showed a group of three women, who had been asked by security to leave the store for not wearing face masks, which are currently mandatory in all indoor public spaces in England, unless medically exempt under UK law, due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
The video was filmed by a passerby outside the store and begins with the guards escorting a visibly angry group of women out of the store onto the street, during which one of the women appears to kick one of the security guards.
It then shows a scuffle breaking out between the women and up to a dozen security personnel, who block them from re-entering the store.
As the scuffle escalates, with security guards pushing the women away from the store entrance, one of the women jumps on the back of a bystander and spits in the face of one of the guards.
She then runs away and attempts to cross a nearby road, while the guard she spat at chases her, followed by other security officers.
She is caught, and then dragged to the floor in the middle of busy traffic and roughly held down by the guards.
Harrods is owned by the Qatar Investment Authority and is a popular destination for Arab tourists visiting the British capital, especially during the summer months.
“Harrods security was called following complaints of a group behaving aggressively within the store,” a Harrods statement sent to Arab News said. “Our security team is trained to protect those inside the store against any behaviour that may put our customers and employees at risk.
“When security attempted to remove the individuals, they resisted with force and reacted with extremely aggressive behaviour, which included spitting at a security officer.
“One of the individuals was later arrested and detained at the scene,” the spokesperson added.
Under UK law, spitting at a person deliberately constitutes an offense of assault.
Following the outbreak of COVID-19 last year, England and Wales’ Director of Public Prosecutions Max Hill said anyone using COVID-19 to threaten emergency and essential workers, including through spitting and coughing, would face criminal charges.
Several people in the UK were jailed last year after being charged with spitting at supermarket workers, members of the ambulance service and police officers.
McDonald’s nugget sells for $100,000 on eBay for resembling video game character
The now-popular nugget got over 180 bidders before the auction closed on Friday
The seller said he expected it to get somewhere around $50
Updated 05 June 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: A single McDonald’s Chicken McNugget was sold for a $99,997 on online auction site eBay for looking very much like a character from “Among Us” video game.
The McNugget, which originally costs $0.99, jumped to the eye-watering dollar figure after US seller Polizna placed it on the auction site. The nugget was spotted in a meal themed after the popular South Korean pop band BTS, as part of the band’s partnership with McDonald’s.
The now-popular nugget got over 180 bidders before the auction closed on Friday, a BBC report said.
The seller explained they would freeze and air-seal the nugget, and that it would be delivered “prior to expiration.”
Polizna said the chicken nugget had an “unmistakable correlation with the actual character, even including an odd bump on the back that would represent the backpack,” in comments to CNET.
He said he expected it to get somewhere around $50.
The Twitter accounts for Among Us and Xbox also joined the trend by posting on the nugget.
Working from home, or living at Work? Calls to ban out-of-hours emails in the UK
Calls on the UK government to ban out-of-hours emails by introducing a “right to disconnect” for employees.
Remote working and working from home have increased the total hours worked per day.
Updated 03 June 2021
Arab News
LONDON: After months of working from home, more than 150,000 people have called on the UK government to ban out-of-hours emails by introducing a “right to disconnect” for employees outside working hours.
The workers, represented by a trade union called Prospect, launched the campaign after the Republic of Ireland issued a decision in April which gives employees the right to not respond to messages, calls or emails outside of work hours.
The “right to disconnect” law was introduced in France four years ago and has been in effect ever since.
Banning out-of-hours emails would mean that bosses cannot routinely email employees after their work day is finished. Instead, any emails sent at these times could be automatically deleted to stop employees from continuously checking their emails.
Although saving time on commute, remote working and working from home have increased the total hours worked per day. The UK Office for National Statistics found that a person working from home did an average of six hours of extra unpaid overtime per week.
Working from home has also made it difficult to switch off and to separate professional and personal life, with many citing increased stress, compromised mental health, and risk of burnout.
One member of Prospect stated: “I enjoy working from home but because I have no change of environment it can be hard to forget about work tasks.” Another added: “I feel like I am living from work rather than working from home.”
The move, if approved by the UK Employment bill, could redraw the blurred lines between work and home and possibly increase productivity while reducing the risk of burnout.
1st cruise ship sails through Venice since start of pandemic
MSC Orchestra passed through the basin in front of St. Mark’s Canal around 6 a.m. under tugboat and port authority escort
Its arrival comes two years and a day after the MSC Opera struck a dock and a tourist river boat
Updated 03 June 2021
AP
SOAVE/ITALY: Early risers in Venice were surprised Thursday to see a cruise ship nosing down the Giudecca canal for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
The ship cruised despite repeated government pledges to reroute such huge vessels due to safety and environmental concerns.
The 92,409-ton MSC Orchestra passed through the basin in front of St. Mark’s Canal around 6 a.m. under tugboat and port authority escort, ahead of the first post-pandemic cruise ship departure from Venice, scheduled for Saturday.
Its arrival comes two years and a day after the MSC Opera struck a dock and a tourist river boat in the same canal, an event that underlined safety concerns among anti-cruise ship campaigners.
Protests are amping up against the renewal of cruise traffic, just 2 ½ months after Italy’s culture minister, Dario Franceschini, vowed a definitive stop to the passage of big ships through the heart of the city. They include an open letter by the Venice Heritage non-profit organization, signed by celebrities including musician Mick Jagger, actress Tilda Swinton, filmmaker Wes Anderson and director Francis Ford Coppola.
“Venice is suffering, and we, citizens of the world, cannot remain deaf to her cries,″ read the open letter — addressed to Italian officials including Premier Mario Draghi, members of his Cabinet, the Venice mayor and the Veneto governor.
“This fragile entity, (a) world heritage site, cannot survive without our help,” the letter added.
The signatories laid out 10 priorities for the city, including a stop to the passage of huge ships through Venice and a better management of mass tourism.
The Italian government in March passed a law aimed at definitively blocking cruise ship traffic through Venice.
Italy’s Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility Ministry told The Associated Press that a bidding process would open “any day now” for “ideas aimed at identifying better and structural solutions to realize a new docking area for large ships outside of the Venice lagoon.”
The new terminal would be used both for cruise and container ships, the ministry said in an email.
“Meanwhile, in 2022, as a temporary solution a certain number of ships will be able to dock in Marghera, easing transit on Venice,’’ the ministry said.
Cruise industry officials have told the AP that Marghera, an industrial port within the Venice lagoon, currently does not have suitable facilities to serve as a passenger terminal.