Turkey agrees to secure Kabul airport if conditions are met

Turkey agrees to secure Kabul airport if conditions are met
Afghan security guards at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 13 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

  • Ankara awaiting reaction of allies over its requests: Turkish defense minister
ANKARA: Turkey on Monday pledged to provide security cover at Kabul airport if a number of key conditions were met.

After weeks of uncertainty over whether Ankara would pull its troops from Hamid Karzai International Airport in the Afghan capital, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said the military would stay if its allies committed to certain political, financial, and logistical support.

Turkey’s decision about taking over security responsibility at the airport has been the subject of intense talks with Washington and was also discussed during the recent NATO defense ministers’ meeting.

Several countries had considered closing their embassies in Afghanistan if the city airport was not secured.

Following last year’s February agreement in Doha between the Taliban and the US government, the withdrawal of all American troops from Afghanistan had been due to be completed by May 1. But the deadline was later extended, a decision that angered the group.

US soldiers are now expected to be out of Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, New York terror attacks.

Akar said that Turkey, which had about 500 soldiers in the country as part of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission (RSM), was now awaiting a response from allies to its requests.

“We are aiming at restoring peace in Afghanistan. We have a historical brotherhood. We want to be able to stay in Afghanistan as long as the Afghan people want our assistance,” he added.

Hamid Karzai international in Kabul is the primary airport of the country and also serves as a large military base but Afghan authorities do not have the capacity to provide full security at the site where air traffic control has been operated by NATO military staff since 2002.

The airport’s security was important not only for military flights but also for supporting international organizations and NGOs distributing humanitarian aid.

Magdalena Kirchner, director of the Friedrich Ebert Foundation office in Kabul, told Arab News that the complete withdrawal of foreign forces could theoretically increase the risk of retaliatory attacks against a Turkish residual force.

“But I think the higher risk would be the absence of critical enablers currently provided by US forces should there be a dramatic decline in the overall security situation or if the airport itself should come under attack,” she said.

Maintaining a presence at the airport was seen as crucial to ongoing international travel and support reaching the country and because the handover of airfields and airports to the Afghan authorities required more time, capacities, and resources than anticipated, she added.

The much-anticipated Istanbul conference on Afghan peace, due to have taken place in April, has been postponed after the Taliban made a late decision not to attend. The group expected the upcoming conference to be short with an agenda not touching upon decision-making on critical issues.

Regarding the prerequisites of continued Turkish presence in Afghanistan, Kirchner noted that negotiations may hinge around increasing the amount of a reported $130 million deal with NATO.

“Politically, maintaining at least a formal NATO umbrella would be an option preferred by Turkey over a unilateral military engagement and lastly, especially between the US and Turkey, logistical discussions over critical enablers and force protection capabilities might continue,” she said.

Last December, the Turkish parliament approved a motion to extend the deployment of Turkish troops in Afghanistan for 18 months as part of NATO’s support mission in the war-torn country. This year marks the 100th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Turkey and Afghanistan.

 

Topics: Kabul airport Afghanistan Turkey

Houthis should cast aside pride, enter peace talks: Top US general

Houthis should cast aside pride, enter peace talks: Top US general
Updated 33 min 10 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Houthis should cast aside pride, enter peace talks: Top US general

Houthis should cast aside pride, enter peace talks: Top US general
  • Head of US Central Command slams Houthis’ failure to engage with Saudi Arabia’s Yemen peace plan
  • Iran ‘remains the biggest threat to stability in the Middle East,’ he tells briefing attended by Arab News
Updated 33 min 10 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: The top US military official in the Middle East has urged the Iran-backed Houthis to cast aside their pride and desire for a military solution in Yemen, and instead enter political negotiations with the internationally recognized government and Saudi-led coalition to end the country’s crisis.

In a press briefing attended by Arab News, Gen. Kenneth McKenzie Jr., commander of the US Central Command, said it is clear that the Houthis are holding up the peace process in Yemen and thereby prolonging the suffering of millions of people.

“We’re at a point in the crisis in Yemen where I’m personally convinced that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia seeks a responsible political end to the conflict. I’m convinced they’re willing to take significant steps to make that happen,” he told Arab News. “Unfortunately, I don’t believe the Houthis are ready to seize the moment.” 

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia launched a wide-ranging initiative to bring peace to Yemen, deliver aid to its people and end the country’s six-year war.

The plan called for a nationwide ceasefire supervised by the UN, the reopening of Sanaa airport, and new talks to reach a political resolution to the conflict.

However, McKenzie said he believes the Houthis are unwilling to entertain the possibility of a political solution.

They “have an opportunity here to enter good-faith negotiations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to bring an end to this conflict,” he added.

“But their constant bombardment of Saudi Arabia isn’t helpful, and their continued pressure to take the town of Marib in northwest Yemen isn’t helpful either.”

Marib hosts many internally displaced Yemenis, and just days ago dozens of people — including a 5-year-old and a 10-year-old — were killed by a Houthi airstrike on a gas station there. 

“I hope (the Houthis’) pride and their desire to seek a purely military solution to this conflict isn’t going to overcome the opportunity that we now have in front of us,” McKenzie said.

One of Washington’s priorities, he added, is “deterring Iran’s destabilizing activities” because Tehran “remains the biggest threat to stability in the Middle East.”

A key focus of that effort is taking place in Iraq, where Tehran is going to increasing lengths to undermine the country’s sovereignty.

Much like the Houthis, McKenzie said Iran’s Iraq-based proxies are increasingly dismissive of political engagement, and are instead choosing to pursue their objectives with violence.

“The latest manifestation of that has been the use of small unmanned aerial systems, or drones. Some of them are very small, some are larger, but all can be very lethal,” he added. “Political pressure hasn’t worked for them. Now they’re turning to a kinetic approach.”

Topics: Houthis US general Yemen

Vote on new Israeli government to be held in coming week

Vote on new Israeli government to be held in coming week
Updated 07 June 2021
AP

Vote on new Israeli government to be held in coming week

Vote on new Israeli government to be held in coming week
  • Announcement leaves time for the PM to try to peel away supporters from the fragile coalition arrayed against him
  • So-called change coalition appears to be holding together despite its ideological differences
Updated 07 June 2021
AP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s parliament speaker said Monday that a vote to approve a new government that would end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year rule will be held in the coming week, without setting a precise date.
The announcement by Yariv Levin, a close Netanyahu ally, leaves time for the prime minister’s efforts to try to peel away supporters from the fragile coalition arrayed against him, which consists of eight parties and has only a narrow majority in Israel’s 120-member Knesset, or parliament.
Netanyahu’s supporters have launched a blistering campaign against his opponents, including death threats and raucous protests outside their homes that has forced the Knesset to beef up their security details.
Netanyahu has accused his erstwhile right-wing allies of betrayal for allying with leftists and a small Arab party that he had also courted.
The so-called change coalition appears to be holding together despite the attacks and its ideological differences.
Naftali Bennett, an ultranationalist former Netanyahu ally, would serve as prime minister for two years, followed by the centrist Yair Lapid.
“This government is being formed because it’s the majority,” Lapid said Monday, insisting that it would serve all Israelis and be based on “trust, on decency, on goodwill.”
“These past few days proved how much we need change. If the leadership uses violence and incitement against Knesset members, against their children, against the very essence of the democratic process, then we need change,” Lapid said.
Israel held four elections in less than two years, the most recent in March.
Each time, voters were deeply polarized over whether Netanyahu should remain in office while on trial for corruption. An emergency government formed last year to address the coronavirus pandemic was mired in political infighting and collapsed in December. Netanyahu tried and failed to form a government after the March elections before the mandate was given to Lapid.
The political transition, which could yet be derailed, comes amid heightened tensions following weeks of clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police in Jerusalem that ignited a wave of ethnic violence in Israeli cities and triggered an 11-day Gaza war.

Topics: Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Naftali Bennett Yair Lapid

Iran nuclear ‘breakout time’ could be weeks if not restrained -Blinken

Iran nuclear ‘breakout time’ could be weeks if not restrained -Blinken
Updated 07 June 2021
Reuters

Iran nuclear 'breakout time' could be weeks if not restrained -Blinken

Iran nuclear ‘breakout time’ could be weeks if not restrained -Blinken
  • It remains unclear whether Iran is prepared to do what it needs to do come back into compliance, Blinken told lawmakers
  • The fifth round of talks ended on June 2 and diplomats have said a sixth may begin on Thursday
Updated 07 June 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US still does not know whether Iran is ready to resume compliance with its 2015 nuclear deal and if Tehran continues to violate the pact.
The “breakout time” it needs to amass enough fissile material for a single nuclear weapon will shrink to weeks, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.
“It remains unclear whether Iran is willing and prepared to do what it needs to do come back into compliance,” Blinken told lawmakers.
“Meanwhile, its program is galloping forward. ... The longer this goes on, the more the breakout time gets down ... it’s now down, by public reports, to a few months at best. And if this continues, it will get down to a matter of weeks.”
The United States and Iran began indirect talks in Vienna in April to see if both sides might agree to resume compliance with the 2015 accord under which Tehran agreed to restrain its nuclear program to make it harder to obtain fissile material for a weapon in return for relief from US, EU and UN sanctions.
The fifth round of talks ended on June 2 and diplomats have said a sixth may begin on Thursday, though that was not set in stone. The United States abandoned the agreement in 2018, prompting Iran to begin violating its terms about a year later.
Resuming talks on Thursday would leave only eight days to reach a pact before Iran’s June 18 election, which is likely to usher in a hard line president. Some delegates say that while a deal is possible by then, it appears increasingly unlikely.

Topics: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken iran nucelar deal

Egypt to upgrade tourism services at 30 key visitor attractions

Tourists on a guided tour in the Temple of Karnak in Luxor. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Tourists on a guided tour in the Temple of Karnak in Luxor. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 07 June 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt to upgrade tourism services at 30 key visitor attractions

Tourists on a guided tour in the Temple of Karnak in Luxor. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities aims to raise the standard of services provided to visitors at attractions
Updated 07 June 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Plans to upgrade tourism services at 30 key Egyptian museums and archaeological sites have been revealed by government officials.

Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities aims to raise the standard of services provided to visitors at attractions including Al-Moez Street in Old Cairo, the capital’s Citadel, and museums in Alexandria, Fayoum, Sohag, and Luxor.

A ministerial committee responsible for developing and improving tourism services in the country will carry out studies at each site to determine priority needs.

Mostafa Waziry, secretary-general for the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the committee would be looking to enhance the visitor experience at the targeted attractions through projects such as providing directional and explanatory panels and maps, developing visitor centers and restrooms, offering umbrellas, and seating areas, improving disabled access to sites, and introducing garbage recycling.

Brochures will also be produced in Arabic, English, and Braille, barcodes linked to guides providing tourists with detailed information on each destination, and subtitles and sign language added to visitor center films.

The ministry has undertaken similar upgrades to tourism services over recent years at attractions including the temples of Philae, Kom Ombo, and Abu Simbel, and at sites in Al-Hawaweesh and Sheikh Hamad, Sohag.

Topics: Middle East Egypt tourism

Egypt denies emergence of new bird flu strain

Egypt denies emergence of new bird flu strain
Updated 07 June 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt denies emergence of new bird flu strain

Egypt denies emergence of new bird flu strain
  • Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation confirmed that there have been no recorded cases of the H10 bird flu strain in any of the governorates of the country
  • Ministry stressed that investigation committees affiliated with it have intensified their campaigns in all governorates — on bird farms, markets, and the paths of migratory birds
Updated 07 June 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egyptian Cabinet denied what was reported by some websites and social media pages to be the emergence of a new H10 bird flu strain in Egypt.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation in a statement confirmed that there have been no recorded cases of the H10 bird flu strain in any of the governorates of the country.

The ministry stressed that investigation committees affiliated with it have intensified their campaigns in all governorates — on bird farms, markets, and the paths of migratory birds — as a precautionary measure to identify any epidemic diseases affecting birds.

The ministry added that comprehensive examinations of birds are conducted regularly, with samples drawn for analysis at the Animal Health Research Institute to ensure their safety.

The World Organization for Animal Health officially included Egypt in the list of countries whose facilities are free from avian influenza, the ministry said.

More than 30 facilities have been accredited as avian influenza-free for the first time in Egypt in over 14 years.

The Avian Influenza Laboratory at the Animal Health Research Institute has been accredited by the World Organization for Animal Health as a reference laboratory, making it the only such laboratory for the organization in the Middle East and Africa, according to the ministry.

A strategy for combating bird flu is also being implemented through active epidemiological investigation procedures that are carried out in bird markets across Egypt.

The ministry pointed out that vaccination campaigns against avian influenza and other epidemic diseases are being implemented in various governorates of the country.

It added that safety certificates had been issued to farms that comply with biosecurity measures, with the aim of combating endemic diseases in livestock and poultry.

Topics: Egypt H10 bird flu World Organization for Animal Health

