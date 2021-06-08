You are here

  • Home
  • Eritrea blames US support for Tigray’s leaders for the war

Eritrea blames US support for Tigray’s leaders for the war

Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh blamed US administrations that supported the Tigray People’s Liberation Movement for the last 20 years for the current war in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region. (File/AP)
Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh blamed US administrations that supported the Tigray People’s Liberation Movement for the last 20 years for the current war in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bramr

Updated 24 sec ago
AP

Eritrea blames US support for Tigray’s leaders for the war

Eritrea blames US support for Tigray’s leaders for the war
  • The TPLF led the coalition that ruled Ethiopia for nearly three decades
  • Thousands are estimated to have been killed in the war that has sent a third of the region’s 6 million people fleeing
Updated 24 sec ago
AP

UNITED NATIONS: Eritrea’s foreign minister blamed US administrations that supported the Tigray People’s Liberation Movement for the last 20 years for the current war in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region, saying that blaming Eritrea for the fighting was unfounded.

Osman Saleh, in a letter to the UN Security Council circulated Monday, accused President Joe Biden’s administration of “stoking further conflict and destabilization” through interference and intimidation in the region. “The apparent objective of these acts is to resuscitate the remnants of the TPLF regime,” he said.

The TPLF led the coalition that ruled Ethiopia for nearly three decades until Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed rose to power in 2018. Abiy alienated the TPLF in part by trying to make peace with its archenemy, Eritrea, then sent

Ethiopian government troops into the region in November.

Thousands are estimated to have been killed in the war that has sent a third of the region’s 6 million people fleeing. The government forces are now allied with soldiers from neighboring Eritrea, who are blamed for many atrocities.

Saleh’s letter makes no mention of Eritrean troops in Tigray, despite international calls for them to withdraw.

Multiple witnesses, survivors of rape, officials and aid workers said Eritrean soldiers have been spotted far from the border, sometimes clad in faded Ethiopian army fatigues, and controlling key roads and access to some communities.

The Ethiopian government considers TPLF fighters to be terrorists who have defied Abiy’s authority. But recent atrocities appear to have increased support for the TPLF.

The Eritrean foreign minister accused the TPLF of conducting a disinformation campaign to camouflage its illicit schemes to arm itself and topple Abiy’s government and he urged the Security Council “to take appropriate measures to redress the injustice.”

Saleh also criticized the US State Department’s recent announcement on visa restrictions for current or former Eritrean and Ethiopian government and military officials, saying it was only the latest in a string of “unilateral acts of intimidation and interference.”

Topics: Eritrea United Nations UN USA United States of America Tigray Tigray uprising Tigray revolt Tigray refugees Foreign Minister

Related

Eritrea says troops in Ethiopia’s Tigray, vows pullout
World
Eritrea says troops in Ethiopia’s Tigray, vows pullout
Over 90% in Ethiopia’s Tigray need emergency food aid: UN
World
Over 90% in Ethiopia’s Tigray need emergency food aid: UN

WHO: High vaccination rates can help reduce risk of variants

WHO: High vaccination rates can help reduce risk of variants
Updated 08 June 2021
AP

WHO: High vaccination rates can help reduce risk of variants

WHO: High vaccination rates can help reduce risk of variants
Updated 08 June 2021
AP

GENEVA: A top World Health Organization official estimated Monday that COVID-19 vaccination coverage of at least 80 percent is needed to significantly lower the risk that “imported” coronavirus cases like those linked to new variants could spawn a cluster or a wider outbreak.
Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO’s emergencies chief, told a news conference that ultimately, “high levels of vaccination coverage are the way out of this pandemic.”
Many rich countries have been moving to vaccinate teenagers and children — who have lower risk of more dangerous cases of COVID-19 than the elderly or people with comorbidities — even as those same countries face pressure to share vaccines with poorer ones that lack them.
Britain, which has vastly reduced case counts thanks to an aggressive vaccination campaign, has seen a recent uptick in cases attributed largely to the so-called delta variant that originally appeared in India — a former British colony.
Ryan acknowledged that data wasn’t fully clear about the what percentage of vaccination coverage was necessary to fully have an impact on transmission.
“But ... it’s certainly north of 80 percent coverage to be in a position where you could be significantly affecting the risk of an imported case potentially generating secondary cases or causing a cluster or an outbreak,” he said.
“So it does require quite high levels of vaccination, particularly in the context of more transmissible variants, to be on the safe side,” Ryan added.
Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, noted the delta variant is spreading in more than 60 countries, and is more transmissible than the alpha variant, which first emerged in Britain.
She cited “worrying trends of increased transmissibility, increased social mixing, relaxing of public health and social measures, and uneven and inequitable vaccine distribution around the world.”
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, meanwhile, called on leaders of the developed Group of Seven countries to help the UN-backed vaccination program against COVID-19 to boost access to doses in the developing world.
With G-7 leaders set to meet in England later this week, Tedros said they could help meet his target that at least 10 percent of the populations in every country are vaccinated by the end of September — and 30 percent by year-end.
“To reach these targets, we need an additional 250 million doses by September, and we need hundreds of million doses just in June and July,” he said, alluding to the summit involving Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.
“These seven nations have the power to meet these targets. I’m calling on the G-7 not just to commit to sharing those, but to commit to sharing them in June and July.”
At a time of continued tight supply of vaccines, Tedros also called on manufacturers to give the “first right of refusal” on new vaccine volumes to the UN-backed COVAX program, or to commit half of their volumes to COVAX this year.
He warned of a “two-track pandemic,” with mortality among older age groups declining in countries with higher vaccination rates even as rates have risen in the Americas, Africa and the Western Pacific region.
 

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Coronavirus pandemic leads to rise in brand impersonation scams
Business & Economy
Coronavirus pandemic leads to rise in brand impersonation scams
Ministry hits back at vaccine death rumors in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Ministry hits back at vaccine death rumors in Saudi Arabia

Indian Miss Universe runner-up’s peace dream inspired by Kuwaiti childhood

Indian Miss Universe runner-up’s peace dream inspired by Kuwaiti childhood
Updated 08 June 2021

Indian Miss Universe runner-up’s peace dream inspired by Kuwaiti childhood

Indian Miss Universe runner-up’s peace dream inspired by Kuwaiti childhood
  • Adline Castelino tells Arab News about growing up in Arab environment with Pakistani friends, her belief in future for India, Pakistan built on mutual respect
Updated 08 June 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian model Adline Castelino believes that coming third runner-up in the recent Miss Universe pageant in Florida will provide the springboard to follow her dream of becoming a peace envoy.

The 22-year-old beauty queen recently told Arab News about her childhood years growing up in an Arab culture, the need for peace between rival nations such as Pakistan and India, and her plans to spend time with family and enjoy food when the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic subsides.

She said: “I would love to don the role of an ambassador of peace. If that opportunity comes to me, I would be the first one to grab that and make the most of it, because I believe that’s what the world needs now.”

Born and raised in Kuwait, Castelino returned to her homeland as a teenager to study in Mumbai and pursue a career in modelling. The multicultural experience of growing up and having the “most comfortable and loving childhood” in the Gulf state has never left her, instilling a deep respect for others.

“I am very grateful to have had the experience of growing up in an Arab culture and I learnt a lot. The amalgamation of both cultures made me the person that I am. I think people over there give lots of importance to children and they really sacrifice a lot for children. I remember how we were so protected from the start,” she added.

With that sense of safety and protection, Castelino, a native of Mangalore in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, could grow up Indian, although away from India. “Even though I was very far away from my motherland, I always had the values and tradition intact.”

She was also able to make friends with Pakistanis whose country has long been a bitter rival of India, the two nations having been involved in periods of armed conflict since the independence and partition of the former British-ruled subcontinent in 1947.

Castelino said: “I don’t think this enmity, this animosity needs to continue. There is such a wonderful relation we could share, because of our history, because of where we come from.

“I truly feel that they are part of our family. I have a family in Pakistan, and I really want to tell them that I see a future there where both countries actually join hands and to have very mutually respectful relations. Because we share the same history, because we have shared the same pain and struggle at one period of time.

“In Kuwait, I have lived alongside Pakistanis, Bangladeshis. And they have been my best friends, they are my family, people who have cheered for me and had my back,” she added.

Her main source of support, however, has been her parents. When she became only the second Indian in two decades to achieve major success in the Miss Universe competition – after actress Lara Dutta won it in 2000 – Castelino immediately called her parents who still live in Kuwait.

“They were very supportive even though they were not there in the entire journey, they were always supportive and trying to guide me. I called up my mom soon after the crowning. It was early in the morning. She was excited and so proud of me,” she said.

As soon as the COVID-19 pandemic has been brought under control, she will be off to Kuwait to see her parents and friends, and to enjoy her favorite and “amazing” Arab dishes.

“When I go back, when I think of going back, that’s the first thing I think of after my family. I am going to have amazing shawarma; I am going to have amazing falafel. I am just waiting for the opportunity to go back to Kuwait,” Castelino added.

Topics: India India’s Miss Universe kuwaiti

Related

Miss Universe 2021 contestants dazzle in designs from the Middle East
Lifestyle
Miss Universe 2021 contestants dazzle in designs from the Middle East
Miss Philippines stuns in gown by Dubai-based designer on Miss Universe stage
Lifestyle
Miss Philippines stuns in gown by Dubai-based designer on Miss Universe stage

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims
Updated 07 June 2021
AP

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims
  • Four members of the family were killed in the incident and one remains in hospital
  • “We believe the victims were targeted because of their Islamic faith,” Police Chief said
Updated 07 June 2021
AP

TORONTO: A family of five, who were struck by a vehicle, were targeted because they were Muslims, Canadian police said Monday.
Four members of the family were killed in the incident and one remains in hospital.
The incident occurred Sunday evening when a truck plowed into the group of pedestrians.
Police in London, Ontario said the victims are a 74-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl.
A nine-year-old boy remains in hospital in serious condition. The family requested the names not be released.
A man is under arrest and faces four counts of first-degree murder.
Police said suspect Nathaniel Veltman, 20, a resident of London, Ontario, did not know his victims. Police said a black pickup truck mounted a curve and struck the victims at an intersection.
“We believe the victims were targeted because of their Islamic faith,” London Police Chief Stephen Williams said.
“We understand that this event may cause fear and anxiety in the community, particularly in the Muslim community, in any community targeted by hate,” he said. ‘’There is no tolerance in this community who are motivated by hate target others with violence.”
Police said arrested the suspect man in the parking lot of a nearby mall.

Topics: Canada TORONTO accident Muslims

Related

Toronto enters coronavirus lockdown
World
Toronto enters coronavirus lockdown

Conservative MPs fail to block UK aid cuts 

Conservative MPs fail to block UK aid cuts 
On Monday, Speaker of Parliament, Lindsay Hoyle (center), ruled against Tory MPs who had tried to add an amendment that would prevent massive cuts to the UK's foreign aid budget. (UK Parliament)
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

Conservative MPs fail to block UK aid cuts 

Conservative MPs fail to block UK aid cuts 
  • They have pledged to continue fighting the reductions despite the setback in Parliament
  • The aid cuts could have far-reaching consequences for millions in the Arab world
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

LONDON: MPs have been met with a significant setback in the House of Commons after failing to push through an amendment that would have prevented the British government from slashing its foreign aid budget. 

The roughly 30 Conservative MPs — led by former International Development Secretary Andrew Mitchell and including former Prime Minister Theresa May — had warned that the aid reduction from 0.7 to 0.5 percent of Britain’s gross domestic product would have major humanitarian consequences and harm the country’s reputation abroad.

They sought to add an amendment to a separate piece of legislation, aimed at improving the UK’s “high risk” experimental research capacity, which would have legally enforced a commitment made by the government not to reduce its aid budget until 2022.

On Monday, Parliament Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle — who has responsibility for managing parliamentary and legislative procedures of this nature — decided that the amendment was too far outside the scope of the research bill to be put to a vote.

Hoyle said he would accept a request for an emergency debate on the issue, scheduled for Tuesday, but any vote would be non-binding.

However, he did say the government should provide Parliament the opportunity to vote on the aid cuts, and hinted that he would facilitate a binding vote if the government refused to facilitate one.

“I hope the government will take on that challenge and give this house the due respect that it deserves,” he added. “And if not, we will then look to find other ways in which we can move forward.”

Despite Monday’s setback, rebel Conservative MPs have pledged to continue fighting the budget cuts. 

One former minister backing the bid said they would bring their amendment “at the next possible opportunity. All this does is delay the inevitable. They know we have the numbers.”

Another MP said: “My view is Parliament has set in law 0.7 percent and Parliament needs to have a say on the reduction to 0.5 percent. The government has been reluctant to test the will of Parliament on this issue — arguably they are acting outside the law.”

If it goes ahead, the aid reduction — worth roughly £4 billion ($5.6 billion) — could have far-reaching consequences for the world’s poor, including millions of people across the Arab world.

Yemen, Lebanon, Libya and Syria are all poised to have tens of millions of dollars cut from the aid they receive.

British aid to Yemen, which is experiencing one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, is channelled through multilateral institutions including the UN and the World Food Programme, and is focused on the “provision of basic services.”

Mark Lowcock, former head civil servant at Britain’s Department for International Development, warned that the cuts would “cause many more deaths” and “damage the international reputation of the UK.”

The government says the cuts are a temporary measure aimed at plugging the holes in Britain’s budget created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Topics: UK aid humanitarian aid UK aid

Related

Update Tory MP: ‘Morally devastating’ UK aid cut will ‘kill people’
World
Tory MP: ‘Morally devastating’ UK aid cut will ‘kill people’
Charities, former ministers slam ‘shameful’ planned UK aid cuts
World
Charities, former ministers slam ‘shameful’ planned UK aid cuts

Mali junta leader sworn in as president after 2nd coup

Mali junta leader sworn in as president after 2nd coup
Updated 07 June 2021
AP

Mali junta leader sworn in as president after 2nd coup

Mali junta leader sworn in as president after 2nd coup
  • Col. Assimi Goita has been sworn in as president of a transitional government — solidifying his grip on power in the West African nation
  • New PM Maiga Choguel Kokalla Maiga was a leader in the M5 — a popular movement whose protests precipitated the fall of Ibrahim Boubacar Keita
Updated 07 June 2021
AP

BAMAKO, Mali: Mali coup leader Col. Assimi Goita was sworn in Monday as president of a transitional government, solidifying his grip on power in the West African nation after carrying out his second coup in nine months.
The inauguration ceremony in the capital, Bamako, came as Mali faces increasing isolation from the international community over the junta’s power grab. Already the African Union has suspended Mali’s membership and France has temporarily suspended its joint military operations with the Malian military to exert pressure on Goita to step aside.
Goita, who first grabbed power in August 2020 by overthrowing Mali’s democratically elected president, eventually agreed to a transitional government led by a civilian president and prime minister. But two weeks ago he ousted those civilian leaders after they announced a Cabinet reshuffle that sidelined two junta supporters without consulting him. Mali’s constitutional court also approved him as interim president.
During his inauguration speech, Goita called on Malians to display “cohesion and solidarity.” He pledged to reduce government spending and “to facilitate access to drinking water and primary health care.”
He also promised that presidential elections would be held on schedule.
“I would like to reassure the international community that Mali will honor all of its commitments,” he said.
Goita faces international pressure to hold an election in February 2022, as required by the original transitional government agreement last year. Given the latest developments, however, it is unclear what will happen on the election front.
Continued political instability in Mali, many fear, could further embolden Islamic extremists, who have been carrying out attacks for nearly a decade in the country’s volatile north.
The West African regional bloc, known as the Economic Community of West African States, has been supporting mediation talks in Mali. ECOWAS also called for a new civilian prime minister in Mali to be nominated immediately, and a new inclusive government to be formed.
Choguel Kokalla Maiga was appointed Mali’s new prime minister on Monday, according to a statement read out on the country’s national broadcaster a few hours after the inauguration. Maiga is a veteran politician who was a leader in the M5, a popular movement whose protests precipitated the fall of former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in the August 2020 coup.
The regional bloc, and the AU, have made clear that the head of the transition government, the vice president and the prime minister should not under any circumstances be candidates in the next presidential election.
Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan is returning to Mali this week to continue mediation on behalf of ECOWAS.
Extremists took control of major towns in northern Mali after the 2012 coup. Only a 2013 military intervention led by former colonial power France pushed the extremists out of those towns. France and a UN force have continued to battle the extremists, who operate in rural areas and regularly attack roads and cities.

Topics: mali Assimi Goita Choguel Kokalla Maiga Ibrahim Boubacar Keita

Related

French warnings to Mali’s ruling military come into effect
World
French warnings to Mali’s ruling military come into effect
Mali military frees president, prime minister
World
Mali military frees president, prime minister

Latest updates

Historic G7 deal could mean bigger tax take for Gulf economies
Historic G7 deal could mean bigger tax take for Gulf economies
Eritrea blames US support for Tigray’s leaders for the war
Eritrea blames US support for Tigray’s leaders for the war
Egypt’s Banque du Caire halts offering due to pandemic, says chairman
Egypt’s Banque du Caire halts offering due to pandemic, says chairman
Emirati-owned e-commerce startup raises $1m in seed funding
Emirati-owned e-commerce startup raises $1m in seed funding
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab meets with Saudi deputy defense minister
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab meets with Saudi deputy defense minister

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.