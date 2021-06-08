You are here

Asharq News launches 'Asharq Bloomberg Businessweek'

The move comes less than six months after the launch of Asharq News with its multiple and integrated platforms.
The move comes less than six months after the launch of Asharq News with its multiple and integrated platforms.
RIYADH: Multiplatform economic and political news service Asharq News on Tuesday announced the launch of Asharq Bloomberg Businessweek.

The new digital platform will present Arab readers around the world with a selection of the best articles and reports produced by the popular magazine, Bloomberg Businessweek.

Asharq Bloomberg Businessweek – launched through Asharq Economy with Bloomberg, the business and economics section within Asharq News – will pick content from the magazine’s international edition and provide Arabic translations.

The move comes less than six months after the launch of Asharq News with its multiple and integrated platforms.

Asharq Bloomberg Businessweek is available at https://www.asharqbusiness.com/businessweek and on social media at https://instagram.com/asharqbw.

MBC GROUP announces Ramadan 2021 performance

MBC GROUP announces Ramadan 2021 performance

MBC Group's short-term plans involve continuing to invest in producing more premium content with several exclusive titles currently in production.
  • MBC Group has announced the performance results for both its satellite TV and online streaming services during Ramadan 2021.
  • MBC Masr was the most-watched TV channel in Egypt this season, while MBC Iraq also was its country’s most-watched TV channel.
DUBAI: 

MBC Group has announced the performance results for both its satellite TV and online streaming services during Ramadan 2021.

The results show that both ranked high among viewers, with Shahid VIP hitting a new milestone of 2 million subscribers. The premium service’s subscribers increased by 43 percent year-on-year with 1.4 million new subscribers acquired during the holy month.

In terms of programming, Shahid VIP’s 10 most-watched titles during Ramadan 2021 generated 2.1 times more streams compared to last year’s 10 most-watched titles, marking a 112 percent increase in plays. 

MBC Group’s TV programming continued to dominate viewership in Saudi Arabia this Ramadan, securing a 51 percent share of total viewership. According to data from market research firm Ipsos, nine out of the 10 most-watched programs in the Kingdom were MBC shows.

According to research commissioned by MBC Group, MBC Masr was the most-watched TV channel in Egypt this season, while MBC Iraq also was its country’s most-watched TV channel. MBC’s North African channel MBC5 was among Morocco’s top three most-watched TV channels.

On the digital front, the group’s programming and content have set a new all-time record, achieving social media video views of more than 8.8 billion during Ramadan 2021. The total number of social media video views increased by 32 percent compared to the same season last year.

The group also continues to rank on Tubular Labs’ leaderboard for global media and entertainment entities (broadcast, cable, radio and film). After entering the top 10 list last year, it has moved up one place and currently sits at No. 9 as per the latest results.

Moving forward, MBC Group’s short-term plans involve continuing to invest in producing more premium content with several exclusive titles currently in production. The titles are being produced by MBC Studios, with programming being shot and prepared in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Lebanon. These titles will be included under Shahid Originals and Shahid Premieres and will be showcased across MBC’s network.

Apple adds virtual IDs on iPhone, video plans that rival Zoom, Teams

Apple adds virtual IDs on iPhone, video plans that rival Zoom, Teams

Many of the new features allow users to safeguard data, trusting the information to the Apple brand.
  • Apple announced plans to increase user privacy and keep consumer data out of other companies' hands.
  • New Apple features will include the ability to scan ID cards, hide real email addresses and expanded video conferencing services.
Apple Inc, facing accusations from rivals that it has too much control over its App Store, on Monday outlined plans to increase user privacy and keep consumer data out of other companies’ hands, laying out features including expanded video conferencing and storing virtual government IDs on iPhones.

The changes came at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference for software developers, some of whom have started to complain about Apple’s grip over which apps can appear on its devices, as well as its 15 percent to 30 percent commissions on digital sales.

Many of the new features allow users to safeguard data, trusting the information to the Apple brand. Users will be able to scan ID cards in participating US states, and the cards will be encrypted in a user’s digital wallet, along with credit cards and transit cards in some US cities. It is working with the US Transportation Security Administration to accept the digital IDs at airports.

In many cases, Apple itself cannot see all the information. The company has updated the paid version of its iCloud storage service to include a service that obscures a user’s Web-browsing habits, even from Apple. Another new iCloud feature will let users hide their real email address, which has become increasingly used as an identifier for digital marketers to track users. Apple said iCloud pricing will not change with the new features.

Apple also tweaked some of its apps and services in ways that could intensify its rivalries with Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Microsoft Corp’s Teams, both of which gained prominence during the pandemic.

It updated its FaceTime video chat app to allow scheduling calls with multiple attendees and making the software compatible with Android and Windows devices.

Apple also introduced what it calls in-app events, a way for developers to host live events within apps and have those events featured in real time in the App Store. Video game developers, for example, could host live tournaments and market those on the App Store, which Apple’s current systems are not built to handle.

The move could intensify competition with Facebook Inc., which on Monday said it was planning to launch an online events business that would be free until 2023 and thereafter will charge commissions lower than Apple’s 30 percent fees for the App Store.

Several of the other features Apple introduced Monday, such as the ability to snap a photo of a sign and use artificial intelligence to pluck out the written text, have been present on the rival Android operating system for several years.

The rest of Apple’s conference is dedicated to technical sessions for developers, some of whom have bristled at its controls and fees.

Those issues have come under regulatory scrutiny and are at the heart of an antitrust lawsuit brought by “Fortnite” creator Epic Games, in which a federal judge is considering how to rule.

Apple has said its App Store practices increase the market for mobile software by creating an environment for paid apps that consumers trust, and Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook and his team did not address frayed developer relations during the presentation.

Not all developers have negative sentiments, said Ben Bajarin, chief executive at Creative Strategies, who has been surveying Apple developers and found more than 90 percent have no plans to stop making apps for Apple devices.

However, some complaints are widespread, with more than half of developers saying fees should be capped at 10 percent, and many wanting more clarity around reasons for rejecting apps from the App Store and how to resolve such issues, Bajarin said.

Websites rumble back to life after Fastly-linked outage

The New York Times logo hanging in New York. (File/AP)
  • Many websites disrupted by outage at cloud company Fastly
  • Dozens of high-traffic websites including the New York Times, CNN, Twitch and the UK govt's home page, could not be reached
LONDON: Government, news and social media websites across the globe were coming back online Tuesday after being hit by a widespread outage linked to US-based cloud company Fastly Inc.
High traffic sites including Reddit, Amazon, CNN, Paypal, Spotify, Al Jazeera Media Network and the New York Times were all listed as experiencing problems by outage tracking website Downdetector.com, but appeared to be coming back up after outages that ranged from a few minutes to around an hour.
Fastly, one of the world’s most widely-used cloud based content delivery network providers, said “the issue has been identified and a fix has been applied. Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return.”
The company, which went public in 2019 and has a market capitalization of $5 billion, is far smaller than peers like Amazon’s AWS. It helps websites move content using less-congested routes, enabling them to reach consumers faster.
The United Kingdom’s attorney general earlier tweeted that the country’s main gov.uk website was down, providing an email for queries.
The disruption may have caused issues for citizens booking COVID-19 vaccinations or reporting test results, the Financial Times reported.
Fastly’s website said that most of its coverage areas had faced “Degraded Performance.” Error messages on several of the websites pointed to Fastly problems.
News publishers came up with inventive workarounds to report about the widespread outage when their websites failed to load up.
Popular tech website the Verge took to Google Docs to report news, while UK Technology Editor at the Guardian started a Twitter thread to report on the problems.
Nearly 21,000 Reddit users reported issues with the social media platform, while more than 2,000 users reported problems with Amazon, according to Downdetector.com.
Amazon’s Twitch was also experiencing an outage, according to Downdetector’s website.
websites operated by news outlets including the Financial Times, the Guardian, the New York Times and Bloomberg News also faced outages.

Iran intensifies disinformation campaign to spread discord within US: Time magazine

  • The social media accounts were traced to troll farms managed by the Iranian regime to sow disinformation
  • The report comes the same day that a UK think-tank published a report saying Iran is behind fake news websites pushing anti-Saudi and anti-Israeli rhetoric
LONDON: Iran has intensified its activity on social media to sow discord in the US, Time Magazine revealed on Monday.
“Iranian state actors are intensifying their disinformation campaign on social media to spread discord and anti-Semitic tropes inside the US,” the American magazine said, citing two US intelligence officials.
The social media accounts were traced to troll farms managed by the Iranian regime to sow disinformation on the nuclear deal, the US announcement of withdrawing from Afghanistan, the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin, and the 11-day war that rocked the Palestinian Gaza Strip last month.

“It’s a significant level of activity,” one official told Time. “It’s active enough that we’re tracking it.”
The story comes the same day that a UK think-tank published a report saying Iran is behind fake news websites pushing anti-Saudi and anti-Israeli rhetoric
The Henry Jackson Society report found that Iran used an elaborate network of websites in order to attempt to influence British politics.

 

Journalists who fled Myanmar find third-country refuge

  • The three journalists of the Democratic Voice of Burma were arrested on May 9 in Chiang Mai
  • On May 28 they were each fined $128 and handed seven-month suspended imprisonments
BANGKOK: Three journalists from military-ruled Myanmar who were convicted of illegal entry after they fled to Thailand have been sent to a third country where they are safe, their employer said Monday.
The three staff members of the Democratic Voice of Burma, better known as DVB, were arrested on May 9 in the northern Thai province of Chiang Mai along with two other people from Myanmar described as activists. On May 28, they were each sentenced to a 4,000 baht ($128) fine and seven months’ imprisonment, suspended for a year.
Rights groups and journalists’ associations had urged Thai authorities not to send them back to Myanmar, where it was feared that their safety would be at risk from the authorities. Thailand’s government has relatively cordial relations with Myanmar’s military regime.
Myanmar’s junta seized power in February by ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, and has attempted to crush widespread opposition to its takeover with a brutal crackdown that has left hundreds dead. It has tried to silence independent news media by withdrawing their licenses and by arresting journalists.
All five people convicted in Chiang Mai of illegal entry left Thailand recently for the third country, Aye Chan Naing, DVB’s executive director and chief editor, said in an emailed statement. He said, without elaborating, that he could not mention where they had been sent “as the entire case remains very sensitive.”
He expressed gratitude to “everyone in Thailand and around the world that helped to make their safe passage possible and for campaigning for a positive outcome,” and said the employees would resume their duties in the near future after “recovering from their ordeal.”
According to Myanmar’s Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, about 90 journalists have been arrested since the takeover, with more than half still in detention, and 33 in hiding. Those still being held include two UScitizens, Danny Fenster and Nathan Maung, who worked for Myanmar media.
At least two other DVB journalists have been sentenced to prison for their reporting. DVB, an independent broadcast and online news agency, was among five local media outlets that were banned in March from broadcasting or publishing after their licenses were canceled. Like other banned media outlets, it continued operating.

