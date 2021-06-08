Asharq News launches ‘Asharq Bloomberg Businessweek’

DUBAI:
MBC Group has announced the performance results for both its satellite TV and online streaming services during Ramadan 2021.
The results show that both ranked high among viewers, with Shahid VIP hitting a new milestone of 2 million subscribers. The premium service’s subscribers increased by 43 percent year-on-year with 1.4 million new subscribers acquired during the holy month.
In terms of programming, Shahid VIP’s 10 most-watched titles during Ramadan 2021 generated 2.1 times more streams compared to last year’s 10 most-watched titles, marking a 112 percent increase in plays.
MBC Group’s TV programming continued to dominate viewership in Saudi Arabia this Ramadan, securing a 51 percent share of total viewership. According to data from market research firm Ipsos, nine out of the 10 most-watched programs in the Kingdom were MBC shows.
According to research commissioned by MBC Group, MBC Masr was the most-watched TV channel in Egypt this season, while MBC Iraq also was its country’s most-watched TV channel. MBC’s North African channel MBC5 was among Morocco’s top three most-watched TV channels.
On the digital front, the group’s programming and content have set a new all-time record, achieving social media video views of more than 8.8 billion during Ramadan 2021. The total number of social media video views increased by 32 percent compared to the same season last year.
The group also continues to rank on Tubular Labs’ leaderboard for global media and entertainment entities (broadcast, cable, radio and film). After entering the top 10 list last year, it has moved up one place and currently sits at No. 9 as per the latest results.
Moving forward, MBC Group’s short-term plans involve continuing to invest in producing more premium content with several exclusive titles currently in production. The titles are being produced by MBC Studios, with programming being shot and prepared in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Lebanon. These titles will be included under Shahid Originals and Shahid Premieres and will be showcased across MBC’s network.