Bangladeshi expats queue up to benefit from COVID-19 subsidy

Bangladeshi expats queue up to benefit from COVID-19 subsidy
The government of Bangladesh will provide $300 to each migrant worker traveling to Saudi Arabia to cover expenses related to COVID-19 measures after their arrival in the Kingdom. (Shutterstock)
Bangladeshi expats queue up to benefit from COVID-19 subsidy

Bangladeshi expats queue up to benefit from COVID-19 subsidy
  More than 500 applications received since Monday, say officials
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: The government of Bangladesh will provide $300 to each migrant worker traveling to Saudi Arabia to cover expenses related to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) measures after their arrival in the Kingdom as part of a $3.5 million initiative to extend financial support, officials said on Tuesday.

These include costs incurred for tests and mandatory hotel quarantine stay, with authorities saying they had received more than 500 applications since Monday.

“We started receiving the applications Monday, and workers will receive the subsidy amount of $300 in their designated bank accounts after their arrival in Saudi Arabia,” Mohammed Sarwar Alam, senior assistant secretary at the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, told Arab News.

He added that workers who had traveled to the Kingdom before the initiative was launched would be compensated as well, by either submitting the reimbursement forms to the Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh or the Bangladesh Consulate General in Jeddah by June 30.

Last month, Saudi Arabia issued a travel advisory citing the need for mandatory quarantine for all passengers traveling to the Kingdom between May 20 and June 30 from non-restricted countries, including Bangladesh.

According to government data, at least 145,000 migrant workers have traveled to the Kingdom between January and May, spending $700 to $800 on hotel stays and COVID-19 tests — another prerequisite to travel to the Kingdom, which workers need to complete before leaving the country.

“We will examine all the applications and work hard to release the funds as soon as possible. The workers will hopefully receive the money by next month or even before that,” Alam said.

He added that cash would be sourced from the Wage Earners Welfare Fund to relieve the migrant workers of an “extra burden.”

“Our mission officials in different countries are trying to find a sustainable way to release the workers from this financial burden,” Alam said.

“We are putting maximum effort into vaccinating people before their departure because, ultimately, it’s a sustainable solution. Migrant workers will receive the vaccine on a priority basis once it is available again in the country,” he added.

To receive the subsidy amount from the government, workers must submit a form that includes an emigration clearance certificate, passport, visa, plane ticket copies and hotel receipt.

Bangladeshi workers seeking to travel to the Kingdom welcomed the move.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, our travel costs to Saudi Arabia increased in many ways; even the airlines now charge more than double compared to before. Amid this situation, the cost of hotel quarantine is a burden for us,” Mohammed Mozammel Hossain, a 33-year-old Saudi-bound migrant worker, told Arab News.

“We are happy that the government came forward to ease the pressure on migrant workers during this hardship,” Hossain added.

Since April 2020, around 500,000 Bangladeshi workers returned home from various countries worldwide, although there was no specific data available on how many were returnees from the Kingdom.

Another migrant worker, 27-year-old Abdul Hannan, said he had taken a huge loan to pay for the travel expenses and hotel stay.

“It would be great if the government could increase the subsidy amount at least up to $500. Then, thousands of migrant workers like me wouldn’t need to struggle so greatly to manage the quarantine expenses,” Hannan told Arab News.

Experts agreed, adding that authorities should accept subsidy application forms during emigration clearance work at the Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) instead of at the airports.

“Most of our migrant workers are not educated enough to fill out the forms before departure at the airport. So, this subsidy application can be received by the BMET while processing the emigration clearance,” Shariful Hasan, head of the migration program for Bangladeshi NGO Brac, told Arab News.

Saudi Arabia is the largest destination for Bangladeshi migrant workers, with more than 2 million expatriates residing in the Kingdom. It is also the largest source of foreign remittances to Bangladesh, with more than $4 billion received last year.

COVID-19 vaccination disparity raises vexed questions of ethics and economics

A health worker administers a dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at a walk-in vaccination centre in the Bab El-Oued district of Algeria's capital Algiers on June 7, 2021. (AFP)
A health worker administers a dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at a walk-in vaccination centre in the Bab El-Oued district of Algeria's capital Algiers on June 7, 2021. (AFP)
Cornelia Meyer

COVID-19 vaccination disparity raises vexed questions of ethics and economics

A health worker administers a dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at a walk-in vaccination centre in the Bab El-Oued district of Algeria's capital Algiers on June 7, 2021. (AFP)
  Pandemic unlikely to be considered over until a suitably large proportion of the world's population is vaccinated
  Provision of vaccines to the developing world viewed as both a humanitarian imperative and an economic necessity
Cornelia Meyer

BERNE: How vaccines can be fairly distributed to the global population has vexed world leaders and international agencies ever since the first shots against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were made available at the end of last year.

The issue was high on the agenda of the recent World Health Organization (WHO) general assembly, and the G7 heads of state are bound to further ponder the matter when they meet this weekend.

Until a suitably large proportion of the world’s population is vaccinated against COVID-19, the pandemic cannot be considered over.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s director general, recently urged countries to commit to vaccinating at least 10 percent of their populations by September and 30 percent by the end of the year.

Stepping up the global vaccination drive could benefit economies across the board. The International Monetary Fund recently predicted that a successful vaccination program, funded with $50 billion, could add as much as $9 trillion to the global economy by 2025.

It is with this in mind that world leaders view the provision of vaccines to the developing world as not just a humanitarian imperative but also an economic necessity.

There are also the practicalities of such a mammoth undertaking to be considered.

According to Our World in Data, a research tool compiled by analysts at the University of Oxford’s Global Change Data Lab, 63 percent of Israelis, 60 percent of Britons, and 52 percent of Americans had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of June 6.

By contrast, in the world’s emerging economies, just 23 percent of Brazilians and 13 percent of Indians have had their first jab, while the average throughout Africa was lower than 2 percent.

Until a suitably large proportion of the world’s population is vaccinated against COVID-19, the pandemic cannot be considered over. (AFP/File Photo)

Similarly, while most countries in the developed world have ordered enough doses to vaccinate their entire populations several times over, just 0.4 percent of shots have been administered in low-income countries, according to the WHO.

The question now is how to put right this shocking imbalance.

One option is COVAX, an initiative designed more than a year ago to address the issue of equitable vaccine distribution to low-income nations. It is led by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, a public-private partnership with the WHO.

World leaders have made numerous pledges to help developing countries inoculate their people. On May 21, Italy chaired a world health summit that culminated in the Rome Declaration, setting out the guiding principles for the fair distribution of vaccines.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel pledged $1.2 billion to the effort, while China has said it will give $3 billion over the next three years. France has offered 500 million euros ($608 million) to the G20’s Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator and 30 million doses, while the US has promised to share its excess doses with poorer countries.

On June 2, Japan and Gavi hosted a joint virtual summit, which raised $2.4 billion in support of vaccination efforts in low-income countries. Belgium, Denmark, Japan, Sweden, and Spain have also earmarked 54 million of their excess doses for shipment to poorer nations.

Although well meaning, all of these efforts have fallen short. Gavi has so far shipped more than 77 million doses to 127 countries. Compare that with the 2 billion-plus doses the US and the EU had on order as of March – for a combined population of just under 800 million.

No wonder the modus by which these vaccines have been shared has come under such scrutiny.

India and South Africa have proposed a waiver on the patents for COVID-19 vaccines so they can be produced more affordably and where they are most needed.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said American President Joe Biden’s administration would support such a dialogue on the waiving of patent rights through the World Trade Organization (WTO). Since the US has long been a staunch defender of intellectual property rights, this about-face came as something of a surprise.

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Vaccine sharing, strengthening the WHO and adopting a pandemic treaty were among proposals from world leaders on May 24, 2021 on how to halt the Covid-19 pandemic and prevent future health catastrophes. (AFP/File Photo)

Pharmaceutical firms, including those in Europe and Japan, are not fond of the idea, although the EU has expressed an interest, as has China. The proposal also has the backing of WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a former World Bank vice president, Nigerian finance minister, and outgoing chair of Gavi.

Nevertheless, the WTO route would not be quick or easy, as any resolution would require unanimous approval. Furthermore, any such resolution would go against the agreement on trade-related aspects of intellectual property rights.

This week the WTO will discuss an alternative EU proposal, which envisions a compulsory licensing process involving a (minimal) fee.

Patent waivers for vaccines throw up all sorts of questions including whether there can be such a thing as intellectual property for an international public good, or if the inventor of an international public good deserves compensation. The EU licensing proposal is a cause for similar concern in regard to intellectual property rights.

These are not just moral questions; they are a matter of economics, which could influence the willingness of the private sector to contribute to the development of solutions to global problems well beyond the scope of the current pandemic.

While world powers debate the finer points of capitalism, the search for a better vaccine distribution framework continues. Vaccine production has been ramped up considerably, with 250 million doses dispatched just last week.

Men wait to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Dubai on February 8, 2021. The UAE one of the best vaccination rates per capita in the world, second only to Israel. (AFP/File Photo)

A Bloomberg report says that an additional 6 billion doses are expected to be distributed by the end of the year. Pfizer has assured poorer countries of 1 billion doses in 2022. Moderna and other vaccine manufacturers have made similar pledges.

This just goes to show that the pharmaceutical industry is aware of what is at stake for global public health as well as for their business models.

That said, the success of a global vaccination drive will depend on factors other than just intellectual-property rights, with the condition of local governance and infrastructure being just two of them.

There is also a geopolitical dimension. China and Russia may well support India and South Africa in their quest to get patents lifted on COVID-19 vaccines because Moscow and Beijing have been using their own vaccines to further their geopolitical clout, particularly in poorer countries, by exerting their grip over their domestic private sectors.

In the US, the Biden administration’s willingness to engage in the patent debate plays well with the left-wing of the Democratic party. However, major lobbying efforts are expected from the biotech and pharmaceutical industries to stave off such a waiver.

In free-market economies, incentives come in the form of compensation, which drives the behaviors of companies and investors alike. Firms that are starved of investment do not have the capital to fund research unless it is part of a national imperative. This is particularly pronounced in the defense industry.

The rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines in under a year was largely driven and funded by private companies and capital. A lot will depend on the outcome of the WTO discussion, as it may well determine the viability of the pharma industry as a private enterprise and shape the future of public-private partnerships.

  Cornelia Meyer is a Ph.D.-level economist with 30 years of experience in investment banking and industry. She is chairperson and CEO of business consultancy Meyer Resources.
Canada PM Trudeau calls killing of Muslim family ‘terrorist attack’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a moment of silence in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in response to the recent events in London, Ontario. (AFP)
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a moment of silence in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in response to the recent events in London, Ontario. (AFP)
AFP

Canada PM Trudeau calls killing of Muslim family 'terrorist attack'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a moment of silence in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in response to the recent events in London, Ontario. (AFP)
  London police said Monday the suspect had deliberately attacked a Muslim family with his pick-up
  The victims, who were struck as they walked together along a sidewalk, represent three generations of the same family
AFP

OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday labeled the killing of four members of a Muslim family, who were run down by a man driving a pick-up truck, as a "terrorist attack".
"This killing was no accident. This was a terrorist attack, motivated by hatred, in the heart of one of our communities," Trudeau said during a speech at the House of Commons.
The victims, who were struck as they walked together along a sidewalk, represent three generations of the same family, according to a statement issued by their relatives.
The husband and wife, plus their teenage daughter and a woman identified as the man's mother were killed when a black pick-up truck mounted the curb and struck them at an intersection in the city of London in Canada's central Ontario province. The driver of the truck was arrested.
The couple's nine-year-old son was hospitalized following the attack but is recovering, the statement said.
"We all hope the little boy can recover from his injuries quickly, even though we know he will live a long time with the sadness, incomprehension and anger caused by this cowardly Islamophobic attack," Trudeau said, briefly switching to French.
The victims have been identified as Madiha Salman, age 44, who had done post-graduate work in the field of civil and environmental engineering at Western University in London, as well as her husband, Salman Afzaal age 46. Their 15-year-old daughter, Yumna Salman, was also killed as well as a woman reported to be Afzaal's mother, age 74. The family is of Pakistani origin.
London police said Monday the suspect had deliberately attacked a Muslim family with his pick-up in a premeditated and planned act, motivated by hatred.
The 20-year-old suspect, arrested shortly after the attack, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, while several leaders of the Muslim community have called on the courts to deem the episode a terrorist attack.
Among them is the Muslim Association of Canada, which asked authorities to "prosecute this horrific attack as an act of hate and terrorism."
The suspect, identified as Nathaniel Veltman, who was wearing a vest "like body armor," was arrested at a mall seven kilometers (four miles) from the intersection where the attack happened, said Detective Superintendent Paul Waight.
The episode brought back painful memories of a Quebec City mosque mass shooting in January 2017 that left six dead and a driving rampage in Toronto that killed 10 people in April 2018, among other attacks.
"They were all targeted because of their Muslim faith," Trudeau said, promising to step up the country's fight against far-right racist groups. "This is happening here, in Canada. And it has to stop."
Party leaders in the House of Commons condemned the violence as an act of "Islamophobia," which have multiplied in recent years in the country long known for its tolerance.
"The reality is our Canada is a place of racism of violence, of genocide of indigenous people, and our counties, a place where Muslims aren't safe, they aren't," said Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democrats.
Flower bouquets and toys have been placed at the scene of the attack and a vigil in memory of the victims is set to take place later Tuesday at a mosque, with Trudeau and Singh plus the leader of the conservative opposition, Erin O'Toole, among those who plan to attend.

UK MPs slam denial of vote on foreign aid cut

UK MPs slam denial of vote on foreign aid cut
Arab News

UK MPs slam denial of vote on foreign aid cut

UK MPs slam denial of vote on foreign aid cut
  Govt refuses vote on budget decision that former PM warns will have 'devastating impact'
  Supporters of aid cut say it is necessary due to economic effect of pandemic
Arab News

LONDON: Senior political figures in the UK have hit back at the government for refusing to grant MPs a vote on controversial foreign aid cuts that would see Britain reduce its commitment to aid spending from 0.7 percent of national income to 0.5 percent.

The cuts will have far-reaching consequences for some of the world’s most impoverished countries, opponents have warned.

MPs including Andrew Mitchell, former shadow secretary of state for international development, and former Prime Minister Theresa May, have slammed the decision to deny the vote.

MPs who opposed the cuts highlighted their concerns ahead of the G7 Summit in the UK this week, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson will likely face scrutiny over the cuts from leaders of other major countries.

Mitchell said in a Parliament debate on Tuesday that the rebel MPs would have “easily defeated” the cuts had they been voted on in the House of Commons. Opponents of the cuts include 16 former ministers and a number of select committee chairs.

“It is precisely because the government fears it would lose a vote that it is not calling one,” Mitchell said. “That is not democracy.”

France has embraced the target of 0.7 percent of national income set by the UN while Germany has moved beyond it, Mitchell added, warning that as a result, Britain “is the only one going backward” out of the G7 countries.

May said she had decided to oppose the cut because of its potential impact on tackling modern slavery in developing countries.

She added that Johnson’s decision would mean an 80 percent reduction in the budget of the Global Fund to End Modern Slavery, which would place more children at risk of sexual exploitation.

“Britain has been the world leader in tackling modern slavery. Now we see organizations having to go cap in hand to other governments to make up for the shortfall caused by the UK government decision,” she said.

“The cut will have a devastating impact on the poorest in the world and damage the UK. I urge the government to reinstate the 0.7 percent. It is what it promised, it will show that we act according to our values, and it will save lives.”

Preet Kaur Gill, shadow international development secretary, told the House of Commons: “We clearly have a government in hiding, a government that has tried over and over again to avoid scrutiny and accountability for the cuts that they have imposed.

“It really is no exaggeration to say the cuts by this government have cost people their lives. It is utterly shameful.”

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay defended the government, saying: “Decisions such as this are not easy. The situation in short is this: A hugely difficult economic and fiscal situation, which requires in turn difficult actions.”

Serb military chief Ratko Mladic’s conviction upheld

Serb military chief Ratko Mladic’s conviction upheld
AP

Serb military chief Ratko Mladic's conviction upheld

Serb military chief Ratko Mladic’s conviction upheld
  Tuesday's judgment means the 79-year-old former general, who terrorized Bosnia throughout the war, will spend his life in prison
  Mladic was found guilty of genocide for leading the 1995 massacre in Srebrenica; the worst massacre on European soil since World War II
AP

THE HAGUE: UN appeals judges have upheld the convictions of former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic for genocide and other offenses during Bosnia’s 1992-95 war and confirmed his life sentence.
The judgment on Tuesday means the 79-year-old former general who terrorized Bosnia throughout the war will spend the rest of his life in prison. He is the last major figure from the conflict that ended more than a quarter century ago to face justice.
Mladic, known as the “Butcher of Bosnia” for leading troops responsible for a string of deadly campaigns including the 1995 Srebrenica massacre and the siege of Sarajevo, was convicted in 2017 and sentenced to life imprisonment.
The verdicts in the appeal case will all but wrap up UN prosecutions of crimes committed in the war that killed more than 100,000 people and left millions homeless.
Mladic, 79, was found guilty of genocide for leading the 1995 massacre in the eastern enclave of Srebrenica of more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys. It was the worst massacre on European soil since World War II.
Widows and mothers of Srebrenica victims began gathering outside the court in the Dutch city of The Hague hours before the judgment, which will be delivered by a five-judge panel led by Zambian Presiding Judge Prisca Matimba Nyambe.
“Today is a historic day for us mothers. Today, finally, we are expecting the judgment for the greatest butcher of the Balkans,” said Munira Subasic, leader of a group called the Mothers of Srebrenica.
“He committed genocide in all territories that were under his control. He destroyed everything that didn’t belong to Serbs,” she added as she sat outside the court building.
Mladic also was found guilty of other crimes including persecution, extermination, murder and terror. He was acquitted of a second genocide charge linked to a campaigns to drive non-Serbs out of several Bosnian towns early in the war. Prosecutors appealed that acquittal.
Mladic’s former political leader, Radovan Karadzic, also was convicted of the same crimes and is serving a life sentence.
Mladic was first indicted in July 1995. After the war in Bosnia ended, he went into hiding and was finally arrested in 2011 and handed over to the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia by the then-ruling pro-Western government of Serbia.
The UN tribunal has since shut its doors. Mladic’s appeal and other legal issues left over from the tribunal are being dealt with by the UN’s International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals, which is housed in the same building as the now-defunct court for the former Yugoslavia.
Mladic and his legacy still divide Bosnia. Bosniaks, mostly Muslims, view him as a villain and war criminal while many Bosnian Serbs still consider him a hero.
“I cannot accept any verdict,” Serb war veteran Milije Radovic from the eastern Bosnian town of Foca told The Associated Press. “For me, he is an icon. And for the Serb people, he is an icon.”
But the shadow of Mladic and Karadzic spreads far beyond the Balkans. They have also been revered by foreign far-right supporters for their bloody wartime campaigns against Bosniaks.
The Australian who shot dead dozens of Muslim worshippers in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019 was believed to be inspired by the wartime Bosnian Serb leaders, as well as Anders Breivik, the Norwegian white supremacist who shot dead 77 people in Norway in 2011.

France’s Macron slapped in face during walkabout

France’s Macron slapped in face during walkabout
Reuters

France's Macron slapped in face during walkabout

France’s Macron slapped in face during walkabout
  Macron's security entourage quickly intervened to pull the man to the ground
  Two people were arrested in connection with the incident
Reuters

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face on Tuesday by a man in a crowd of onlookers while on a walkabout in southern France, video of the incident showed.
Macron’s security entourage quickly intervened to pull the man to the ground and move Macron away from him. Two people were arrested in connection with the incident, broadcasters BFM TV and RMC radio reported.
The incident took place while Macron was on a visit to the Drome region in south-eastern France, where he met restaurateurs and students to talk about how life is returning to normal after the COVID-19 epidemic.
In video circulating on social media, Macron, dressed in shirt sleeves, could be seen walking toward a crowd of well-wishers who were behind a metal barrier.
The French president reached out his hand to greet one man, in a green T-Shirt, with glasses and a face mask.
The man could be heard shouting out “Down with Macronia” (“A Bas La Macronie“) and then he delivered a slap to Macron’s face.
Two of Macron’s security detail tackled the man in the green T-shirt, while another ushered Macron away. But Macron remained in the vicinity of the crowd for a few more seconds, and appeared to be talking to someone on the other side of the barriers.
The presidential administration said there had been an attempt to strike Macron, but declined further comment.

