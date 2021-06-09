Blinken says Trump administration had concerns about COVID-19 probe

WASHINGTON: US secretary of state Antony Blinken cast doubt on Tuesday on a probe into the origins of COVID-19 launched at the state department under the Trump administration and said the previous administration had had real concerns about its methodology.
Republican senator Mike Braun asked Blinken at a senate committee hearing about what he said was a Wall Street Journal report that the department had shut down the probe in January.
“I saw the report. I think it’s on a number of levels, incorrect,” Blinken replied, although it was not clear which report he and Braun were referring to.
Blinken said that to the best of his understanding, the Trump administration had asked a contractor to look into the origins of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, with a particular focus on whether it was a result of a lab leak.
“That work was done, it was completed, it was briefed, to relevant people in the department. When we came in, we also were made aware of the findings,” Blinken said.
“The Trump administration, it’s my understanding, had real concerns about the methodology of that study, the quality of analysis, bending evidence to fit preconceived narrative. That was their concern. It was shared with us.”
Blinken said the study was the work of one office and a few individuals and not the “whole of government effort” president Joe Biden has ordered, led by the intelligence community, to look into the origins of the virus.
Reuters reported earlier that Blinken had referred in his remarks to a Wall Street Journal report on Monday. In that, the Journal cited a classified report by a US government national laboratory which it said had concluded that the hypothesis of a virus leak from a Chinese lab in Wuhan was plausible and deserved further investigation.
However, a source familiar with the situation, who did not want to be otherwise identified, said Blinken’s remarks had been referring to the findings of the contractor, not that of the national laboratory.
Asked whether he supported declassifying information as to the origins of the virus, Blinken said “we should have as much transparency as we possibly can with whatever information we find,” subject to the need to protect intelligence sources.
In announcing his 90-day probe, Biden said US intelligence was considering two likely scenarios — that the virus resulted from a laboratory accident or that it emerged from human-animal contact — but had not come to a conclusion.
A still-classified US intelligence report circulated during Trump’s administration alleged that three researchers at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology became so ill in November 2019 that they sought hospital care, US government sources have said.
ULAANBAATAR: Mongolians began voting Wednesday for a new president amid COVID-19 restrictions and efforts to revive the economy of the vast landlocked nation of just 3 million people.
The winner will become Mongolia’s sixth president since the peaceful transition from communism to democracy in 1992. Incumbent Battulga Khaltmaa of the Democratic Party is barred by the constitution from seeking a second six-year term.
Among the candidates, former Prime Minister Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh of the Mongolian People’s Party, which exercises a strong majority in parliament, has raised concerns about a possible strengthening of the military’s involvement in public affairs due to his background with the armed forces.
The MPP also controls the Cabinet and Khurelsukh’s biggest rival Sodnomzunduin Erdene, of the much-weakened Democratic Party, has warned that the MPP winning the presidency would threaten Mongolia with dictatorship.
Former tech CEO Dangaasurengiin Enkhbat of the smaller National Labour Party is running as a third-party candidate.
The presidency is a largely ceremonial position, although it does include powers over the military and the right to veto legislation in some cases. Power is mainly vested in the parliament, the Cabinet and the office of the Prime Minister.
A total of 2,151,329 voters are registered, according to the General Election Commission. Polls close at 10 p.m. and it’s not clear when a winner will be announced.
Voters are required to observe social distancing, and restrictions on public gatherings have severely curtailed campaign events, prompting candidates to shift much of their outreach to voters online.
Mongolia’s already ailing economy has been thrown into crisis due to the pandemic, with 69,022 cases and 324 deaths reported and the number of new local infections hitting a daily record last week. That has forced the temporary closure of markets and other enterprises in the capital of Ulaanbaatar, to which many in the traditionally herding population have moved in recent years.
Corruption and pandemic-related disruptions in demand for Mongolia’s chief exports such as coal and copper are also dragging on the economy.
Mongolia has strived to maintain its political and economic independence from both Soviet-era patron Moscow — which supplies virtually all of its energy needs — and rising regional power China, which buys more than 90 percent of Mongolia’s mining exports.
KABUL: The Taliban shot dead at least 10 mine-clearing workers in the northern Afghan province of Baghlan, the interior ministry and a provincial official said Wednesday, in the latest attack to rock the violence-wracked country.
“The Taliban entered a compound of a mine-clearing agency... and started shooting everyone,” interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian told reporters.
JAKARTA: Indonesia’s oldest Pencak Silat fighter, Zakaria Abdurochim, says his advancing age is no reason to stop teaching the ancient martial art form which he learned as a teenager during the Japanese occupation in the 1940s.
“I learned Pencak Silat from my grandfather, Muhammad Zaelani. He taught the skills to his family members at that time as a form of self-defense during the Japanese occupation,” Abdurochim told Arab News during an interview at his residence in Kwitang, Jakarta.
The soon-to-be 92-year-old continued to teach the Mustika Kwitang Pencak Silat style to a group of students until the classes were halted abruptly during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic last year.
The social restrictions, however, did not deter him from teaching, as he turned to technology with the help of his 26-year-old grandson, Alfarisy, also known as Riry, to connect with his students.
“Riry would tape me demonstrating the moves and send the clips to students and they could use it as a reference to learn,” he said.
His lifetime passion and dedication to the martial art earned him recognition from Indonesia’s World Records Museum which declared him the country’s oldest Pencak Silat fighter in August last year.
The Mustika Kwitang is one of the most prominent Betawi styles of Pencak Silat.
Betawi refers to the ethnic group native to Jakarta. Abdurochim said it originated as a family tradition in the 19th century and was passed down from one generation to another.
His great-great-grandfather taught his family members the traditional self-defense skills, which he developed with some influence from Chinese martial arts which he learnt from a Chinese trader and a martial arts master who had settled in the area.
Various historical accounts referred to the Chinese trader as Kwee Tang Kiam, from whom many claim the name of the area, Kwitang, was taken. It was the area where many Chinese and Arab traders settled when they migrated to Batavia, Jakarta’s colonial-era name during the Dutch East Indies occupation.
Abdurochim’s first opportunity to showcase his skills was when Indonesia held its first multi-sports event, the National Sports Week (PON), in 1948, three years after it declared its independence.
But at that time, it was featured only as a demonstration sport to showcase the arts of the synchronized body movement.
He participated again as a member of the capital city’s contingent in the second PON in 1951 when Pencak Silat was listed as a competitive sport, winning a gold medal for Jakarta.
After his family’s Pencak Silat style began to gain prominence in the new republic, Abdurochim and his 13 siblings agreed to formalize it into a school and founded the Mustika Kwitang Pencak Silat school in 1952. Out of the 14 siblings, only he and his 77-year-old sister are still alive.
But the Mustika Kwitang Pencak Silat style’s continuity is in “safe hands,” he said, with Riry now leading the school.
“Just like grandpa who learnt Pencak Silat from his grandpa, I also learned this from him from when I was five years old. I became interested as he used to take me along with him in many of his coaching sessions,” Riry said.
Riry is one of Abdurochim’s 60 grandchildren from 14 children. Although his other grandchildren also learned the martial arts form, only Riry and one of his cousins are keeping the legacy alive, with future seeds growing in the family as some of his 34 great-grandchildren have started to learn the sport as well.
Riry now holds his own classes at the nearby Islamic Center, which was established by the late Ali bin Abdurrahman Al-Habsyi. The Muslim cleric founded the Majelis Taklim Kwitang, or Kwitang Muslim congregation, and he was a leading preacher who played an instrumental role in the proliferation of Islam in the city and across Indonesia.
The school now has disciples in many parts of the country as well as abroad, including France, the UK and the Netherlands, where Abdurochim traveled to teach.
“Recently, someone from Amsterdam contacted me, he found my contact from the IPSI (Indonesian Pencak Silat Association) and wanted to learn online. He said he would come to Indonesia to learn on the spot when the pandemic is over,” Abdurochim said.
He likened learning Pencak Silat to learning how to read, where a disciple has to learn the 12 basic moves just like learning the alphabet.
“When they master the moves, they will be able to compose them into a unity of movement accordingly, just like someone being able to compose a sentence after learning the alphabet,” he said.
Indonesia’s Pencak Silat, which has a distinctive style from various schools across the archipelago, was inscribed in UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December 2019, a year after its debut in a global multisports event at the Asian Games 2018, which Indonesia hosted.
The UNESCO described Pencak Silat as having an all-encompassing aspect of sports — mental, spiritual, self defense and artistic.
It teaches its practitioners “to maintain their relationship with God, human beings, and nature … trained in various techniques to deal with attacks or other dangerous situations based on principles to protect themselves as well as others, avoid harming the offender and build comradeship.”
True to the description, Zakaria said Pencak Silat “teaches him about compassion, to do good, respect for the elderly and the teachers” — a philosophy that he has passed on by teaching it.
“We learn to be patient when enduring hardship. In addition to that, it is also good for our health from practicing the breathing techniques, and we learn to focus as we have to practice it in building our body strength,” he said.
Johansyah Lubis, a Pencak Silat athlete and coach for Indonesia’s national team in various international events, credited Abdurochim as one of the Pencak Silat masters who co-developed the nationally-recognized moves incorporated from various schools, and used as a reference point by the IPSI for competition.
“He has a strong commitment to preserving Pencak Silat as a Betawi native martial arts and culture,” Lubis told Arab News.
And with his lifetime of dedication to the traditional martial arts, and his gold medal for Jakarta in 1951, Abdurochim — who shares his birthday with the city on June 22 — is truly one of Jakarta’s icons.
DHAKA: The government of Bangladesh will provide $300 to each migrant worker traveling to Saudi Arabia to cover expenses related to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) measures after their arrival in the Kingdom as part of a $3.5 million initiative to extend financial support, officials said on Tuesday.
These include costs incurred for tests and mandatory hotel quarantine stay, with authorities saying they had received more than 500 applications since Monday.
“We started receiving the applications Monday, and workers will receive the subsidy amount of $300 in their designated bank accounts after their arrival in Saudi Arabia,” Mohammed Sarwar Alam, senior assistant secretary at the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, told Arab News.
He added that workers who had traveled to the Kingdom before the initiative was launched would be compensated as well, by either submitting the reimbursement forms to the Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh or the Bangladesh Consulate General in Jeddah by June 30.
Last month, Saudi Arabia issued a travel advisory citing the need for mandatory quarantine for all passengers traveling to the Kingdom between May 20 and June 30 from non-restricted countries, including Bangladesh.
According to government data, at least 145,000 migrant workers have traveled to the Kingdom between January and May, spending $700 to $800 on hotel stays and COVID-19 tests — another prerequisite to travel to the Kingdom, which workers need to complete before leaving the country.
“We will examine all the applications and work hard to release the funds as soon as possible. The workers will hopefully receive the money by next month or even before that,” Alam said.
He added that cash would be sourced from the Wage Earners Welfare Fund to relieve the migrant workers of an “extra burden.”
“Our mission officials in different countries are trying to find a sustainable way to release the workers from this financial burden,” Alam said.
“We are putting maximum effort into vaccinating people before their departure because, ultimately, it’s a sustainable solution. Migrant workers will receive the vaccine on a priority basis once it is available again in the country,” he added.
To receive the subsidy amount from the government, workers must submit a form that includes an emigration clearance certificate, passport, visa, plane ticket copies and hotel receipt.
Bangladeshi workers seeking to travel to the Kingdom welcomed the move.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, our travel costs to Saudi Arabia increased in many ways; even the airlines now charge more than double compared to before. Amid this situation, the cost of hotel quarantine is a burden for us,” Mohammed Mozammel Hossain, a 33-year-old Saudi-bound migrant worker, told Arab News.
“We are happy that the government came forward to ease the pressure on migrant workers during this hardship,” Hossain added.
Since April 2020, around 500,000 Bangladeshi workers returned home from various countries worldwide, although there was no specific data available on how many were returnees from the Kingdom.
Another migrant worker, 27-year-old Abdul Hannan, said he had taken a huge loan to pay for the travel expenses and hotel stay.
“It would be great if the government could increase the subsidy amount at least up to $500. Then, thousands of migrant workers like me wouldn’t need to struggle so greatly to manage the quarantine expenses,” Hannan told Arab News.
Experts agreed, adding that authorities should accept subsidy application forms during emigration clearance work at the Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) instead of at the airports.
“Most of our migrant workers are not educated enough to fill out the forms before departure at the airport. So, this subsidy application can be received by the BMET while processing the emigration clearance,” Shariful Hasan, head of the migration program for Bangladeshi NGO Brac, told Arab News.
Saudi Arabia is the largest destination for Bangladeshi migrant workers, with more than 2 million expatriates residing in the Kingdom. It is also the largest source of foreign remittances to Bangladesh, with more than $4 billion received last year.
A health worker administers a dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at a walk-in vaccination centre in the Bab El-Oued district of Algeria's capital Algiers on June 7, 2021. (AFP)
BERNE: How vaccines can be fairly distributed to the global population has vexed world leaders and international agencies ever since the first shots against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were made available at the end of last year.
The issue was high on the agenda of the recent World Health Organization (WHO) general assembly, and the G7 heads of state are bound to further ponder the matter when they meet this weekend.
Until a suitably large proportion of the world’s population is vaccinated against COVID-19, the pandemic cannot be considered over.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s director general, recently urged countries to commit to vaccinating at least 10 percent of their populations by September and 30 percent by the end of the year.
Stepping up the global vaccination drive could benefit economies across the board. The International Monetary Fund recently predicted that a successful vaccination program, funded with $50 billion, could add as much as $9 trillion to the global economy by 2025.
It is with this in mind that world leaders view the provision of vaccines to the developing world as not just a humanitarian imperative but also an economic necessity.
There are also the practicalities of such a mammoth undertaking to be considered.
According to Our World in Data, a research tool compiled by analysts at the University of Oxford’s Global Change Data Lab, 63 percent of Israelis, 60 percent of Britons, and 52 percent of Americans had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of June 6.
By contrast, in the world’s emerging economies, just 23 percent of Brazilians and 13 percent of Indians have had their first jab, while the average throughout Africa was lower than 2 percent.
Similarly, while most countries in the developed world have ordered enough doses to vaccinate their entire populations several times over, just 0.4 percent of shots have been administered in low-income countries, according to the WHO.
The question now is how to put right this shocking imbalance.
One option is COVAX, an initiative designed more than a year ago to address the issue of equitable vaccine distribution to low-income nations. It is led by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, a public-private partnership with the WHO.
World leaders have made numerous pledges to help developing countries inoculate their people. On May 21, Italy chaired a world health summit that culminated in the Rome Declaration, setting out the guiding principles for the fair distribution of vaccines.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel pledged $1.2 billion to the effort, while China has said it will give $3 billion over the next three years. France has offered 500 million euros ($608 million) to the G20’s Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator and 30 million doses, while the US has promised to share its excess doses with poorer countries.
On June 2, Japan and Gavi hosted a joint virtual summit, which raised $2.4 billion in support of vaccination efforts in low-income countries. Belgium, Denmark, Japan, Sweden, and Spain have also earmarked 54 million of their excess doses for shipment to poorer nations.
* 250 million - Additional doses needed to vaccinate 10% of the population of every country by September, 30% by year end.
Although well meaning, all of these efforts have fallen short. Gavi has so far shipped more than 77 million doses to 127 countries. Compare that with the 2 billion-plus doses the US and the EU had on order as of March – for a combined population of just under 800 million.
No wonder the modus by which these vaccines have been shared has come under such scrutiny.
India and South Africa have proposed a waiver on the patents for COVID-19 vaccines so they can be produced more affordably and where they are most needed.
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said American President Joe Biden’s administration would support such a dialogue on the waiving of patent rights through the World Trade Organization (WTO). Since the US has long been a staunch defender of intellectual property rights, this about-face came as something of a surprise.
Pharmaceutical firms, including those in Europe and Japan, are not fond of the idea, although the EU has expressed an interest, as has China. The proposal also has the backing of WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a former World Bank vice president, Nigerian finance minister, and outgoing chair of Gavi.
Nevertheless, the WTO route would not be quick or easy, as any resolution would require unanimous approval. Furthermore, any such resolution would go against the agreement on trade-related aspects of intellectual property rights.
This week the WTO will discuss an alternative EU proposal, which envisions a compulsory licensing process involving a (minimal) fee.
Patent waivers for vaccines throw up all sorts of questions including whether there can be such a thing as intellectual property for an international public good, or if the inventor of an international public good deserves compensation. The EU licensing proposal is a cause for similar concern in regard to intellectual property rights.
These are not just moral questions; they are a matter of economics, which could influence the willingness of the private sector to contribute to the development of solutions to global problems well beyond the scope of the current pandemic.
While world powers debate the finer points of capitalism, the search for a better vaccine distribution framework continues. Vaccine production has been ramped up considerably, with 250 million doses dispatched just last week.
A Bloomberg report says that an additional 6 billion doses are expected to be distributed by the end of the year. Pfizer has assured poorer countries of 1 billion doses in 2022. Moderna and other vaccine manufacturers have made similar pledges.
This just goes to show that the pharmaceutical industry is aware of what is at stake for global public health as well as for their business models.
That said, the success of a global vaccination drive will depend on factors other than just intellectual-property rights, with the condition of local governance and infrastructure being just two of them.
There is also a geopolitical dimension. China and Russia may well support India and South Africa in their quest to get patents lifted on COVID-19 vaccines because Moscow and Beijing have been using their own vaccines to further their geopolitical clout, particularly in poorer countries, by exerting their grip over their domestic private sectors.
In the US, the Biden administration’s willingness to engage in the patent debate plays well with the left-wing of the Democratic party. However, major lobbying efforts are expected from the biotech and pharmaceutical industries to stave off such a waiver.
In free-market economies, incentives come in the form of compensation, which drives the behaviors of companies and investors alike. Firms that are starved of investment do not have the capital to fund research unless it is part of a national imperative. This is particularly pronounced in the defense industry.
The rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines in under a year was largely driven and funded by private companies and capital. A lot will depend on the outcome of the WTO discussion, as it may well determine the viability of the pharma industry as a private enterprise and shape the future of public-private partnerships.
Cornelia Meyer is a Ph.D.-level economist with 30 years of experience in investment banking and industry. She is chairperson and CEO of business consultancy Meyer Resources. Twitter: @MeyerResources