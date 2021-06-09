UN rights envoy warns of risk of starvation in Myanmar’s Kayah State

You are here

Locals taking refuge in a jungle area in Demoso, Kayah state, after they fled from conflict zones where fighting between the Myanmar military and members of the People’s Defense Force (PDF) took place. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • Myanmar’s military has been battling on multiple fronts to impose order since its Feb. 1 coup
  • Power had also been cut in many areas and, along with food, materials for shelter were also desperately needed
Myanmar’s Kayah State could suffer a “massive” loss of life beyond anything seen since the military seized power, with more than 100,000 people fleeing their homes to escape conflict, a UN human rights investigator warned on Wednesday.

Myanmar’s military has been battling on multiple fronts to impose order since its Feb. 1 coup against Aung San Suu Kyi and her elected government sparked nationwide protests. Kayah State, which borders Thailand, is one of several regions where volunteer People’s Defense Forces have clashed with Myanmar’s well-equipped army, which has responded with artillery and air strikes, triggering an exodus into nearby forests.

“The junta’s brutal, indiscriminate attacks are threatening the lives of many thousands of men, women and children in Kayah State,” Thomas Andrews, UN special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, said in a statement.

“Let me blunt. Mass deaths from starvation, disease, and exposure, on a scale we have not yet seen since the February 1 coup, could occur in Kayah State absent immediate action,” he said.

An activist in Kayah State said many displaced people could not be reached including in an area east of Demoso town, about 15 km (9 miles) from the state capital, Loikaw.

“Some people to the east of Demoso have to survive on rice broth as we cannot deliver rice bags to them,” said the activist, who asked not to be identified. She said that military authorities had arrested three people trying to deliver aid in the last two weeks.

Power had also been cut in many areas and, along with food, materials for shelter and petrol were also desperately needed, said the activist, who also called for urgent international help.

A spokesman for the junta did not immediately respond to calls requesting comment.

Thailand, which fears a flood of refugees, has expressed its concern about the fighting in Myanmar and urged the junta to take steps agreed with other Southeast Asian countries aimed at setting a course out of the conflict.

The junta has paid little heed to demands from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to respect a “consensus” agreed in late April to end violence and hold political talks with its opponents.

A rights group says Myanmar security forces have killed at least 857 protesters since the coup, though the army disputes that figure.

Reuters

  • President Joe Biden has ordered to look into the origins of the virus
  • Biden said US intelligence was considering two likely scenarios
WASHINGTON: US secretary of state Antony Blinken cast doubt on Tuesday on a probe into the origins of COVID-19 launched at the state department under the Trump administration and said the previous administration had had real concerns about its methodology.

Republican senator Mike Braun asked Blinken at a senate committee hearing about what he said was a Wall Street Journal report that the department had shut down the probe in January.

“I saw the report. I think it’s on a number of levels, incorrect,” Blinken replied, although it was not clear which report he and Braun were referring to.

Blinken said that to the best of his understanding, the Trump administration had asked a contractor to look into the origins of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, with a particular focus on whether it was a result of a lab leak.

“That work was done, it was completed, it was briefed, to relevant people in the department. When we came in, we also were made aware of the findings,” Blinken said.

“The Trump administration, it’s my understanding, had real concerns about the methodology of that study, the quality of analysis, bending evidence to fit preconceived narrative. That was their concern. It was shared with us.”

Blinken said the study was the work of one office and a few individuals and not the “whole of government effort” president Joe Biden has ordered, led by the intelligence community, to look into the origins of the virus.

Reuters reported earlier that Blinken had referred in his remarks to a Wall Street Journal report on Monday. In that, the Journal cited a classified report by a US government national laboratory which it said had concluded that the hypothesis of a virus leak from a Chinese lab in Wuhan was plausible and deserved further investigation.

However, a source familiar with the situation, who did not want to be otherwise identified, said Blinken’s remarks had been referring to the findings of the contractor, not that of the national laboratory.

Asked whether he supported declassifying information as to the origins of the virus, Blinken said “we should have as much transparency as we possibly can with whatever information we find,” subject to the need to protect intelligence sources.

In announcing his 90-day probe, Biden said US intelligence was considering two likely scenarios — that the virus resulted from a laboratory accident or that it emerged from human-animal contact — but had not come to a conclusion.

A still-classified US intelligence report circulated during Trump’s administration alleged that three researchers at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology became so ill in November 2019 that they sought hospital care, US government sources have said.

Mongolians voting for president amid biggest virus outbreak

Mongolians voting for president amid biggest virus outbreak
AP

  • The winner will become Mongolia’s sixth president since the transition from communism to democracy in 1992
  • A total of 2,151,329 voters are registered, according to the General Election Commission
ULAANBAATAR: Mongolians began voting Wednesday for a new president amid COVID-19 restrictions and efforts to revive the economy of the vast landlocked nation of just 3 million people.

The winner will become Mongolia’s sixth president since the peaceful transition from communism to democracy in 1992. Incumbent Battulga Khaltmaa of the Democratic Party is barred by the constitution from seeking a second six-year term.

Among the candidates, former Prime Minister Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh of the Mongolian People’s Party, which exercises a strong majority in parliament, has raised concerns about a possible strengthening of the military’s involvement in public affairs due to his background with the armed forces.

The MPP also controls the Cabinet and Khurelsukh’s biggest rival Sodnomzunduin Erdene, of the much-weakened Democratic Party, has warned that the MPP winning the presidency would threaten Mongolia with dictatorship.

Former tech CEO Dangaasurengiin Enkhbat of the smaller National Labour Party is running as a third-party candidate.

The presidency is a largely ceremonial position, although it does include powers over the military and the right to veto legislation in some cases. Power is mainly vested in the parliament, the Cabinet and the office of the Prime Minister.

A total of 2,151,329 voters are registered, according to the General Election Commission. Polls close at 10 p.m. and it’s not clear when a winner will be announced.

Voters are required to observe social distancing, and restrictions on public gatherings have severely curtailed campaign events, prompting candidates to shift much of their outreach to voters online.

Mongolia’s already ailing economy has been thrown into crisis due to the pandemic, with 69,022 cases and 324 deaths reported and the number of new local infections hitting a daily record last week. That has forced the temporary closure of markets and other enterprises in the capital of Ulaanbaatar, to which many in the traditionally herding population have moved in recent years.

Corruption and pandemic-related disruptions in demand for Mongolia’s chief exports such as coal and copper are also dragging on the economy.

Mongolia has strived to maintain its political and economic independence from both Soviet-era patron Moscow — which supplies virtually all of its energy needs — and rising regional power China, which buys more than 90 percent of Mongolia’s mining exports.

Taliban kill 10 mine-clearing workers: Afghan interior ministry

Taliban kill 10 mine-clearing workers: Afghan interior ministry
AFP

  • It is the latest attack to rock the violence-wracked country
KABUL: The Taliban shot dead at least 10 mine-clearing workers in the northern Afghan province of Baghlan, the interior ministry and a provincial official said Wednesday, in the latest attack to rock the violence-wracked country.
“The Taliban entered a compound of a mine-clearing agency... and started shooting everyone,” interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian told reporters.

Alive and kicking: Age no bar for Indonesia’s oldest Pencak Silat icon

Alive and kicking: Age no bar for Indonesia’s oldest Pencak Silat icon
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

  • At 92, Zakaria Abdurochim continues to reinvent himself to teach martial arts
JAKARTA: Indonesia’s oldest Pencak Silat fighter, Zakaria Abdurochim, says his advancing age is no reason to stop teaching the ancient martial art form which he learned as a teenager during the Japanese occupation in the 1940s.

“I learned Pencak Silat from my grandfather, Muhammad Zaelani. He taught the skills to his family members at that time as a form of self-defense during the Japanese occupation,” Abdurochim told Arab News during an interview at his residence in Kwitang, Jakarta.

The soon-to-be 92-year-old continued to teach the Mustika Kwitang Pencak Silat style to a group of students until the classes were halted abruptly during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic last year.

The social restrictions, however, did not deter him from teaching, as he turned to technology with the help of his 26-year-old grandson, Alfarisy, also known as Riry, to connect with his students.

“Riry would tape me demonstrating the moves and send the clips to students and they could use it as a reference to learn,” he said.

His lifetime passion and dedication to the martial art earned him recognition from Indonesia’s World Records Museum which declared him the country’s oldest Pencak Silat fighter in August last year.

The Mustika Kwitang is one of the most prominent Betawi styles of Pencak Silat.

Betawi refers to the ethnic group native to Jakarta. Abdurochim said it originated as a family tradition in the 19th century and was passed down from one generation to another.

His great-great-grandfather taught his family members the traditional self-defense skills, which he developed with some influence from Chinese martial arts which he learnt from a Chinese trader and a martial arts master who had settled in the area.

Various historical accounts referred to the Chinese trader as Kwee Tang Kiam, from whom many claim the name of the area, Kwitang, was taken. It was the area where many Chinese and Arab traders settled when they migrated to Batavia, Jakarta’s colonial-era name during the Dutch East Indies occupation.

Abdurochim’s first opportunity to showcase his skills was when Indonesia held its first multi-sports event, the National Sports Week (PON), in 1948, three years after it declared its independence.

But at that time, it was featured only as a demonstration sport to showcase the arts of the synchronized body movement.

He participated again as a member of the capital city’s contingent in the second PON in 1951 when Pencak Silat was listed as a competitive sport, winning a gold medal for Jakarta.

After his family’s Pencak Silat style began to gain prominence in the new republic, Abdurochim and his 13 siblings agreed to formalize it into a school and founded the Mustika Kwitang Pencak Silat school in 1952. Out of the 14 siblings, only he and his 77-year-old sister are still alive.

But the Mustika Kwitang Pencak Silat style’s continuity is in “safe hands,” he said, with Riry now leading the school.

“Just like grandpa who learnt Pencak Silat from his grandpa, I also learned this from him from when I was five years old. I became interested as he used to take me along with him in many of his coaching sessions,” Riry said.

Riry is one of Abdurochim’s 60 grandchildren from 14 children. Although his other grandchildren also learned the martial arts form, only Riry and one of his cousins are keeping the legacy alive, with future seeds growing in the family as some of his 34 great-grandchildren have started to learn the sport as well.

Riry now holds his own classes at the nearby Islamic Center, which was established by the late Ali bin Abdurrahman Al-Habsyi. The Muslim cleric founded the Majelis Taklim Kwitang, or Kwitang Muslim congregation, and he was a leading preacher who played an instrumental role in the proliferation of Islam in the city and across Indonesia.

The school now has disciples in many parts of the country as well as abroad, including France, the UK and the Netherlands, where Abdurochim traveled to teach.

“Recently, someone from Amsterdam contacted me, he found my contact from the IPSI (Indonesian Pencak Silat Association) and wanted to learn online. He said he would come to Indonesia to learn on the spot when the pandemic is over,” Abdurochim said.

He likened learning Pencak Silat to learning how to read, where a disciple has to learn the 12 basic moves just like learning the alphabet.

“When they master the moves, they will be able to compose them into a unity of movement accordingly, just like someone being able to compose a sentence after learning the alphabet,” he said.

Indonesia’s Pencak Silat, which has a distinctive style from various schools across the archipelago, was inscribed in UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December 2019, a year after its debut in a global multisports event at the Asian Games 2018, which Indonesia hosted.

The UNESCO described Pencak Silat as having an all-encompassing aspect of sports — mental, spiritual, self defense and artistic.

It teaches its practitioners “to maintain their relationship with God, human beings, and nature … trained in various techniques to deal with attacks or other dangerous situations based on principles to protect themselves as well as others, avoid harming the offender and build comradeship.”

True to the description, Zakaria said Pencak Silat “teaches him about compassion, to do good, respect for the elderly and the teachers” — a philosophy that he has passed on by teaching it.

“We learn to be patient when enduring hardship. In addition to that, it is also good for our health from practicing the breathing techniques, and we learn to focus as we have to practice it in building our body strength,” he said.

Johansyah Lubis, a Pencak Silat athlete and coach for Indonesia’s national team in various international events, credited Abdurochim as one of the Pencak Silat masters who co-developed the nationally-recognized moves incorporated from various schools, and used as a reference point by the IPSI for competition.

“He has a strong commitment to preserving Pencak Silat as a Betawi native martial arts and culture,” Lubis told Arab News.

And with his lifetime of dedication to the traditional martial arts, and his gold medal for Jakarta in 1951, Abdurochim — who shares his birthday with the city on June 22 — is truly one of Jakarta’s icons.

Bangladeshi expats queue up to benefit from COVID-19 subsidy

Bangladeshi expats queue up to benefit from COVID-19 subsidy
  • More than 500 applications received since Monday, say officials
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: The government of Bangladesh will provide $300 to each migrant worker traveling to Saudi Arabia to cover expenses related to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) measures after their arrival in the Kingdom as part of a $3.5 million initiative to extend financial support, officials said on Tuesday.

These include costs incurred for tests and mandatory hotel quarantine stay, with authorities saying they had received more than 500 applications since Monday.

“We started receiving the applications Monday, and workers will receive the subsidy amount of $300 in their designated bank accounts after their arrival in Saudi Arabia,” Mohammed Sarwar Alam, senior assistant secretary at the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, told Arab News.

He added that workers who had traveled to the Kingdom before the initiative was launched would be compensated as well, by either submitting the reimbursement forms to the Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh or the Bangladesh Consulate General in Jeddah by June 30.

Last month, Saudi Arabia issued a travel advisory citing the need for mandatory quarantine for all passengers traveling to the Kingdom between May 20 and June 30 from non-restricted countries, including Bangladesh.

According to government data, at least 145,000 migrant workers have traveled to the Kingdom between January and May, spending $700 to $800 on hotel stays and COVID-19 tests — another prerequisite to travel to the Kingdom, which workers need to complete before leaving the country.

“We will examine all the applications and work hard to release the funds as soon as possible. The workers will hopefully receive the money by next month or even before that,” Alam said.

He added that cash would be sourced from the Wage Earners Welfare Fund to relieve the migrant workers of an “extra burden.”

“Our mission officials in different countries are trying to find a sustainable way to release the workers from this financial burden,” Alam said.

“We are putting maximum effort into vaccinating people before their departure because, ultimately, it’s a sustainable solution. Migrant workers will receive the vaccine on a priority basis once it is available again in the country,” he added.

To receive the subsidy amount from the government, workers must submit a form that includes an emigration clearance certificate, passport, visa, plane ticket copies and hotel receipt.

Bangladeshi workers seeking to travel to the Kingdom welcomed the move.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, our travel costs to Saudi Arabia increased in many ways; even the airlines now charge more than double compared to before. Amid this situation, the cost of hotel quarantine is a burden for us,” Mohammed Mozammel Hossain, a 33-year-old Saudi-bound migrant worker, told Arab News.

“We are happy that the government came forward to ease the pressure on migrant workers during this hardship,” Hossain added.

Since April 2020, around 500,000 Bangladeshi workers returned home from various countries worldwide, although there was no specific data available on how many were returnees from the Kingdom.

Another migrant worker, 27-year-old Abdul Hannan, said he had taken a huge loan to pay for the travel expenses and hotel stay.

“It would be great if the government could increase the subsidy amount at least up to $500. Then, thousands of migrant workers like me wouldn’t need to struggle so greatly to manage the quarantine expenses,” Hannan told Arab News.

Experts agreed, adding that authorities should accept subsidy application forms during emigration clearance work at the Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) instead of at the airports.

“Most of our migrant workers are not educated enough to fill out the forms before departure at the airport. So, this subsidy application can be received by the BMET while processing the emigration clearance,” Shariful Hasan, head of the migration program for Bangladeshi NGO Brac, told Arab News.

Saudi Arabia is the largest destination for Bangladeshi migrant workers, with more than 2 million expatriates residing in the Kingdom. It is also the largest source of foreign remittances to Bangladesh, with more than $4 billion received last year.

