Loew at peace as Germany farewell approaches
Germany’s head coach Joachim Loew points during the international friendly soccer match against Latvia (7-1) in Duesseldorf. (AP)
Updated 09 June 2021
AFP

Loew at peace as Germany farewell approaches
  • Loew praised France as "the most flexible team in the world"
  • "The players are very ambitious, they want to be successful," said Germany's head coach
AFP

HERZOGENAURACH: As he prepares for his final tournament after 15 years as Germany’s head coach, Joachim Loew insists he sees signs that his squad can put recent failures behind them.
In an interview with AFP’s German sister agency SID at his squad’s Euro 2020 training base in Herzogenaurach, Loew balanced confidence in the coaching job he is doing with caution about the task his team faces.
Loew led Germany to victory in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, but their title defense in Russia in 2018 ended in embarrassment as they finished last in their first-round group.
Later that year they finished bottom of their Nations League qualifying group.
In November, Germany were humiliated 6-0 by Spain, again in the Nations League, and in March lost 2-1 at home to North Macedonia in World Cup qualifying.
They have dropped to 12th in the FIFA world rankings and were drawn in a Euro 2020 group with reigning champions Portugal and world champions France.
Germany open against France on June 15 in Munich, then host Portugal on June 19 and finish off against Hungary on June 23.
Loew praised France as “the most flexible team in the world” with “incredible individual class of the players” and said “Portugal also have great attacking power.”
“If your concentration is not constantly at its peak, they will exploit that mercilessly,” he said.
Yet, Loew said he senses a better attitude than before the 2018 disaster.
“The mood was different,” Loew he said. “There was certain heaviness about the team. I don’t feel that now.”
“On the contrary: the mood is very good.” He added: “The players are very ambitious, they want to be successful.”
Loew said he is approaching his last hurrah without sentimentality.
“Every tournament has been special for me,” he said. “I’m not melancholy or particularly motivated because this is my last one.
“I am now fully focused on the tournament and on preparing the team in the best possible way. I’m enjoying it, I feel a lot of energy. I’m impatient and looking forward to the start.”
For Loew 2014 is the benchmark.
“The first signs are good this time too,” Loew said. “But we have to prove it in the tournament and live it there every day anew.
“Everyone has to be attentive, point out mistakes, communicate. This mentality must develop throughout the entire tournament, as was the case in 2014.
“In the beginning, there were different ways of thinking or discussions about the system, but in the end, we found each other and everyone really wanted to win the World Cup.”
Loew plans to use a back three to blunt the Portuguese and French attacks.
“Compactness is the key,” he said. “If we don’t have that, we get into trouble. And that plays right into the hands of the French and Portuguese.”
And if it still all goes wrong?
“We have achieved a lot,” Loew says of his 15-year tenure that will end when former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick replaces him.
“I am at peace with the decision to stop.”
Loew said he doesn’t want to jump into the next job right away.
“I certainly have to gain some emotional distance first.”

Maltese club lifted from Champions League for match-fixing

Maltese club lifted from Champions League for match-fixing
AP

Maltese club lifted from Champions League for match-fixing
  • Hamrun Spartans, Malta’s domestic champion was removed from Champions League
  • The fixing case dated back to the 2012-13 season
AP

NYON: Malta’s domestic champion was removed from the Champions League qualifying rounds by UEFA on Wednesday for the club’s past links to match-fixing.
Hamrun Spartans failed the entry rules for being “directly and/or indirectly involved in activity aimed at arranging or influencing the outcome of a match,” UEFA’s appeals body ruled.
The fixing case dated back to the 2012-13 season, Maltese media reported, but the team had not qualified for any UEFA club competition since then.
Hamrun Spartans won its first Maltese title in 30 years as the leader in April when the league was formally abandoned because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Runner-up Hibernians is set to enter the draw for the first qualifying round next Tuesday. No Maltese team ever advanced to the Champions League group stage.

No more positive results for Spain; squad to get vaccinated

No more positive results for Spain; squad to get vaccinated
AP

No more positive results for Spain; squad to get vaccinated
  • Coach Luis Enrique called up 11 players from Spain's under-21 squad
  • All players and staff members returned negative results after undergoing tests mandated by UEFA on Wednesday
AP

MADRID: Spain celebrated another round of negative test results on Wednesday and welcomed the announcement that the squad would get vaccinated ahead of the European Championship.
The news came after “La Roja” expanded its parallel squad to 17 players following the detection of two coronavirus cases this week. Defender Diego Llorente tested positive on Tuesday and captain Sergio Busquets on Sunday. Both players left the team’s training camp and were put into isolation.
Coach Luis Enrique called up 11 players from Spain’s under-21 squad to join six other players who had already been training separately from the main team.
No other players have tested positive so far, the Spanish soccer federation said. All players and staff members returned negative results after undergoing tests mandated by UEFA on Wednesday. The players on the parallel squad also all tested negative.
“It’s an unpleasant situation for everyone,” defender Jordi Alba, who is taking over the team’s captaincy, told Radio Marca. “What happened to Busquets was unfortunate. I hope he will be back with us soon. We have been complying with all the protocols and we have to continue to adapt. Hopefully there won’t be more of this going forward.”
Health Minister Carolina Darias said Spain’s armed forces would administer the shots to the players. She said the Spanish federation would provide more details on when they would receive their jabs, but confirmed that the players will need two shots, meaning the second ones likely won’t be administered for a few weeks.
“We have acted in the fastest way possible and we think that it is an important decision,” Darias said, adding that her ministry received a letter from the sports minister on Friday asking for the vaccines for the soccer team.
Some in Spain have criticized the delay in getting the team vaccinated, while others have complained that the players are getting their shots ahead of other Spaniards who are still waiting. Only those over the age of 45 are currently authorized to get vaccinated in Spain.
“We don’t have to say anything,” Alba said. “If they tell us we are going to get the vaccine, then we get the vaccine. If they tell us we won’t get the vaccine, then we don’t get the vaccine.”
Llorente’s positive result was made public not long after Spain’s under-21 squad beat Lithuania 4-0 on Tuesday night in Madrid in a match that was supposed to be played by the senior team as its final warm-up before “La Roja” opens its Euro 2020 campaign against Sweden on Monday in Seville.
All but one of the 20 players called up for that match — Bryan Gil — had played for the senior national team before. The friendly counted as a first-team match, with players getting caps and an official debut for coach Luis de la Fuente with the main squad. The last time Spain had 10 players on debut for a senior international was in 1941, against Portugal, after the team had not played since Spain’s Civil War broke out in 1936.
The Spanish federation did not say whether Busquets or Llorente would be cut from the squad.
Luis Enrique has until Saturday to make changes to his initial list in case of injuries or COVID-19 cases. He only selected 24 players instead of the 26 allowed for each national team at Euro 2020, saying he didn’t want to call up too many players who would not likely be used at the tournament.
Among those left out was veteran captain Sergio Ramos — a defender like Llorente — who had been sidelined for most of the second part of the season because of injuries and a spell with COVID-19.
Players who test positive must stay in isolation for at least 10 days, meaning both Busquets and Llorente will miss the opener against Sweden. It would also be unlikely they would be fit for Spain’s second match against Poland on June 19. The team’s final Group E match will be against Slovakia on June 23, also in Seville.
The Euros begin on Friday when Italy hosts Turkey.

UEFA pauses Super League rebels case; English clubs fined

UEFA pauses Super League rebels case; English clubs fined
AP

UEFA pauses Super League rebels case; English clubs fined
  • Six Premier League clubs that tried to join the breakaway accepted a collective fine of $31 million
  • Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid won a Spanish court ruling in April that they couldn’t be punished by UEFA and FIFA
AP

GENEVA: UEFA put a hold Wednesday on its disciplinary case against Super League rebel clubs Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid.
Meanwhile, the six Premier League clubs that tried to join the breakaway accepted a collective fine of 22 million pounds ($31 million).
The three clubs who refused to renounce the Super League project are facing a possible ban from the Champions League, although that now looks unlikely before next season.
Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid won a ruling from a Spanish court in April that they could not be punished by Switzerland-based UEFA and FIFA. Their case was also referred by the judge in Madrid to the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg which could weigh in if UEFA is breaching competition laws.
“The UEFA Appeals Body has decided to stay the proceedings until further notice,” the European soccer body said in a statement, acknowledging it was notified by Swiss authorities last week of the Madrid court order.
“UEFA understands why the disciplinary proceedings needed to be suspended for the time being, but remains confident in and will continue to defend its position in all the relevant jurisdictions.”
It was unclear if next steps will see UEFA challenge the injunction in Madrid or seek to persuade judges in Luxembourg, where the timeline for rulings could take at least several months unless fast-tracked.
All three holdout clubs qualified for next season’s Champions League though none won their domestic league title. Their national federations submitted entries for all three with UEFA and the group-stage draw is scheduled for Aug. 26.
The plan to split from the existing Champions League run by UEFA collapsed within 48 hours in April after the English clubs — Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester clubs United and City — pulled out amid a backlash from their own fans and the government.
The Premier League on Wednesday said its fines amount to around 3.6 million pounds ($5.1 million) per club, with the cash being invested in support for fans, grassroots leagues and community programs. The league called the clubs’ acceptance of the fines a “gesture of goodwill.”
“They have wholeheartedly apologized to their fans, fellow clubs, the Premier League and the FA (Football Association),” the league said in a statement.
They have accepted being deducted 30 points and fined 25 million pounds ($35 million) if they try to join any similar sort of largely closed competition in the future that isn’t part of the established structures.
It’s a second round of sanctions for the six English clubs. They agreed a settlement deal with UEFA last month joined by the other Italian and Spanish teams among the Super League founders: AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atlético Madrid.
The nine agreed to UEFA’s terms to forfeit 5 percent of their prize money from European competitions in the 2022-23 season and pay a combined 15 million euros ($18.3 million) also as a “gesture of goodwill” to benefit children, youth and grassroots football.
For top clubs, a successful season in the Champions League currently earns around 100 million euros ($122 million) in UEFA prize money.
The agreement also saw the nine consent to be fined 100 million euros ($122 million) if they seek again to play in an unauthorized competition or 50 million euros ($61 million) if they breach any other commitments to UEFA as part of the settlement.
After UEFA formally opened the disciplinary case two weeks ago, Barcelona, Juventus and Madrid said in a joint statement they would not accept “any form of coercion or intolerable pressure.”
The statutes of UEFA and FIFA prohibit clubs taking disputes to local courts outside soccer’s judicial bodies whose decisions can be appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.
Barcelona, Juventus and Madrid have claimed they are trying to change the traditional structure of European soccer, after teams and leagues were badly hit financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Either we reform football or we will have to watch its inevitable downfall,” they said last month.

Saudi Volleyball Federation launches Kingdom’s first women’s tournament

Authorities said that the tournament would be a “key step towards promoting women’s volleyball” in the Kingdom. (Shutterstock)
Authorities said that the tournament would be a “key step towards promoting women’s volleyball” in the Kingdom. (Shutterstock)
Saleh Farmed

Authorities said that the tournament would be a “key step towards promoting women’s volleyball” in the Kingdom. (Shutterstock)
  • Women’s Committee ‘elevating role of women in sport,’ president says
Saleh Farmed

JEDDAH: The Saudi Volleyball Federation (SVF) has launched the Kingdom’s first open volleyball tournament for women in September at Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh.

It came during the first meeting of SVF’s Women’s Committee at the Saudi Olympic Committee’s headquarters.

Speaking after the meeting, Dr. Khaled Al-Zughaibi, president of the Saudi Volleyball Federation, said that the tournament would be a “key step towards promoting women’s volleyball,” and a “way for the athletes to hone their skills and develop their capabilities.”

He also announced that the federation will organize introductory courses for Saudi women looking to specialize in the fields of training and arbitration.

Ahlam Al-Omari, president of the Women’s Committee, expressed her pride in serving the Kingdom through the SVF’s board of directors, stressing the committee’s mission to spread and develop the sport.

She said that the Women’s Committee had been established to provide support to all women who wish to play volleyball, adding that the tournament will contribute to elevating and developing the role of women in the wider sporting arena.

“We have decided to organize the tournament with an aim to set up infrastructure for women’s volleyball at the grassroots level, organize a number of tournaments at national level, search for an experienced coach to supervise the Saudi national teams, and work on training female coaches for various sport centers and clubs,” Al-Omari said.

Sweden Euro squad tightens COVID-19 measures after two cases

Sweden Euro squad tightens COVID-19 measures after two cases
AFP

Sweden Euro squad tightens COVID-19 measures after two cases
AFP

STOCKHOLM: Sweden’s Euro 2020 squad will be subjected to stricter COVID-19 measures after two players, star forward Dejan Kulusevski and midfielder Mattias Svanberg tested positive, the Swedish FA said Wednesday.
“Since two players have now tested positive a meeting was held on Tuesday evening with the medical team and team coaches where different measures were discussed to limit the risk of a spread of the infection,” the association said in a statement published Tuesday.
A series of measures were adopted, including daily antigen tests and an increased number of PCR tests and indoor meetings will be held in smaller groups and in the biggest rooms available.
Time limits will also be set on players receiving treatment with sessions to be held outdoors if possible.
The squad, which already lost its star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic to injury just weeks before the start of the tournament, hopes to avoid a further spread of the virus with less than a week to go before its opening match on Monday against Spain.
Juventus midfielder Kulusevski, who was the first player to test positive, will have to sit out the Spain match, while a second test result is still pending to confirm Svanberg’s infection.
Coach Janne Andersson said he hoped Kulusevski would recover in time for the team’s second match on June 18 against Slovakia.
According to UEFA rules, if a team is partially placed in quarantine or isolation, the match can go ahead as long as the team has at least 13 players including a goalkeeper.
UEFA can also reschedule a match within 48 hours, or relocate it.
If none of those options are possible, the team responsible for the cancelation of the match will be handed a 3-0 defeat.
Sweden does not plan to vaccinate its players for the Euro.
“It’s not fair that we would be vaccinated before everyone else,” coach Janne Andersson said Tuesday, referring to Sweden’s ongoing strategy of vaccinating people by descending age categories.
“I think it’s good that old and sick people go first,” team doctor Anders Valentin added.
So far only two players are fully vaccinated, one has received a first dose and several others have antibodies.

