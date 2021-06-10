You are here

Saudi UN envoy hosts farewell party for Jordanian counterpart

Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the UN Abdallah Al-Mouallimi hosted a farewell ceremony in honor of his Jordanian counterpart Dr. Sima Bahouth.

Updated 10 June 2021
Arab News

  • A number of ambassadors from other Arab countries attended the party
  • Bahouth said she appreciated the generous gesture
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, on Wednesday hosted a farewell party in honor of Sima Bahouth, to mark the end of her term as Jordan’s permanent representative to the international organization.
A number of ambassadors from other Arab countries attended the party, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
After Al-Mouallimi wished his fellow ambassador success for the future, Bahouth said she appreciated the generous gesture and praised “the bonds of friendship, brotherhood and common interests that bind the two countries.”
Guests at the event expressed their thanks and gratitude to Al-Mouallimi for organizing the celebration, and wished the Kingdom success during its presidency of the UN’s Arab group this month.

