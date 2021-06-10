You are here

India records world’s highest single day COVID death toll

India records world's highest single day COVID death toll
The country’s total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.2 million. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • India recorded highest number of deaths for the country
BENGALURU: India reported on Thursday the highest single-day death toll from COVID-19 in the world, at 6,148, after a big eastern state revised its figures to account for people who succumbed to the disease at home or in private hospitals.
The health department of Bihar, one of India’s poorest states, revised its total COVID-19 related death toll on Wednesday to more than 9,400 from about 5,400.
The United States had recorded 5,444 COVID-19 deaths on Feb. 12.
India’s total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.2 million after rising by 94,052 in the past 24 hours, while total fatalities are at 359,676, according to data from the health ministry. 

Mongolia’s former PM, nicknamed ‘Fist’, wins presidential election

Mongolia's former PM, nicknamed 'Fist', wins presidential election
  • Khurelsukh Ukhnaa got his nickname after punching a parliamentarian.
  • He will replace populist businessman Battulga Khaltmaa, a former world champion on the martial art of sambo
ULAANBAATAR: Mongolia’s new president Khurelsukh Ukhnaa is a macho character who has been photographed topless on horseback Putin-style, and became known as “Fist” after punching a parliamentarian.
The former prime minister won nearly 70 percent of the vote in the presidential election, preliminary results showed Thursday, with historically low voter turnout for the third election in two years.
The country went to the polls Wednesday to replace populist businessman Battulga Khaltmaa — a former world champion on the martial art of sambo who cannot run for a second presidential term under constitutional rules.
In the early hours of Thursday, Khurelsukh declared a decisive victory after getting nearly 70 percent of votes cast.
“From the bottom of my heart, I thank my fellow Mongolians,” he said.
Enkhbat Dangaasuren, his main rival, gathered only around a fifth of the votes and conceded defeat. An official announcement of the results is expected Thursday afternoon, according to Mongolia’s state news agency.
Khurelsukh has cultivated a macho persona, complete with photos of him posing shirtless with a hunting gun — similar to the famous images of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
He also got the nickname “Fist” after a video of him punching a member of parliament went viral in 2012.
Khurelsukh has since tried to clean up his image, and this is the first presidential win in 12 years for his Mongolian People’s Party — but voter turnout was just 59 percent out of around two million eligible voters.
He resigned as prime minister in January following protests and public outrage over the treatment of a coronavirus patient and her newborn baby.
Landlocked Mongolia, wedged between China and Russia, has struggled with political instability since it became a democracy. Its first constitution was passed in 1992 after decades of communist rule.
Challenger Enkhbat, an Internet entrepreneur who largely appealed to the country’s youth, lost momentum when he tested positive for the coronavirus during the election campaign and was forced into quarantine.
Gerelt-Od, senior lecturer at the Mongolian National University of Education, told AFP that low turnout was a sign of apathy toward all parties.
Infighting among the rival parties and Covid-19 restrictions are also being blamed for the sluggish turnout.
Mongolia introduced some of the strictest early measures against the virus and achieved early success in keeping numbers low.
But cases have soared in recent months, although there have been impressive high rates of vaccination.

Meat company JBS confirms it paid $11 million ransom in cyberattack

Meat company JBS confirms it paid $11 million ransom in cyberattack
  • Brazil-based JBS SA said it decided to pay to avoid any unforeseen issues and ensure no data was exfiltrated
  • FBI attributes attack to REvil, a Russian-speaking gang that has made some of the largest ransomware demands on record in recent months
NEW YORK: The world’s largest meat processing company says it paid the equivalent of $11 million to hackers who broke into its computer system late last month.
Brazil-based JBS SA said on May 31 that it was the victim of a ransomware attack, but Wednesday was the first time the company’s US division confirmed that it had paid the ransom.
“This was a very difficult decision to make for our company and for me personally,” said Andre Nogueira, the CEO of JBS USA. “However, we felt this decision had to be made to prevent any potential risk for our customers.”
JBS said the vast majority of its facilities were operational at the time it made the payment, but it decided to pay in order to avoid any unforeseen issues and ensure no data was exfiltrated.
The FBI has attributed the attack to REvil, a Russian-speaking gang that has made some of the largest ransomware demands on record in recent months. The FBI said it will work to bring the group to justice and it urged anyone who is the victim of a cyberattack to contact the bureau immediately.
The attack targeted servers supporting JBS’s operations in North America and Australia. Production was disrupted for several days.
Earlier this week, the Justice Department announced it had recovered most of a multimillion-dollar ransom payment made by Colonial Pipeline, the operator of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline.
Colonial paid a ransom of 75 bitcoin __ then valued at $4.4 million __ in early May to a Russia-based hacker group. The operation to seize cryptocurrency reflected a rare victory in the fight against ransomware as US officials scramble to confront a rapidly accelerating threat targeting critical industries around the world.
It wasn’t immediately clear if JBS also paid its ransom in bitcoin.
JBS said it spends more than $200 million annually on IT and employs more than 850 IT professionals globally.
The company said forensic investigations are still ongoing, but it doesn’t believe any company, customer or employee data was compromised.

Biden opens overseas trip declaring ‘United States is back’

Biden opens overseas trip declaring 'United States is back'
  • Says the West must publicly demonstrate it can compete economically with China as the world emerges from the coronavirus pandemic
  • Statement an open repudiation of Donald Trump's policy scorning alliances and withdral from a global climate change agreement 
MILDENHALL, England: President Joe Biden opened the first overseas trip of his term Wednesday with a declaration that “the United States is back” as he seeks to reassert the nation on the world stage and steady European allies deeply shaken by his predecessor.
Biden has set the stakes for his eight-day trip in sweeping terms, believing the West must publicly demonstrate it can compete economically with China as the world emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. It is an open repudiation of his predecessor, Donald Trump, who scorned alliances and withdrew from a global climate change agreement that Biden has since rejoined.
The president’s first stop was a visit with US troops and their families at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, where he laid out his mission for the trip.
“We’re going to make it clear that the United States is back and democracies are standing together to tackle the toughest challenges and issues that matter the most to our future,” he said. “That we’re committed to leading with strength, defending our values, and delivering for our people.”
The challenges awaiting Biden overseas were clear as the president and the audience wore masks — a reminder of the pandemic that is still raging around much of the world even as its threat recedes within the United States.
“We have to end COVID-19 not just at home — which we’re doing — but everywhere,” Biden said.
Shortly before the president spoke, people briefed on the matter said the Biden administration had brokered an agreement with Pfizer to purchase 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to be donated to 92 lower-income countries and the African Union over the next year.
National security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters that Biden was committed to sharing vaccines because it was in the public health and strategic interests of the US He added that Biden is aiming to show “that democracies are the countries that can best deliver solutions for people everywhere.”
“As he said in his joint session (address), we were the ‘arsenal of democracy’ in World War II,” Sullivan said. “We’re going to be the ‘arsenal of vaccines’ over this next period to help end the pandemic.”
After addressing the troops, Biden and first lady Jill Biden flew to Cornwall Airport Newquay, then traveled by car to Tregenna Castle in St. Ives, where they are staying until Sunday.
Building toward his trip-ending summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden will aim to reassure European capitals that the United States can once again be counted on as a dependable partner to thwart Moscow’s aggression both on their eastern front and their Internet battlefields.
The trip will be far more about messaging than specific actions or deals. And the paramount priority for Biden is to convince the world that his Democratic administration is not just a fleeting deviation in the trajectory of an American foreign policy that many allies fear irrevocably drifted toward a more transactional outlook under Trump.
“The trip, at its core, will advance the fundamental thrust of Joe Biden’s foreign policy,” Sullivan said, “to rally the world’s democracies to tackle the great challenges of our time.”
Biden’s to-do list is ambitious.
In their face-to-face sit-down in Geneva, Biden wants to privately pressure Putin to end myriad provocations, including cybersecurity attacks on American businesses by Russian-based hackers, the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and repeated overt and covert efforts by the Kremlin to interfere in US elections.
Biden is also looking to rally allies on their COVID-19 response and to urge them to coalesce around a strategy to check emerging economic and national security competitor China even as the US expresses concern about Europe’s economic links to Moscow. Biden also wants to nudge outlying allies, including Australia, to make more aggressive commitments to the worldwide effort to curb global warming.
The week-plus journey is a big moment for Biden, who traveled the world for decades as vice president and as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and has now stepped off Air Force One onto international soil as commander in chief. He will face world leaders still grappling with the virus and rattled by four years of Trump’s inward-looking foreign policy and moves that strained longtime alliances as the Republican former president made overtures to strongmen.
The president first attends a summit of the Group of Seven leaders in the UK, and then visits Brussels for a NATO summit and a meeting with the heads of the European Union. The trip comes at a moment when Europeans have diminished expectations for what they can expect of US leadership on the foreign stage.
Central and Eastern Europeans are desperately hoping to bind the US more tightly to their security. Germany is looking to see the US troop presence maintained there so it doesn’t need to build up its own. France, meanwhile, has taken the tack that the US can’t be trusted as it once was and that the European Union must pursue greater strategic autonomy going forward.
“I think the concern is real that the Trumpian tendencies in the US could return full bore in the midterms or in the next presidential election,” said Alexander Vershbow, a former US diplomat and once deputy secretary general of NATO.
The sequencing of the trip is deliberate: Biden consulting with Western European allies for much of a week as a show of unity before his summit with Putin.
Biden holds a sitdown Thursday with British Prime Minster Boris Johnson a day ahead of the G-7 summit to be held above the craggy cliffs of Cornwall overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.
The most tactile of politicians, Biden has grown frustrated by the diplomacy-via-Zoom dynamics of the pandemic and has relished the ability to again have face-to-face meetings that allow him to size up and connect with world leaders. While Biden himself is a veteran statesman, many of the world leaders he will see in England, including Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron, took office after Biden left the vice presidency. Another, Germany’s Angela Merkel, will leave office later this year.
There are several potential areas of tension. On climate change, the US is aiming to regain its credibility after Trump pulled the country back from the fight against global warming. Biden could also feel pressure on trade, an issue to which he’s yet to give much attention. And with the United States well supplied with COVID-19 vaccines yet struggling to persuade some of its own citizens to use it, leaders whose inoculation campaigns have been slower have been pressuring Biden to share more surplus around the globe.
Another central focus will be China. Biden and the other G-7 leaders will announce an infrastructure financing program for developing countries that is meant to compete directly with Beijing’s Belt-and-Road Initiative. But not every European power has viewed China in as harsh a light as Biden, who has painted the rivalry with the techno-security state as the defining competition for the 21st century.
The European Union has avoided taking as strong a stance on Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong’s democracy movement or treatment of Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in the western Xinjiang province as the Biden administration may like. But there are signs that Europe is willing to put greater scrutiny on Beijing.
Biden is also scheduled to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan while in Brussels, a face-to-face meeting between two leaders who have had many fraught moments in their relationship over the years.
The trip finale will be Biden’s meeting with Putin.
Biden has taken a very different approach to Russia than Trump’s friendly outreach. Their sole summit, held in July 2018 in Helsinki, was marked by Trump’s refusal to side with US intelligence agencies over Putin’s denials of Russian interference in the election two years earlier.

Duterte asks daughter not to pursue presidency

Duterte asks daughter not to pursue presidency
  • Cautions Sara against committing ‘mistake’ of running for top office
MANILA: With less than a year left before his six-year term ends in June 2022, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he is ready to retire and that he had no plans to run for any post in next year’s national elections.

“I’m ready for retirement,” Duterte said in a televised interview on Tuesday, despite the push by his party, the PDP-Laban, for him to join the vice presidential race. Duterte is not eligible to seek a second term, but the constitution does not prevent him from running for vice president.

The former mayor of Davao City insisted he would retire after stepping down from office next year, dismissing calls by his supporters for a “Duterte-Duterte” tandem where he would run as vice president with his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, as president.

“If we were to win, they (critics) would say it’s just to perpetuate myself in power. So I am resisting,” Duterte said in the interview with his friend Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

In May, the PDP-Laban formally adopted a resolution urging him to run for vice president and choose his presidential candidate for next year’s polls.

Pressed by Quiboloy on the need for him to serve as vice president to ensure continuity of his programs, Duterte insisted he would rather “retire and return home” to Davao City and “play golf.”

When asked by Quiboloy to reconsider his decision and serve as a “beacon and guide for Filipinos,” Duterte repeated: “I’m ready for retirement. But if you ask me what is my greatest achievement, in a very humble way ... I exposed the oligarchy in the Philippines.”

Duterte admitted that he had “someone in mind” to continue his legacy but stopped short of naming the person.

The president also cautioned his daughter not to run for the country’s top post.

“You will get nothing except for one thing, the sense of fulfilment for your countrymen that you have done something. Aside from that, it’s an empty (thing); it’s just all heavy workload. Is that the life you want?” he said.

“And then they will attack you, criticize you ... You do not deserve it. You are my child, and I will feel sorry for you ... so I’m telling you now, do not run [for president],” Duterte said, sharing his conversation with daughter Sara.

Recent surveys showed Sara was the top pick among potential presidential candidates for the 2022 elections.

Built to last: Pakistani ‘superman’ defies rare bone disorder

Built to last: Pakistani 'superman' defies rare bone disorder
  • Inspirational bodybuilder says fitness is best weapon in fight against ‘mystery illness’
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: When doctors told Furqan bin Imran five years ago that he had an “incurable” genetic bone disorder, the diagnosis explained a lifetime of seemingly inexplicable injuries.

Now that the disease had a name — a skeletal abnormality called pycnodysostosis — Imran was determined to fight it.

And fight it he did, going on to become a fitness trainer, bodybuilder and YouTuber.

“The news came as a shock to me,” the 21-year-old told Arab News on Monday. “I had already suffered from the disease for 16 years and was trapped in a difficult phase of my life.”

Just that year, Imran had visited the hospital seeking treatment for his 11th fracture — the first occurred in 2005 when he was only six.

Dr. Salman Kirmani, a consultant medical geneticist and a pediatric endocrinologist at the Aga Khan University in Karachi, finally determined that Imran had pycnodysostosis, a rare disease that affects about one in 2 million live births.

“No one really knows for sure how common it is in Pakistan,” Kirmani said. “But given the fact that we have a lot of intermarriage, and this is an autosomal recessive disorder, it is quite possible that we have a higher incidence.”

Since there is no precise medical treatment for the disorder, the doctor said patients were advised to be careful and avoid strenuous activities that could cause fractures and other injuries.

However, Imran had other ideas, and immediately began following a daily regimen of moderate and controlled exercise, with a healthy diet. He had a goal: To transform his body through fitness and bodybuilding.

“My doctors told me that it was a risk,” he said. “I totally ignored the advice and transformed myself by lifting heavy weights.”

It wasn’t easy, Imran said, describing how the initial training made his backbone “bend backwards” and gave him a sensation of “electric shocks” passing through every inch of his body.

“But I didn’t give up.”

His doctor said Imran’s achievements were unprecedented.

“Such a workout regimen and improving bone strength has never before been reported in cases of pycnodysostosis,” Kirmani said. “Over the years, he has built up his muscle mass to a point that he has no fractures at all.”

The doctor said Imran was a source of inspiration to others facing debilitating illnesses, but warned people not to do “anything that is unsafe or counterproductive for their health” while trying to emulate the bodybuilder’s achievements.

“Never give up — whatever your weaknesses are, turn them into your strengths,” Imran said. “It’s all related to your mind because Allah has built our mind in a beautiful way. If your mind is strong enough to bear all circumstances in your life, you will be able to cure any disease.”

Imran added, smiling: “Now, when I see myself in this phase of my life, I feel like I am out of this world. I feel like I am a superman who can conquer the world with his power.”

