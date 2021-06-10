You are here

Biden embraces a Trump policy in backing Arab-Israeli deals
The Biden administration saw significant prospects of several other Arab governments signing accords soothing and normalizing relations with Israel. (File/AFP)
Smoke rises following Israeli missile strikes on Gaza City, May 13, 2021. (File/AP)
AP

  • The Trump administration put US clout and incentives into landing pacts by four Arab states last year
  • The 11-day war between Israel and Hamas militants last month has complicated US-backed diplomacy
AP

The Biden administration is laying the groundwork for a renewed push to encourage more Arab countries to sign accords with Israel and working to strengthen existing deals after last month’s devastating war in the Gaza Strip interrupted those diplomatic efforts.

The embrace of the so-called Abraham Accords is a rare carryover of a signature Trump administration policy by president Joe Biden and other democrats.

The Trump administration put US clout and incentives into landing the country-by-country pacts by four Arab states last year, easing enmity and isolation for the Jewish state in the Middle East that had dated back to Israel’s 1948 founding. The Biden administration saw significant prospects of several other Arab governments signing accords soothing and normalizing relations with Israel. US officials have declined to publicly identify the countries they regard as promising prospects.

Sudan, which signed a general declaration of peaceful intent but has not yet signed on to diplomatic relations with Israel, had been a prospect. Oman, which has a policy of non-interference that allows it to be a broker across the

Middle East’s fault lines, long has been seen by Westerners as a likely contender.

But the 11-day war between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas militant rulers last month has complicated US-backed diplomacy for new Abraham accords.

The fighting “has strengthened the conviction of opponents of normalization” with Israel, activist Doura Gambo said in Sudan. Sudanese were already divided over their government’s agreement last year to become one of the four Arab states signing accords. In Sudan’s case, the Trump administration offered financial relief from US sanctions.

Last month’s bloodshed, which killed 254 Palestinians — including 66 children and at least 22 members of one family — resonated deeply with the Arab public, including in the other countries that had signed accords with Israel: the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco. Thirteen people died in Israel, including two children and one soldier.

The Biden administration is considering appointing a former US ambassador to Israel, Dan Shapiro, to a Mideast role that would marshal and potentially expand the country-by-country accords between Israel and Mideast governments.

Two people familiar with the matter confirmed Shapiro was being considered for the job, as first reported by The Washington Post. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.

US officials also are working to encourage more business, education and other ties among the four Arab states and Israel. They hope visible success there will also promote the bilateral accords in the region, at the same time the US works to advance resolution of the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Last year, the United Arab Emirates became the first Arab country in over two decades to establish ties with Israel, after Egypt and Jordan in 1979 and 1994, respectively. It was a move that bypassed the Palestinians, who saw it as betrayal.

The Abraham Accords include a general declaration of support for peaceful relations in the Middle East among Jews, Muslims and Christians, all followers of religions linked to the patriarch Abraham. The Trump administration saw the accords partly as paving a path toward full ties with Israel, including in security and intelligence cooperation to counter common rivals, such as Iran.

The deals former president Donald Trump struck were “an important achievement, one that not only we support, but one we’d like to build on,” US secretary of state Antony Blinken told the House Foreign Affairs Committee this week.

In addition, “we’re looking at countries that may want to join in and, and take part and begin to normalize their own relations with Israel. That, too, has been very much part of conversations I’ve had with, with several of my counterparts,” Blinken added.

Opponents of these deals, however, argue that they undermine Arab consensus around only recognizing Israel when it resumes serious peace talks with the Palestinians that lead to tangible concessions.

“These agreements were never about the peace process,” said Marwan Muasher, a former foreign minister of Jordan, who charges that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saw the accords as an alternative to peace-making with the Palestinians.

“Were they helpful to the peace process? No, they were not,” Muasher said. “They gave Israel the false impression that it can forge peace agreements with Arab states as a substitute for coming to terms with the Palestinians.”

Supporters of the country-by-country accords say isolating Israel failed to overcome decades of stalemate on Palestinians’ demand for their own state with its capital in East Jerusalem.

“As many ways as the Biden administration will depart from Trump policy in the region, there will be places where it sees an interest in continuity,” said democratic sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, who spoke to officials in Oman on a trip immediately before last month’s Gaza war erupted.

Before any new efforts on the accords move forward, big political and pragmatic developments need to fall into place in the region. Eyes are on Israel at the moment to see how a possible new coalition government led by a new prime minister may affect Israeli-Palestinian relations, especially in the aftermath of the Gaza war.

The Knesset is set to vote on Sunday on whether to confirm the new government and end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year rule. If it does, Yamina party leader Naftali Bennett will become prime minister. Bennett opposes Palestinian statehood.

The accords signed by the four Arab nations so far seem solidly in place despite the strain of last month’s war. So too do the big incentives that the Trump administration threw in to help close the deals, such as US recognition of the disputed territory of Western Sahara for Morocco.

In the UAE, a Gulf financial hub that has been the most enthusiastic about establishing ties with Israel, Emirati political analyst Abdulkhaleq Abdulla said the government is gauging public sentiment, but can also control the street and sometimes defy whatever public opposition there is.

“The UAE have taken this decision. They knew exactly where they are and knew the risk, and they are not going back on it,” he said.

Topics: Israel Palestine Israel-Palestine Palestine-Israel Hamas Hamas-Israel Israel-Hamas USA US United States of America Joe Biden Biden POTUS ARab

Argentine president forced to apologize for ‘jungle’ comment

AFP

  • A video of his original statement went viral, drawing numerous reactions in Brazil
AFP

Buenos Aires: Argentina’s president apologized Wednesday after going viral for stating that modern-day Mexicans originate from indigenous peoples, Brazilians “from the jungle” and his own country’s inhabitants come from Europe.

“I am a Europeanist. I am someone who believes in Europe,” Alberto Fernandez said as he and visiting Spanish leader Pedro Sanchez met with business leaders in Buenos Aires.

Mexican poet Octavio Paz, he claimed, once wrote that “Mexicans came from the Indians, Brazilians from the jungle, but we Argentines came from boats, and they were boats that came from there, from Europe. And that is how we built our society.”

Hours later, he apologized on Twitter.

“In the first half of the 20th century we received more than five million immigrants who lived with our native peoples,” he said, adding: “We are proud of our diversity.”

Fernandez said he “did not mean to offend anyone” but to anyone who was, “my apologies.”

A video of his original statement went viral, drawing numerous reactions in Brazil.

Reading Fernandez’s statement, “I began to understand better why after World War II the Nazi war criminals hid in Argentina,” Brazilian Senator Ciro Nogueira said on Twitter.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tweeted a picture of himself wearing a feather headband and surrounded by a group of indigenous people under the headline “JUNGLE!” but with no comment — a picture that led to a series of memes.

Former Mexican president Felipe Calderon wanted to know if the quote really was from Mexican author Paz, a Nobel laureate.

“That could have been said by (Mexican comedian) Cantinflas, or (Argentine comedians) Les Luthiers, but Octavio Paz? I hope he cites the source,” Calderon tweeted.

Topics: Argentina president Alberto Fernandez

India records world’s highest single day COVID death toll

Reuters

  • India recorded highest number of deaths for the country
Reuters

BENGALURU: India reported on Thursday the highest single-day death toll from COVID-19 in the world, at 6,148, after a big eastern state revised its figures to account for people who succumbed to the disease at home or in private hospitals.
The health department of Bihar, one of India’s poorest states, revised its total COVID-19 related death toll on Wednesday to more than 9,400 from about 5,400.
The United States had recorded 5,444 COVID-19 deaths on Feb. 12.
India’s total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.2 million after rising by 94,052 in the past 24 hours, while total fatalities are at 359,676, according to data from the health ministry. 

Topics: India COVID-19 Coronavirus

Mongolia’s former PM, nicknamed ‘Fist’, wins presidential election

AFP

  • Khurelsukh Ukhnaa got his nickname after punching a parliamentarian.
  • He will replace populist businessman Battulga Khaltmaa, a former world champion on the martial art of sambo
AFP

ULAANBAATAR: Mongolia’s new president Khurelsukh Ukhnaa is a macho character who has been photographed topless on horseback Putin-style, and became known as “Fist” after punching a parliamentarian.
The former prime minister won nearly 70 percent of the vote in the presidential election, preliminary results showed Thursday, with historically low voter turnout for the third election in two years.
The country went to the polls Wednesday to replace populist businessman Battulga Khaltmaa — a former world champion on the martial art of sambo who cannot run for a second presidential term under constitutional rules.
In the early hours of Thursday, Khurelsukh declared a decisive victory after getting nearly 70 percent of votes cast.
“From the bottom of my heart, I thank my fellow Mongolians,” he said.
Enkhbat Dangaasuren, his main rival, gathered only around a fifth of the votes and conceded defeat. An official announcement of the results is expected Thursday afternoon, according to Mongolia’s state news agency.
Khurelsukh has cultivated a macho persona, complete with photos of him posing shirtless with a hunting gun — similar to the famous images of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
He also got the nickname “Fist” after a video of him punching a member of parliament went viral in 2012.
Khurelsukh has since tried to clean up his image, and this is the first presidential win in 12 years for his Mongolian People’s Party — but voter turnout was just 59 percent out of around two million eligible voters.
He resigned as prime minister in January following protests and public outrage over the treatment of a coronavirus patient and her newborn baby.
Landlocked Mongolia, wedged between China and Russia, has struggled with political instability since it became a democracy. Its first constitution was passed in 1992 after decades of communist rule.
Challenger Enkhbat, an Internet entrepreneur who largely appealed to the country’s youth, lost momentum when he tested positive for the coronavirus during the election campaign and was forced into quarantine.
Gerelt-Od, senior lecturer at the Mongolian National University of Education, told AFP that low turnout was a sign of apathy toward all parties.
Infighting among the rival parties and Covid-19 restrictions are also being blamed for the sluggish turnout.
Mongolia introduced some of the strictest early measures against the virus and achieved early success in keeping numbers low.
But cases have soared in recent months, although there have been impressive high rates of vaccination.

Topics: Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa

Meat company JBS confirms it paid $11 million ransom in cyberattack

AP

  • Brazil-based JBS SA said it decided to pay to avoid any unforeseen issues and ensure no data was exfiltrated
  • FBI attributes attack to REvil, a Russian-speaking gang that has made some of the largest ransomware demands on record in recent months
AP

NEW YORK: The world’s largest meat processing company says it paid the equivalent of $11 million to hackers who broke into its computer system late last month.
Brazil-based JBS SA said on May 31 that it was the victim of a ransomware attack, but Wednesday was the first time the company’s US division confirmed that it had paid the ransom.
“This was a very difficult decision to make for our company and for me personally,” said Andre Nogueira, the CEO of JBS USA. “However, we felt this decision had to be made to prevent any potential risk for our customers.”
JBS said the vast majority of its facilities were operational at the time it made the payment, but it decided to pay in order to avoid any unforeseen issues and ensure no data was exfiltrated.
The FBI has attributed the attack to REvil, a Russian-speaking gang that has made some of the largest ransomware demands on record in recent months. The FBI said it will work to bring the group to justice and it urged anyone who is the victim of a cyberattack to contact the bureau immediately.
The attack targeted servers supporting JBS’s operations in North America and Australia. Production was disrupted for several days.
Earlier this week, the Justice Department announced it had recovered most of a multimillion-dollar ransom payment made by Colonial Pipeline, the operator of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline.
Colonial paid a ransom of 75 bitcoin __ then valued at $4.4 million __ in early May to a Russia-based hacker group. The operation to seize cryptocurrency reflected a rare victory in the fight against ransomware as US officials scramble to confront a rapidly accelerating threat targeting critical industries around the world.
It wasn’t immediately clear if JBS also paid its ransom in bitcoin.
JBS said it spends more than $200 million annually on IT and employs more than 850 IT professionals globally.
The company said forensic investigations are still ongoing, but it doesn’t believe any company, customer or employee data was compromised.

Topics: ransomware attacks JBS meat processing company bitcoin REvil gang

Biden opens overseas trip declaring ‘United States is back’

AP

  • Says the West must publicly demonstrate it can compete economically with China as the world emerges from the coronavirus pandemic
  • Statement an open repudiation of Donald Trump's policy scorning alliances and withdral from a global climate change agreement 
AP

MILDENHALL, England: President Joe Biden opened the first overseas trip of his term Wednesday with a declaration that “the United States is back” as he seeks to reassert the nation on the world stage and steady European allies deeply shaken by his predecessor.
Biden has set the stakes for his eight-day trip in sweeping terms, believing the West must publicly demonstrate it can compete economically with China as the world emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. It is an open repudiation of his predecessor, Donald Trump, who scorned alliances and withdrew from a global climate change agreement that Biden has since rejoined.
The president’s first stop was a visit with US troops and their families at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, where he laid out his mission for the trip.
“We’re going to make it clear that the United States is back and democracies are standing together to tackle the toughest challenges and issues that matter the most to our future,” he said. “That we’re committed to leading with strength, defending our values, and delivering for our people.”
The challenges awaiting Biden overseas were clear as the president and the audience wore masks — a reminder of the pandemic that is still raging around much of the world even as its threat recedes within the United States.
“We have to end COVID-19 not just at home — which we’re doing — but everywhere,” Biden said.
Shortly before the president spoke, people briefed on the matter said the Biden administration had brokered an agreement with Pfizer to purchase 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to be donated to 92 lower-income countries and the African Union over the next year.
National security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters that Biden was committed to sharing vaccines because it was in the public health and strategic interests of the US He added that Biden is aiming to show “that democracies are the countries that can best deliver solutions for people everywhere.”
“As he said in his joint session (address), we were the ‘arsenal of democracy’ in World War II,” Sullivan said. “We’re going to be the ‘arsenal of vaccines’ over this next period to help end the pandemic.”
After addressing the troops, Biden and first lady Jill Biden flew to Cornwall Airport Newquay, then traveled by car to Tregenna Castle in St. Ives, where they are staying until Sunday.
Building toward his trip-ending summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden will aim to reassure European capitals that the United States can once again be counted on as a dependable partner to thwart Moscow’s aggression both on their eastern front and their Internet battlefields.
The trip will be far more about messaging than specific actions or deals. And the paramount priority for Biden is to convince the world that his Democratic administration is not just a fleeting deviation in the trajectory of an American foreign policy that many allies fear irrevocably drifted toward a more transactional outlook under Trump.
“The trip, at its core, will advance the fundamental thrust of Joe Biden’s foreign policy,” Sullivan said, “to rally the world’s democracies to tackle the great challenges of our time.”
Biden’s to-do list is ambitious.
In their face-to-face sit-down in Geneva, Biden wants to privately pressure Putin to end myriad provocations, including cybersecurity attacks on American businesses by Russian-based hackers, the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and repeated overt and covert efforts by the Kremlin to interfere in US elections.
Biden is also looking to rally allies on their COVID-19 response and to urge them to coalesce around a strategy to check emerging economic and national security competitor China even as the US expresses concern about Europe’s economic links to Moscow. Biden also wants to nudge outlying allies, including Australia, to make more aggressive commitments to the worldwide effort to curb global warming.
The week-plus journey is a big moment for Biden, who traveled the world for decades as vice president and as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and has now stepped off Air Force One onto international soil as commander in chief. He will face world leaders still grappling with the virus and rattled by four years of Trump’s inward-looking foreign policy and moves that strained longtime alliances as the Republican former president made overtures to strongmen.
The president first attends a summit of the Group of Seven leaders in the UK, and then visits Brussels for a NATO summit and a meeting with the heads of the European Union. The trip comes at a moment when Europeans have diminished expectations for what they can expect of US leadership on the foreign stage.
Central and Eastern Europeans are desperately hoping to bind the US more tightly to their security. Germany is looking to see the US troop presence maintained there so it doesn’t need to build up its own. France, meanwhile, has taken the tack that the US can’t be trusted as it once was and that the European Union must pursue greater strategic autonomy going forward.
“I think the concern is real that the Trumpian tendencies in the US could return full bore in the midterms or in the next presidential election,” said Alexander Vershbow, a former US diplomat and once deputy secretary general of NATO.
The sequencing of the trip is deliberate: Biden consulting with Western European allies for much of a week as a show of unity before his summit with Putin.
Biden holds a sitdown Thursday with British Prime Minster Boris Johnson a day ahead of the G-7 summit to be held above the craggy cliffs of Cornwall overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.
The most tactile of politicians, Biden has grown frustrated by the diplomacy-via-Zoom dynamics of the pandemic and has relished the ability to again have face-to-face meetings that allow him to size up and connect with world leaders. While Biden himself is a veteran statesman, many of the world leaders he will see in England, including Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron, took office after Biden left the vice presidency. Another, Germany’s Angela Merkel, will leave office later this year.
There are several potential areas of tension. On climate change, the US is aiming to regain its credibility after Trump pulled the country back from the fight against global warming. Biden could also feel pressure on trade, an issue to which he’s yet to give much attention. And with the United States well supplied with COVID-19 vaccines yet struggling to persuade some of its own citizens to use it, leaders whose inoculation campaigns have been slower have been pressuring Biden to share more surplus around the globe.
Another central focus will be China. Biden and the other G-7 leaders will announce an infrastructure financing program for developing countries that is meant to compete directly with Beijing’s Belt-and-Road Initiative. But not every European power has viewed China in as harsh a light as Biden, who has painted the rivalry with the techno-security state as the defining competition for the 21st century.
The European Union has avoided taking as strong a stance on Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong’s democracy movement or treatment of Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in the western Xinjiang province as the Biden administration may like. But there are signs that Europe is willing to put greater scrutiny on Beijing.
Biden is also scheduled to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan while in Brussels, a face-to-face meeting between two leaders who have had many fraught moments in their relationship over the years.
The trip finale will be Biden’s meeting with Putin.
Biden has taken a very different approach to Russia than Trump’s friendly outreach. Their sole summit, held in July 2018 in Helsinki, was marked by Trump’s refusal to side with US intelligence agencies over Putin’s denials of Russian interference in the election two years earlier.

Topics: Joe Biden US-EU ties

