Pakistan's pandemic-hit cherry farmers hope for bumper season as restrictions lift

Pakistan’s pandemic-hit cherry farmers hope for bumper season as restrictions lift
A man picks cherries at Khashal Cherry Farm in Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan. (AN Photo)
Updated 8 sec ago
Nisar Ali Khaplu

  • Growers in country’s main cherry producing region saw revenues halved during last year’s COVID-19 lockdowns
  • Bans on tourism and transport services disrupted supply chains, led to job losses but more ‘normal’ season now predicted
GHANCHE: Cherry farmers in northern Pakistan whose takings withered during last year’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic lockdowns are hopeful of a trade revival this harvest season as virus restrictions, especially on travel, are lifted.

The picturesque mountainous Gilgit-Baltistan region, with its mild to cold climate, is the country’s main producer of the fruit.

According to Ghulamullah Saqib, deputy director of Gilgit-Baltistan’s agriculture department, the region last year harvested 6,000 metric tons of cherries with the industry annually generating around 600 million Pakistani rupees ($3.85 million).

But a ban on tourism and transport services, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, disrupted supply chains, led to many workers in the sector losing their jobs, and resulted in a 50 percent cut in revenues for some farmers.

However, the region’s cherry growers are hopeful this year will be better.

Mohammed Hussain, a Nagar-based farmer, said: “Now there is no ban on tourism and transport, we are very hopeful this year that all of our products will reach the market without any difficulties.”

Hazif ur Rehman, project director of the Khashal Cherry Farm in Gilgit-Baltistan’s easternmost district of Ghanche, said farmers only managed to sell half of their produce during the last harvest May and July cycle.

“Before the pandemic, we exported 800 to 1,000 tons of cherries to Gulf countries, including the UAE and Kuwait. We were badly affected by the pandemic as we had to reduce the labor force due to a ban on tourism and transport services last year.

“But with the tourism sector reopening we hope to sell all the produce this year,” he added.

Another cherry farmer, Mir Wazir Mir, from the Ghizer district, said Pakistan’s anti-virus measures early last year, including a restriction on interstate travel, had affected businesses in the tourism and agricultural sectors, and rendered nearly 80 percent of Gilgit-Baltistan’s labor force redundant.

“Before the COVID-19 outbreak, I would sell more than 60 tons of cherries to several parts of the country, including Islamabad and Lahore, at 150 rupees per kilogram.

“Now, I sell them for 60 rupees per kilogram after demand dropped due to the pandemic. I was unable to sell even two or three tons in the market, with tons of cherries wasted,” he added.

However, he hoped business would return to “normal” this year, and regional agriculture officials said they were confident the cherry trade would thrive again, and that the government would support farmers in ramping up production and creating jobs.

Muhammad Iqbal, an officer in Gilgit-Baltistan’s agriculture department, told Arab News: “COVID-19 has not only affected cherry farmers but other sectors too, and we are well aware of farmers’ grievances.”

He noted several initiatives undertaken by the department to help farmers, such as providing free cherry trees and distributing 150,000 saplings under the national Ten Billion Tree Tsunami program launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2018.

The five-year tree-planting initiative aims to counter extreme weather conditions in Pakistan that scientists link to climate change.

“We will leave no stone unturned to help cherry farmers this year and will do our level best to provide training and technical support,” Iqbal said.

Updated 5 min 23 sec ago
AP

  • CovPass will let users download proof of their coronavirus vaccination status onto a smartphone app
  • Vaccination passport should be available to everyone in Germany fully vaccinated by June end, said the Health Minister
BERLIN: Germany on Thursday started rolling out a digital vaccination pass that can be used across Europe as the continent is gets ready for the key summer travel season.
The country’s health minister said starting this week vaccination centers, doctors practices and pharmacies will gradually start giving out digital passes to fully vaccinated people. The CovPass will let users download proof of their coronavirus vaccination status onto a smartphone app, allowing them easy access to restaurants, museums or other venues that require proof of immunization.
The vaccination passport should be available to everyone in Germany who is fully vaccinated by the end of this month, Health Minister Jens Spahn said.
“The goal is that this certificate can also be used in Helsinki, Amsterdam or Mallorca,” Spahn told reporters in Berlin.
People who have already been fully vaccinated in recent weeks will either get a letter with a QR-code they can scan with their phones, or they can contact their doctors or pharmacies to retroactively get the digital pass.
“By doing so, we in the European Union are setting a cross-border standard that doesn’t exist elsewhere in the world yet,” he said, adding that digital vaccination pass is an important step for the revival of international tourist travel.
The country’s disease control agency, the Robert Koch Institute, reported Thursday that 47 percent of the population, or about 39.1 million people, have been vaccinated at least once. Almost 24 percent, or 19.9 million people, are fully vaccinated.
On Wednesday, almost 1.3 million people received a vaccine jab, the second highest daily number since the country started its vaccination campaign late last year.

Updated 21 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

  • Since 1989, more than 40,000 Afghans have been killed by landmines
RIYADH: The United Nations called for a full investigation into the attack on a non-governmental organization in the northern Afghan province of Baghlan to bring those accountable to justice.

HALO Trust — a humanitarian group working to rid the country of landmines — were attacked on Tuesday. Ten people were killed, and 16 others injured, when gunmen burst into a demining camp in Baghlan-e-Markazi district and opened fire.

Since 1989, more than 40,000 Afghans have been killed by landmines and other explosive remnants of war, according to data from the UN Mine Action Service (UNMAS). Last year it helped the country to clear some 14 square kilometres of land. 

UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the missing, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

Updated 10 June 2021
Reuters

  • Tarel’s attack on the president stunned the country
  • The unemployed 28-year-old said during interrogation that he had been close to the anti-government “yellow vest” protest movement
PARIS: Damien Tarel, the medieval martial arts enthusiast who slapped French President Emmanuel Macron across the face, will go before a judge in a fast-track trial on Thursday.

Tarel had acknowledged striking Macron while the president was on a visit to a professional training college, but told investigators it was not premeditated, local prosecutor Alex Perrin said in a statement.

The unemployed 28-year-old said during interrogation that he had been close to the anti-government “yellow vest” protest movement which shook the Macron presidency, and held ultra-right wing political beliefs.

“He maintained that he acted out of impulse and ‘without thinking’ to express his discontent,” Perrin said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Tarel’s attack on the president stunned the country. Macron later described it as an isolated incident and said violence and hate were a threat to democracy.

The president had been on a trip to the Drome region in the southeast to take the country’s pulse after the pandemic and with less than a year to go before the next presidential election.

Acquaintances of Tarel described a man who loved period role-play and was not a trouble-maker. The prosecutor said he was not a member of any political or militant group.

Tarel was arrested along with a second man from his hometown of Saint-Vallier. Police found weapons, a copy of Adolf Hitler’s autobiographical manifesto Mein Kampf and a red flag with golden sickle and mortar that is the international symbol of the communist movement in the second man’s home, Perrin said.

The second man will not face any charges related to the slapping but will be prosecuted for illegal possession of arms in 2022.

Updated 10 June 2021
AFP

  • A Moscow court ruled to designate Navalny’s regional offices and his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) as “extremist”
MOSCOW: Russia on Thursday suggested that Washington was quick to condemn the designation of Alexei Navalny’s groups as extremist because the jailed Kremlin critic was in fact working for the United States.

A Moscow court late on Wednesday ruled to designate Navalny’s regional offices and his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) as “extremist,” barring them from working in Russia.

The US State Department called the action “particularly disturbing” and said it was part of a pattern of restricting fundamental rights in Russia.

In a radio interview on Thursday morning, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the response showed the extent of US interference in Russia’s affairs.

“Can you imagine seeing such an instant reaction from the State Department to a domestic or some other internal decision in another country?” she said in the interview broadcast on YouTube and state radio.

“Then in a few hours they make a special statement. This means that they are politically involved in the story,” she said, adding that Washington was thus exposing its “agents.”

“They show such political zeal because it touches those whom they supervised, those whom they supported politically and in other ways,” Zakharova said.

Prosecutors in April had requested that Navalny’s organizations be hit with the “extremist” label, saying the group was plotting an uprising with support from the West.

Navalny’s network of regional offices had helped organize a smart voting strategy that urged voters to cast ballots for those most likely to defeat Kremlin-linked candidates.

Ahead of parliamentary elections in September — in which the deeply unpopular ruling United Russia party is expected to struggle — lawmakers passed legislation that bans members and sponsors of “extremist” groups from running in the polls.

Updated 10 June 2021
AFP

  • The US president and British prime minister are set to agree on post-war goals for democracy, trade and opportunity
CARBIS BAY: Joe Biden and Boris Johnson will hold their first face-to-face meeting Thursday, during which they will lay the foundations for a new pact, despite Brexit and its consequences in Northern Ireland casting a shadow on the old “special relationship.”

Biden — on his first overseas tour as US president — and the British Prime Minister are set to agree on a modern version of a charter signed by Winston Churchill and Franklin D. Roosevelt, that set out post-war goals for democracy, trade and opportunity.

“The world needs this meeting,” Johnson wrote in an article released Thursday, saying the “time has come to dispel any sense of gloom.”

The new charter “encompasses science, technology and trade” and “underscores our joint commitment to NATO,” Johnson said.

But while keen to affirm the strength of the long-celebrated partnership, Biden has reportedly ordered US diplomats to scold Johnson over his handling of Brexit and its effects on the Northern Ireland peace process.

The Times daily reported America’s most senior diplomat in Britain, Yael Lempert, told Brexit Minister Lord Frost that the UK government was “’inflaming’ tensions in Ireland and Europe with its opposition to checks at ports in the province.”

Port checks on deliveries heading into Northern Ireland from mainland Great Britain were agreed as part of the Brexit deal but caused consternation among unionist communities, who say it changes their place within the wider UK.

London suspended checks earlier this year because of threats to port staff, and the protocol has been blamed for the worst violence in years in the British-run province.

Talks to resolve the simmering border row broke up without agreement, and the European Union has threatened the UK with retaliatory action if it refuses to implement post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland.

For its part, the State Department said the US will encourage both sides “to prioritize economic and political stability in Northern Ireland and to negotiate within existing mechanisms when those differences arise.”

Biden kicked off his first foreign trip as commander-in-chief by announcing “the United States is back!” while urging global collaboration to rebuild after Covid-19 and reset diplomatic ties after the Trump era.

His charm offensive began even before he touched down in England for a packed week that takes in a G7 leaders’ meeting, summits with NATO and the European Union, and talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

On the way, Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One that the president would kick things off with news of a major vaccine-sharing initiative.

Sullivan would not give full details, but US media reports said the Biden administration is set to buy 500 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for international distribution.

Doses will be aimed at developing countries, he added, calling the US-led initiative “the right thing to do.”

The Group of Seven will make a further joint declaration on “a comprehensive plan to help end this pandemic as rapidly as possible,” he said.

After talks with Johnson, Biden will attend the G7 gathering in a Cornish seaside resort from Friday to Sunday, alongside the British PM and leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

Then, in rapid succession, he will visit Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle and fly to Brussels for summits with the NATO military alliance on Monday and the European Union on Tuesday.

He will finish in Geneva to meet Putin next Wednesday.

Biden has cast his diplomatic marathon as a return to badly needed US leadership in the aftermath of the pandemic.

After landing at British Royal Air Force base Mildenhall in eastern England, he said the world had been “transformed utterly” but added “we’re gonna make it clear that the United States is back and democracies of the world are standing together to tackle the toughest challenges.”

Biden’s pitch marks a return to traditional US diplomacy after four years during which his predecessor Donald Trump flirted with autocrats and recast multilateralism as a dirty word.

At his meeting with Putin, Biden said he would “let him know what I want him to know,” to loud cheers from the US armed forces personnel stationed at the base.

However, some European partners, stung by Trump, may be skeptical about his pledge.

EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis called on the US to “walk the talk” when it comes to resolving lingering Trump-era trade disputes.

And there was friction last month when Washington blocked French attempts at the United Nations to demand a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Biden’s ramping up of vaccine donations also follows what critics saw as a long period of hoarding.

The US president’s meeting on the sidelines of NATO with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan promises to be especially prickly after Erdogan warned the US risks “losing a precious friend.”

Expectations for the Putin summit are so low that simply making US-Russian relations “more stable” would be considered a success, officials say.

The White House sees the extension of the New START nuclear arms treaty in February as an example of where business can be done. Biden also needs the Kremlin to make progress with Iran, which is close to Russia.

The list of tensions, however, is far longer.

Biden blames Russia for the massive SolarWinds cyberattack, election interference, and at the very least harboring criminals behind ransomware attacks against the vital Colonial fuel pipeline and the US subsidiary of Brazilian meatpacking giant JBS.

Biden will also press Putin about sabre-rattling on the Ukrainian border, the imprisonment of opponent Alexei Navalny, and his support for Belarussian strongman Alexander Lukashenko.

