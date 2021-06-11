Philippines reopens gyms, museums as coronavirus surge ebbs

You are here

The Philippine received its biggest single-day COVID-19 vaccine delivery on Thursday, June 10. (Reuters)
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

  • Filipinos 65 years old and above who have been restricted to home can now travel within the capital region
  • Calls for the further reopening of the battered economy to address unemployment and hunger
MANILA: Philippine officials have allowed the reopening of gyms, skating rinks, racket courts and museums in metropolitan Manila and adjacent provinces as a coronavirus surge continues to ease.
Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez says Filipinos 65 years old and above who have been restricted to home can now travel within the densely populated capital region two weeks after having been fully vaccinated.
He says gyms and similar indoor businesses with safety certificates can reopen up to 30 percent of their capacity.
Lopez has called for the further reopening of the battered economy to address unemployment and hunger. Museums and historical sites also can reopen at 20 percent capacity but guided tours remain prohibited.
The Philippines has reported the second highest number of COVID-19 infections in Southeast Asia at nearly 1.3 million with 22,312 dead. The government reimposed a lockdown in the capital region and four nearby provinces after infections surged in March.

Updated 1 min 16 sec ago
AP

QUETTA: A speeding bus carrying pilgrims overturned on a highway in southwestern Pakistan on Friday, killing at least 19 people and injuring 50 others, police said.

The accident happened in Khuzdar, a district in the Baluchistan province, local police official Hafeez Ullah Mengal said. Rescuers transported the dead and injured to a nearby hospital, he added.

The pilgrims were returning to Dadu, a district in the neighboring southern Sindh province, after visiting a shrine of a Sufi saint when the driver lost control on a sharp turn and the bus overturned, he said.

Deadly accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws.

Topics: Pakistan

Updated 15 min 10 sec ago
AP

  • Officials says that 3,951 unreported fatalities had occurred in May
  • Overall, India’s cases and deaths have fallen steadily in the past weeks
NEW DELHI: The Indian state of Bihar has increased its COVID-19 death toll after the discovery of thousands of unreported cases, raising concerns that many more fatalities were not officially recorded.
The health department in Bihar, one of the poorest states, on Thursday revised its COVID-19 fatality count to more than 9,429 from 5,424 – a jump of more than 70 percent.
Officials said the 3,951 unreported fatalities had occurred in May and reflect “deaths reported at private hospitals, in transit to health facilities, under home isolation and those dying of post COVID-19 complications.”
Health experts say many COVID-19 fatalities remain unrecorded in India, more so during the latest surge in April and May, when hospitals ran unbearably full and oxygen supplies were low.
India’s federal ministers from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party have dismissed reports of undercounting as exaggerated and misleading. In the past, states like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have also recalibrated death numbers.
Overall, India’s cases and deaths have fallen steadily in the past weeks.
The 91,702 cases added in the past 24 hours pushed India’s total to more than 29.3 million on Friday, second only to the United States. The Health Ministry also reported 3,403 fatalities in the past 24 hours, raising the overall death toll to 363,079.

Updated 45 min 51 sec ago
AP

  • ‘Japan’s position is to maintain relations with Taiwan as practical and non-governmental’
TOKYO: Japan’s relations with Taiwan are non-governmental and practical, based on the “one country, two systems” policy that recognizes China as the sole legitimate government, a top Japanese official said Friday, following Beijing’s protest over a recent reference to the island as a country.
As China flexes its muscle in the Taiwan Strait and the Asia-Pacific region, the issue of Taiwan is a sensitive topic, especially as Japan, the United States and other democracies develop closer ties with the self-ruled island that Beijing regards as a renegade territory to be united by force if necessary.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a regular news conference Friday that “Japan’s position is to maintain relations with Taiwan as practical and non-governmental,” in line with the 1972 Japan-China Communique, when Tokyo switched the diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China. “That’s our basic policy and there is no change to that.”
Kato’s remark came a day after China protested Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s reference to Taiwan as a country during a parliamentary debate on Wednesday.
Suga, while answering a question about pandemic measures, made a passing reference to Taiwan, New Zealand and Australia as “three countries.”
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Thursday the comment violated Japan’s “solemn promise to not regard Taiwan as a country.”
“We strongly deplore Japan’s erroneous remarks and have lodged solemn complaints with Japan, demanding that Japan immediately make clear clarifications to eliminate the adverse effects caused by relevant remarks, and to ensure that such situations will not happen again,” Wang said.
On Friday, Japan’s upper house of the parliament adopted a resolution calling on the World Health Organization to include Taiwan in its general meetings, saying its expertise on coronavirus measures is indispensable.
China has so far blocked the move, and has increased Taiwan’s diplomatic isolation, leaving it with just over a dozen formal diplomatic allies. Taiwan still operates a network of trade offices around the world that act as de-facto embassies, including in the United States, Japan and most other major nations.
Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi carefully referred to Taiwan as “a region” in his brief remark emphasizing the importance of including the island for the benefit of international public health.
Japan also has donated 1.24 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Taiwan as it battles its largest outbreak of infections amid a shortage of jabs. Taiwan has blamed China for interfering in a potential deal for another vaccine.

Topics: Japan China Taiwan

Updated 11 June 2021
AP

  • With votes from rural areas and Peruvian embassies abroad now fully in, leftist Pedro Castillo maintained his narrow lead against conservative Keiko Fujimori
LIMA, Peru: Peru finished tallying votes in the country’s tight presidential contest Thursday but no winner was declared, with electoral authorities saying they were scrutinizing a small number of ballots amid unproven claims of possible vote tampering leveled by the apparent loser.
With votes from rural areas and Peruvian embassies abroad now fully in, leftist Pedro Castillo maintained his narrow lead, with 50.2 percent of the votes against 49.8 percent for conservative Keiko Fujimori. The difference between the candidates was 70,774 votes.
Peru’s electoral tribunal, which was expected to take a week or more to officially declare a winner, was evaluating 631 tally sheets, about half of which had been questioned by campaign representatives.
It was not clear how many votes were still up for grabs, but Fujimori said they could total at least 200,000.
Emotions had been running high even before Sunday’s runoff election over what many people viewed as a cruel choice between two populists — Castillo, an outsider who many feared would upend Peru’s free-market model largely based on mineral exports, and Fujimori, who is fighting allegations of corruption that could land her in jail alongside her father, former President Alberto Fujimori.
A few hundred die-hard Fujimori supporters took to the streets Wednesday to urge the candidate not to throw in the towel in the face of what they called a threat to Peru’s democracy.
A similar number of Castillo supporters also marched in the capital, many of them brandishing pencils — the potent symbol of the elementary school teacher’s unlikely campaign.
But with the passing of every hour, Fujimori’s challenge seemed less likely to succeed, analysts said. Her campaign had yet to substantiate claims of fraud at polling stations.
Peru’s electoral system is considered one of the most robust in Latin America, having been tested in a string of recent elections, including the 2016 vote, when Pedro Pablo Kuczynski defeated Fujimori by an even smaller margin of votes.
All the same, with the exception of fellow leftist leaders in Argentina and Bolivia, few heads of state had congratulated Castillo or recognized him as Peru’s president-elect.
Amid the uncertainty, a Peruvian prosecutor investigating Fujimori for alleged money laundering requested said Thursday that she be jailed again for failing to abide by the terms of her parole granted over a year ago.
Fujimori was released last year after spending more than a year in jail as part of a probe into millions of dollars in illegal campaign contributions she allegedly received from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.
 

Topics: Peru Election 2021 Pedro Castillo Keiko Fujimori

Pro Palestinian protesters storm UK factory ‘supplying Israeli drone parts’

Three activists from Palestine Action stormed, scaled, and occupied the Runcorn Factory of APPH, which the group says manufactures military technology and landing gear for Elbit Systems’ drone. (VX Pictures)
Three activists from Palestine Action stormed, scaled, and occupied the Runcorn Factory of APPH, which the group says manufactures military technology and landing gear for Elbit Systems’ drone. (VX Pictures)
Updated 11 June 2021
SARAH GLUBB

  • Héroux-Devtek, which owns APPH, denied that it supplied parts to Elbit
  • Palestine Action alleges that drones manufactured by Elbit are used to ‘bombard and surveil Palestinian civilians before entering the global market’.
LONDON: Pro-Palestinian activists stormed a factory run by a Canadian-owned aerospace company in northern England on Thursday.
The protesters claimed the plant supplies components for an Israeli drone manufacturer.
Three activists from Palestine Action “at 4:30 a.m. stormed, scaled, and occupied the Runcorn Factory of APPH, which manufactures military technology and landing gear for Elbit Systems’ drone,” the group said.
“This is why as Palestine Action we targeted this company...and as part of the campaign growing to #ShutElbitDown, we are now expanding and targeting suppliers who would provide parts for the Israeli weapons, and also the companies who are housing them in their premises, because without these companies Elbit would not be able to operate,” Huda Ammori, co-founder of Palestine Action, told Arab News.
Palestine Action alleges that drones manufactured by Elbit are used to “bombard and surveil Palestinian civilians before entering the global market, sold as battle-tested to repressive regimes across the globe.”
However Héroux-Devtek, which owns APPH, denied that it supplied parts to Elbit, the BBC reported.

The company’s president and CEO Martin Brassard, said Héroux-Devtek had designed and manufactured the nose landing gear for the British Watchkeeper WK450 surveillance drone for use with the British Army.
“Since the initial manufacturing was completed around 2012, Héroux-Devtek has been involved with the low-level maintenance of the NLG to support the ongoing operational use of this aircraft with the British Army via our customer UTACS,” he said.
“The equipment and services we provide for this equipment have never been exported, with EUU (End User Undertaking) statements for UK only.”
Amoori said activists occupying the site are intending to be as disruptive as possible, adding that police arrived at the scene at around 6 a.m.
The protesters were still on the roof late into Thursday evening.
Cheshire police said their role was to impartially allow for protesting, while ensuring that others can continue in their legitimate business activities, or commuting.
“However where offenses are committed we will take action,” the statement added.

Amoori said she expected the activists to remain on the roof for a while.
The storming of APPH Runcorn, near Liverpool, follows a similar protest on Wednesday at the headquarters of LaSalle Investment Management, who are the landlords of Elbit’s London offices.
The group has vowed to continue to target all “complicit suppliers, landlords, shippers, financiers, and more” that Elbit rely on for their operations.
On May 26, Palestine Action occupied the Elbit factory in Tamworth. “We have occupied three factories in the past month, and we have taken action against Elbit’s landlords as well,” Amoori added.

Topics: Palestine United Kingdom Elbit Systems Palestine Action Huda Amoori APPH #ShutElbitDown Héroux-Devtek

