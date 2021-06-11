Saudi Arabia leads in global consumer confidence index

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia topped Ipsos’ 23-country Consumer Confidence in Local Economy Trends Index in May.

This index includes consumers’ feedback on the current and future status of the local economy, and their assessment of their personal financial conditions and investment.

The Kingdom also ranked second in the Personal Financial Capabilities Index, and second in the Investment Confidence Index, SPA reported.

Different sectors and governments study changes in these indicators to make economic and investment decisions, including the Kingdom’s National Center for Measuring the Performance of Public Institutions (ADAA).

Consumer confidence in personal financial capabilities, local economic trends, investment climate, and general job security present the main axes in the Global Consumer Confidence Index’ assessment.