Global Village: Region’s most successful SME ecosystem?

Global Village, the UAE and wider region’s leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping and entertainment, has begun preparations for Season 26.
Updated 15 June 2021
Global Village, the UAE and wider region’s leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping and entertainment, has begun its preparations for Season 26. Inviting investors and the wider business community to take advantage of strong forecasts for the coming season, the park announced that more than 4.5 million guests came through their doors in the recently concluded Silver Jubilee season. This is an exceptional achievement in light of the current situation and affirms Global Village’s strong market position. 

Bader Anwahi, CEO, Global Village, said: “Whether business owners are beginning a new journey or broadening their horizons, Global Village has always provided a platform to turn ambition into business success. We are proud to support SMEs and help them achieve their goals, and we will once again bring our experience and resources together to support fresh ideas from our partners. We are also committed to serving as a launchpad for international businesses to pilot their concepts in the region. Our infrastructure, reputation and strong foothold in the market presents businesses with unparalleled opportunities. With the robust conclusion of our Silver Jubilee season we are now looking forward, with renewed optimism, to building on this accomplishment to ensure next season’s success.”

For entrepreneurs considering joining Global Village’s partnership ecosystem for the upcoming 26th season, recent figures highlight the potential business advantages that await. From October through to May, Global Village showed itself to be a mainstay of the travel, tourism and hospitality industry, breaking barriers and establishing new standards while showcasing Dubai’s “open for business” message to the world. The park welcomed no fewer than 4.5 million visitors over the 190-day Silver Jubilee season, with 78 cultures represented in 26 pavilions across the park, more than 300 food and beverage outlets and 3,500 retail outlets. This resulted in over 5,000 commercial partners and exhibitors gaining valuable business during the six-month season. 

Global Village places a large number of facilities at the service of their partners. A dedicated team works hand in hand with even the most inexperienced entrepreneurs to give them the best chance of success. The digital transformation that Global Village is undertaking underscores the agility of the teams and the considerable investments being made to secure future success. The award-winning Global Village mobile app launched in Season 25 ensures guests can find information on businesses and quickly locate every outlet through the GPS-powered venue navigation system. The next-generation “GV Pay” e-wallet also gives guests the option of contactless and cashless payment across the destination, ensuring smooth and seamless business operations.

Global Village also provides a plethora of promotional opportunities. Season 25 partners were invited to get involved in the achievement of 25 Guinness World Records, giving them great PR exposure. A fashion shoot with Zahrat Al-Khaleej — an Arabic luxury fashion magazine — showcased products from different pavilions and significantly boosted both reputation and sales for many fashion and accessories artisans and boutiques across the park. In Season 26, the teams are planning creative new activities, which will form part of the park’s continued efforts to support the UAE business ecosystem and help entrepreneurs attain business success.

The household TV used to be the dominant medium for entertainment — but the rapid growth of the internet in recent decades has chipped away at this, even causing many families to cut the cord. Smartphones and laptops have largely taken the place of traditional TVs, and many households have come to regard their TV as a decorative ornament, rather than an essential device.

The release of the next-generation TV — the Huawei Vision S — turns the notion of the traditional TV on its head, making groundbreaking cross-screen capabilities and intelligent features broadly accessible, via the new HarmonyOS operating system. 

Following in the footsteps of texting, voice calling and video calling, TV calling will help usher in an era of distance-proof communications. This new and trendy mode of communication is an excellent example of how technology can bring people closer together, not just by smartphones, but also even with the big screen in your living room.

1080 p MeeTime Full HD Video calls

Take for example cameras and video calls, a feature we have seen more on smartphones, tablets or even laptops. Huawei has taken these and implemented them into the TV segment, seen on the Huawei Vision S, with a few tweaks for optimization. This means that users can enjoy 1080 p MeeTime Full HD Video calls, right from the comfort of their living room, through the Huawei Vision S’ magnetically attached 13 MP camera. However, that is not all, because through this functionality and MeeTime’s support on multiple devices, users can automatically transfer calls from other devices to the TV itself, without breaking the flow of things. Meanwhile, keeping in mind the network limitations and user comfort, this feature also includes automatic network bandwidth adjustment, which detects the strength of the network and reduces the call quality accordingly, without needing to drop the call entirely.

OneHop screen projection: Smooth and seamless

The Huawei Vision S has been designed with the user’s comfort in mind. Its remote control features an NFC tag, which when tapped against by a Huawei phone, the phone screen is projected to the expansive Huawei Vision S display without missing a beat. The image quality on the Vision S is consistently superb, with support for 60 fps high frame rate video, and lag at under 100 ms. The phone and the Huawei Vision S do not even have to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network or paired in order to have content projected. The feature is easy to use, making it effortless to share and showcase your favorite movies, videos, shows and games.

Phone mirror screen controls: A Lifesaver

Huawei Vision S comes equipped with a smart screen control feature that allows you to navigate on the vast display with nimble ease, by having your phone touchscreen serve as the remote control. When the phone screen is mirrored on the Huawei Vision S, the Huawei Vision app and the touchscreen controls take effect on the big screen. The full array of smartphone apps is also at your disposal, putting all of your favorite content on full display. This frees you from having to depend on an unwieldy remote control, allowing you to watch from the comfort of your couch without having to move a muscle.

Huawei Vision app also spares you from having to type on remote control, enabling you to do so on your phone instead, when you are searching for a movie or show to play on your Huawei Vision S. When the phone and Vision S are paired, and the input assistance function is enabled, a pop-up prompt will automatically appear on the phone whenever the system detects that you need to input text, offering unmatched convenience. This makes the seemingly boundless Huawei Vision S screen just as easy to use and navigate as your handheld smartphone.

Distributed gaming, with a phone-turned-gamepad

The Huawei Vision S is as exciting as it is user-friendly. The distributed gaming capabilities enable you to transfer mobile games to the Vision S, and turn your phone into a dedicated gamepad in a matter of seconds, to control the action down to the very last detail. The unique attributes of the Huawei Vision S ensure that gaming graphics are crystal clear, with ultra-low 30ms latency and silky smooth performance. Big screen gaming has never been so easy, or so accessible!

Distributed multi-device collaboration brought to life

Huawei’s distributed all-scenario intelligence is the product of years of painstaking R&D, and designed to distribute intelligence across every facet of daily life. The distributed architecture that forms the bedrock for the Huawei Vision S facilitates seamless connections between all of the devices at the user’s disposal — matching each scenario encountered with the right device, so that services and features are fluid, rather than walled off on separate devices. This also inspires a myriad of newly immersive and interactive user experiences, including multi-screen collaboration, which connects the Huawei Vision S with the user’s smartphone, for effortless video calling and a range of other engaging services.

Huawei Vision S represents the next natural stage, following the evolution from traditional TV sets to internet TV to smart screens. It blazes a trail for other smart screen and TV products to follow, offering an ahead-of-its-time paradigm in which next-level intelligence flows to and from the living room, engaging and entertaining the entire family. 

Price and availability

The Huawei Vision S is now available in the Kingdom in two different sizes: The 55-inch model is priced at SR3,499 ($933) and the 65-inch model is priced at SR4,499, with gifts worth SR2,042 that include a Huawei Watch GT, a three-month Huawei Video subscription, a three-month Starzplay subscription, a three-year warranty and a special entertainment gift. You can purchase it through the online Huawei Store, Huawei’s flagship store in Riyadh Park, Huawei Experience Stores and eXtra Stores. 

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors (ALJ Motors) has won three awards from Toyota Motor Corporation in recognition of its outstanding customer service as the authorized distributor in Saudi Arabia. 

One of the awards is the “Gold Award” distinction for after-sales service — the highest customer service commendation given by Toyota to its worldwide distribution partners. It recognizes ALJ Motors’ provision of exceptional customer services.

With this, ALJ Motors has exceeded its 10th year in a row in winning the “Gold Award” for customer service. Moreover, to mark this milestone, Toyota has given ALJ Motors the prestigious “Decade of Outstanding Customer Delight Award.” 

ALJ Motors has also been given the “Gold Award” distinction in the “Excellence Award in Sales and Marketing” for its work in reaching customers and serving their needs. 

ALJ Motors has been working together with Toyota for more than 65 years — providing a premium experience of automotive ownership and after-sales services in Saudi Arabia. It has considerable expertise across the mobility value chain and works to continuously improve products and services for its guests and partners. It is committed to investing in Saudi Arabia and delivering on its “guest first” philosophy that prioritizes the needs of customers. 

Hassan Jameel, deputy president and vice chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel, welcomed Toyota’s recognition of ALJ Motors’ commitment to excellent service. He said: “At Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, our guests are our top priority and Toyota Motor Corporation has recognized the excellent standard of customer service provided by our associates. We will remain focused on our ambition to constantly improve our products and services and to enhance the mobility sector in Saudi Arabia. These awards only demonstrate our passionate commitment to our guests, which has always been a significant driving force behind our strategy.”

Shinji Miyamoto, chief officer of Toyota’s Customer First Promotion Group, praised ALJ Motors for its commitment to customer service over the last decade. He said: “I want to congratulate Abdul Latif Jameel Motors on these achievements. These awards are a tribute to the dedicated daily efforts of the organization’s customer service personnel whose continued focus on excellence embodies Toyota’s Kaizen principle.”

RIYADH: Feyan — Naif Alrajhi Investment Group’s community service arm — launched its “Eidikum Alaina” initiative for the second consecutive year, motivating children to give and offer toys to other children in need. Feyan partnered with Kayan Association for Orphans to implement the initiative and ensure toys are delivered to the right families, drawing more than 250 smiles on children’s faces.
In its first edition, the initiative called on children to gather toys from their homes to offer and deliver them to their less fortunate peers in Riyadh. This year, building on last year’s success, the team launched a landing page where children shared their wishes for other kids to make them come true. A list of wishes was available on the page; kids were able to log in and choose the toy they wanted to provide, prepare it and wrap it as a gift and write the beneficiary’s name on it so that the team could pick it up and deliver it. From skateboards to Xbox and Barbie houses, toys are offered with love, creating a beautiful synergy and a sense of pride in giving and sharing for the joy of Eid.
“The initiative is meant to teach children about the importance of giving by motivating them and engaging them in catering to other kids’ wishes,” said Noura Naif Alrajhi, Feyan’s director. She added: “As an investment group, our community service is directed toward investing in people and enticing them to engage and give. We are proud of our partnership with Kayan Association for Orphans and happy to celebrate the smiles we have drawn through this initiative for Eid for the second year.”
The initiative engaged hundreds of children across the Kingdom.

Coinciding with the arrival of the first models, Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE is celebrating the new electric Taycan Cross Turismo with a thrilling video that showcases the versatile model being pushed to its limits in two remote locations with opposing climatic extremes. It is the first time that an automotive brand has released a campaign video captured entirely by a first-person view (FPV) drone in such challenging conditions.

Two identical race tracks, one in the sandy desert in Liwa (UAE) and the other on a snow-blanketed frozen lake north of the Arctic circle in Levi (Finland), play host to the project, titled Drive2Extremes, which sees the Taycan Cross Turismo power between two contrasting worlds. Taking the viewer on this visual journey is the FPV drone videography of Johnny Schaer, heralded as one of the world’s top drone pilots and better known as Johnny FPV.

Reflecting the nature of the Taycan Cross Turismo, the world’s first electric cross utility vehicle, the landmark hero film features groundbreaking FPV drone cinematography capturing epic driving moments, extreme landscapes and genuine, compelling human performances.

Key to the project’s success and the visual appeal is the unique combination of exciting young talent. Drone innovator Schaer and Emmy-award-winning director Nicholas Schrunk link seamlessly with professional racing driver and Porsche driving instructor Jukka Honkavuori, to create the world-merging edit, captured between the biting cold of Levi and the blistering heat of Liwa.

Chief Executive Officer at Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE Dr. Manfred Braeunl said: “Innovative, exciting, and bursting with Porsche DNA, this model proclaims ‘adventure’ and an ‘active lifestyle.’ With this leading-edge production, we want to highlight the versatility and durability of the all-new Taycan Cross Turismo for a creative, ambitious and individual lifestyle.”

Markus Peter, marketing director at Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE, added: “By partnering up with innovative content creators, we authentically showcase the car in new perspectives and create curiosity, enhancing the awareness for our electric products.” Three derivatives of the Taycan Cross Turismo are now available, all featuring the Performance Battery Plus as standard, offering up to 456 km of range from the 93.4 kWh battery. 

The Taycan 4 Cross Turismo generates overboost power of up to 350 kW (476 PS), accelerating from 0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds and has a top speed 220 km/h, with the Taycan 4S Cross Turismo further in front. The Turbo model is the most powerful of the three, delivering up to 500 kW and accelerating from 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds. Its top speed is 250 km/h.

The new models feature all the assets of the Taycan sports saloon, including the 800-volt architecture, two-speed transmission on the rear axle, and high recuperative power of up to 275 kW.

The Drive2Extremes video has been released on Porsche’s official YouTube channel as well as on the Porsche Newsroom.

Marking World Blood Donor Day, BinDawood Holding Company organized a blood donation campaign for its employees in cooperation with King Abdul Aziz University Hospital on June 8 at the BinDawood Holding headquarters in Jeddah. World Blood Donor Day is observed on June 14 annually to raise awareness of the need for safe blood products as a lifesaving gift. 

The 2021 slogan for World Blood Donor Day is “Give blood and keep the world beating” and BinDawood Holding’s employees were keen to share social responsibility and help create awareness among the wider Saudi community on the call for more people to donate blood regularly and contribute to better health. 

Employees signed up for available spots to donate blood. Before drawing blood, hospital nurses conducted a check-up on all donors to make sure the employees were healthy and met all criteria to donate their blood. After the donation, employees were directed to a waiting area where they could rest and have a snack and drink before carrying on with their day. 

Ahmad A.R. BinDawood, chief executive of BinDawood Holding, said: “We are very pleased to partner with King Abdul Aziz University Hospital and host this blood donation event at the BinDawood Holding headquarters. Thank you to all of our team members who donated blood, embracing the call for donations and inspiring others to do the same.” 

The donation event was hosted while taking into consideration the current COVID-19 rules and regulations. Employees signed up for specific times in order to maintain physical distancing. 

BinDawood Holding is one of the leading grocery retail operators of hypermarkets and supermarkets in the Kingdom. The company has a total of 74 stores, of which 51 are hypermarkets and 23 are supermarkets, each located strategically across the country and operating under two complementary brands: BinDawood and Danube.

