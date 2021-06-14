Global Village: Region’s most successful SME ecosystem?

Global Village, the UAE and wider region’s leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping and entertainment, has begun its preparations for Season 26. Inviting investors and the wider business community to take advantage of strong forecasts for the coming season, the park announced that more than 4.5 million guests came through their doors in the recently concluded Silver Jubilee season. This is an exceptional achievement in light of the current situation and affirms Global Village’s strong market position.
Bader Anwahi, CEO, Global Village, said: “Whether business owners are beginning a new journey or broadening their horizons, Global Village has always provided a platform to turn ambition into business success. We are proud to support SMEs and help them achieve their goals, and we will once again bring our experience and resources together to support fresh ideas from our partners. We are also committed to serving as a launchpad for international businesses to pilot their concepts in the region. Our infrastructure, reputation and strong foothold in the market presents businesses with unparalleled opportunities. With the robust conclusion of our Silver Jubilee season we are now looking forward, with renewed optimism, to building on this accomplishment to ensure next season’s success.”
For entrepreneurs considering joining Global Village’s partnership ecosystem for the upcoming 26th season, recent figures highlight the potential business advantages that await. From October through to May, Global Village showed itself to be a mainstay of the travel, tourism and hospitality industry, breaking barriers and establishing new standards while showcasing Dubai’s “open for business” message to the world. The park welcomed no fewer than 4.5 million visitors over the 190-day Silver Jubilee season, with 78 cultures represented in 26 pavilions across the park, more than 300 food and beverage outlets and 3,500 retail outlets. This resulted in over 5,000 commercial partners and exhibitors gaining valuable business during the six-month season.
Global Village places a large number of facilities at the service of their partners. A dedicated team works hand in hand with even the most inexperienced entrepreneurs to give them the best chance of success. The digital transformation that Global Village is undertaking underscores the agility of the teams and the considerable investments being made to secure future success. The award-winning Global Village mobile app launched in Season 25 ensures guests can find information on businesses and quickly locate every outlet through the GPS-powered venue navigation system. The next-generation “GV Pay” e-wallet also gives guests the option of contactless and cashless payment across the destination, ensuring smooth and seamless business operations.
Global Village also provides a plethora of promotional opportunities. Season 25 partners were invited to get involved in the achievement of 25 Guinness World Records, giving them great PR exposure. A fashion shoot with Zahrat Al-Khaleej — an Arabic luxury fashion magazine — showcased products from different pavilions and significantly boosted both reputation and sales for many fashion and accessories artisans and boutiques across the park. In Season 26, the teams are planning creative new activities, which will form part of the park’s continued efforts to support the UAE business ecosystem and help entrepreneurs attain business success.