Ethiopia prepares to vote as famine stalks Tigray

Displaced children from Western Tigray gather at meal time to receive plates of food outside a classroom in the school where they are sheltering in Tigray’s capital Mekele. (File/AFP)
  • Prime minister Abiy Ahmed is pushing ahead with the election despite ongoing fighting and a humanitarian crisis in Tigray
  • The war in Tigray has been the focus of global concern, with appeals from the pope and world leaders at the G7
ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia is preparing to hold crucial and twice-delayed elections across the country on June 21, despite growing concern over the credibility of the vote as well as a famine in war-torn Tigray.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, appointed in 2018 after years of anti-government unrest, craves a popular mandate through competitive elections to cement a promised democratic rebirth in Africa’s second-most populous nation.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner is pushing ahead with the election despite ongoing fighting and a humanitarian crisis in Tigray, where voting will not proceed on Monday, along with some other restive parts of the country.

Opposition parties in other pivotal regions are boycotting the election, the sixth since the end of military rule in Ethiopia 30 years ago.

All previous ballots fell short of international standards for fairness, and Abiy — who won early praise for embarking on democratic and economic reforms — insists that June 21 will mark a departure from the authoritarian past.

“A week from today, Ethiopians we will cast our vote in the sixth national elections, which will be the nation’s first attempt at free and fair elections,” Abiy posted on Twitter on Monday.

“Go out and vote next Monday... let’s make it a positively historic day together!“

But the war in Tigray — not Abiy’s much-vaunted vote — has been the focus of global concern, with appeals from the pope and world leaders at the G7 for the bloodshed to end.

UN agencies say 350,000 people in the northern region are barely surviving in famine conditions, including tens of thousands of malnourished children. Ethiopia disputes the figures and says aid groups have been granted unfettered access to the region.

Abiy’s reputation as a reformist and peacemaker has been seriously dented since he sent the army into Tigray in November to oust the ruling TPLF party there.

Eritrean soldiers and allied militias joined the fight, which Abiy promised would be short but has dragged on for seven months. The conflict has been characterised by terrible atrocities and alleged ethnic cleansing.

There will be no vote in the mountainous region of six million on June 21, with no future date set.

But Tigray — with 38 of the 547 seats in Ethiopia’s national parliament — is just one place where no ballots will be cast Monday.

Ethnic violence and logistical setbacks forced the National Election Board of Ethiopia to postpone voting in numerous locations until September 6. The board has not specified the exact number of constituencies affected, but there are dozens in addition to Tigray.

The United States, historically an ally of Ethiopia but an increasingly vocal critic as the Tigray conflict drags on, has expressed alarm at the conditions under which the vote will occur.

The detention of prominent opposition leaders and ethnic conflict roiling swathes of the country pose “obstacles to a free and fair electoral process and whether Ethiopians would perceive them as credible,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said last week.

“The exclusion of large segments of the electorate from this contest due to security issues and internal displacement is particularly troubling,” he added.

The European Union said in May it would not send observers to the polls, citing a failure to reach an agreement with the government on basic issues like communications and the observers’ independence.

Staging nationwide elections is a logistical feat at the best of times in the enormous nation of 110 million where poor infrastructure barely reaches into remoter parts of savannah, mountain and desert terrain.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the first postponement in August 2020, then the vote was pushed back to June 21 because of technical problems, including a massive shortage of election officials and slow voter registration.

In early June, with the vote just weeks away, the board said ballot paper irregularities and fake polling stations had hindered preparations, but that about 37 million voters had registered.

Abiy’s Prosperity Party is fielding the most candidates for national parliamentary races and is the firm favorite to win, with a broad reach unmatched by other political parties.

The campaign has been muted in the capital Addis Ababa, while south of the capital in Hawassa, an AFP journalist this week noted a near-total absence of opposition posters.

Topics: Ethiopia Tigray refugees Tigray refugees Tigray revolt Tigray uprising voting

Malaysia grants conditional approval for CanSino, J&J COVID-19 vaccines

Malaysia grants conditional approval for CanSino, J&J COVID-19 vaccines
Updated 6 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

Malaysia grants conditional approval for CanSino, J&J COVID-19 vaccines

Malaysia grants conditional approval for CanSino, J&J COVID-19 vaccines
  • Malaysia has secured a total of 79.5 million vaccines, enough to cover nearly 125 percent of its population
  • Daily coronavirus infections and deaths rose to record levels in May, although cases have dipped in recent days
Updated 6 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has granted conditional approval for emergency use to the single dose COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by China’s CanSino Biologics and US drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, the government said on Tuesday.
The Southeast Asian country has been ramping up its vaccination program, amid a fresh round of lockdowns imposed this month to curb a surge in coronavirus infections.
Malaysia would obtain Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines via the global COVAX facility backed by the World Health Organization, the health ministry said in a statement. It did not say how many doses it would procure via COVAX.
The government has said previously it had secured 3.5 million doses of CanSino’s shot, though it has yet to receive any shipments of the vaccine.
The ministry has also approved the use of the vaccine made by US and German drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech for recipients aged 12 and above, although priority would still be given to those in high-risk groups, it said.
Malaysia has secured a total of 79.5 million vaccines, enough to cover nearly 125 percent of its population, including those manufactured by Britain’s AstraZeneca and Chinese firm Sinovac.
It expects about 1.3 million Pfizer-BioNTech doses to arrive this month and in early July, although another 2.2 million AstraZeneca doses are expected to be delayed following supply issues at the firm’s Thai manufacturing plant.
A total of 3.28 million people, about 10 percent of the population, have received at least one dose as of Monday, government records show.
Daily coronavirus infections and deaths rose to record levels in May, although cases have dipped in recent days.
Malaysia reported 5,419 new cases on Tuesday, bringing total infections to 667,876. Deaths totalled 3,968 as of Monday.

Topics: Malaysia Coronavirus Vaccines

US Navy says carrier group operating in South China Sea

US Navy says carrier group operating in South China Sea
Updated 25 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

US Navy says carrier group operating in South China Sea

US Navy says carrier group operating in South China Sea
  • China frequently objects to US military missions in South China Sea saying they do not help promote peace or stability
  • US warships have passed through the South China Sea with increasing frequency in recent years
Updated 25 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

TAIPEI: A US aircraft carrier group led by the USS Ronald Reagan has entered the South China Sea as part of a routine mission, the US Navy said on Tuesday, at a time of rising tensions between Washington and Beijing, which claims most the disputed waterway.
China frequently objects to US military missions in the South China Sea saying they do not help promote peace or stability, and the announcement follows China blasting the Group of Seven nations for a statement scolding Beijing over a range of issues.
“While in the South China Sea, the strike group is conducting maritime security operations, which include flight operations with fixed and rotary wing aircraft, maritime strike exercises, and coordinated tactical training between surface and air units,” the US Navy said.
“Carrier operations in the South China Sea are part of the US Navy’s routine presence in the Indo-Pacific.”
The carrier is being accompanied by the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh and the guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey, it added.
China has ramped up its military presence in the South China Sea in recent years, including building artificial islands and air bases.
The South China Sea has become one of many flashpoints in the testy relationship between China and the United States, with Washington rejecting what it calls unlawful territorial claims by Beijing in the resource-rich waters.
US warships have passed through the South China Sea with increasing frequency in recent years, in a show of force against the Chinese claims.

Topics: US navy South China Sea

France to continue to use nuclear power for years to come, says minister

France to continue to use nuclear power for years to come, says minister
Updated 26 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

France to continue to use nuclear power for years to come, says minister

France to continue to use nuclear power for years to come, says minister
  • ‘We will use nuclear power for years to come,’ Energy Minister Barbara Pompili tells France Inter radio
Updated 26 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: France will continue to use nuclear energy for many years to come, said French Environment Minister Barbara Pompili, as power group EDF examined a potential issue linked to a build-up of inert gases at its nuclear power station in China.
Pompili said that nuclear power accounted for more than 70 percent of the electricity generated in France.
“We will use nuclear power for years to come,” the minister told France Inter radio on Tuesday.
Nevertheless, Pompili said nuclear energy was not necessarily a green energy given its generation of waste material.
EDF said on Monday it had been informed of the increase in the concentration of certain noble gases in the primary circuit of reactor no 1 of the Taishan nuclear power plant in China.

Topics: France nuclear China

Biden seeks EU support on China, but trade battles persist

Biden seeks EU support on China, but trade battles persist
Updated 42 min 40 sec ago
AFP

Biden seeks EU support on China, but trade battles persist

Biden seeks EU support on China, but trade battles persist
  • Senior US official: ‘This speaks to President Biden’s fundamental strategy of managing competition with China’
Updated 42 min 40 sec ago
AFP

BRUSSELS: US President Joe Biden will seek the EU’s backing on Tuesday to face the rise of China, but Brussels wants a swift end to lingering trade rows and a clean break from Donald Trump.
After the European enthusiasm that followed Biden’s election, the president of the European Council Charles Michel, representing the 27 EU leaders, and the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will sound out Biden for more detail on his “America is back” pledge.
Biden’s two-hour stopover at EU headquarters, tucked between a NATO summit and his sitdown with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, “is not going to settle everything but diplomacy is back,” a senior EU official said on Monday.
After the crisis in the transatlantic relationship under Trump, who considered the EU a bitter economic rival, Biden wants to “defuse the disputes ... in order to focus on his priority, China,” said Eric Maurice of the Schuman Foundation.
A senior US official traveling with Biden told reporters: “This speaks to President Biden’s fundamental strategy of managing competition with China by coordinating closely with and developing common approaches with like-minded democratic partners and allies.”
The Europeans will be trying to clear the slate of trade disputes in order to enter a more friendly phase and jointly tackle other issues, which also include curbing big tech and handling Russia.
The European official said both sides had been “sweating” to find common ground on trade ahead of the meeting and give a clear sign that Trump-era battles will soon be behind them.
A row over Airbus and Boeing goes back 17 years, with each side accusing the other of illegally subsidising their domestic champions. A deal is hoped for next month.
The more difficult bone of contention is a tariff of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum that Trump slapped on Europe and other close partners in 2018.
Brussels hit back with counter-tariffs on 2.8 billion euros worth of iconic US products, including bourbon whiskey, jeans, and Harley-Davidson motorbikes.
The final statement will attempt to offer a clear timeline for resolving the dispute, but US diplomats have been reluctant to write an actual end date on paper.
Trump and Brussels also quarrelled over taxing big tech platforms after France led a group of several EU states by hitting Google, Facebook and others with a special levy.
Washington fought back with a wave of counter-tariffs that Biden has frozen, as both sides await a worldwide deal on how to better tax big tech companies.
A final statement from the meeting in Brussels will allude to these battles, with diplomats behind the scenes trying to find the right language to display good intentions, but without giving too much ground.
Washington will also express concern over the controversial agreement reached in December between the EU and China that would open the Chinese market to European companies.
The implementation of the deal, however, is currently frozen following EU sanctions over Uyghur rights violations and counter-sanctions from Beijing.
Biden and the EU chiefs will also agree to cooperate in something called a Trade and Technology Council that will attempt to write joint rules for artificial intelligence and other innovations over the coming years.
The senior US administration official described the council as an important initiative that would serve as a platform for cooperation for years ahead.
“The notion here is that the United States and Europe laid the foundation for the world economy after World War II and now have to work together to write the rules of the road for the next generation, particularly in the areas of economics and emerging technologies,” the official said.
Though unnamed, China is the important backdrop for the idea, which will set the ground for “new technologies based on our shared democratic values, including respect for human rights,” the draft communique says.Both sides will also set up an EU-Russia forum in order to exchange ideas on facing increasingly disruptive moves by Moscow, with a special focus on fighting disinformation and other flagrant misuses of technology.
Brussels and Washington will also set up a joint forum about Russia in order to exchange ideas on facing increasingly disruptive moves by Moscow, with a special focus on fighting disinformation and other flagrant misuses of technology.
The model is based on an existing forum on China that meets to find ways to more closely align the EU-US stance toward Beijing’s growing global influence.
“Transatlantic unity is essential for maximum pressure” on Moscow, a European official acknowledged.
“This is just the beginning of a conversation — it’s the beginning of a process, a first reset of the relationship,” said Ricardo Borges de Castro of the European Policy Center.

Topics: Joe Biden EU China US

Australia reports two new COVID-19 cases in Melbourne

Australia reports two new COVID-19 cases in Melbourne
Updated 15 June 2021
Reuters

Australia reports two new COVID-19 cases in Melbourne

Australia reports two new COVID-19 cases in Melbourne
  • The two new cases were recorded after the midnight cut-off and will be added to Wednesday’s data
Updated 15 June 2021
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia’s Victoria state on Tuesday reported two new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the state capital Melbourne, both linked to an existing cluster that prompted renewed social distancing measures in the city.
Victoria, Australia’s second-most populous state, had earlier in the day reported no new local cases, using data for the 24 hours to midnight on Tuesday, fueling hopes that movement restrictions would be eased later in the week.
The two new cases, both primary contacts of prior cases, were recorded after the midnight cut-off and will be added to Wednesday’s data.
Victoria state Health Minister Martin Foley said the cases were both traced to infections reported from a residential townhouse complex in Melbourne, raising the cluster to six. Hundreds of residents were urged to undergo testing and to self-isolate.
Melbourne ended a two-week hard lockdown late last week but some restrictions on travel and gatherings remain, including rules that require its five million residents to stay within 25 km (15 miles) of their homes. The current restrictions are in place until Thursday night.
Victoria has reported daily new cases in low single digits for more than a week, allaying fears of a major spike in infections after the highly contagious Delta variant was detected. Around 100 new infections have been reported in the state since May 24.
Swift contact tracing, snap lockdowns and internal border restrictions have helped Australia to suppress all prior outbreaks and keep its COVID-19 numbers relatively low, with just over 30,250 cases and 910 deaths.
The latest outbreak has spurred a surge in people getting inoculated for COVID-19. The rise prompted Victorian health officials to pause administering Pfizer vaccines as a first dose to ensure all second dose orders could be fulfilled.
“There should be no anxiety here, no fear here. People who have got their first Pfizer dose should be confident ... that they will get their second dose,” state COVID-19 testing commander Jeroen Weimar said.

Topics: Coronavirus

