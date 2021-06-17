You are here

  • Home
  • Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief urges focus on education, food security at summit

Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief urges focus on education, food security at summit

Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief urges focus on education, food security at summit
Short Url

https://arab.news/mqvvq

Updated 17 sec ago
SPA

Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief urges focus on education, food security at summit

Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief urges focus on education, food security at summit
Updated 17 sec ago
SPA

JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday oversaw the second Islamic Summit on Science and Technology virtually hosted by the UAE under the theme “Science, Technology and Innovation: Opening New Horizons.”

During a speech at the summit, OIC Secretary-General Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen said: “The OIC member states have made positive progress in the recent period, as the number of scientific publications increased by 34 percent, and the value of technology exports from OIC countries increased by 32 percent.”

He added that major funds have invested in the field of higher education in all OIC countries, and many member states have initiated large scientific projects, which involve artificial intelligence, green cities in Saudi Arabia, renewable energy and the digital economy.

Al-Othaimeen also drew attention to a space probe that the UAE developed which is successfully orbiting Mars, in addition to other pioneering technological projects across OIC member states.

He called for practical steps to confront challenges that hinder scientific development, and to make full use of all available capabilities to achieve technological development, and bring about social and economic progress in member states.

The secretary-general highlighted the need for inter-Islamic cooperation and partnerships in education by increasing academic interaction and exchanging knowledge through scholarships and research visits.

Speaking on sustainable food security, Al-Othaimeen said that OIC member states are facing challenges in the form of competing demands for resources, climate change and low productivity due to lack of mechanization.

As a result, there is an urgent need to enhance investment in agricultural science and research, as well as seek innovation in developing new types of crops, he added.

Related

Organization of Islamic Cooperation and UN officials discuss Rohingya plight
Saudi Arabia
Organization of Islamic Cooperation and UN officials discuss Rohingya plight
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation hails US designation of Houthis as FTO
Saudi Arabia
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation hails US designation of Houthis as FTO

Saudi Arabia highlights desertification risks

Saudi Arabia highlights desertification risks
Updated 32 min 51 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia highlights desertification risks

Saudi Arabia highlights desertification risks
  • As part of World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, Saudi authorities reveal work they are doing in this field
Updated 32 min 51 sec ago
SPA

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is participating in World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, which is celebrated on June 17 each year to raise awareness of the growing threats posed by desertification and the importance of preserving biodiversity.

Authorities said the Kingdom, which is committed to promoting sustainable development as part of its Saudi Vision 2030 strategy, is making significant efforts to tackle desertification and drought and preserve resources such as forests, pastures and agricultural land.

The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture said it is working to prevent the misuse and degradation of land, including major efforts in scientific research. It has also established specialized projects in fields related to sustainable development, and to help combat the degradation of natural resources and the loss of biodiversity. The aim is to ensure a healthy and proper environment for current and future generations.

The ministry stressed the importance of cooperation in addressing the causes of environmental degradation such as the rearing of livestock, logging, unsuitable agricultural methods, misuse of water resources, and bad practices while hiking.

The Kingdom has also established the National Center for the Development of Vegetation Cover and Combating Desertification, and in 2019 issued a national strategy for natural pastures to improve the management of pasture lands, forests and national parks, preserve plant genetic resources and vegetation cover outside of protected areas, and combat desertification.

The Saudi Geological Survey monitors the degradation of land and the sand drift on main roads, residential areas and other sites, and develops scientific solutions and recommendations to mitigate geohazards and preserve regions at risk of degradation.

Topics: Saudi Arabia desertification

Related

UN lauds Saudi efforts to combat desertification
Saudi Arabia
UN lauds Saudi efforts to combat desertification
Desertification an imminent threat, creating unstable grounds for development
Middle-East
Desertification an imminent threat, creating unstable grounds for development

DiplomaticQuarter: Pakistan envoy, Tabuk governor discuss bilateral ties

DiplomaticQuarter: Pakistan envoy, Tabuk governor discuss bilateral ties
Updated 17 June 2021

DiplomaticQuarter: Pakistan envoy, Tabuk governor discuss bilateral ties

DiplomaticQuarter: Pakistan envoy, Tabuk governor discuss bilateral ties
Updated 17 June 2021

RIYADH: Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Bilal Akbar called on Tabuk Gov. Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdul Aziz to discuss ways of enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

Prince Fahd received Akbar and his accompanying delegation at his office in Tabuk.

The governor praised the depth of relations between the two countries, while the ambassador expressed his appreciation for the hospitality and lauded the development work under way in the region.

Earlier, the Pakistani ambassador met Abbas bin Ahmed Hadi, chairman of the Saudi-Pakistani Parliamentary Friendship Committee of the Shoura Council, in Riyadh.

During the meeting, they discussed several issues of common interest, especially the relations between the two parliamentary bodies and ways of advancing the efforts of the committees in both countries.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share long-standing and historic relations, rooted in common faith, shared history and mutual support.

Last month, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the Kingdom on a two-day tour upon an official invitation from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. During the visit, the two leaders held talks to discuss ways of strengthening bilateral relations.

In a joint statement, the two sides said they reviewed regional and international issues and examined ways of expanding cooperation to serve the mutual interests of both countries.

Topics: DiplomaticQuarter

Related

DiplomaticQuarter: UK, Pakistani envoys meet Shoura committees, agree to strengthen parliamentary friendship
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: UK, Pakistani envoys meet Shoura committees, agree to strengthen parliamentary friendship
DiplomaticQuarter: Outgoing Korean ambassador says KSA will always be ‘second home’
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: Outgoing Korean ambassador says KSA will always be ‘second home’

Saudi engineer transforms private farm in Al-Baha into ‘hanging garden’

A company specialized in tourism projects built the park in Al-Qura village in the province of Baljurashi. (Supplied)
A company specialized in tourism projects built the park in Al-Qura village in the province of Baljurashi. (Supplied)
Updated 17 June 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafii

Saudi engineer transforms private farm in Al-Baha into ‘hanging garden’

A company specialized in tourism projects built the park in Al-Qura village in the province of Baljurashi. (Supplied)
  • Visitors can take pictures of the garden from the top of the bridge
  • Among the fruit trees in the garden are pomegranates, spiny figs, apricots and peaches
Updated 17 June 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafii

MAKKAH: A Saudi engineer has transformed his family’s private farm into a splendid garden, which he has called the “botanical bridge garden.” 

He has used his new attraction to introduce visitors to the various delicious fruits found in Al-Baha province. A 100-meter suspension bridge hosts the botanical garden, designed to allow the visitors to safely take photos and enjoy the 10,000-square-meter botanical cover.

The project manager, Ahmed Ali Al-Qurai, said that the idea began during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. He wanted to create a garden and develop it from a private family farm that boasted various trees and fruits to be used for hospitality.

Al-Qurai told Arab News that the idea soon turned into a tourist investment project with a bridge suspended through expert engineering. “This idea is the fruit of many years of experience that culminated with implementing a zip line ride and the free-sliding-down ride in Raghadan Park in Al-Baha two years ago.”

He noted that the project is proceeding at an accelerated pace, witnessing more events and various recreational activities throughout the summer. He added that the team has constructed various seating areas in the park.

“The bridge is suspended using wires, it is safe and can hold very large loads according to tight engineering foundations,” he said.

HIGHLIGHT

 

The garden covers more than 10,000 square meters of green terraces and flats with several fruit tree species including pomegranates, grapes, spiny figs, apricots and peaches.

The idea sparked great interest among vacationers from Al-Baha and beyond. “Visitors’ opinions and perceptions helped us  to further develop the project and enrich the events. We aim through this project to promote various channels of tourist attractions in the region,” said Al-Qurai.

He pointed out that rural tourism is a major economic driver, and that there are many similar attractions globally that have met a growing demand.

Al-Baha is one of the most beautiful areas in Saudi Arabia, he said, noting that it is characterized by its cold weather in the summer and its continuous rainfall, turning it into a safe haven from the high temperatures that hit most Saudi cities. “Visitors can, thanks to these projects, enjoy the weather and services provided.”

Al-Qurai explained that the Botanical Bridge Park adopts the best safety requirements and is considered an architectural masterpiece built in harmony with nature.

A company specialized in tourism projects built the park in Al-Qura village in the province of Baljurashi, where visitors can enjoy the rural atmosphere and the beauty of the garden, taking pictures from the top of the bridge and relishing the spirit of adventure.

He added that the garden has a watercourse that runs through all corners, seating areas and sites. The seating areas along with the bridge are designed to form tourist attractions, emulating the ancient heritage of Al-Baha.

Moreover, the farm has more than 250 trees that give shade and take the visitor to different worlds of rural culture and relaxation.

Al-Qurai said that agricultural tourism gives people a chance to escape the world of concrete facilities and that it revives the rural culture that allows us to enjoy nature, interact with pastoral life, expand vegetation cover areas to reduce pollution, and create agricultural environments.

He added that Saudi Arabia has areas that enjoy all of the components for the formation of a strong agricultural power, “if we conduct the required studies and support the specialized ideas in this context.”

The implementation of such projects will guide the compass to the Saudi interior, he said, and even find permanent tourist complexes to visit the various regions and cities of the Kingdom.

Topics: hanging garden

Related

AlUla awards $14m housing complex contract
Business & Economy
AlUla awards $14m housing complex contract
AlUla heralds a new era of change in Saudi Arabia: Experts
Saudi Arabia
AlUla heralds a new era of change in Saudi Arabia: Experts

Saudi Arabia to host 23rd conference of Arab Culture Ministers in 2022

Saudi Arabia to host 23rd conference of Arab Culture Ministers in 2022
Updated 17 June 2021
SPA

Saudi Arabia to host 23rd conference of Arab Culture Ministers in 2022

Saudi Arabia to host 23rd conference of Arab Culture Ministers in 2022
  • The conference is an important cultural event in the Arab world
Updated 17 June 2021
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host the 23rd Conference of Arab Culture Ministers in 2022 upon agreement with the Arab League Educational, Cultural, and Scientific Organization (ALECSO).
The event will be organized by the Saudi Minister of Culture and Chairman of the National Commission for Education, Science and Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud.
Held biennially by ALECSO with 22 hosting member states, the conference is an important cultural event in the Arab world as it enhances the exchange of cultures and bridges gaps between Arab countries.
The Kingdom last chaired the conference in 2015 in its 19th session that was held under the title “Arabic language, a platform for cultural-humanitarian integration.” The UAE held the 22nd Conference of Arab Culture Ministers in 2020.
Hosting the conference is an extension of Saudi Arabia’s fruitful efforts in educational, cultural, and scientific fields at the local and regional levels.
The cultural sector in the Kingdom has proven its readiness in preparing and developing a series of cultural activities, initiatives, and events despite the difficult circumstances the world has faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The relationship between Saudi Arabia and ALECSO spans 51 years since the establishment of the organization.
The Kingdom has hosted a number of ALECSO-related activities, with the latest being a meeting of 70 leaders from 50 Saudi entities from the governmental, private and nonprofit sectors. At the forefront was ALECSO’s Mohamed Ould Amar, director-general, who briefed the leaders about the organization’s vision, aspirations, initiatives, and programs.
In partnership with King Abdul Aziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba), ALECSO will also launch the “Arab Gifted” initiative, the first of its kind to discover and sponsor talented Arabs.
Over the past 10 years, talented students discovered by Mawhiba have represented Saudi Arabia in scientific competitions and events around the world. They have won 500 international prizes, including 85 international prizes at the International Science and Engineering Fair, which is the world’s most prestigious science competition for students.
Earlier this week, Mawhiba announced that 6,000 students from the Kingdom will have the chance to become engineers, doctors, and scientists in 23 different fields for 21 days as part of its academic enrichment program, one of the world’s largest scientific programs.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi culture

Related

Saudi Culture Ministry organizes calligraphy expo photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Culture Ministry organizes calligraphy expo
Saudi Culture Ministry issues guide to acquiring national artworks
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Culture Ministry issues guide to acquiring national artworks

21 arrested in Saudi Arabia for violating COVID-19 quarantine regulations

21 arrested in Saudi Arabia for violating COVID-19 quarantine regulations
Updated 17 June 2021
Arab News

21 arrested in Saudi Arabia for violating COVID-19 quarantine regulations

21 arrested in Saudi Arabia for violating COVID-19 quarantine regulations
  • They include people who arrived from abroad
Updated 17 June 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Police in Saudi Arabia have arrested 21 people for violating quarantine regulations while infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Thirteen were taken into custody in Madinah region and eight in Al-Baha region. They included people who had arrived from abroad.

Lt. Col. Hussein Al-Qahtani, a spokesman for Madinah police, confirmed the arrests in the region. The cases will be referred to the Public Prosecution. The penalties for ignoring regulations designed to prevent the spread of the virus include fines of up to SR200,000 ($53,330) and up to two years in prison. The punishments can be doubled for those who violate regulations a second time. Non-Saudis also face deportation and a permanent ban on entering the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Dr. Abdullah Mufarrih Assiri, assistant deputy minister for preventive health, said that the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been found to reduce the risk of severe disease and death by more than 80 percent in most people. He added that the protection provided by this initial dose lasts for several months. The Ministry of Health reiterated that the vaccines being used in the Kingdom are safe and effective.

Saudi authorities on Wednesday reported 15 additional deaths related to COVID-19, taking the overall toll in the Kingdom to 7,621.

A further 1,239 infections have been confirmed, meaning that 469,414 people in the country have contracted the disease. Of these 10,606 cases remain active, with 1,549 patients in critical condition. Of the latest cases, 371 are in Makkah, 253 in Riyadh, 229 in the Eastern Province and 71 in Madinah.

In addition, the ministry said an additional 932 patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 451,187. Saudi Arabia has conducted 20,617,677 tests for the disease, including 90,874 in the previous 24 hours.

Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have helped hundreds of thousands of people since the pandemic began. Taakad (make sure) centers provide COVID-19 testing for those with no or mild symptoms, or who think they might have had contact with an infected individual. Tetamman (rest assured) clinics offer treatment and advice to patients with more severe symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties. Appointments for both services can be made via the ministry’s Sehhaty app.

To date, 16,163,397 people in the country have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia highlights desertification risks
Saudi Arabia highlights desertification risks
Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief urges focus on education, food security at summit
Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief urges focus on education, food security at summit
DiplomaticQuarter: Pakistan envoy, Tabuk governor discuss bilateral ties
DiplomaticQuarter: Pakistan envoy, Tabuk governor discuss bilateral ties
Saudi engineer transforms private farm in Al-Baha into ‘hanging garden’
A company specialized in tourism projects built the park in Al-Qura village in the province of Baljurashi. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia to host 23rd conference of Arab Culture Ministers in 2022
Saudi Arabia to host 23rd conference of Arab Culture Ministers in 2022

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.