You are here

  • Home
  • Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?

Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
The authorized COVID-19 shots around the world are all designed to stimulate your immune system to produce virus-fighting antibodies. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m863j

Updated 17 June 2021
AP

Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?

Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
  • Scientists at Oxford University in the United Kingdom are testing combinations of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccines
  • So far, limited data suggests an AstraZeneca shot followed by the Pfizer shot is safe and effective
Updated 17 June 2021
AP

Can you mix and match two-dose COVID-19 (coronavirus) vaccines?

It’s likely safe and effective, but researchers are still gathering data to be sure.

The authorized COVID-19 shots around the world are all designed to stimulate your immune system to produce virus-fighting antibodies, though the way they do so varies, noted Dr. Kate O’Brien, director of the World Health Organization’s vaccine unit.

“Based on the basic principles of how vaccines work, we do think that the mix-and-match regimens are going to work,” she said.

Scientists at Oxford University in the United Kingdom are testing combinations of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccines made by AstraZeneca, Moderna, Novavax and Pfizer-BioNTech. Smaller trials are also ongoing in Spain and Germany.

“We really just need to get the evidence in each of these (vaccine) combinations,” O’Brien said.

So far, limited data suggests an AstraZeneca shot followed by the Pfizer shot is safe and effective. The combination also appears to come with a slightly higher likelihood of temporary side effects like aches and chills.

That might be because mixing and matching different types of vaccines can often produce a stronger immune response, said Lawrence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom.

In some places, health officials already suggest mixing in select circumstances.

After the AstraZeneca vaccine was linked to extremely rare blood clots, many European countries including Germany, France and Spain recommended people who got it as a first dose get a Pfizer or Moderna shot as a second dose instead.

In Britain and Canada, officials say people should aim to get the same vaccine for their second dose if possible. If they got AstraZeneca as their first shot, they’re advised to get another vaccine only if they have a history of blood clots or other conditions that might put them at higher risk of clots.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines vaccinations COVID-19 vaccination COVID-19 vaccine COVID-19 vaccines Oxford United Kingdom England

Related

Ukraine sets domestic record for daily COVID-19 vaccinations
World
Ukraine sets domestic record for daily COVID-19 vaccinations
Australia limits use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people over 60
World
Australia limits use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people over 60

Sweden govt set to lose confidence vote: parties

Sweden govt set to lose confidence vote: parties
Updated 58 min 56 sec ago
AFP

Sweden govt set to lose confidence vote: parties

Sweden govt set to lose confidence vote: parties
  • Sweden’s minority government, took power in 2019 after months of political struggles
  • To secure power it inked a deal with two center-left parties
Updated 58 min 56 sec ago
AFP

STOCKHOLM: Sweden’s minority government could be toppled next week after a group of four parties in parliament announced Thursday they would back a no confidence vote, potentially triggering a snap election.

The far-right Sweden Democrats party announced it was calling for a motion of no confidence for Monday after the Left Party earlier warned it would seek a similar move over a dispute on rent controls for newly constructed apartments.

“There is now a majority in parliament that wants to dismiss the prime minister,” Henrik Vinge, parliament group leader for the Sweden Democrats, told a press conference.

Vinge said they hoped the government would fall a year ahead of the next general election.

Both the conservative Moderate Party and the Christian Democrats followed suit, securing a parliamentary majority for the no confidence motion against the government of Social Democrat Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.

“We were against the Lofven government when they took power. We were against the Lofven government then, we are against the Lofven government now,” Ebba Busch, party leader of the Christian Democrats, told a press conference.

Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson echoed this sentiment in a post to social media.

“Our opinion is very clear, this government should never have taken office,” Kristersson wrote in a post to Facebook.

Speaker of the house, Andreas Norlen, confirmed in a statement the vote would be held on Monday.

Sweden’s minority government, took power in 2019 after months of political struggles to secure support for a government following the 2018 election.

To secure power it inked a deal with two center-left parties, and was propped up by the Left Party.

The deal included liberal market reforms, including a government inquiry into allowing landlords to freely set rents for new apartments.

Several of these reforms have irked the Left Party, and after multiple calls on the government to abandon the “market rents,” party leader Nooshi Dadgostar said earlier on Thursday that they were looking for support among other parties for a vote of no confidence.

“Someone has to stand up for Sweden’s tenants,” Dadgostar told a press conference adding that it wasn’t an “easy announcement.”

Speaking in parliament, Lofven responded by saying it was “not responsible” to call for the vote.

Lofven has announced a press conference of his own at 4 p.m. (1400 GMT).

Topics: Sweden Stefan Lofven Prime Minister Stefan Lofven

Related

Update Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde and Sweden’s envoy to Yemen Peter Semneby. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia hosts Yemen talks with Sweden’s foreign minister, President Hadi
Sweden’s third COVID wave ebbing fast as vaccines bite
World
Sweden’s third COVID wave ebbing fast as vaccines bite

UK refugee charity fears for future

UK refugee charity fears for future
Updated 17 June 2021
Arab News

UK refugee charity fears for future

UK refugee charity fears for future
  • Lack of funding for Refugee Kindness could prevent it helping thousands
  • Founder set up charity after witnessing plight of Syrian family
Updated 17 June 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A charity that provides household items, clothing and other support to refugees and asylum seekers in the UK has said it fears for its future.

Refugee Kindness — based in Wrexham, Wales — is a young charity that grew from a spur-of-the-moment decision by a Welsh barrister to donate her spare furniture to a local Syrian family.

Rachel Watkin said after making that donation, she realized just how many basic necessities refugees and asylum seekers are in need of.

She set up a Facebook group to encourage other locals to do the same, and founded her charity later after witnessing the plight of one Syrian family.

“When they came to the house, it turned out there were a lot of items they didn’t have. They didn’t have games for their kids to play with ... they didn’t have nice things like pillows and rugs, they didn’t have as much cutlery as the rest of us would have, they didn’t have a fridge freezer,” she said.

“I just thought it was so imbalanced really, so unfair that we have this mass of stuff in our garages that we want to get rid of and they had so little. I knew there must be lots of families like them.”

The charity now has over 2,000 donors and has helped 54 families — but the work is becoming too much for Watkin to handle alone.

More than 20,000 Syrians have been granted asylum and resettled in the UK in the last five years.

Despite Britain taking a relatively low number of refugees, Watkins said demand for what her charity offers has “exploded,” and now it is struggling financially to provide for them. 

Refugee Kindness, less than a year old, has run into bureaucratic problems that could endanger its entire future.

Most charities, Watkin said, need to exist for two years before unlocking access to wider funding.

“When I first set it up it didn’t need funding, but now we have so many families and we’re doing more things, it’s become more difficult,” she added.

“People have been generous and they’ve given us money, but we only have about £1,500 ($2,091).”

A 2020 report by the British Red Cross found that asylum seekers granted refugee status often face significant financial hardships as their Home Office support ends and they are expected to quickly adapt to mainstream life in the UK.

“New refugees must complete a number of complex tasks which, research by the British Red Cross and other organisations has shown, are almost impossible to achieve in 28 days,” said the report.

“These include opening a bank account, finding a job and/or applying for mainstream benefits (and receiving the first wages or payment), and finding and moving into new accommodation.”

While Refugee Kindness cannot assist in solving all these problems, if it receives more funding its donations can ease the transition.

Syrian refugee Khawla said the donations she received, including a sofa, helped her family settle in.

“When we first came here it was difficult, but now it’s good. They helped a lot and I’m thankful,” she added.

Watkins said: “We’ve given it the deadline of September to secure funding ... Beyond that, I don’t know.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Refugee Kindness charity

Related

UK Muslim charity steps up humanitarian work in Palestine
Middle-East
UK Muslim charity steps up humanitarian work in Palestine
The Al-Abrar camp school, which was run by Syria Relief, the UK’s largest Syria-focused charity, consisted of three classroom tents. (Supplied/Syria Relief)
Middle-East
UK charity school in Syrian camp destroyed in regime shelling

France weighs mandatory vaccination for reticent health workers

France weighs mandatory vaccination for reticent health workers
Updated 17 June 2021
AFP

France weighs mandatory vaccination for reticent health workers

France weighs mandatory vaccination for reticent health workers
  • Vaccination rate among health workers in care homes is lagging behind that of the general adult population
  • New daily virus infections in France are projected to fall to 2,000 within a week
Updated 17 June 2021
AFP

PARIS: COVID-19 (coronavirus) vaccinations could become compulsory for health workers if they do not drop their resistance to getting the jab, France’s health minister warned Thursday.

The threat came on the first day that people in France were authorized to be outdoors without wearing face masks, as vaccinations pick up and new COVID-19 cases drop.

The vaccination rate among health workers in care homes, however, is lagging behind that of the general adult population, 60 percent of which have now received at least one COVID-19 jab, Health Minister Olivier Veran said.

He made a “solemn appeal” to health workers, especially in care homes, to “take the plunge.”

“If by the end of the summer there is no improvement we will have to consider making vaccinations for those specific groups obligatory,” Veran told BFM television.

“It is necessary and ethical to get vaccinated when you are in contact with vulnerable populations,” he added.

The coronavirus affected elderly people in care homes particularly severely, especially during the first and second virus waves last year before vaccinations became widespread and social distancing the norm.

Veran would not be drawn on a possible similar move for hospital staff, saying that “we’ll wait and see.”

New daily virus infections in France, at just over 3,000 on Wednesday, are projected to fall to 2,000 within a week and to 1,000 by the end of the month, Veran said.

A daily 11:00 p.m. curfew will be lifted on Sunday, a week ahead of schedule.

Although people can now take off masks when outdoors, there are exceptions including when on busy shopping streets or at crowded events. Masks must still be worn indoors and on public transport.

Topics: France COVID-19 Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 Paris vaccination vaccine COVID-19 vaccination health workers Pandemic Vaccines

Related

The latest plan to help European start-ups includes ramping up funding scheme. (File/AFP)
Media
France’s Macron calls for European tech company push by 2030
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
World
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?

Two dead in shooting in German town, shooter on the run

Two dead in shooting in German town, shooter on the run
Updated 17 June 2021
Reuters

Two dead in shooting in German town, shooter on the run

Two dead in shooting in German town, shooter on the run
Updated 17 June 2021
Reuters

BERLIN: A man and a woman were killed in a shooting spree in the centre of the western German town of Espelkamp, and the shooter was on the run, police said on Thursday.
Bild newspaper quoted police as saying that the situation appeared to be a case of someone "running amok". It said special police commandos were attending the scene.
Espelkamp, a town of some 20,000 people, is in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Topics: Germany

Death toll rises as monsoon floods hit Bhutan and Nepal

Death toll rises as monsoon floods hit Bhutan and Nepal
Updated 17 June 2021
AFP

Death toll rises as monsoon floods hit Bhutan and Nepal

Death toll rises as monsoon floods hit Bhutan and Nepal
  • Five others were injured and were in a stable condition in hospital, officials said
  • The number of deadly floods and landslides has increased in recent years in Nepal
Updated 17 June 2021
AFP

Thimpu, Bhutan: At least a dozen people have been killed in Bhutan and Nepal and several others are missing as torrential monsoon rains hit the region, triggering landslides and inundating homes, officials said Thursday.
The annual monsoon season is crucial to replenish water supplies across South Asia, but it also causes death and destruction.
Ten collectors of cordyceps — a fungus valued for its alleged aphrodisiac properties — died when their remote mountain camp north of Bhutan’s capital Thimpu was washed away early Wednesday.
Five others were injured and were in a stable condition in hospital, officials said.
Bhutan’s Prime Minister Lotay Tshering offered his prayers and condolences and said a rescue team had been sent to the site.
“I urge everyone across the country to avoid visiting or camping by the riverside, and to be cautious of such possible mishaps during (the) monsoon,” he added in a message on Facebook.
In Nepal, the bodies of two Chinese workers were recovered on Thursday from Sindhupalchok near the capital Katmandu, taking the total death toll from floods in the district to three.
Their bodies were found more than a hundred kilometers from where they had initially been swept away by the overflowed Melamchi River, officials said.
Thirteen others are still missing while hundreds more were displaced from their homes, they added.
“We still see possibilities of rescuing alive those who are missing, because some of them could be taking shelter in safer places,” Arun Pokharel, the local district chief, told AFP.
More than 70 people have been rescued so far.
But rescue efforts have been hampered by telecommunication failures in the area, Pokharel added.
The number of deadly floods and landslides has increased in recent years in Nepal. Experts say climate change and more road construction could be triggering the deadly disasters.
More than 200 people were killed in landslides and floods during last year’s monsoon season in Nepal.

Topics: nepal floods

Related

13 killed in floods near Nepal’s Mount Annapurna
World
13 killed in floods near Nepal’s Mount Annapurna
Floods in Nepal force 2 million residents to flee
World
Floods in Nepal force 2 million residents to flee

Latest updates

Google adds end-to-end encryption messaging to its Android app
The feature will only be active provided that both users have it turned on. (File/AFP)
Mutual desire between Cairo, Doha to restore ties, says Egyptian foreign minister
Mutual desire between Cairo, Doha to restore ties, says Egyptian foreign minister
INSIGHT-Lebanese banks swallow at least $250m in UN aid
INSIGHT-Lebanese banks swallow at least $250m in UN aid
Cars erupt in flames in Beirut airport carpark, stockpiled petrol likely cause, local media report
Cars erupt in flames in Beirut airport carpark, stockpiled petrol likely cause, local media report
Indian police target Twitter with a criminal complaint
Twitter claimed the new IT rules, which came into effect on May 26, were a threat to freedom of expression. (File/AFP)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.