‘Most beautiful race in world’ — Italy’s 1000 Miglia comes to the UAE

ROME: The 1000 Miglia, commonly known as “the most beautiful race in the world”, will come to the Middle East for the first time in December, as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the formation of the UAE.

For five days the supercars of the 1000 Miglia that usually drive round the memorable landscape and cities of Italy will be in the Emirates.

The announcement was made as the race arrived in Rome, welcomed in the Via Veneto by cheering crowds.

The race has been run every year in Italy since the 1920s, featuring a spectacular range of vintage cars. Conceived by Giovanni Canestrini, Franco Mazzotti, Aymo Maggi and Renzo Castagneto on Dec. 2, 1926 as a race on public roads, the 1000 Miglia takes place over a route of 1,600 kilometers (1000 miles) from Brescia to Rome and back. The first race began on March 26, 1927 and was won 21 hours, 4 minutes, and 48 seconds later by Ferdinando Minoja and Giuseppe Morandi in a Brescia-built OM 665 Superba.







Since 1977, the 1000 Miglia has become the most important race in the world for historic cars. (Supplied)



The event captured the imagination of the general public and car manufacturers alike. From 1927 to 1957, prestigious brands including Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, Porsche, Jaguar and Mercedes vied for the glory of the 1000 Miglia, with legendary names such as Juan Manuel Fangio ,Tazio Nuvolari, Alberto Ascari and Stirling Moss behind the wheel.

Since 1977, the 1000 Miglia has become the most important race in the world for historic cars. The “Red Arrow,” as it is popularly known, remains faithful to the original route across Italy.

Today, competitors follow a route from one time control to another while the public follows the convoy along the route, enjoying the sight of a huge and diverse group of rare cars in action. The time controls are placed in areas of urban beauty or great cultural history, to give the local populations the chance to welcome race and see the cars close up.

“Uniqueness, experience, passion, excellence, tradition, innovation and luxury are the keywords of this fantastic event which will be held for the Emirates golden jubilee,” said Franco Gussalli Beretta, president of MilleMiglia, talking of the inaugural 1000 Miglia Experience UAE 2021 which will take place on Dec. 5-9.







The 1000 Miglia takes place over a route of 1,600 kilometers (1000 miles) from Brescia to Rome and back. (Supplied)



This invitation-only event is open to 100 owners of landmark automobiles, from legendary classics to supercars of the modern era. Over the course of five days, participants will cross all seven Emirates, driving their cars against the clock while enjoying the finest hospitality. Members of the public will have a rare opportunity to see these magnificent machines for real.

The race will form part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the UAE, which was formed on December 2, 1971.

“The staging of the 1000 Miglia Experience UAE 2021 represents yet another proud achievement for this young nation, which has accomplished global fame as a centre for both business excellence and exotic luxury travel. The central hub for the event will be located in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, while the race itself unfurling on a belt of tarmac across all seven Emirates of this nation”, says Gussalli Beretta.