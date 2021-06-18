You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Most beautiful race in world’ — Italy’s 1000 Miglia comes to the UAE

‘Most beautiful race in world’ — Italy’s 1000 Miglia comes to the UAE

‘Most beautiful race in world’ — Italy’s 1000 Miglia comes to the UAE
Short Url

https://arab.news/zhydp

Updated 15 sec ago
Francesco Bongarra 

‘Most beautiful race in world’ — Italy’s 1000 Miglia comes to the UAE

‘Most beautiful race in world’ — Italy’s 1000 Miglia comes to the UAE
  • Vintage car race will form part of the UAE 50th anniversary celebrations
Updated 15 sec ago
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME: The 1000 Miglia, commonly known as “the most beautiful race in the world”, will come to the Middle East for the first time in December, as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the formation of the UAE.

For five days the supercars of the 1000 Miglia that usually drive round the memorable landscape and cities of Italy will be in the Emirates.

The announcement was made as the race arrived in Rome, welcomed in the Via Veneto by cheering crowds.

The race has been run every year in Italy since the 1920s, featuring a spectacular range of vintage cars. Conceived by Giovanni Canestrini, Franco Mazzotti, Aymo Maggi and Renzo Castagneto on Dec. 2, 1926 as a race on public roads, the 1000 Miglia takes place over a route of 1,600 kilometers (1000 miles) from Brescia to Rome and back. The first race began on March 26, 1927 and was won 21 hours, 4 minutes, and 48 seconds later by Ferdinando Minoja and Giuseppe Morandi in a Brescia-built OM 665 Superba.




Since 1977, the 1000 Miglia has become the most important race in the world for historic cars. (Supplied)

The event captured the imagination of the general public and car manufacturers alike. From 1927 to 1957, prestigious brands including Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, Porsche, Jaguar and Mercedes vied for the glory of the 1000 Miglia, with legendary names such as Juan Manuel Fangio ,Tazio Nuvolari, Alberto Ascari and Stirling Moss behind the wheel.

Since 1977, the 1000 Miglia has become the most important race in the world for historic cars. The “Red Arrow,” as it is popularly known, remains faithful to the original route across Italy.

Today, competitors follow a route from one time control to another while the public follows the convoy along the route, enjoying the sight of a huge and diverse group of rare cars in action. The time controls are placed in areas of urban beauty or great cultural history, to give the local populations the chance to welcome race and see the cars close up.

“Uniqueness, experience, passion, excellence, tradition, innovation and luxury are the keywords of this fantastic event which will be held for the Emirates golden jubilee,” said Franco Gussalli Beretta, president of MilleMiglia, talking of the inaugural 1000 Miglia Experience UAE 2021 which will take place on Dec. 5-9.




The 1000 Miglia takes place over a route of 1,600 kilometers (1000 miles) from Brescia to Rome and back. (Supplied)

This invitation-only event is open to 100 owners of landmark automobiles, from legendary classics to supercars of the modern era. Over the course of five days, participants will cross all seven Emirates, driving their cars against the clock while enjoying the finest hospitality. Members of the public will have a rare opportunity to see these magnificent machines for real.

The race will form part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the UAE, which was formed on December 2, 1971.

“The staging of the 1000 Miglia Experience UAE 2021 represents yet another proud achievement for this young nation, which has accomplished global fame as a centre for both business excellence and exotic luxury travel. The central hub for the event will be located in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, while the race itself unfurling on a belt of tarmac across all seven Emirates of this nation”, says Gussalli Beretta.

Topics: Mille Miglia 1000 Miglia UAE Italy supercars

Related

Italy remains Libya’s ‘best partner’ in reconstruction, says Libyan PM
Middle-East
Italy remains Libya’s ‘best partner’ in reconstruction, says Libyan PM

Schick scores, Czechs draw 1-1 with Croatia at Euro 2020

Schick scores, Czechs draw 1-1 with Croatia at Euro 2020
Updated 18 June 2021
AP

Schick scores, Czechs draw 1-1 with Croatia at Euro 2020

Schick scores, Czechs draw 1-1 with Croatia at Euro 2020
  • Both teams have chance to advance to the round of 16 from their final Group D matches on Tuesday
  • Schick was awarded the penalty after being elbowed in the face by Croatia defender Dejan Lovren
Updated 18 June 2021
AP

GLASGOW: With blood still dripping from his nose, Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick stepped up to the penalty spot and scored his tournament-leading third goal.
Ivan Perišić then made sure to keep Croatia alive at the European Championship.
The two sides ended up drawing 1-1 on Friday, giving both teams a chance to advance to the round of 16 from their final Group D matches on Tuesday.
Schick was awarded the penalty after being elbowed in the face by Croatia defender Dejan Lovren while both challenged for the ball in the air. The referee awarded the spot kick after a video review and gave a yellow card to Lovren. The Croatians argued that it was accidental contact.
Schick wasn’t bothered by the blood or the arguments, slamming the ball into the left corner in the 37th minute.
But he said the knock left him “quite shaken.”
“I thought I was hit by an elbow, but was not sure about it,” Schick said. “It wasn’t a pleasant feeling.”
Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić, who had promised a much more attacking team after the loss to England, made a double substitution at the start of the second half.
It worked for a few moments anyway.
Andrej Kramarić won the ball in midfield and released Perišić, who skipped past right back Vladimír Coufal and volleyed past Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík.
Coufal had stumbled, allowing Perišić a clear sight of goal.
“It’s a pity,” Coufal said. “I think that if I hadn’t slipped I would have blocked Perišić. I took the wrong boots for the second half.”
The Czech Republic now has four points in the group, while Croatia has one from its two matches after losing to England 1-0 on Sunday.
Croatia played better against the Czechs than they did against England, but the team still lacks the spark that took it to the 2018 World Cup final.
The Croats will next face Scotland on Tuesday at Hampden Park, needing a win. The Czechs will play England at Wembley Stadium.
“There is a bitter taste after this match, as we didn’t win,” Croatia captain Luka Modrić said. “We entered the match really disorganized, but then we looked better in the second half.
“We scored that goal and we could have scored even more, but unfortunately we didn’t win,” he said. “Now, we have to defeat Scotland to go through.”

Topics: Croatia football Czech Republic Luka Modric Dejan Lovren EURO 2020

Related

Virus rule extension endangers Euro 2020 final at Wembley
Sport
Virus rule extension endangers Euro 2020 final at Wembley
Depay and Dumfries send Netherlands into Euro 2020 knockouts
Sport
Depay and Dumfries send Netherlands into Euro 2020 knockouts

Pakistani climber embarks on expedition to become first Muslim woman to scale K2

Pakistani climber embarks on expedition to become first Muslim woman to scale K2
Updated 18 June 2021
Nisar Ali

Pakistani climber embarks on expedition to become first Muslim woman to scale K2

Pakistani climber embarks on expedition to become first Muslim woman to scale K2
  • Samina Baig was the first Pakistani woman to climb Mount Everest and the Seven Summits
  • Known as the Savage Mountain, K2 is widely considered the world’s toughest and most dangerous climb
Updated 18 June 2021
Nisar Ali

SKARDU: Renowned mountaineer Samina Baig, the first Pakistani woman and the first and youngest Muslim woman to climb Mount Everest and the seven highest peaks in seven continents, has a new dream; becoming the first Pakistani and the first Muslim woman to complete an ascent of K2, the world’s second tallest mountain.

Called the Savage Mountain, K2 straddles the Pakistan-China border and is widely considered the world’s toughest and most dangerous climb.

This January, a team of climbers from Nepal made history by becoming the first mountaineers to successfully complete a winter attempt on the summit of K2. But the euphoria of the year’s climbing season quickly turned to despair when Muhammad Ali Sadpara, Pakistan’s most famous climber, John Snorri of Iceland, and Juan Pablo Mohr of Chile, disappeared on the mountain on Feb. 5, just 300 meters short of the summit. They were declared dead by the government on Feb. 18 though their remains have not been found yet.

“K2 is definitely one of the toughest mountains in the world,” Baig told Arab News in an exclusive interview this week, ahead of leaving for the K2 climb on Friday. “Many people have lost their lives on its slopes. Most recently, we lost our colleague (Muhammad) Ali (Sadpara). But this is all part of life. It is part of the game.”

Born in Pakistan’s picturesque Gilgit-Baltistan region, a mountainous territory stretching across northern Pakistan, Baig was awarded the government’s Pride of Performance award following her successful expedition of Everest in 2013. She also served as an adviser on tourism, sports and culture for the region’s chief minister last year.

“I decided to join this profession since there was no representation of Pakistani women in this sport and I wanted to encourage them to try mountaineering,” Baig said. “At max, women go to the mountains for trekking.”

“If women can work in offices and participate in different sporting activities, they can also climb mountains,” she said. “After summiting Mount Everest, I also hoisted Pakistan’s flag on seven summits in seven continents. Some of these mountains have never been scaled by any Pakistani climber.”

“As a Pakistani, it is a matter of honor for me that I represent my country wherever I go,” Baig said. “Being a woman, my message to people is to encourage and support their daughters and let them choose their own profession. Let them make their own mark and build the image of their own country,” she said.

Asked if she had safety concerns given the recent accidents on K2, the climber said that mountaineers always prepared themselves for the worst.

“Safety of all climbers is our top priority, but when the mountain accepts us, we manage to scale it; when it does not, we cannot,” Baig said, echoing a widespread myth among local climbers that reflects a deep reverence for nature’s mightiest peaks.

Asked about Sadpara, Baig described him as “the most amazing, technical and strong climber” in the country’s history.

“However, anything can happen on a mountain,” she said. “A mountaineer can either face harsh weather or experience physical exhaustion. I cannot say what happened to him and the rest of his team, but it was extremely tragic.”

Topics: Samina Baig Mount Everest K2 Pakistan

Related

Virus rule extension endangers Euro 2020 final at Wembley

Virus rule extension endangers Euro 2020 final at Wembley
Updated 18 June 2021
AP

Virus rule extension endangers Euro 2020 final at Wembley

Virus rule extension endangers Euro 2020 final at Wembley
  • Organizers have a contingency plan to take semifinals and final to Budapest if no agreement is reached
  • Euro 2020 semifinals and final are scheduled to be played at Wembley Stadium from July 6-11
Updated 18 June 2021
AP

LONDON: UEFA and the UK government are in talks about allowing foreign soccer fans to fly into London for games in the latter stages of the European Championship to avoid moving them from Wembley Stadium.
The competition’s organizers have a contingency plan which involves taking the semifinals and final to Budapest if an agreement cannot be reached with authorities in London about exempting fans and dignitaries from quarantine.
The Euro 2020 semifinals and final are scheduled to be played at Wembley Stadium from July 6-11.
Because of a rise in coronavirus cases, plans to lift more coronavirus restrictions in England this month were paused until July 19.
“We’ll do what we have to do to keep the country safe from COVID,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday. “That’s obviously going to be our priority, and we’ll be talking to UEFA about what they want and see if we can make some sensible accommodations. But the priority obviously has to be public health.”
UEFA did secure a rise in attendance this week from about 22,000 to at least 40,000 for one round of 16 game, the semifinals and the final at Wembley. But UEFA now needs to ensure there are fans of the teams in the stadium and representatives of the sponsors and broadcasters who fund the competition.
“UEFA is delighted that the capacity at Wembley will go up to at least 50 percent for the knockout round matches,” European soccer’s governing body said in a statement.
“At the moment, we are in discussions with the local authorities to try to allow fans of the participating teams to attend the matches, using a strict testing and bubble concept that would mean their stay in the UK would be less than 24 hours and their movements would be restricted to approved transport and venues only.”
Tourists from all participating countries have to quarantine for at least five days when entering Britain at the moment.
“We understand the pressures that the government face and hope to be able to reach a satisfactory conclusion of our discussions on the matter,” UEFA said. “There is always a contingency plan but we are confident that the final week will be held in London.”

Topics: EURO 2020 Wembley Stadium UK government UEFA London

Related

Denmark coach steps up UEFA criticism over game resumption
Sport
Denmark coach steps up UEFA criticism over game resumption

Olympics-No spectators ‘least risky’ option for Tokyo 2020, experts say

Olympics-No spectators ‘least risky’ option for Tokyo 2020, experts say
Updated 18 June 2021
Reuters

Olympics-No spectators ‘least risky’ option for Tokyo 2020, experts say

Olympics-No spectators ‘least risky’ option for Tokyo 2020, experts say
  • Japan has avoided the kind of explosive coronavirus outbreaks that crippled many other countries
  • Final decision is expected during Monday’s meeting between organisers, International Olympic Committee and government representatives
Updated 18 June 2021
Reuters

TOKYO: Japanese medical experts said on Friday that banning spectators at the Olympics was the least risky option for holding the Games, even as they appeared resigned to the possibility of fans in venues during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The government and Tokyo 2020 organizers have for months held off deciding whether domestic spectators will be allowed — overseas fans are already banned — underscoring their desire to salvage the event amid deep public opposition.
Japan has avoided the kind of explosive coronavirus outbreaks that crippled many other countries. But the vaccine roll-out has been slow and the medical system pushed to the brink in parts of the country. The government’s drive to hold the Games has been criticized by hospitals and doctors’ unions.
“There is a risk the movement of people and opportunities to interact during the Olympics will spread infections and strain the medical system,” the experts, led by top health adviser Shigeru Omi, said in a report issued on Friday.
They said that holding the Games without spectators was the “least risky” option and the desirable one.
Yet Omi’s experts have already floated the possibility that venues could hold up to 10,000 fans in areas where “quasi-emergency” measures, such as shorter restaurant hours, have been lifted. That has heightened the perception the Games may well be held with spectators.
The final decision is expected at a meeting set for Monday between organizers, including Tokyo 2020 and the International Olympic Committee, and representatives from the national and Tokyo governments.
The president of Tokyo 2020, Seiko Hashimoto, said that while she accepted the Olympics would be safer without spectators, organizers were still looking for ways to have fans safely in venues, like other events.
“Given that other sports events are being held with spectators, I think it’s also Tokyo 2020’s job to continue to look for ways to understand and lessen the risk of infections at the Olympics until we’ve exhausted all the possibilities,” she told a news conference following the release of Omi’s report.
The Games were delayed last year as the pandemic raged. Cancellation would be costly for organizers, the Tokyo government, sponsors and insurers.
Some 41 percent of people want the Games canceled, according to a Jiji news poll released on Friday. If the Games go ahead, 64 percent of the public want them without spectators, the poll found.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s government decided on Thursday to end emergency coronavirus curbs in nine prefectures including Tokyo while keeping some “quasi-emergency” restrictions.
Tokyo is scheduled to be under such restrictions until July 11. The current state of emergency, the third since April last year, expires on June 20.
The lifting of previous emergencies has been followed by increased infections and strains on hospitals.
Organizers should be prepared to act swiftly to ban spectators or declare another state of emergency if needed, the experts said. If spectators are allowed, rules should be strict, such as limiting fans to local residents, the experts said.
Omi, a former World Health Organization official, has become increasingly outspoken about the risks from the event. He told parliament this month it was “not normal” to hold the Games during a pandemic.
Other Japanese health experts and medical organization have been much more vocal, calling for the Games to be canceled outright.
One of the signatories of Omi’s recommendations, Kyoto University professor Hiroshi Nishiura, said he believed canceling the Games would be best, but the decision was for the government and organizers.
“If the epidemic situation worsened, no spectators and canceling the Games in the middle (of the event) should be debated,” he told Reuters.
The country has recorded more than 776,000 cases and over 14,200 deaths, while just 15 percent of its population has had at least one COVID-19 vaccination.

Topics: 2020 Tokyo Olympics Japan covid19

Related

Tokyo Olympics still undecided on fans — or no fans at all
Sport
Tokyo Olympics still undecided on fans — or no fans at all
UK PM Johnson expresses support for Tokyo Olympics
Sport
UK PM Johnson expresses support for Tokyo Olympics

Bucks beat Nets 104-89, force Game 7 in NBA semifinals

Khris Middleton drives between James Harden (13) and forward Jeff Green (8) during Game 6 of the Bucks-Nets semifinal round playoffs on Thursday. (Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports)
Khris Middleton drives between James Harden (13) and forward Jeff Green (8) during Game 6 of the Bucks-Nets semifinal round playoffs on Thursday. (Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports)
Updated 18 June 2021
AP

Bucks beat Nets 104-89, force Game 7 in NBA semifinals

Khris Middleton drives between James Harden (13) and forward Jeff Green (8) during Game 6 of the Bucks-Nets semifinal round playoffs on Thursday. (Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports)
  • Game 7 will be Saturday night in Brooklyn
  • The home team has won each of the first six games in this series
Updated 18 June 2021
AP

MILWAUKEE: Khris Middleton scored 38 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 30 and the Milwaukee Bucks never trailed in a 104-89 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night to force a decisive seventh game in their second-round playoff series.
Game 7 will be Saturday night in Brooklyn. The home team has won each of the first six games in this series.
“Both teams, it’s win or go home,” Middleton said. “That’s what Game 7’s all about. That’s what players love about it. I’m sure the fans love it, too.”
Milwaukee never trailed and broke the game open by going on a 14-0 run that started with less than 8 ½ minutes left.
Middleton answered every Brooklyn comeback attempt and had 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals to go along with the highest scoring total of his playoff career.
“He did a little bit of everything,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.
Antetokounmpo had 17 rebounds.
The Bucks shot just 7 of 33 from 3-point range but made up for it by outscoring the Nets 26-4 in fast-break points.
“We definitely were out of sync,” Nets coach Steve Nash said. “We didn’t play the way we wanted to play offensively. We just didn’t have our best stuff tonight. We have a Game 7 on our home floor.”
Milwaukee bounced back two nights after blowing a 17-point lead in a 114-108 Game 5 loss at Brooklyn that featured an epic 49-point, 17-rebound, 10-assist performance from Kevin Durant.
Durant had 32 points and 11 rebounds Thursday. James Harden added 16 points but still looked as though he was at far less than full strength in his second game since returning from a hamstring injury.
Harden left Game 1 in the opening minute with right hamstring tightness and returned in Game 5 but shot 1 of 10 and scored just five points.
The Bucks owned a 14-point lead early in the second half before Durant again sparked a third-quarter comeback, scoring 10 straight Nets points during one stretch.
Brooklyn cut Milwaukee’s lead to 72-67 with 1:27 left in the third when Harden made two free throws after getting fouled on a 3-point shot. Middleton restored Milwaukee’s double-digit advantage by scoring the last six points of the third quarter, including a putback at the buzzer.
Milwaukee extended the lead to 15 early in the fourth quarter, but Brooklyn stormed back again with 10 straight points, as Joe Harris’ 3-pointer made it 82-77 with 8:41 left. Middleton again responded, drawing a foul on Harris while shooting a 3-pointer and making all three free throws.
Those free throws started a 14-0 run that included seven points from Antetokounmpo. The two-time MVP capped the spurt by converting an offensive rebound into a dunk with 6:24 left.

TIP-INS
Nets: The Nets used their 41st different starting lineup (Durant, Harden, Harris Blake Griffin and Jeff Green) of the season. They’ve used four different starting lineups in 11 playoff games. … Durant is one of only two players to score at least 30 points against the Bucks at least seven times in a season (regular season and playoffs combined). Michael Jordan had seven games of at least 30 points against Milwaukee in 1989-90.
Bucks: Middleton was 5 of 8 from 3-point range. His teammates were a combined 2 of 25. ... The Bucks are 5-0 against the Nets at home this season and own a 5-0 overall home playoff record. They’re 12-2 all-time in playoff games at Fiserv Forum. … Antetokounmpo has 10 straight playoff double-doubles and four consecutive playoff games with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds.

Topics: NBA Playoffs 2021 Milwaukee Bucks Brooklyn nets

Related

Top-seeded Sixers, Jazz on brink after Hawks, Clippers win
Sport
Top-seeded Sixers, Jazz on brink after Hawks, Clippers win
Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during Game 4 of the Bucks-Nets second round playoff series on June 13, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images/AFP)
Sport
Bucks tie Nets 2-2 with 107-96 win; Suns sweep Nuggets

Latest updates

Experts point to rise of ‘digital pilgrims’
Experts point to rise of ‘digital pilgrims’
Who’s Who: Ahmad Ghazi Darwish, chief administrative officer at The Red Sea Development Co. and Amaala
Who’s Who: Ahmad Ghazi Darwish, chief administrative officer at The Red Sea Development Co. and Amaala
Schick scores, Czechs draw 1-1 with Croatia at Euro 2020
Schick scores, Czechs draw 1-1 with Croatia at Euro 2020
Dutch to ditch most facemasks rules as COVID cases fall
Dutch to ditch most facemasks rules as COVID cases fall
‘Most beautiful race in world’ — Italy’s 1000 Miglia comes to the UAE
‘Most beautiful race in world’ — Italy’s 1000 Miglia comes to the UAE

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.