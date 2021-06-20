You are here

  Congo ends oil production-sharing agreements with Israeli investor Gertler

Congo ends oil production-sharing agreements with Israeli investor Gertler

Congo ends oil production-sharing agreements with Israeli investor Gertler
The US Treasury sanctioned Gertler and more than 30 of his businesses in December 2017 and June 2018. (Shutterstock)
Congo ends oil production-sharing agreements with Israeli investor Gertler

Congo ends oil production-sharing agreements with Israeli investor Gertler
  • The blocks, which have not produced any oil, lie across Lake Albert from blocks in Uganda
KINSHASA: Democratic Republic of Congo has ended production-sharing agreements for two oil concessions with companies controlled by Israeli investor Dan Gertler, the hydrocarbons ministry said in a letter seen by Reuters on Sunday.

The ministry said in the letter dated June 16 and addressed to Gertler’s representatives in Congo that the permits granted to Gertler’s Foxwhelp and Caprikat in 2010 for Blocks 1 and 2 near the Ugandan border had expired.

The letter, which was signed by Christian Kanku, the ministry’s secretary general, asked the companies to transfer all technical data and pay charges due under the contract. It did not say how much was owed. A spokesperson for Gertler had no immediate comment regarding the oil blocks.

The blocks, which have not produced any oil, lie across Lake Albert from blocks in Uganda being developed by French major Total and its partner China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

The US Treasury sanctioned Gertler and more than 30 of his businesses in December 2017 and June 2018, accusing him of leveraging his friendship with former Congo President Joseph Kabila to secure lucrative mining deals.

Gertler denies any wrongdoing.

ISMAILIA: The owners of a giant container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March have made a new offer in a compensation dispute with the canal authority, a lawyer for the authority said on Sunday, as a court ruling on the case was postponed for two weeks.
The Ever Given container ship has been anchored in a lake between two stretches of the canal since it was dislodged on March 29. It had been grounded across the canal for six days, blocking hundreds of ships and disrupting global trade.
The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) demanded $916 million in compensation to cover salvage efforts, reputational damage and lost revenue, before publicly lowering the request to $550 million.
The Ever Given’s Japanese owners Shoei Kisen and its insurers have disputed the claim and the ship’s detention under an Egyptian court order.
Negotiations had been continuing until Saturday, SCA lawyer Khaled Abu Bakr told a court hearing in Ismailia over the ship’s detention. The ship’s owners had put in a new offer, he said, without giving details.
The SCA’s chairman previously said Shoei Kisen had offered to pay $150 million.
A court ruling was due on Sunday after several delays, but Shoei Kisen’s legal team asked to allow more time for negotiations, one of their lawyers said.
Judicial sources said the case was postponed until July 4 to allow for “friendly settlement” between the parties.
This week UK Club, one of the ship’s insurers, said it was engaged in “serious and constructive negotiations” with the SCA, and was “hopeful of a positive resolution to these negotiations in the near future.”

DUBAI: Booking trends are showing signs of recovery a month into Saudi Arabia’s reopening of borders, a top travel agency revealed.
Almosafer, owned by Seera Group, said the agency has recovered 76 percent of total bookings compared to the same time in 2019.
This is still expected to grow by the last quarter of the year to exceed pre-pandemic booking volume as more travel restrictions are lifted, it said.
Over 90 percent of the survey respondents said they were planning to travel abroad within the first six months of the border reopening, the company added.
Domestic travel has kept its upward momentum, Almosafer noted, as more Saudis and other residents explore local tourism developments.
“Despite the opening of borders, we are pleased to see that domestic travel is still in demand and that our efforts in promoting domestic bookings are paying off,” Muzzammil Ahussain, EVP at Almosafer, said.
Top destinations include Jeddah, Riyadh, Al-Khobar, and Dammam.
Outside the Kingdom, destinations that were popular among Saudis were the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Egypt, as well as Ukraine and Morocco.
Maldives also featured as a favorite mostly for couples and families.
Data showed Saudi nationals were opting for shorter trips, and spending 5 percent more per booking.
“Based on the initial results we’ve seen through Almosafer’s booking and searches during the last month, we feel very optimistic about the future of the travel sector in KSA,” Ahussain said.

DUBAI: Saudi real estate company Dar Al Arkan has added 3D construction printing (3DCP) technology to its operations, with the aim of speeding up projects.
The new technology will cut construction time by more than half, compared to traditional home-building methods, the company claimed.
It will also require less manpower to build a house, reducing the potential for injury to site workers, the company said in a statement on Sunday.
Less concrete will be used as well, the Saudi builder said, making projects more sustainable, as well as low-carbon.
“The introduction of 3D construction printing will revolutionize our approach to construction and enable us to focus on greater flexibility of design, strengthen productivity and achieve higher cost efficiency,” Ziad El Chaar, Dar Al Arkan’s vice chairman said.
Other benefits of the technology are accuracy in construction, reduction of electricity bills, and overall efficiency in project management.
The new technology was launched in collaboration with the Construction of Buildings on Demand (COBOD), which specializes in innovations in the construction industry.
“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia represents the largest potential market in the Middle East for our disruptive 3D construction technology and many large end customers in the Kingdom have been eagerly awaiting,” Henrik Lund-Nielsen, its founder, said.
The 3DCP technology launched is capable of printing three-story large scale residential units.

DUBAI: DAMAC, the Dubai developer behind some of the emirate’s glitziest property projects, has hired advisers following a $599m plan to take the company private.
The company founded by tycoon Hussein Sajwani said on Sunday it has appointed an independent valuer and financial adviser to help determine the fairness of the offer from the perspective of shareholders, the company said in a filing to the Dubai Financial Market.
Maple Invest Co, owned by Sajwani, earlier offered to take the developer private at a 45 percent discount to its offer price in 2015 when it went public.
DAMAC said on Sunday it had also appointed Al Tamimi & Co. as an external legal adviser and that the supplemental offer document would be published by the end of the month.
The developer said that there would be no change to the rights of customers who had paid for projects that had not yet been delivered.
The planned de-listing of DAMAC is seen as a blow for the Dubai Financial Market amid amid increased competition from other regional bourses in Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia.

RIYADH: The aggregate income of Saudi Arabia’s top ten banks jumped by 34 percent in the first quarter compared to the previous three months, Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) said in a report.
The banks benefited from improving macroeconomic conditions, buoyant capital markets and a marked decline in impairments, A&M’s Saudi Arabia Banking Pulse revealed. It could set the stage for more mergers in the sector according to the consultancy.
“Looking ahead, credit growth is likely to be driven by continuous strength in mortgage lending and a pick-up in corporate credit demand in the second half of 2021, as the economic activity continues to improve,” said Asad Ahmed, A&M managing director and head of Middle East financial services. “Corporate lending is expected to gain traction as the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) plans to invest $40 billion into the economy annually until 2025, to support business activity.
He said that following the merger of Saudi banking titans NCB and Samba, other lenders in the Kingdom would also look to consolidate their position and improve their capital base.
Loans and advances increased by 5 percent in the first quarter while deposit growth slowed to 2.2 percent in the same period. The lending picked up on the back of mortgage financing in the retail sector driven by government initiatives to increase home ownership, A&M said.
The cost of risk across all the banks fell to its lowest level in the last five quarters from 1.3 percent in the fourth quarter of last year to 0.6 percent in the first quarter of this year.
Total impairments fell by half as the banks saw a reversal of some bad loans that had previously been set aside during the pandemic.

 

