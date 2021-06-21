French-Algerian actress Sofia Boutella plays a protective parent in new ‘Settlers’ trailer

DUBAI: The trailer for the upcoming sci-fi film “Settlers” starring French-Algerian actress Sofia Boutella came out this week.

IFC Midnight, an American film distribution company, released the two-and-a-half minute long trailer on Twitter, writing: “They left Earth for something more. They weren’t prepared for what they found. Watch the trailer for #SettlersMovie, in theaters and on demand July 23.”

They left Earth for something more. They weren’t prepared for what they found. Watch the trailer for #SettlersMovie, in theaters and on demand July 23 pic.twitter.com/VEyAMKVBx7 — IFC Midnight (@IFCMidnight) June 17, 2021

Boutella stars alongside British-American actor Jonny Lee Miller, Puerto Rican actor Ismael Cruz Cordova and American child actress Brooklynn Prince.

“Settlers” is set on a remote homestead on Mars, where a refugee family from Earth clings to hope for a better life.

The Algiers-born actress and Miller take on the role of parents to Remmy (Prince).







The film is set to debut this summer. Supplied



The trailer kicks off with the voice of Remmy saying: “There’s strangers nearby. I’m scared,” prompting her father to respond, “No, it’s just us, there’s nothing to be scared of. No one’s going to mess with you kid,” as he tucks her into bed.

The 39-year-old features throughout the trailer tending to plants in a greenhouse and protecting her daughter from armed invaders.

The science fiction film set to premiere this year was directed by Wyatt Rockefeller, marking his feature narrative debut.

Meanwhile, Julie Fabrizio, Joshua Horsfield and Johan Kruge all served as co-producers for the film.







Boutella is also set to star in “SAS: Rogue Heroes.” Supplied



Boutella is also set to star in “SAS: Rogue Heroes,” a new series from “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight.

The dancer-turned-actress will feature in the series, currently being filmed, alongside Egyptian star Amir El-Masry.

The pair feature alongside a star-studded cast that includes English actor and model Connor Swindells, “Game of Thrones” actor Alfie Allen, and Dominic West from “The Affair.”

While character plots remain scarce, the cast names have been revealed with Boutella set to play the role of Eve.

Boutella is certainly one of Hollywood’s busiest stars. The “Atomic Blonde” actress is set to begin shooting sci-fi comedy “Alpha Gang” alongside an all-star cast that includes Andrea Riseborough, Jon Hamm, Nicholas Hoult, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Mackenzie Davis and Steven Yuen.

Meanwhile, her latest film, “Prisoners of the Ghostland” starring Nicolas Cage, made its world premiere at the virtual 2021 Sundance Film Festival in February to critical acclaim.