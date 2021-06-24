You are here

Bangladeshi cleric issues fatwa on Facebook emoji

Ahmadullah is among Bangladesh’s new crop of Internet-savvy Islamic preachers who have drawn millions of followers online. (File/AFP)
Ahmadullah is among Bangladesh’s new crop of Internet-savvy Islamic preachers who have drawn millions of followers online. (File/AFP)
AFP

Bangladeshi cleric issues fatwa on Facebook emoji

Ahmadullah is among Bangladesh’s new crop of Internet-savvy Islamic preachers who have drawn millions of followers online. (File/AFP)
  • A prominent Bangladeshi cleric has issued a fatwa against people using Facebook’s “haha” emoji to mock people.
  • He posted a three-minute video in which he discussed the mocking of people on Facebook and issued a fatwa.
AFP

DHAKA: A prominent Muslim Bangladeshi cleric with a huge online following has issued a fatwa against people using Facebook’s “haha” emoji to mock people.
Ahmadullah, who uses one name, has more than three million followers on Facebook and YouTube. He regularly appears on television shows to discuss religious issues in the Muslim-majority country.
On Saturday he posted a three-minute video in which he discussed the mocking of people on Facebook and issued a fatwa, an Islamic edict, explaining how it is “totally haram (forbidden)” for Muslims.
“Nowadays we use Facebook’s haha emojis to mock people,” Ahmadullah said in the video, which has since been viewed more than two million times.
“If we react with haha emojis purely out of fun and the same was intended by the person who posted the content, it’s fine.
“But if your reaction was intended to mock or ridicule people who posted or made comments on social media, it’s totally forbidden in Islam,” Ahmadullah added.
“For God’s sake I request you to refrain from this act. Do not react with ‘haha’ to mock someone. If you hurt a Muslim he may respond with bad language that would be unexpected.”
Thousands of followers reacted to his video, most of them positively, although several hundred made fun of it — using the “haha” emoji.
Ahmadullah is among Bangladesh’s new crop of Internet-savvy Islamic preachers who have drawn millions of followers online.
Their commentaries on religious and social issues are hugely popular, drawing millions of views per video.
Some have earned notoriety with bizarre claims on the origin of the coronavirus. A few are accused of preaching hatred, while several have turned into celebrities for their fun-filled videos.

Topics: Facebook Bangladesh Fatwa emoji

Orange Egypt makes it to No. 2 on YouTube Ads Leaderboard, Cannes Edition

Orange Egypt makes it to No. 2 on YouTube Ads Leaderboard, Cannes Edition
Updated 12 min 11 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Orange Egypt makes it to No. 2 on YouTube Ads Leaderboard, Cannes Edition

Orange Egypt makes it to No. 2 on YouTube Ads Leaderboard, Cannes Edition
  • Egyptian telecom provider is the only regional brand to be featured on the global leaderboard
Updated 12 min 11 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala

YouTube released its Ads Leaderboard, 2021 Cannes Edition, celebrating the most popular video ads from around the world posted between June 1, 2020, and May 30, 2021.

The top 10 ads represent over 635 million global views across the whole leaderboard.

This year, telecom provider Orange Egypt’s Ramadan ad placed second, making it the only brand from the Middle East region to rank on the leaderboard. The ad was created and distributed by Orange Egypt’s creative agency Leo Burnett and media agency UM.

 

 

“It brings us great honor and pride for our campaign to be ranked at second place, surpassing many other strong global brands,” Maha Nagy, vice president of communications at Orange Egypt, told Arab News.

In the region, Ramadan advertisements are a critical part of any brand’s marketing strategy. But, as people started celebrating Ramadan differently due to the pandemic, it became essential for brands to shift away from the usual theme of physical togetherness to stay relevant.

“It was crucial to build a campaign with relevant human insight in order to stand out and appeal to people. The emotional and human campaign “سنة الحياة,” highlights how people today maintain their closeness through technology and how Orange, as a leading telecom company, plays a major role in helping individuals stay connected,” said a spokesperson from Orange Egypt.

Here’s a list of all the ads on the Cannes YouTube Ads Leaderboard:

1. Hyundai x BTS — For the Earth 60 sec

Brand: Hyundai Motor Company

Media Agency: Innocean Worldwide

Creative Agency: Innocean Worldwide

 

2. Orange — Ramadan 2020

Brand: Orange Egypt

Media Agency: UM-IPG

Creative Agency: Leo Burnett

 

3. Amazon’s Big Game Commercial: Alexa’s Body

Brand: Amazon

Media Agency: Rufus Global

Creative Agency: Lucky Generals

 

4. OPPO F17 Pro — Diwali Edition | #BeTheLight To Spread The Light

Brand: OPPO India

Media Agency: HYHK

Creative Agency: CCLAB

 

5. You Can’t Stop Us — Nike

Brand: Nike

Media Agency: Within

Creative Agency: Wieden + Kennedy

 

6. LOST & CROWNED — A Clash Short Film

Media Agency: In-house

Creative Agency: Psyop (Animation Partner)

 

7.  No Drama

Brand: My Switzerland

Media Agency: SirMary

Creative Agency: Wirz

 

8. Feel the Rhythm of KOREA: JEONJU

Brand: Imagine Your Korea

Media Agency: Incross

Creative Agency: Korea Press Foundation; HS Ad

 

9. Introducing Apple Watch Series 6 — It Already Does That

Brand: Apple India

Media Agency: NA

Creative Agency: NA

 

10. #VilsHere — Launch Ad

Brand: Vodafone Idea (Vi)

Media Agency: Wavemaker India

Creative Agency: Ogilvy India

 

Topics: social media Youtube

Dutch journalist held in Greece for sheltering asylum seeker

After spending the night in a police cell, Beugel said she was put on a ferry to a court in Piraeus, handcuffed to Fridoon. (File/Twitter)
After spending the night in a police cell, Beugel said she was put on a ferry to a court in Piraeus, handcuffed to Fridoon. (File/Twitter)
Updated 30 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

Dutch journalist held in Greece for sheltering asylum seeker

After spending the night in a police cell, Beugel said she was put on a ferry to a court in Piraeus, handcuffed to Fridoon. (File/Twitter)
  • Dutch journalist, Ingeborg Beugel, faces a year in prison and a hefty fine in Greece for sheltering an Afghan asylum seeker.
  • Beugel had been trying to help her 23-year-old Afghan guest Fridoon, who had been picked up by Greek police earlier in the day.
Updated 30 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

ATHENS: A Dutch journalist faces a year in prison and a 5000-euro ($6,000) fine in Greece after police arrested her for sheltering a young Afghan asylum seeker, her lawyer said Wednesday.
Ingeborg Beugel, 61, says she spent the night in a police cell earlier this month on the island of Hydra and was taken handcuffed to court under a 30-year-old law designed to discourage assistance to Albanians who came to Greece illegally at the time.
Since coming to power in 2019, the conservative Greek government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has toughened migration and asylum laws.
Beugel’s lawyer Vassilis Papadopoulos told AFP that being convicted for sheltering a migrant would be “very unusual in Greece.”
A correspondent for Dutch weekly De Groene Amsterdammer, Beugel was arrested on June 13 in Hydra where she has lived on and off with her children for the past 40 years.
She had been trying to help her 23-year-old Afghan guest Fridoon, who had been picked up by police earlier in the day.
After spending the night in a police cell, Beugel said she was put on a ferry to a court in Piraeus, handcuffed to Fridoon.
Having alerted the Dutch embassy in Athens, she was soon released and her court case was postponed to October.
“The clause in the law is about hiding undocumented migrants. I have never hidden that Fridoon lives with me,” Beugel told De Groene Amsterdammer, which reported on her story.
In an interview with AFP, Beugel said a police officer told her that “angry islanders had called the police, anonymously.”
She added that Fridoon only became “’illegal’ involuntarily” as the Greek Asylum Service was closed for months due to the pandemic and he was unable to meet specific deadlines.
He fled Kabul because his father and uncle were killed by the Taliban, and arrived in Lesbos in 2015, Beugel said.
“He has had two asylum applications rejected because in July 2017 when he had to tell his story to the Greek Asylum Service, he got a translator who wrote his story wrong in Greek. It took years to correct that wrongdoing, and he is now entitled to another attempt,” she told AFP.
In 2017 in a similar case, Cedric Herrou, a French national, was sentenced to four months in prison and a fine of 3,000 euros for sheltering migrants. He was acquitted on appeal in 2020.

Topics: Dutch asylum seekers asylum Greece journalist Afghanistan

Google Doodle celebrates life of Algerian artist Mohammed Racim

Google Doodle celebrates life of Algerian artist Mohammed Racim
Updated 24 June 2021
Arab News

Google Doodle celebrates life of Algerian artist Mohammed Racim

Google Doodle celebrates life of Algerian artist Mohammed Racim
  • Racim’s art helped revitalize Algerian pride, playing an instrumental role in the North African country’s independence movement
Updated 24 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Google has created a doodle to celebrate the life of Algerian artist Mohammed Racim Thursday, marking 125 years since his birth on June 24.

The doodle can be seen in Morocco, Libya, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Lebanon and Algeria.

Born in 1896, to a family of established artisans in Algiers, Racim’s first exposure to art was a stint working in a colonial drawing office when he was 14, where he copied the designs of carpets, Arab embroideries, copper ornaments, and wood sculptures.

He is buried with his wife in the Thaalibia Cemetery of the Casbah of Algiers.

While these helped develop his art, it was an introduction to the ancient form of illustration -  Persian miniatures – that became the foundation for his work.

From then onwards he developed his own personal hybrid form of expression through miniatures – combining traditional materials, classical arabesque and calligraphic styles - but used them to frame figurative inserts that had modern features.

He was still a teenager when he became established, decorating with calligraphic plates.

Racim’s main customers were businessmen and government officials.

By 1930, Racim's vibrant miniatures were making the rounds, elevating him to a major figure in Algerian culture.

Racim reinvigorated Maghrebi cultural customs while redefining the global perspective of the Arab world through art. 

Racim’s art helped revitalize Algerian pride, playing an instrumental role in the North African country’s independence movement.

As with most of his work, Racim's “Women at the Cascad” illustrates an imagined past, before the arrival of the French colonizers at a time when the indigenous people ruled their lands freely.    

His memory lives on today, with much of Racim’s personal collection displayed at the Museum of Fine Arts in Algiers. 

And the Algerian School for Miniature Painting he founded with his brother, Omar – remains open.

Topics: Racim Algeria art Google Doodle

ABG leads first global diversity, inclusion census in GCC

ABG leads first global diversity, inclusion census in GCC
Photo/Supplied
Updated 23 June 2021
Arab News

ABG leads first global diversity, inclusion census in GCC

ABG leads first global diversity, inclusion census in GCC
  • Census represents biggest global cross-industry collaboration across 27 markets
Updated 23 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: In a move to assess the scale of the diversity challenge facing the marketing and advertising industry, the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) has launched the first-ever global diversity, equity and inclusion census.

The census is a collaboration between the WFA, VoxComm, the European Association of Communication Agencies (EACA), Campaign, Kantar, Cannes Lions, Advertising Week and The Effies, with the goal of generating the largest and most representative sample possible.

“This is an unprecedented act of unity by the global marketing industry. With over a hundred participating organisations, this is the biggest industry collaboration ever,” WFA CEO Stephan Loerke said in a statement.

In the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the effort is being led by the Advertising Business Group (ABG), a non-profit organization advocating for responsible advertising and communication​.

People from across the marketing industry — including brands, agencies, media, tech, consultancies and marketing services providers in 27 countries — can fill in the survey until July 2 by providing socio-demographic data about themselves and perceptions of their workplace.

“The data from so many markets will be incredibly powerful in helping the industry focus its efforts on where they are most needed, helping us become a better, more diverse and more inclusive industry,” said Tamara Daltroff, director general of EACA and president of VoxComm.

The survey will assess where the global advertising and marketing industry stands in relation to diversity, equity and inclusion by investigating workforce composition across the industry as well as people’s perception of diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

The findings will be presented at leading global industry events in October this year, and published publicly for the benefit of global, regional and local groups.

The results will also be used to inform an action plan devised and led by the WFA’s Diversity and Inclusion Task Force, which is a global platform of the world’s top marketers.

A follow-up survey will be conducted after 18 months to track progress.

Topics: GCC Media

Facebook expands Shops to WhatsApp, Marketplace in commerce push

Facebook said it would introduce personalized ads in its Shops service based on users' shopping behavior. (File/AFP)
Facebook said it would introduce personalized ads in its Shops service based on users' shopping behavior. (File/AFP)
Updated 23 June 2021
Reuters

Facebook expands Shops to WhatsApp, Marketplace in commerce push

Facebook said it would introduce personalized ads in its Shops service based on users' shopping behavior. (File/AFP)
  • Facebook Inc (FB.O) is expanding its "Shops" feature to its messaging app WhatsApp in several countries.
  • Users will be able to use this search from content on the app or on photos on their own camera rolls.
Updated 23 June 2021
Reuters

Facebook Inc (FB.O) is expanding its "Shops" feature to its messaging app WhatsApp in several countries and to Facebook Marketplace in the United States, the company said on Tuesday as it announced changes to its commerce tools.

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said it would also introduce personalized ads in its Shops service based on users' shopping behavior.

The social media giant, which launched Shops last year as a way for people to find and buy products on Facebook and Instagram as part of its push into ecommerce, said it has more than 300 million monthly Shops visitors and about 1.2 million monthly active Shops.

Zuckerberg said during Facebook's last earnings release that e-commerce is one of the company's three key areas of focus, along with working on augmented and virtual reality and helping content creators earn money on Facebook's platforms.

The company said it would in the coming months test an artificial intelligence tool called 'visual search' so users shopping on its photo-sharing site Instagram can click on items and find similar products in Shops.

Users will be able to use this search from content on the app or on photos on their own camera rolls, Zuckerberg said.

Facebook is also working on ways using augmented reality that shoppers can try on items, including from ads, Zuckerberg said, speaking in a live audio room on Facebook.

Topics: Facebook WhatsApp Marketplace apps

