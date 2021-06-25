Saudi Arabia’s Hajj portal moves into second phase

MAKKAH: The Kingdom’s screening process to sort out this year’s Hajj applicants started on Friday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Dr. Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat, the deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, explained that the sorting operation was divided into several categories.
The first category of people who met the conditions for performing Hajj received text messages on Friday to access the ministry’s electronic portal and complete the registration process.
These messages were considered a final approval only after meeting the requirements according to the available places, he said.
The ministry has facilitated registration steps for issuing Hajj permits. These include logging into the electronic portal, verifying the applicant’s data, and the ability to add a companion provided that they have already registered on the portal for Hajj this year.
They also include reviewing and booking the available packages, accepting the terms and conditions, paying the reservation invoice electronically and, finally, obtaining a Hajj permit.
