Blinken says Guantanamo prison should close

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron after their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 25, 2021. (Reuters)
  • Former president Barack Obama, under whom Blinken served in more junior roles, failed in his bid to close the prison at a US military base in Cuba
  • The prison, where inmates have recounted harsh interrogations, was set up under president George W. Bush for suspects captured around the world
PARIS: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday renewed pledges to close the prison at Guantanamo Bay, while acknowledging it was difficult to predict when it would happen.
Former president Barack Obama, under whom Blinken served in more junior roles, failed in his bid to close the prison at a US military base in Cuba, which became a symbol of excesses in the “war on terror” launched after the September 11, 2001 attacks.
Blinken, on a visit to Paris, noted that only about 40 prisoners were left but said the issue remained “complicated” due to questions on where to send them.
“This is completely our position and we are working on this,” Blinken said when asked about closing the Guantanamo jail in a forum on the youth-oriented French network Brut.
“It’s the goal but I can’t guarantee the date. It’s simply the goal,” he said in French.
President Joe Biden’s White House in February launched a study into how to close the prison but it has been careful not to overpromise after the failure of Obama’s vow to get rid of it within one year of taking office in 2009.
The rival Republican Party quickly blocked Obama’s plans by restricting the ability of the United States to move prisoners from Guantanamo to the US mainland.
The prison, where inmates have recounted harsh interrogations, was set up under president George W. Bush for suspects captured around the world on the understanding they would not be entitled to the constitutional protections to due process guaranteed on US soil.
Obama’s successor Donald Trump mused about sending more suspects to Guantanamo Bay but in effect kept it in place in the same form.

Campaigners call for inquiry into asylum seekers’ deaths in Scotland

Protestors surround an Immigration Enforcement van to stop it from departing after individuals were detained in Glasgow in May. (AFP/File Photo)
Campaigners call for inquiry into asylum seekers’ deaths in Scotland

Protestors surround an Immigration Enforcement van to stop it from departing after individuals were detained in Glasgow in May. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Outreach workers warn of mental health crisis among asylum seekers held in UK
  • Last year a Sudanese man with mental health problems stabbed six people and was killed by police
LONDON: Calls for an inquiry into a series of deaths among asylum seekers in Scotland are mounting as Glasgow prepares to mark the one-year anniversary of the death of a Sudanese man who attacked six people, including a police officer, with a knife before being shot dead by police.

Badreddin Abedlla Adam, 28, from Sudan was suffering from escalating paranoia and mental health problems in the days leading up to the knife attack in Glasgow on June 26, 2020.

Now, grassroots activists in in the city are organizing an act of remembrance and encouraging locals to bring flowers and candles.

“This was a tragedy for everyone in this city, and people are still looking for answers. We need an inquiry into why these people were abruptly uprooted from homes, setting off this tragic chain of events,” said Pinar Aksu from Refugees for Justice.

Last summer, outreach and support workers had raised concerns about the crisis in mental health among asylum seekers in Glasgow who were abruptly moved from long-term accommodation into hotels at the start of the COVID-19 lockdown by private housing provider Mears.

Their financial support was withdrawn, and they complained of very poor-quality meals, lack of access to vital hygiene products, and an inability to top-up phone credit — effectively cutting them off from their families and the outside world.

Just a month before Adam died, another 28-year-old asylum seeker, Adnan Wlid Elbi from Syria, was found dead in an apparent suicide in another Glasgow guest house.

But one year on, Sabir Zazai, chief executive of the Scottish Refugee Council, told British newspaper The Guardian: “There are still around 240 people in hotel rooms across Glasgow, and in January 2021 Mears opened a cramped and unsuitable mother and baby unit for more than 20 expectant or new mothers in Glasgow.

“We are part of the Freedom to Crawl campaign, pushing Mears to stop making the same mistakes again — in the short term, they need to carry out vulnerability assessments and commit to not moving any new mothers into the unit,” Zazai continued. “In the long term, we want to see an end to the UK government putting profit before people’s health and wellbeing.”

Mears has previously described the unit as a “dedicated facility to support mothers, babies and vulnerable women,” to provide a “positive setting for (those) who could otherwise be isolated in the community.” But many of those who were moved to the unit claimed to have developed good social connections in their previous accommodation.

The people of Glasgow have developed a reputation for their compassionate approach toward the city’s asylum-seeker and refugee populations. Last month, protestors prevented the detention of two asylum seekers by physically blocking the Home Office vehicle that was transporting them from Kenmure Street until the officers relented and released them.

Referring to those events, Zazai said: “Glasgow will never forget Park Inn (where Adam was killed), but we know after Kenmure Street that our community is strong here. People in the asylum system are part of this community. No matter how hard this government tries to break these bonds, these are our neighbors.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We take the welfare of those in our care extremely seriously. All asylum seekers in hotels are provided with full-board accommodation with three meals a day … (and all other) essentials.”

Afghans who worked as interpreters for US troops hold rally

Afghans who worked as interpreters for US troops hold rally

  • Protesters in Kabul said they are victims of a bureaucratic nightmare as they try to escape abroad
  • The former interpreters said the situation is increasingly urgent
KABUL: A small group of Afghans, who worked as interpreters for US military, rallied on Friday near Kabul’s American Embassy protesting the red tape that stands in the way of their leaving Afghanistan.
The protest comes amid a push to get Afghan interpreters and others who helped the US out of the country as American and NATO troops complete their pullout. The protesters in Kabul said they are victims of a bureaucratic nightmare as they try to escape abroad.
Many — even those who have not been directly threatened — say they fear for their lives, despite assurances from the Taliban they would not be targeted.
The former interpreters said the situation is increasingly urgent. Many had their special immigration visas approved, only to see them later denied, allegedly because of minor discrepancies in their statements from one interview to another. Others had been denied outright or were approved but were still waiting for the visas.
One of the men, Omid Mahmoodi, said he was not moved by President Joe Biden’s promise on Thursday that Afghans who had helped the US military during the last nearly 20 years would not be left behind.
“We think he is lying,” said Mahmoodi, who worked as a translator in 2018 . “Time is running out.”
Lately, it’s become evident that the deadline for the last of the 2,500-3,5000 US troops and 7,000 allied NATO soldiers to leave Afghanistan has been accelerated. Biden had said the last of the troops would be home no later than Sept. 11 but it has become increasingly clear that the last soldiers would be gone from Afghanistan as early as next month.
Hezat Shah, who said he worked as an interpreter in southern Helmand province, a Taliban stronghold, said he risked his life each time he stepped into an armored vehicle with the Americans.
He said he does not trust a Taliban statement from last month that they would not seek revenge against those who worked with the Americans or helped Western interests.
“They are not to be trusted ... they are lying,” said Shah.
Biden faces strong criticism from some Republicans for pulling out of Afghanistan, even though President Donald Trump made the 2020 deal with the Taliban to withdraw all US forces by May 2021.
The Taliban are today stronger than they have ever been since the 2001 invasion to topple their regime for harboring Osama bin Laden, the Al-Qaeda chief, and have control over roughly half of Afghanistan, mostly rural areas. There is deep insecurity and fear of violence from the Taliban and the many heavily armed US-allied warlords once the US withdraws. Increasing lawlessness and a recent move to resurrect militias to fight a Taliban surge has further fired fears of a violent future for Afghanistan
Later on Friday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, chair of the High Council for National Reconciliation, are meeting with Biden at the White House.
As past experience not just from Afghanistan but also Iraq has shown, the vetting process to qualify for a special immigration visa could sometimes takes years, with multiple interviews — and the smallest contradiction from one interview to the next would be enough to disqualify an applicant.
Steve Miska, author of Baghdad Underground Railroad, which tells of the challenges faced by interpreters and their struggles to find a new life in America, said the “bureaucracy is a mess.”
“I don’t think the process was intentionally designed to be self-defeating. However, 9/11 created a hypervigilant US response to terrorism,” Miska said in an email to The Associated Press. “The good intentions of the disparate intelligence community has created an extremely challenging process.”
Mohammad Shoaib Walizada, who applied for his visa in 2012, was at first accepted but then rejected, said that in one interview he mentioned having three cousins, and later erroneously changed the figure. Mahmoodi, the other interpreter, said he mentioned an uncle and claimed he forgot to mention the uncle’s death in a subsequent interview, and was disqualified.
“Then they say you are lying, but I just didn’t remember,” said Mahmoodi.

Biden meets Afghan leaders as US troops leave, fighting rages

Biden meets Afghan leaders as US troops leave, fighting rages

  • The Oval Office meeting may be as valuable to Ghani for its symbolism as for any new US help because it will be seen as affirming Biden’s support for the beleaguered Afghan leader
  • Biden, who pledged to end America’s ‘forever wars,’ announced in April that all US forces would be out of Afghanistan by the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden meets Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his former political foe, Abdullah Abdullah, on Friday to discuss Washington’s support for Afghanistan as the last US troops pack up after 20 years of war and government forces struggle to repel Taliban advances.
The Oval Office meeting may be as valuable to Ghani for its symbolism as for any new US help because it will be seen as affirming Biden’s support for the beleaguered Afghan leader as he confronts Taliban gains, bombings and assassinations, a surge in COVID-19 cases and political infighting in Kabul.
“At a time when morale is incredibly shaky and things are going downhill, anything one can do to help shore up morale and shore up the government is worth doing,” said Ronald Neumann, a former US ambassador to Kabul. “Inviting Ghani here is a pretty strong sign that we’re backing him.”
Biden’s embrace, however, comes only months after US officials were pressuring Ghani to step aside for a transitional government under a draft political accord that they floated in a failed gambit to break a stalemate in peace talks.
Biden’s first meeting as president with Ghani and Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, will focus on “our ongoing commitment to the Afghan people” and security forces, said White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
Biden has asked Congress to approve $3.3 billion in security assistance for Afghanistan next year and is sending 3 million doses of vaccines there to help it battle COVID-19.
Biden will urge Ghani and Abdullah, foes in Afghanistan’s two last presidential elections, “to be a united front” and he will reaffirm US support for a negotiated peace deal, Jean-Pierre said.
US officials, however, have been clear that Biden will not halt the American pullout – likely to be completed by late July or early August – and he is unlikely to approve any US military support to Kabul to halt the Taliban’s advances beyond advice, intelligence, and aircraft maintenance.
Before heading to the White House, Ghani held a second day of meetings on Friday on Capitol Hill, where Biden’s withdrawal decision met objections from many members of both parties.
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, welcoming Ghani to a bipartisan leadership meeting, said she looked forward to hearing about what more can be done with US humanitarian aid, especially for women and girls. Many lawmakers and experts have expressed deep concerns that the Taliban — if returned to power — will reverse progress made on the rights of women and girls, who were harshly repressed and barred from education and work during the insurgents’ 1996-2001 rule.
The Ghani-Abdullah visit comes with the peace process stalled and violence raging as Afghan security forces fight to stem a Taliban spring offensive that threatens several provincial capitals and has triggered mobilizations of ethnic militias to reinforce government troops.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking during a visit on Friday to Paris, said Washington is “looking very hard” at whether the Taliban are “serious about a peaceful resolution to the conflict.”
The crisis has fueled grave concerns that the Taliban could regain power — two decades after the US-led invasion ended their harsh version of Islamist rule – allowing a resurgence of Al-Qaeda. US and UN officials say the extremists maintain close links with the Taliban.
“The Pentagon and the intelligence community are saying it is very likely that Al-Qaeda will come roaring back. It is very likely that our soldiers and our troops may have to go back into Afghanistan,” said US Representative Mike Waltz, a former Army officer who commanded US Special Forces in Afghanistan.
US officials respond that the United States will be able to detect and thwart any new threats by Al-Qaeda or other extremists. The Taliban insist Al-Qaeda is no longer in Afghanistan.
US government sources familiar with US intelligence reporting describe the situation as dire. Ghani, they said, has been urged to do more to step up pressure on the insurgents while US-led coalition forces are still there.
Biden, who pledged to end America’s “forever wars,” announced in April that all US forces would be out of Afghanistan by the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks by Al-Qaeda on the United States.
He made the decision even though a 2020 US-Taliban deal forged under former President Donald Trump set May 1 as the US pullout deadline.

Indian state tightens curbs on fears of new virus variant

Indian state tightens curbs on fears of new virus variant

  • Three people have died after contracting Delta Plus, including one in Maharashtra
  • Under the new guidelines, malls and theaters in Maharashtra will remain closed
MUMBAI: India’s richest state Maharashtra tightened restrictions Friday, citing fears of a “more severe third wave” as the country recorded its third death caused by a new coronavirus variant.
The announcement came days after India’s health ministry called Delta Plus a “variant of concern,” citing its increased transmissibility and ability to bind to lung cell receptors more easily.
India has recorded 48 cases of the variant so far, with Maharashtra reporting 21 infections — higher than any other state.
Three people have died after contracting Delta Plus, including one in Maharashtra, the state’s health department spokesman Ajay Jadhav told AFP.
Under the new guidelines, malls and theaters in Maharashtra, home to financial hub Mumbai, will remain closed, while restaurants will be permitted to operate on weekdays at 50 percent capacity until 4:00 pm.
Gyms, salons and shops will also have to shut their doors at 4:00 pm, while a limit of 50 guests will be imposed on weddings.
The curbs come less than a month after the state eased restrictions in most districts as coronavirus cases declined following a devastating second wave in the country.
Infections and deaths in India soared to record levels in April and May, overwhelming health services in some places and prompting lockdowns in most of the country.
India has recorded more than 30 million infections since the pandemic began, with Maharashtra accounting for around a fifth of the total cases.

Car bomb wounds 15 UN peacekeepers in north Mali

Car bomb wounds 15 UN peacekeepers in north Mali

  • UN said on Twitter that an evacuation was under way after a car bomb struck a temporary base near Tarkint
  • All the wounded were German, German official told AFP
BAMAKO: A car bomb in northern Mali has wounded 15 UN peacekeepers, the United Nations said on Friday, in the latest attack in the war-torn Sahel state.
The UN said on Twitter that an evacuation was under way after a car bomb struck a temporary base near Tarkint, in the lawless north of the country. It didn’t provide further details.
However, a member of the German parliament’s defense committee, who requested anonymity, told AFP that all the wounded were German. Twelve were seriously injured, the MP said.
About 13,000 troops from several nations are deployed in the UN’s MINUSMA peacekeeping mission across the vast semi-arid country.
Mali is struggling to contain an Islamist insurgency that erupted in 2012 and which has claimed thousands of military and civilian lives.
Despite the presence of thousands of French and UN troops, the conflict has engulfed the center of the country and spread to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger.
A security official, who declined to be identified, told AFP that the forward operating base attacked on Friday was only set up the previous day, after a land mine damaged a UN vehicle in the area.
The peacekeepers set up the temporary base in order to remove the damaged vehicle, the security official said.
On Monday, six French soldiers and four civilians were wounded when a car bomb detonated near a French armored car in central Mali.

