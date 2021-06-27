You are here

Bahrain's GFH buys FedEx logistics facility in the US

Bahrain’s GFH buys FedEx logistics facility in the US
It recently acquired the Amazon Spain Portfolio, and the Michelin distribution facility in Chicago. (Shutterstock)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain’s GFH buys FedEx logistics facility in the US

Bahrain’s GFH buys FedEx logistics facility in the US
  • The Bahrain-listed group said the transaction was part of its strategy to invest in “high quality logistics assets in key distribution hubs”
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: GFH Financial Group has acquired a FedEx leased warehousing and logistics facility in Ohio, US, as it scales up its global investments in the industrial sector.
The Bahrain-listed group said the transaction was part of its strategy to invest in “high quality logistics assets in key distribution hubs,” especially amid a surge in the e-commerce scene.
“An increase in global trade and e-commerce, as well as development in supply chain management, has created an increased structural demand for warehousing space, and hence further growth,” CEO of GFH Capital KSA Razi Al-Marbeti said.
It recently acquired the Amazon Spain Portfolio, and the Michelin distribution facility in Chicago.
“The logistics and distribution real estate sector has proven to be one of the most dynamic sectors of commercial real estate,” he added.
The unit is a mission-critical facility for FedEx, GFH said, as it is located in a “fast growing metro center,” where the logistics company will have access to over 60 percent of the US population in one day’s drive.
GFH will announce other deals over the next few months in North America and Europe, the company said.

Topics: Bahrain FedEx US logistics

Mubadala’s Yahsat aims to raise up to $810mn in Abu Dhabi IPO

Mubadala’s Yahsat aims to raise up to $810mn in Abu Dhabi IPO
Updated 27 June 2021
Reuters

Mubadala's Yahsat aims to raise up to $810mn in Abu Dhabi IPO

Mubadala’s Yahsat aims to raise up to $810mn in Abu Dhabi IPO
  • Al Yah Satellite Communications Co. (Yahsat) has set an indicative price range of 2.55-3.05 dirhams a share
Updated 27 June 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: State investor Mubadala’s satellite company Yahsat has set an indicative price range for its initial public offering which shows it could raise up to 2.976 billion dirham ($810 million) in the IPO, a newspaper advertisement showed.
This will be the first major IPO of a company on the Abu Dhabi bourse since Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. Distribution was listed in 2017 and will likely be followed by other large share offerings this year.
Alpha Dhabi Holding, a subsidiary of International Holding Co, intends to list on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Sunday in a direct listing process.
Al Yah Satellite Communications Co. (Yahsat) has set an indicative price range of 2.55-3.05 dirhams a share, the advertisement in The National newspaper showed.
Yahsat plans to sell a minimum of 731.9 million shares to a maximum of 975.9 million shares, indicating it may raise at least 2.23 billion dirhams to a maximum of 2.976 billion dirhams.
The final offer will be announced on July 9 and listing is expected to take place on July 14, the advertisement by the company showed.
Established in 2007, Yahsat is one of the largest providers of satellite communications services in the world in terms of annual revenues, Mubadala has said. It also owns satellite phone operator Thuraya.
Yahsat is among the three portfolio companies that Mubadala is pushing to take public this year, sources said.
It is close to making a decision on listing of Emirates Global Aluminium, which is owned by Mubadala and Investment Corp. of Dubai, and is seeking a potential US listing of Santa Clara-based semiconductor producer Globalfoundries, the sources said.
Separately, state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is considering listing its drilling business and its fertilizer joint venture Fertiglobe.
First Abu Dhabi Bank, Bank of America’s securities unit and Morgan Stanley & Co. have been appointed as joint global coordinators for Yahsat and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, EFG Hermes and HSBC are joint bookrunners.

Topics: Mubadala Yahsat Abu Dhabi IPO

Turkish resort frets over second lost summer

Turkish resort frets over second lost summer
Updated 27 June 2021
AFP

Turkish resort frets over second lost summer

Turkish resort frets over second lost summer
  • The lack of tourists has played a large part in the lira’s slide from six to the dollar in March 2020 to around 8.7 now
Updated 27 June 2021
AFP

BODRUM: The Russians are finally coming but the mayor of this empty Turkish resort doubts their converted rubles will save what looks to be another lost summer.
“We closed the last tourism season down 75 percent,” Bodrum mayor Ahmet Aras told AFP in a lavish library overlooking the Aegean Sea.
“We expect a recovery from July with the start of flights from Russia and Europe,” but for the sector overall, “that will not happen for a few more years,” he said.
Pandemic curbs on travel wrecked Turkey’s economy by depriving it of foreign revenue to finance debt and support the lira.
The lack of tourists played a large part in the lira’s slide from six to the dollar in March 2020 to around 8.7 now.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government needed an urgent fix therefore to quell public discontent.
He tried to coax tourists to Turkish beaches with exemptions from weekend curfews and other coronavirus rules.
But quarantines placed on travelers returning from Turkey laid the government’s plans to waste.
In 2019, Bodrum airport welcomed a record 4.34 million tourists to a city dubbed the “Turkish Saint-Tropez.”
Traffic slumped by two-thirds last year however, and the airport recorded just 350,000 arrivals between January and May.
Things are finally looking up, and Turkish leaders have their fingers crossed.
“God willing, we will jump-start tourism and have a tourist push,” Erdogan said this month.
Russia this week lifted a Turkish travel ban that was officially imposed because of the coronavirus but which coincided with a spike in geopolitical tensions.
And more people are expected once EU travel rules ease on July 1.
But the scenic city that stretches from the sea to rolling hills bears little resemblance to the playground of jetsetters and moneyed Istanbulites of the past.
“You see all the boats resting on the shore, maybe one of them goes on tour a day,” guide organizer Baris Kasal lamented.
“We said the last season was ‘dead’. We are calling this one ‘the walking dead’,” he quipped.
“There’s been a little bit of movement but it’s very, very weak.”
Russians make up the largest share of tourists because Turkey is one of the main holiday destinations they can reach without a visa.
Bodrum airport operations manager Iclal Kayaoglu said it was handling just a tenth of the passengers it did in 2019.
“It’s primarily the Russians and British who visit,” she told AFP.
Russians found a way to sneak in even when travel was banned by the Kremlin.
The number of arrivals from Poland spiked after they opted for a circuitous route.
Yet shop owners say the business these holidaymakers drum up barely covers the debts and state loans they took on to survive last summer.
“Last year was like a joke, but we thought it was just that one time, and that we would get over it,” said leather shop owner Engin Erkan.
“But we are on our second year now. We are not strong enough to keep standing.”
Bodrum Chamber of Commerce board chairman Mahmut Serdar Kocadon said he did not expect tourism levels to return to pre-pandemic levels for at least two more years.
Local business revenues were down 80 percent from their highs in 2019, he said.
“We’ve reached a point where businesses are standing on the brink of bankruptcy,” Kocadon told AFP.
In 2019, Turkey hosted 45 million tourists.
The tourism minister lowered the target to 30 million after the country entered a full lockdown in late April to save its summer season, but few now think that goal will be reached.
The tourists who are here — many of them Ukrainians and other eastern Europeans — are delighted to have the sun to themselves.
“We didn’t travel last year, but this year we decided to go to the seaside,” said Ukrainian Michael Grunnyi while holidaying with his wife and daughter.
“For Ukraine, Europe is now closed. Turkey is perfect because of the Covid situation.”
But the mayor of Bodrum sounded frustrated.
“You cannot just open in July and expect to recover,” Aras said. “It does not work that way.”

Topics: tourism Turkey Russia

US business group calls to lift Europe travel ban

US business group calls to lift Europe travel ban
Updated 27 June 2021
AFP

US business group calls to lift Europe travel ban

US business group calls to lift Europe travel ban
  • Due to COVID-19 restrictions, EU investments in US plunged by nearly a third last year
Updated 27 June 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration is under pressure from a major business group and diplomats to scrap a travel ban on Europeans, as investment from the continent in the US plunged by nearly a third last year.

While countries in the EU have reopened their borders to Americans who are vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19, the US has not reciprocated, to the frustration of the business world.

The US Chamber of Commerce on Friday urged Washington to allow the return of European travelers “as soon as possible.”

“The resumption of safe transatlantic travel is critically important for our nation’s economic recovery, as in-person business engagements and international tourism will help drive economic growth and job creation for Americans across the country,” said Marjorie Chorlins, the chamber’s senior vice president for European affairs.

Travelers from the Schengen zone, Britain and Ireland have been banned from entering the US since March 2020.

Also banned from entry are travelers from South Africa, Brazil, China, India and Iran.

The EU ambassador to the US, Stavros Lambrinidis, told AFP that Brussels is “pushing” for reciprocity, and emphasizing the positive impact such a move would have on both economies.

“Our economies and people are deeply interconnected, and our vaccination rates are the highest in the world — it would be crucial to safely open up this side of the Atlantic too as we both kick-start our economies,” he said.

During President Joe Biden’s visit to Europe last week, the EU stressed that the bilateral economic relationship is the largest in the world, making up a whopping 42 percent of both global gross domestic product and global trade in goods and services.

But beyond trade, huge investments are at stake.

“Mutual investment dwarfs trade and is the real backbone of the transatlantic economy,” noted a 2021 joint report from the US Chamber, AmCham EU, Johns Hopkins University and the Wilson Center think tank.

Mutual investment “has become essential to US and European jobs and prosperity,” it added.

Europe accounted for more than 60 percent of foreign direct investment flowing into the US in the first three quarters of 2020.

But compared to the same period from the previous year, investments from the continent plunged to $81 billion in 2020 from $120 billion in 2019, a drop of 32.5 percent.

On Friday, during a visit to France, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed hope that Europeans will soon be able to visit the US again.

For their part, airlines insist traveling by plane remains safe.

“Numerous scientific studies have validated that air travel presents a low transmission risk,” a United Airlines spokeswoman said.

“As the vaccine becomes more widely available, now is the time to implement a reopening strategy for the benefit of both the economy and the traveling public,” she added.

In a sign that United is optimistic about the reopening of US borders, it recently added flights to destinations in France, Italy, Greece, Croatia, Iceland and Portugal.

Topics: United States Europe Travel ban

UK truck driver crisis may cause food shortage

UK truck driver crisis may cause food shortage
Updated 26 June 2021
Reuters

UK truck driver crisis may cause food shortage

UK truck driver crisis may cause food shortage
  • Industry leaders urge government to address the issue urgently
Updated 26 June 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Britain could face gaps on supermarket shelves this summer and an “unimaginable” collapse of supply chains after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and Brexit led to a shortage of more than 100,000 truck drivers, industry leaders have warned.

In a June 23 letter sent to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the industry called for his personal intervention to allow access to European labor by introducing temporary worker visas for HGV drivers and adding them to a “shortage occupation list.”

A government spokesman said however that with the country’s new post-Brexit immigration system, the industry should look to hire local workers instead.

“Supermarkets are already reporting that they are not receiving their expected food stocks and, as a result, there is considerable wastage,” said Richard Burnett, the chief executive of the Road Haulage Association, which coordinated the letter.

Britain’s supermarket industry, led by Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons, relies on an army of drivers and warehouse workers to bring fresh produce from the fields of Europe to its shelves.

Britain’s logistics industry had been one of the most vocal in the run-up to Britain’s departure from the EU, warning that truck drivers would not want to come to Britain if checks and friction increased at the border.

The pandemic has compounded the problem after many European drivers living in Britain returned to their country of origin.

The letter said intervention from government was now the only way to avert “critical supply chains failing at an unprecedented and unimaginable level.”

It said the approaching summer holidays, the continued unlocking of the economy and spikes in demand for food and drink created by hot weather and major sporting events would exacerbate the problem. Christmas preparation would also be hit.

In response, a government spokesman said progress had been made in hiring and training.

“Our new points-based immigration system makes clear employers should focus on investing in our domestic workforce, especially those needing to find new employment, rather than relying on labor from abroad,” he said.

The letter was signed by the CEOs of a raft of logistics groups, including Eddie Stobart, Wincanton, XPO Logistics and KUEHNE + NAGEL, as well as the heads of industry groups including the Food and Drink Federation, British Frozen Food Federation, Cold Chain Federation, British Beer and Pub Association and the British Meat Producers Association.

Topics: food shortage United Kingdom

DP World Sokhna carries out huge operation

DP World Sokhna carries out huge operation
Updated 26 June 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

DP World Sokhna carries out huge operation

DP World Sokhna carries out huge operation
Updated 26 June 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: DP World Sokhna, the main gateway of trade in Egypt, and the operator of the Ein Sokhna port, an affiliate of the Suez Canal Economic Zone, managed “the largest shipping process in the history of the port” with a volume of 8,580 cubic meters of steel transformers.

The shipment was loaded onboard MSM Douro destined for Germany. The consignment belongs to Ferrometalzo Steel Construction, one of the largest metal manufacturers in the region.

The giant general cargo ship MSM Douro is about 109.02 meters long, 15.86 meters wide, and has a capacity of 5,733 tons. 

Gerard van den Heuvel, CEO of DP World Sokhna and General Manager of DP World Egypt, said: “The volume of the shipment of metallurgical equipment reached 8,580 cubic meters.”

Topics: DP World Ein Sokhna port

