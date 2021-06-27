You are here

Modi urges India to get COVID-19 shots amid Delta variant concerns

A health worker inoculates a transgender person with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in New Delhi on June 23, 2021. (AFP)
A woman gets inoculated with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a drive-in vaccination facility in Mumbai on June 26, 2021. (AFP)
A health worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a temporary vaccination centre in New Delhi on June 26, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

  • India must administer 10 million doses a day to achieve its aim of inoculating all adults by December, experts say
  • The country has fully vaccinated fewer than 6 percent with two doses
NEW DELHI: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people on Sunday to overcome their hesitancy and get COVID-19 vaccinations as soon as possible, as concerns grow about the highly infectious Delta variant being detected in some states.
After a fall in infections from May’s daily peak of 400,000, India has redoubled its efforts to inoculate the country’s 940 million adults amid supply constraints and fears of a third wave of pandemic.
“Get vaccinated,” Modi said in his monthly radio address, urging the public to adhere to social distancing and wear masks. “That is a good safety shield. Think about that.”
India must administer 10 million doses a day to achieve its aim of inoculating all adults by December, experts say. But the country has fully vaccinated fewer than 6 percent with two doses.
Interacting with some villagers in a virtual meeting, Modi asked community leaders to foster awareness among villagers about the benefits of vaccination and curb rumors about ill effects.
He said this month the government would buy 75 percent of all vaccines from drugmakers and distribute them for free to states, which along with private hospitals had been buying shots for people aged 18 to 45.
India’s daily COVID-19 infections rose by 50,040, while the death toll rose by 1,258, including 511 deaths in the state of Maharashtra, health ministry data showed.
The country has scaled back its estimate of vaccine supplies to 1.35 billion doses between August and December from an earlier estimate of nearly 2 billion doses, according to an affidavit filed with the Supreme Court on Saturday.
However, the government told the court it was committed to its vaccination target and was in talks with global suppliers like Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna Inc. for additional supplies.
New variants are a particular concern in India, where more than half the population has not had even a single vaccine dose.
At least 20 cases have been found linked to the Delta variant, which India last week designated a variant of concern, according to the health ministry.
India’s official death count is now 395,751, but experts and global health agencies such as the World Health Organization believe the toll may be much higher. Of the 35.51 million people infected, 29.25 million have recovered.
State governments eased lockdown restrictions this month after a fall in cases, but scientists fear that the presence of the Delta variant, which was first detected in India, and the slow pace of vaccination could trigger another wave of infections.

French presidential hopefuls seek momentum in regional election run-offs

French presidential hopefuls seek momentum in regional election run-offs
Updated 20 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

French presidential hopefuls seek momentum in regional election run-offs

French presidential hopefuls seek momentum in regional election run-offs
  • On Sunday, only 12.66 percent of voters had turned out to vote by midday, only slightly up from last week
Updated 20 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: France holds run-offs for regional elections on Sunday that could shift the balance between political heavyweights vying for pole position in next year’s presidential race.
Last Sunday’s first round proved dire for President Emmanuel Macron, whose party is on course to win none of France’s 13 mainland regions, but was also disappointing for far-right leader Marine Le Pen.
One surprise factor of these elections is the record abstention rate, which makes the contests particularly hard to predict for pollsters. On Sunday, only 12.66 percent of voters had turned out to vote by midday, only slightly up from last week.
“I have no intention whatsoever to go and vote today, simply because I’ve lost faith in our politicians,” Parisian Jean-Jacques told Reuters TV while strolling on one of the River Seine’s bridges.
But others were galvanized by news of the low turnout so far. “I didn’t vote last week, but the abstention rate was a bit of a wake-up call, and so I decided to come and vote today instead of staying at home or going for a walk, because it is important,” said 38-year old lawyer Masing Coulibaly.
Amid massive abstention, Le Pen’s party only came top in one region, Provence in the southeast, belying opinion polls projecting it would come first in six.
Instead, the traditional center-right conservatives, which had been decimated by Macron in the 2017 presidential and legislative elections, staged a surprise comeback.
A trio of its top members, all former ministers and currently at the helm of some of France’s most populous regions, are running for re-election this Sunday, which they hope will give them a springboard for the 2022 presidential race.
In particular, Xavier Bertrand of the northern Hauts-de-France region around Calais has emerged as the conservatives’ favorite in opinion polls to represent the party in the presidential election.
Macron’s aides see the former health minister as a threat who could eat away at the president’s center-right voter base in the first round of the presidential vote in April.
Valerie Pecresse in the greater Paris region and Laurent Wauquiez in the greater Lyon area are the other two conservatives whose fate on Sunday could decide whether they challenge Bertrand in 2022.
Meanwhile, Le Pen’s National Rally still hopes to win its first ever region in Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur around Marseille and Nice. Her lieutenant, Thierry Mariani, a former conservative minister, beat the incumbent from the center-right last Sunday, but by a lower margin than expected.
Victory would give Le Pen momentum and a platform to challenge Macron in 2022, a repeat of the 2017 duel that polls still show would be won by Macron, though with a narrower margin than four years ago.

Thailand to reimpose coronavirus curbs to contain outbreak

Thailand to reimpose coronavirus curbs to contain outbreak
Updated 27 June 2021
AFP

Thailand to reimpose coronavirus curbs to contain outbreak

Thailand to reimpose coronavirus curbs to contain outbreak
  • Thailand’s latest wave kicked off in April when a cluster was found in upscale Bangkok clubs typically frequented by the elite
Updated 27 June 2021
AFP

BANGKOK: Thailand from Monday will reimpose Covid-19 restrictions on restaurants, construction sites and gatherings in the capital Bangkok and its suburbs as it tries to contain a wave of coronavirus cases.
After a year of relative success in keeping infection rates low, Thailand’s latest wave kicked off in April when a cluster was found in upscale Bangkok clubs typically frequented by the elite.
Since then, more have been discovered in its overcrowded prison system, as well as among migrant workers who toil in its construction and service industries.
The government said in an order published Saturday that new restrictions will begin Monday and last for a month.
They include closing construction sites in Bangkok and surrounding areas, banning workers from leaving, prohibiting eat-in customers at restaurants, and restricting gatherings to a maximum of 20 people.
Checkpoints will be set up in Thailand’s southernmost provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala and Songkhla. Travelers must carry a “letter of intent” to leave or enter.
The new restrictions come ahead of the July 1 launch of a quarantine-free model for vaccinated tourists in the popular holiday destination Phuket.
The so-called “Phuket sandbox” has been touted as a way to resuscitate Thailand crucial tourism industry and related sectors such as service, restaurants and transport.
Thailand’s government has also been widely criticized for its faltering vaccine rollout, with authorities scrambling to import more doses.
Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha has said he plans to fully reopen the country by October, which would require his administration to hit the target of vaccinating 50 million Thais in four months.
So far, a little over 10 percent of the population has received shots.
Thailand has reported more than 244,000 cases and over 1,900 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

‘No regrets’ says pardoned but defiant Catalan separatist

‘No regrets’ says pardoned but defiant Catalan separatist
Updated 27 June 2021
AFP

‘No regrets’ says pardoned but defiant Catalan separatist

‘No regrets’ says pardoned but defiant Catalan separatist
  • ‘These pardons don’t reflect a desire to resolve the political conflict’
  • Jordi Cuixart was arrested on October 16, 2017 after a demonstration outside a regional government building
Updated 27 June 2021
AFP

MONTBLANC, Spain: He spent three years and eight months behind bars for his involvement in Catalonia’s 2017 failed independence bid. But Jordi Cuixart says he has no regrets, days after being pardoned by Spain.
One of nine Catalan separatist leaders freed on Wednesday as a gesture of “reconciliation,” Cuixart says the olive branch will not resolve the separatist crisis in this wealthy northeastern region of Spain.
“These pardons don’t reflect a desire to resolve the political conflict,” says the 46-year-old who heads Omnium Cultural, one of the region’s biggest grassroots pro-independence groups.
Speaking to AFP, Cuixart pointed to widespread criticism of their imprisonment from NGOs like Amnesty International as a factor behind the release of the separatists, but said what tipped the balance was that “our being in prison was creating problems for the Spanish state.”
Cuixart was arrested on October 16, 2017 after a demonstration outside a regional government building during which several police vehicles were destroyed.
In 2019, he was sentenced to nine years in prison for sedition.
The image of Cuixart addressing protesters while standing on a police vehicle remains one of the enduring images of the failed independence bid which sparked Spain’s worst political crisis in decades.
The prisoners were serving between nine and 13 years each for their role in holding a referendum banned by Spain’s courts and that was marred by police violence.
Several weeks later, Catalonia’s separatist regional parliament made a short-lived declaration of independence, prompting Madrid to sack the regional government and suspend its autonomy.
And after much thought while in prison, Cuixart says he has almost no regrets.
“I don’t regret anything except the violence that was inflicted (by police) on ordinary citizens,” he said, blaming the Spanish state for all the unrest.
Others have been slightly more self-critical.
Oriol Junqueras, deputy head of the Catalan government at the time of the crisis and the prisoner serving the longest sentence of 13 years, recently admitted the separatists made mistakes back in 2017.
Even so, Cuixart believes that the talks between Madrid and Catalonia’s separatist leadership, which are to resume soon, may end up being a “turning point.”
“I don’t see Spanish society as being ready for progress on autonomy, but politicians are responsible for engaging in dialogue,” said Cuixart, who has a salt-and-pepper beard and wears his hair in a longish curly mullet.
A fervent advocate of the right to self-determination, a key separatist demand, he is nonetheless aware that the central government remains categorically opposed to such an idea.
While he missed his children, the youngest of whom was born while he was behind bars, Cuixart said he has fond memories of prison — although he was held in a semi-open regime and able to leave regularly.
Now totally free, he is enjoying his first days of real freedom in a small village about 100 kilometers (60 miles) west of Barcelona, where his family has a house and where all the locals recognize him, his face being very well-known within Catalan society.
He says his time in jail has made him stronger.
“They wanted me to lose everything but the only thing I lost was fear. I am not afraid of the Spanish state,” he said defiantly.
“Will we ever have a Catalan Republic? If that’s what Catalans want, it’s very likely it will happen one day.”

Furious patriots: China’s diplomatic makeover backfires

Furious patriots: China’s diplomatic makeover backfires
Updated 27 June 2021
AFP

Furious patriots: China’s diplomatic makeover backfires

Furious patriots: China’s diplomatic makeover backfires
  • President Xi Jinping wants top political leaders to help cultivate a “reliable, admirable and respectable” international image of China
  • Years of stoking nationalism at home has left Beijing with little room to make more complex diplomatic maneuvers, observers say
Updated 27 June 2021
AFP

BEIJING: For over a year they have whipped up outrage against the West, but as China’s “wolf warrior” diplomats are told to tone down the fury, they face an unexpected source of opposition: nationalists at home.
Under fire in recent years over issues ranging from human rights abuses to blame for the Covid-19 pandemic, Beijing unleashed a new breed of diplomat that became known as “wolf warriors” — a popular term for belligerent nationalism inspired by a Chinese blockbuster film.
Foreign ministry spokespeople and officials abroad adopted a strident and indignant tone to loudly defend the Communist-led country and even promote conspiracy theories or openly insult foreign counterparts.
But in something of an about-turn, President Xi Jinping this month urged top political leaders to help cultivate a “reliable, admirable and respectable” international image in a bid to improve China’s soft power.
Officials and state media, he said, should help to “better tell China’s stories.”
For some analysts, the comments spoke to a growing realization that years of stoking nationalism at home has left Beijing with little room to make more complex diplomatic maneuvers.
While the change shows a “broader realization at the top of the party that China’s recent diplomatic strategy... has not been well received abroad, including among potential allies,” said Florian Schneider, director of the Leiden Asia Center in the Netherlands, the new approach requires a delicate balancing act.
“China’s leaders have maneuvered themselves into somewhat of a trap. On the one hand, they have promised the world a mild and benevolent China — on the other hand, they have promised domestic audiences a strong and assertive China.”

Officials and intellectuals calling for subtler messaging have faced nationalist pushback — leaving them torn between their domestic and international audiences.
“Patriotic” Weibo influencers in June turned against prominent Chinese intellectuals who participated in a Japanese government-sponsored study exchange program, branding them “traitors” for accepting Japanese money and writing positively about the country.
Beijing eventually stepped in, calling the program a way to “build up trust and deepen friendship” — in stark contrast with Weibo users who called one writer a “Japanese running dog undeserving of sympathy.”

"If China tries to soften its image, patriots at home will be furious. If it plays to the patriots, the world community reacts negatively.” 

Jonathan Hassid, political science professor at Iowa State University

The online campaign against the exchange program coincided with a visit by US senators to the democratic island of Taiwan to donate coronavirus vaccines, to which the foreign ministry gave an uncharacteristically mild rebuke that prompted the scorn of nationalist Internet trolls.
“Why aren’t we shooting them down, they’ve violated our airspace!” one furious Weibo user wrote, a sentiment shared by a number of other users.
“So weak and incompetent,” another lamented.
Beijing has often encouraged nationalism when convenient, including online campaigns that flared this year for boycotts of foreign clothing brands that made statements about avoiding cotton from China’s Xinjiang, due to allegations of forced labor.
But even some of China’s most strident apologists have admitted that toned-down rhetoric would be more fitting of the major-power status the country claims.
Hu Xijin, editor of the nationalist tabloid Global Times, wrote last month that government social media accounts should “hold high the banner of humanitarianism” after a Communist Party-run Weibo account posted a mocking comparison between a Chinese rocket launch and the cremation of Covid-19 victims in India.
“Sometimes this ‘wolf warrior’ sentiment can get out of hand,” Jonathan Hassid, a professor of political science at Iowa State University told AFP.
“(But) if China tries to soften its image, patriots at home will be furious. If it plays to the patriots, the world community reacts negatively.”

A change in tone has not equalled a change in approach.
Beijing rolled out a law in mid-June that will allow it to hit back at companies that comply with foreign sanctions, and has stepped up incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone.
China also made global headlines this week after a national security law imposed by Beijing was used to crush a popular Hong Kong tabloid that offered unapologetic support for the city’s pro-democracy movement.
The paper’s senior executives have been arrested, as well as owner Jimmy Lai.
Adam Ni, an analyst at the China Policy Center in Canberra said Beijing is grappling with goals that are “in tension with each other.”
“Beijing wants a better international image,” he told AFP.
“But the domestic political drivers, as well as the need to assert its interests, means that it will continue to take actions that run in the opposite direction.”

 

UK virus cases hit highest since February 5 amid ‘grab a jab’

UK virus cases hit highest since February 5 amid ‘grab a jab’
Updated 27 June 2021
AP

UK virus cases hit highest since February 5 amid ‘grab a jab’

UK virus cases hit highest since February 5 amid ‘grab a jab’
  • Daily cases have risen fairly sharply over the past few weeks as a result of the delta variant,
  • Most of the new confirmed cases are among the unvaccinated in younger age groups 
Updated 27 June 2021
AP

LONDON: The UK on Saturday recorded its most new coronavirus infections since early February as the National Health Service ran a “grab a jab” initiative to further drive up vaccination rates.
Government figures showed that another 18,270 people tested positive for the virus across the UK, the highest daily number since Feb. 5. Over the past week, nearly 100,000 have tested positive, around 50 percent increase up on the week before. That has raised questions over whether lockdown restrictions will end as planned.
Daily cases have risen fairly sharply over the past few weeks as a result of the delta variant, which was first identified in India and is considered by government scientists to be between 40 percent to 80 percent more transmissible than the previous dominant strain. It accounts for nearly all the new cases in the UK
Most of the new confirmed cases are among younger age groups which haven’t yet received COVID-19 vaccines. The latest spike came as hundreds of walk-in vaccination sites, including at stadiums and shopping centers, opened in England over the weekend in a bid to boost vaccine numbers, particularly among those younger age groups.
“This is a phenomenal achievement and it’s fantastic to see so many young people coming forward for their jabs, doing their bit to protect themselves and their loved ones,” Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said.
The spread of the variant upended the Conservative government’s plans to lift all remaining restrictions on social contact in England this week. The plan is to lift those restrictions on July 19, but whether it will do so could largely depend on whether the vaccine rollout has created a firewall that protects the most vulnerable. The other parts of the UK — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — are following similar plans.
The hope is that the link between infections and those needing hospitalization and subsequently dying has broken because of the rapid rollout of vaccines. As of Saturday, nearly two-thirds of the UK population have received at least one vaccine dose while 48 percent have had two.
Recent analysis from Public Health England showed that two doses of the main vaccines the UK is using are highly effective against hospitalization from the delta variant — 96 percent in the case of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 92 percent for the AstraZeneca jab.
Though the number of people in hospitals and dying have been edging up over the past couple of weeks, they haven’t risen at the same rate as infections. On Saturday, the government said another 227 people have been hospitalized, taking the total to 1,505, nowhere near the 40,000 levels recorded earlier in the year during the peak of a second surge. Virus-related deaths also remained relatively low at 23, taking the death total to 128,089.
Worries about the vaccines were heard as thousands of anti-lockdown protesters marched through central London on Saturday. Some even threw tennis balls into Downing Street, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson has his office and residence. “Shame on you,” some chanted.
Meanwhile, Health Secretary Matt Hancock resigned after breaking social distancing rules with an aide he was allegedly having an affair with. The tabloid Sun newspaper had run images appearing to show the married Hancock and senior aide Gina Coladangelo kissing in an office at the Department of Health.
In a letter to Johnson, Hancock said the government owes “it to people who have sacrificed so much in this pandemic to be honest when we have let them down.”
Johnson had been facing widespread calls to fire Hancock, who had apologized for breaching social distancing rules. Coladangelo is a friend of Hancock’s from their days together at Oxford University and was appointed to his department last year.
“The last thing I would want is for my private life to distract attention from the single-minded focus that is leading us out of this crisis,” Hancock said in his letter of resignation.
“I want to reiterate my apology for breaking the guidance, and apologize to my family and loved ones for putting them through this,” he said. “I also need (to) be with my children at this time.”
 

