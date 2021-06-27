You are here

  • Home
  • UAE says 70 percent of population vaccinated against COVID-19

UAE says 70 percent of population vaccinated against COVID-19

Dr. Farida Al-Hosani, spokeswoman for the UAE health sector, speaks during a media briefing. (WAM)
1 / 3
Dr. Farida Al-Hosani, spokeswoman for the UAE health sector, speaks during a media briefing. (WAM)
Dr. Farida Al-Hosani, spokeswoman for the UAE health sector, speaks during a media briefing. (WAM)
2 / 3
Dr. Farida Al-Hosani, spokeswoman for the UAE health sector, speaks during a media briefing. (WAM)
The UAE said 70 percent of the population has been vaccinated against COVID-19. (File/WAM)
3 / 3
The UAE said 70 percent of the population has been vaccinated against COVID-19. (File/WAM)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wg49v

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

UAE says 70 percent of population vaccinated against COVID-19

Dr. Farida Al-Hosani, spokeswoman for the UAE health sector, speaks during a media briefing. (WAM)
  • She said 16 percent of people who have been vaccinated have tested positive for coronavirus
  • The most dominant strains in the UAE currently are the Alpha, Beta and Delta variants
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

AMMAN: The UAE said on Sunday that 71 percent of the country’s population has been vaccinated against COVID-19. 
Dr. Farida Al-Hosani, spokeswoman for the UAE health sector, said that represents about 91.8 percent of the eligible category. 
Speaking during a media briefing, Al-Hosani said the UAE has maintained first place in the world in the rate of doses distributed per 100 people, and the national inoculation campaign continues to achieve its goals.
She added that more than 15 million doses have been administered to date and the UAE has conducted over 15 million coronavirus tests, which confirms that the UAE “is one of the most successful global models in limiting the spread of the crisis.”
She said that all the vaccines have proven to be effective in reducing infection rates, and called on the public to register to take the vaccine.
She said 16 percent of people who have been vaccinated have tested positive for coronavirus, while 84 percent of those unvaccinated have been infected. 
Al-Hosani said the number of deaths in the country increased during the past week compared to the previous week, due to the spread of viral mutations and the failure to adhere to preventive measures, in addition to a reluctance to take vaccinations. She said unvaccinated people accounted for 94 percent of these cases, while the percentage of vaccinated people was 6 percent.
Al-Hosani also said the Delta variant was particularly worrying as it spread much faster than other mutations, adding that global studies show that the transmissibility of the Delta variant has increased by about 40 to 60 percent.
“Recent data received from some countries also highlights that the risk of hospitalization doubles after infection with the Delta mutation compared with the Alpha mutation, especially in those who suffer from other health conditions,” she said.
Al-Hosani added that the Ministry of Health is working in cooperation with concerned authorities to monitor and evaluate these variants on an ongoing basis and follows up on global changes. 
She said that through national monitoring systems, “we noticed that the most dominant strains in the country currently are the Alpha, Beta and Delta strains, which are mutated strains that have been monitored in many countries, which calls us all to join hands and unite efforts and speed up vaccinations.
“We find that the most common strain is the Beta strain with 39.2 percent, followed by the Delta with 33.9 percent, and finally the Alpha strain with 11.3 percent,” she said.
With regards to traveling during the summer holiday, she added: “We do not recommend traveling for those without the COVID-19 vaccine, or those who have not completed the vaccine doses out of fear of further exposure to the disease and its complications.”
For those who have been vaccinated, she said to ensure that both doses have been taken and recommended taking a booster dose for those who completed their inoculation six months ago.
The UAE on Sunday recorded four coronavirus death, raising the toll to 1,796.
The health ministry said 2,122 new confirmed cases were reported, raising the total 626,936, while 2,077 patients recovered in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total to 605,618

Topics: COVID-19 Coronavirus UAE vaccine

Related

Abu Dhabi COVID-19 app removes vaccine option for visitors
Middle-East
Abu Dhabi COVID-19 app removes vaccine option for visitors
UAE’s leading fighters hone their skills at Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu League as they prepare to face world’s best in November
Sport
UAE’s leading fighters hone their skills at Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu League as they prepare to face world’s best in November

Daesh claims responsibility for rocket attack on Iraqi power station

Daesh claims responsibility for rocket attack on Iraqi power station
Updated 27 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

Daesh claims responsibility for rocket attack on Iraqi power station

Daesh claims responsibility for rocket attack on Iraqi power station
Updated 27 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Daesh (Islamic State group) militants claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on a power station in Iraq, the group’s Nasheer News said on its Telegram channel.
Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity said on its Facebook page that Salah Al-Din Power Station in the city of Samarra was targeted with Katyusha rockets, causing severe damage to parts of the generating unit. 

Topics: Iraq Daesh Islamic State

Related

Drones hit near Iraq's Arbil
Middle-East
Drones hit near Iraq's Arbil
Iran-backed factions in show of military strength in Iraq
Middle-East
Iran-backed factions in show of military strength in Iraq

Palestinian labor minister quits amid anti-govt protests

Palestinian labor minister quits amid anti-govt protests
Updated 27 June 2021
AFP

Palestinian labor minister quits amid anti-govt protests

Palestinian labor minister quits amid anti-govt protests
  • Demonstrations continued for a fourth day with protesters calling for 86-year-old President Mahmoud Abbas to quit
  • Nizar Banat, 43 from Hebron, died on Thursday shortly after security forces stormed his house and violently arrested him
Updated 27 June 2021
AFP

RAMALLAH: The labor minister in the Palestinian Authority resigned Sunday, a member of his party said, as security forces braced for further protests demanding president Mahmoud Abbas step down.
The decision comes after three days of heavy protests against the Palestinian Authority (PA), triggered by the violent arrest and death in custody of an activist.
Nizar Banat, a 43-year-old known for social media videos denouncing alleged corruption within the PA, died on Thursday shortly after security forces stormed his house and violently arrested him, his family said.
New protests are slated for Sunday evening in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, in both Ramallah — the seat of the PA — and Banat’s hometown of Hebron.
The left-wing Palestinian People’s Party withdrew from the Fatah-led PA government due to “its lack of respect for laws and public freedoms,” party member Issam Abu Bakr said.
Nasri Abu Jaish, the labor minister and the People’s Party representative in the government, has therefore resigned, said Abu Bakr.
The PA has announced the opening of an investigation into Banat’s death, but it has done little to appease anger on the streets.
According to the autopsy, injuries indicated Banat had been beaten on the head, chest, neck, legs and hands, with less than hour elapsing between his arrest and his death, pathologist Samir Abu Zarzour said.
On Saturday, protesters in Ramallah hurled rocks at Palestinian security forces, who opened fire with a barrage of tear gas canisters, with reports of several injured.
Protesters called for 86-year-old Abbas to quit.
Banat had registered as a candidate in Palestinian parliamentary elections, which had been set for May until Abbas postponed them indefinitely.
The original mandate of Abbas expired in 2009, and he has since governed by decree.
In May, Abbas declared that legislative and presidential polls set for May and June respectively should not be held until Israel guaranteed voting could take place in annexed east Jerusalem.
In addition to holding the presidency, Abbas is also head of Fatah and president of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), recognized internationally as representing the Palestinians.
But Fatah faces a growing challenge from it longtime rivals, the militant Islamist organization Hamas, which rules the Palestinian coastal enclave of Gaza.
The PA exercises limited powers over some 40 percent of the West Bank, occupied by Israel since the Six-Day War of 1967.
Israel, which controls all access to the territory and coordinates with the PA, directly administers the remaining 60 percent.

Topics: Palestinian Authority Palestine Hebron Protests Nizar Banat Nasri Abu Jaish

Oman reports record number of COVID-19 deaths in 72 hours

Oman reports record number of COVID-19 deaths in 72 hours
Updated 27 June 2021
Reuters

Oman reports record number of COVID-19 deaths in 72 hours

Oman reports record number of COVID-19 deaths in 72 hours
Updated 27 June 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Oman reported a record number of COVID-19 infections and deaths in the past 72 hours, with 119 dying from the disease during this period, the newspaper Oman News said on Sunday.
A total of 5,517 people were diagnosed with the virus in the same period, it said.

Israel FM tells Blinken of ‘serious reservations’ on Iran

Israel FM tells Blinken of ‘serious reservations’ on Iran
Updated 27 June 2021
Reuters

Israel FM tells Blinken of ‘serious reservations’ on Iran

Israel FM tells Blinken of ‘serious reservations’ on Iran
  • Blinken said US supports Israel's normalization accords, but they cannot be a substitute for engaging in issues between Israelis and Palestinians
  • “Israel has some serious reservations about the Iran nuclear deal that is being put together in Vienna”: Lapid
Updated 27 June 2021
Reuters

ROME: Israel has serious reservations about the Iran nuclear deal being put together in Vienna, new foreign minister Yair Lapid told his American counterpart, as he pledged to fix “the mistakes made” between the two countries over the past few years.
In their first face-to-face meeting since Israel’s new government was sworn in two weeks ago, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Lapid said they would also discuss Israel’s normalization accords with Gulf Arab states. Blinken said he would also be raising the issue of humanitarian assistance into Gaza.

Blinken said the US supports Israel's normalization accords, but they cannot be a substitute for engaging in issues between Israelis and Palestinians.
Iran and the United States have been holding indirect talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and major powers that imposed restrictions on Tehran’s nuclear activities in exchange for lifting international sanctions.
“Israel has some serious reservations about the Iran nuclear deal that is being put together in Vienna. We believe the way to discuss those disagreements is through direct...conversations, not in press conferences,” Lapid said in his brief remarks before the meeting in Rome began. He also said Israel will be working to improve ties with Washington.
“In the past few years, mistakes were made. Israel’s bipartisan standing was hurt and we will fix those mistakes together,” he added.

Topics: Israel US Iran

Related

US, France warn Iran that time running out to revive nuclear deal
Middle-East
US, France warn Iran that time running out to revive nuclear deal

Iran refuses to give nuclear site images to IAEA

Iran refuses to give nuclear site images to IAEA
Updated 27 June 2021
Reuters

Iran refuses to give nuclear site images to IAEA

Iran refuses to give nuclear site images to IAEA
  • The announcement could further complicate talks between Iran and six major powers on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal
  • IAEA and Tehran struck the agreement in February to cushion the blow of Iran reducing its cooperation with the agency
Updated 27 June 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: The speaker of Iran’s parliament said on Sunday Tehran will never hand over images from inside of some Iranian nuclear sites to the UN nuclear watchdog as a monitoring agreement with the agency had expired, Iranian state media reported.
“The agreement has expired ... any of the information recorded will never be given to the International Atomic Energy Agency and the data and images will remain in the possession of Iran,” said Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.
The announcement could further complicate talks between Iran and six major powers on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal. Three years ago then US President Donald Trump withdrew from the pact and reimposed crippling sanctions on Tehran; Iran reacted by violating many of the deal’s restrictions on its nuclear program.
A spokesman for parliament’s National Security and Foreign Affairs Committee warned that “Iran will also turn off the IAEA cameras if the United States fails to remove all sanctions,” the state-run Tehran Times newspaper’s website reported.
The IAEA and Tehran struck the three-month monitoring agreement in February to cushion the blow of Iran reducing its cooperation with the agency, and it allowed monitoring of some activities that would otherwise have been axed to continue.
Under that agreement, which on May 24 was extended by a month, data continues to be collected in a black-box-type arrangement, with the IAEA only able to access it at a later date.
On Friday, the IAEA demanded an immediate reply from Iran on whether it would extend the monitoring agreement, prompting an Iranian envoy to respond that Tehran was under no obligation to provide an answer.
Iran said on Wednesday the country’s Supreme National Security Council would decide whether to renew the monitoring agreement only after it expires.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that any failure by Tehran to extend the monitoring agreement would be a “serious concern” for broader negotiations.
Parties involved in the talks on reviving the deal, which began in April in Vienna, have said there are major issues still to be resolved before the nuclear deal can be reinstated. 

Topics: Iran IAEA nuclear deal

Related

Special Lebanon rejects claim that it is planning Iran oil imports
Middle-East
Lebanon rejects claim that it is planning Iran oil imports
Iran grants clemency to over 5,000 prisoners
Middle-East
Iran grants clemency to over 5,000 prisoners

Latest updates

Saudi anime movie ‘The Journey’ premiers in Tokyo
Saudi anime movie ‘The Journey’ premiers in Tokyo
Saudi Arabia’s Islamic studies center seeks to write new chapter with Philippines
Saudi Arabia’s Islamic studies center seeks to write new chapter with Philippines
Daesh claims responsibility for rocket attack on Iraqi power station
Daesh claims responsibility for rocket attack on Iraqi power station
Who’s Who: Rania Nashar, compliance and governance chief at Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund
Who’s Who: Rania Nashar, compliance and governance chief at Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund
Saudia Airline provides computers to needy families as part of ‘Technology Giving’ initiative
Saudia airline joins Awontech Association’s initiative to provide computers to needy families. (Twitter/@AwonTech)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.