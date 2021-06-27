Search teams persevere as death toll in Florida condo collapse rises to 9

You are here

Members of the Israel Rescuers delegation gather in the area near the partially collapsed condo building in Surfside, Florida, June 27, 2021. (AFP)
Members of the Israel Rescuers delegation gather in the area near the partially collapsed condo building in Surfside, Florida, June 27, 2021. (AFP)
Members of the Israel Rescuers delegation gather in the area near the partially collapsed condo building in Surfside, Florida, June 27, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

  • A smoldering fire beneath the rubble that hindered the work of rescuers has abated, officials said
  • The searchers — including experts sent by Israel and Mexico — are using dogs, sonar, drones and infrared scanners
SURFSIDE: As the death toll rose to nine with more than 150 people still missing, rescue teams on Sunday kept picking through the rubble of the Florida condo building that collapsed three days ago, as questions swirled about the tower’s structural integrity.
Officials in Surfside, the shore town near Miami where the building stood along the oceanfront, said hope remained that search teams would discover survivors in air pockets that may have formed in the pancaked debris.
Even so, Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said on Sunday crews had yet to find any signs of life.
“The biggest thing now is hope,” Cominsky said. “That’s what’s driving us. It’s an extremely difficult situation.”
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at all times six to eight squads were working on the multi-story pile of shattered concrete and metal wreckage that lay next to the parts of Champlain Towers South that remain standing.
The searchers — including experts sent by Israel and Mexico — are using dogs, sonar, drones and infrared scanners.
“Hundreds of team members are on standby to rotate as we need a fresh start,” Levine Cava said at a briefing in which she announced the death toll had risen to nine. “So we are not lacking any personnel, but we have the best, we have the right people and the right number, and we are getting it done.”
A smoldering fire beneath the rubble that produced thick smoke and hindered the work of rescuers has abated, officials said. The mayor said a trench was dug to separate the areas of smoking debris from the rest of the rubble and rescuers are also using tunnels.
Some families of those missing have provided DNA samples to officials while others recounted narrow escapes. Police released the names of four victims who ranged in age from 54 to 83.
One of the residents, Erick de Moura, considers himself very lucky. He was supposed to be home when the building collapsed, but his girlfriend persuaded him to spend the night at her place less than 2 miles (3 km) away in Miami Beach, likely saving his life.
“Only by God. To me this is a miracle,” the 40-year-old Brazil native told Reuters.
Photographs of the missing were posted on a nearby fence, along with flowers and messages. On Saturday, family members prayed and kept a silent vigil at a barrier erected on the beach by authorities several hundred yards north of the building site. They declined to comment.
Some residents remain in Champlain Towers North, a sister building to the one that collapsed, where only a voluntary evacuation order has been issued. An inspector did not find any immediately obvious problems with the other building.
“Having said that, I don’t know if I’d be comfortable staying in that building,” Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said, until a comprehensive review was completed.
Officials said on Saturday that Miami-Dade County would audit all buildings more than 40 years old within the next 30 days to ensure their safety.
“Once we understand, legislation will be taking place so that this will never happen again,” County Commissioner Pepe Diaz said.
Surfside officials have released documents including an engineer’s report from 2018 that found major structural damage beneath the pool deck and “concrete deterioration” in the underground parking garage of the 12-story condominium.
The report was produced for the Champlain Towers South condominium board in preparation for a major repair project set for this year.
Donna DiMaggio Berger, a lawyer who works with the condo association, said the issues outlined in the 2018 report were typical for older buildings in the area and did not alarm board members, all of whom lived in the tower with their families.
The report estimated it would cost $9.1 million to make the recommended repairs. Berger said the board had taken out a $12 million line of credit to pay for the repairs and asked owners to pay $80,000 each. Work had started on replacing the roof, but the pandemic slowed the project, she said.
Satellite data from the 1990s showed the building was sinking 1 to 3 millimeters per year, while surrounding buildings were stable, according to Florida International University professor Shimon Wdowinski.
Gregg Schlesinger, a lawyer and former general contractor who specializes in construction-failure cases, said other factors could have contributed to the collapse, but it was clear to him that the structural issues identified in the 2018 report were the main cause.
He said investigations and the inevitable lawsuits will eventually paint a full picture of what caused the disaster.
“But we do know one thing: there was a structural failure,” he said. “We know another thing: The structural failure should not have occurred.”
He said all seaside buildings in the area should be inspected every five years to ensure they have not been degraded by the corrosive salt air, not just those over 40 years old.

Topics: Florida Building collapse

Pakistan will shut border if Taliban take over Afghanistan: FM

Updated 27 June 2021
AP

  • Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan has already taken in 3.5 million Afghan refugees over the years
  • “We can’t take more, we will have to shut our border, we have to safeguard our national interest,” he said
MULTAN: Pakistan’s foreign minister said Sunday that violence and lawlessness could reign in Afghanistan after the United States' withdrawal, and that Pakistan would shut its border to the country if the Taliban takes control of it.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan has already taken in 3.5 million Afghan refugees over the years, but would not accept any more. He was speaking in a weekly media briefing held in the central city of Multan.
“We can’t take more, we will have to shut our border, we have to safeguard our national interest,” he said, adding that Pakistan will continue its diplomatic efforts for peace in the country, and welcome its democratically elected leadership.
Millions of Afghans fled to Pakistan from infighting between Mujahideen groups after the Soviet withdrawal in 1989.
The Taliban ruled Afghanistan until they were ousted by a US-led coalition after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in America. In recent weeks, Taliban fighters have overrun several districts in south and northern Afghanistan, convincing government security forces to surrender and seizing their weapons and military vehicles.

Topics: Pakistan Afghanistan Taliban

Modi urges India to get COVID-19 shots amid Delta variant concerns

Updated 27 June 2021
Reuters

  • India must administer 10 million doses a day to achieve its aim of inoculating all adults by December, experts say
  • The country has fully vaccinated fewer than 6 percent with two doses
NEW DELHI: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people on Sunday to overcome their hesitancy and get COVID-19 vaccinations as soon as possible, as concerns grow about the highly infectious Delta variant being detected in some states.
After a fall in infections from May’s daily peak of 400,000, India has redoubled its efforts to inoculate the country’s 940 million adults amid supply constraints and fears of a third wave of pandemic.
“Get vaccinated,” Modi said in his monthly radio address, urging the public to adhere to social distancing and wear masks. “That is a good safety shield. Think about that.”
India must administer 10 million doses a day to achieve its aim of inoculating all adults by December, experts say. But the country has fully vaccinated fewer than 6 percent with two doses.
Interacting with some villagers in a virtual meeting, Modi asked community leaders to foster awareness among villagers about the benefits of vaccination and curb rumors about ill effects.
He said this month the government would buy 75 percent of all vaccines from drugmakers and distribute them for free to states, which along with private hospitals had been buying shots for people aged 18 to 45.
India’s daily COVID-19 infections rose by 50,040, while the death toll rose by 1,258, including 511 deaths in the state of Maharashtra, health ministry data showed.
The country has scaled back its estimate of vaccine supplies to 1.35 billion doses between August and December from an earlier estimate of nearly 2 billion doses, according to an affidavit filed with the Supreme Court on Saturday.
However, the government told the court it was committed to its vaccination target and was in talks with global suppliers like Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna Inc. for additional supplies.
New variants are a particular concern in India, where more than half the population has not had even a single vaccine dose.
At least 20 cases have been found linked to the Delta variant, which India last week designated a variant of concern, according to the health ministry.
India’s official death count is now 395,751, but experts and global health agencies such as the World Health Organization believe the toll may be much higher. Of the 35.51 million people infected, 29.25 million have recovered.
State governments eased lockdown restrictions this month after a fall in cases, but scientists fear that the presence of the Delta variant, which was first detected in India, and the slow pace of vaccination could trigger another wave of infections.

Topics: India Coronavirus Vaccines

French presidential hopefuls seek momentum in regional election run-offs

Updated 27 June 2021
Reuters

  • On Sunday, only 12.66 percent of voters had turned out to vote by midday, only slightly up from last week
PARIS: France holds run-offs for regional elections on Sunday that could shift the balance between political heavyweights vying for pole position in next year’s presidential race.
Last Sunday’s first round proved dire for President Emmanuel Macron, whose party is on course to win none of France’s 13 mainland regions, but was also disappointing for far-right leader Marine Le Pen.
One surprise factor of these elections is the record abstention rate, which makes the contests particularly hard to predict for pollsters. On Sunday, only 12.66 percent of voters had turned out to vote by midday, only slightly up from last week.
“I have no intention whatsoever to go and vote today, simply because I’ve lost faith in our politicians,” Parisian Jean-Jacques told Reuters TV while strolling on one of the River Seine’s bridges.
But others were galvanized by news of the low turnout so far. “I didn’t vote last week, but the abstention rate was a bit of a wake-up call, and so I decided to come and vote today instead of staying at home or going for a walk, because it is important,” said 38-year old lawyer Masing Coulibaly.
Amid massive abstention, Le Pen’s party only came top in one region, Provence in the southeast, belying opinion polls projecting it would come first in six.
Instead, the traditional center-right conservatives, which had been decimated by Macron in the 2017 presidential and legislative elections, staged a surprise comeback.
A trio of its top members, all former ministers and currently at the helm of some of France’s most populous regions, are running for re-election this Sunday, which they hope will give them a springboard for the 2022 presidential race.
In particular, Xavier Bertrand of the northern Hauts-de-France region around Calais has emerged as the conservatives’ favorite in opinion polls to represent the party in the presidential election.
Macron’s aides see the former health minister as a threat who could eat away at the president’s center-right voter base in the first round of the presidential vote in April.
Valerie Pecresse in the greater Paris region and Laurent Wauquiez in the greater Lyon area are the other two conservatives whose fate on Sunday could decide whether they challenge Bertrand in 2022.
Meanwhile, Le Pen’s National Rally still hopes to win its first ever region in Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur around Marseille and Nice. Her lieutenant, Thierry Mariani, a former conservative minister, beat the incumbent from the center-right last Sunday, but by a lower margin than expected.
Victory would give Le Pen momentum and a platform to challenge Macron in 2022, a repeat of the 2017 duel that polls still show would be won by Macron, though with a narrower margin than four years ago.

Topics: France elections

Thailand to reimpose coronavirus curbs to contain outbreak

Updated 27 June 2021
AFP

  • Thailand’s latest wave kicked off in April when a cluster was found in upscale Bangkok clubs typically frequented by the elite
BANGKOK: Thailand from Monday will reimpose Covid-19 restrictions on restaurants, construction sites and gatherings in the capital Bangkok and its suburbs as it tries to contain a wave of coronavirus cases.
After a year of relative success in keeping infection rates low, Thailand’s latest wave kicked off in April when a cluster was found in upscale Bangkok clubs typically frequented by the elite.
Since then, more have been discovered in its overcrowded prison system, as well as among migrant workers who toil in its construction and service industries.
The government said in an order published Saturday that new restrictions will begin Monday and last for a month.
They include closing construction sites in Bangkok and surrounding areas, banning workers from leaving, prohibiting eat-in customers at restaurants, and restricting gatherings to a maximum of 20 people.
Checkpoints will be set up in Thailand’s southernmost provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala and Songkhla. Travelers must carry a “letter of intent” to leave or enter.
The new restrictions come ahead of the July 1 launch of a quarantine-free model for vaccinated tourists in the popular holiday destination Phuket.
The so-called “Phuket sandbox” has been touted as a way to resuscitate Thailand crucial tourism industry and related sectors such as service, restaurants and transport.
Thailand’s government has also been widely criticized for its faltering vaccine rollout, with authorities scrambling to import more doses.
Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha has said he plans to fully reopen the country by October, which would require his administration to hit the target of vaccinating 50 million Thais in four months.
So far, a little over 10 percent of the population has received shots.
Thailand has reported more than 244,000 cases and over 1,900 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Topics: Thailand Coronavirus

‘No regrets’ says pardoned but defiant Catalan separatist

Updated 27 June 2021
AFP

  • ‘These pardons don’t reflect a desire to resolve the political conflict’
  • Jordi Cuixart was arrested on October 16, 2017 after a demonstration outside a regional government building
MONTBLANC, Spain: He spent three years and eight months behind bars for his involvement in Catalonia’s 2017 failed independence bid. But Jordi Cuixart says he has no regrets, days after being pardoned by Spain.
One of nine Catalan separatist leaders freed on Wednesday as a gesture of “reconciliation,” Cuixart says the olive branch will not resolve the separatist crisis in this wealthy northeastern region of Spain.
“These pardons don’t reflect a desire to resolve the political conflict,” says the 46-year-old who heads Omnium Cultural, one of the region’s biggest grassroots pro-independence groups.
Speaking to AFP, Cuixart pointed to widespread criticism of their imprisonment from NGOs like Amnesty International as a factor behind the release of the separatists, but said what tipped the balance was that “our being in prison was creating problems for the Spanish state.”
Cuixart was arrested on October 16, 2017 after a demonstration outside a regional government building during which several police vehicles were destroyed.
In 2019, he was sentenced to nine years in prison for sedition.
The image of Cuixart addressing protesters while standing on a police vehicle remains one of the enduring images of the failed independence bid which sparked Spain’s worst political crisis in decades.
The prisoners were serving between nine and 13 years each for their role in holding a referendum banned by Spain’s courts and that was marred by police violence.
Several weeks later, Catalonia’s separatist regional parliament made a short-lived declaration of independence, prompting Madrid to sack the regional government and suspend its autonomy.
And after much thought while in prison, Cuixart says he has almost no regrets.
“I don’t regret anything except the violence that was inflicted (by police) on ordinary citizens,” he said, blaming the Spanish state for all the unrest.
Others have been slightly more self-critical.
Oriol Junqueras, deputy head of the Catalan government at the time of the crisis and the prisoner serving the longest sentence of 13 years, recently admitted the separatists made mistakes back in 2017.
Even so, Cuixart believes that the talks between Madrid and Catalonia’s separatist leadership, which are to resume soon, may end up being a “turning point.”
“I don’t see Spanish society as being ready for progress on autonomy, but politicians are responsible for engaging in dialogue,” said Cuixart, who has a salt-and-pepper beard and wears his hair in a longish curly mullet.
A fervent advocate of the right to self-determination, a key separatist demand, he is nonetheless aware that the central government remains categorically opposed to such an idea.
While he missed his children, the youngest of whom was born while he was behind bars, Cuixart said he has fond memories of prison — although he was held in a semi-open regime and able to leave regularly.
Now totally free, he is enjoying his first days of real freedom in a small village about 100 kilometers (60 miles) west of Barcelona, where his family has a house and where all the locals recognize him, his face being very well-known within Catalan society.
He says his time in jail has made him stronger.
“They wanted me to lose everything but the only thing I lost was fear. I am not afraid of the Spanish state,” he said defiantly.
“Will we ever have a Catalan Republic? If that’s what Catalans want, it’s very likely it will happen one day.”

Topics: Spain Catalan

