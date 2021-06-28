You are here

Egypt electricity to light up Iraq within two years

Egypt electricity to light up Iraq within two years
The electricity crisis in Iraq was discussed at a tripartite summit in Baghdad last Sunday. (Shutterstock)
  • Egypt produces an electricity surplus estimated at between 26 and 38,000 megawatts
RIYADH: The Egyptian-Jordanian-Iraqi electrical interconnection project will enter the implementation phase within 18 months, Sky News Arabia reported.
It follows completion of technical studies currently underway to complete the export of electricity from Egypt to Amman and Baghdad, the broadcaster reported, citing Egyptian government sources.
Egypt produces an electricity surplus estimated at between 26 and 38,000 megawatts, Sky News Arabia reported.
The electricity crisis in Iraq was discussed at a tripartite summit in Baghdad last Sunday.
It was the first visit by an Egyptian head of state to Iraq in three decades.
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi joined Jordan’s King Abdullah II and the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, to discuss cooperation between the three countries.

  • Passengers can use the pass to access updated COVID-19 travel information, including locations of PCR test laboratories
  • Emirates is also integrating the government-made application Alhosn with its check-in systems
DUBAI: Dubai carrier Emirates is expanding the implementation of the digital passport solution to 10 countries, as travel restrictions gradually ease.
The travel pass, developed by the International Air Transport Association, can now be used by travelers flying between Dubai and London, Barcelona, Madrid, Istanbul, New York, Moscow, Frankfurt, Charles De Gaulle, and Amsterdam.
Passengers can use the pass to access updated COVID-19 travel information, including locations of PCR test laboratories. They can also manage their personal documents on the platform, such as vaccination certificates and PCR results.
The Dubai-based airline seeks to roll out the IATA travel pass across its global network, it said in a statement carried by WAM.
“Over the past months, we have really accelerated our biometric, contactless and digital travel verification projects to provide our customers with even greater convenience and assurance when they fly with Emirates,” its CEO Adel Al-Redha said.
Emirates is also integrating the government-made application Alhosn with its check-in systems, allowing the airline to easily access passengers’ COVID-related records.

It will be implemented from next month

  • The Sultanate intends to launch its first satellite dedicated to telecommunications in 2024
RIYADH: Omani Space Communication Technologies has launched a tender for the design, manufacture and launch of its first satellite called "Omansat-1", Al Arabiya reported citing state television.
The Sultanate intends to launch its first satellite dedicated to telecommunications in 2024.
The company intends to launch a high-capacity communications satellite and its related services, covering the whole Sultanate, its economic waters and the foreign markets associated with it, the company said in a filing.
It invited technical and commercial bids and said the last date to purchase the tender document is July 15, while bids are due by Sept. 21.
Space Communication Technologies is one of the Omani Telecom and Information Technology Group companies.

  • The “Energy Transition Plan” will help Iraq develop a diverse energy mix
DUBAI: General Electric (GE) has announced plans to support Iraq’s power infrastructure, and to promote clean energy in the country.

The “Energy Transition Plan” will help Iraq develop a diverse energy mix, as well as aid in the country’s decarbonization commitments, GE said in a statement.

“It is now important to step up the drive toward cleaner energy systems that bring a triple advantage to the country,” Chief Technology Office at GE Gas Power Abdurrahman Khalidi said.

Some specific actions under the plan include the maintenance, rehabilitation, and optimization of existing power plants in Iraq, which could potentially result in a 20 percent reduction in emissions.

GE also plans to introduce the use of hydrogen for power generation, as well as to establish an interconnected grid that could make the country a regional energy hub.

“This is the guiding strategy for our ‘Energy Transition Plan’ for Iraq and is the most comprehensive approach, covering all potential solutions the country can leverage,” Khalidi explained.

  • Iraqi Prime Minister Financial Affairs Adviser Mazhar Mohammed Saleh called for a new “social market” to reduce oil dependence
RIYADH: The world’s fastest population growth is accelerating the need for a more diversified economic system in oil-dependent Iraq, according to a top government minister.
Iraqi Prime Minister Financial Affairs Adviser Mazhar Mohammed Saleh called for a new “social market” to reduce oil dependence and boost investment in key sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture and tourism and service areas, Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported.
Saleh warned against depending on oil until 2050 without diversifying the sources of national income.
The population growth in Iraq is not less than 2.6 percent annually- the highest in the world, Saleh told INA.
The country depends on oil, which constitutes 45 percent of the GDP and affects about 80 percent of the growth of the economy, contributing to 93 percent of the government’s revenues, he explained.
“More than 8 million Iraqis receive salaries, a pension, a grant or a social benefit from the state, which means that the majority of the Iraqi people receive income from oil revenues under the family support system,” he said. “The country’s population increase by one million people annually, and the employment rates at low annual levels, will cumulatively affect the risks of production disruption and the increase in unemployment among young people, which is currently approximately 23 percent.”
Iraq’s population reached 40.1 million at the end of last year, according to data from the Ministry of Planning.

  • The tower will have 300 apartments directly overlooking the Red Sea with work expected to start in the fourth quarter of this year
RIYADH: Dar Al Arkan and SNASCO Real Estate plan to build a luxury residential tower on Jeddah Corniche.
The pair have signed a joint venture agreement focused on the luxury property market, they said in a statement on Monday. The value of the project was not disclosed.
The tower will have 300 apartments directly overlooking the Red Sea with work expected to start in the fourth quarter of this year.
“This project reinforces our new strategic direction to focus on the enhancement and growth of the Western Region, specifically Jeddah,” said Yousef Al-Shelash, chairman of Dar Al Arkan Properties.
Popular with residents and visitors, the Jeddah Corniche, which stretches over 30 kilometers along the coast is seen as a prime property market.
Dar Al Arkan Properties has delivered some 15,000 residential units and over 500,000 square meters of commercial space. It has expanded beyond the Kingdom with projects announced in Dubai and Bosnia.

