Egypt electricity to light up Iraq within two years

GE to invest in Iraq’s clean energy transition

DUBAI: General Electric (GE) has announced plans to support Iraq’s power infrastructure, and to promote clean energy in the country.

The “Energy Transition Plan” will help Iraq develop a diverse energy mix, as well as aid in the country’s decarbonization commitments, GE said in a statement.

“It is now important to step up the drive toward cleaner energy systems that bring a triple advantage to the country,” Chief Technology Office at GE Gas Power Abdurrahman Khalidi said.

Some specific actions under the plan include the maintenance, rehabilitation, and optimization of existing power plants in Iraq, which could potentially result in a 20 percent reduction in emissions.

GE also plans to introduce the use of hydrogen for power generation, as well as to establish an interconnected grid that could make the country a regional energy hub.

“This is the guiding strategy for our ‘Energy Transition Plan’ for Iraq and is the most comprehensive approach, covering all potential solutions the country can leverage,” Khalidi explained.