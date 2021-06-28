You are here

  • Home
  • Iraq slams US strikes on pro-Iran fighters amid calls for revenge

Iraq slams US strikes on pro-Iran fighters amid calls for revenge

Iraq slams US strikes on pro-Iran fighters amid calls for revenge
In this image grab taken from a broadcast by Syria TV on June 28, 2021 shows smoke billowing from a facility used by Iran-backed groups following US air strikes on the Syrian-Iraqi border. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z7j42

Updated 46 sec ago
AFP

Iraq slams US strikes on pro-Iran fighters amid calls for revenge

Iraq slams US strikes on pro-Iran fighters amid calls for revenge
Updated 46 sec ago
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq on Monday condemned overnight US air strikes against Iran-backed armed groups on the Syrian-Iraqi border that killed at least seven fighters and sparked calls for revenge from Iraqi armed factions.
The second such raid on pro-Iran targets since US President Joe Biden took office, described by the Pentagon as "retaliatory", led to fears of a new escalation between Tehran and Washington and came despite faltering efforts to revive a key deal over Iran's nuclear programme.
Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi condemned the attack as a "blatant and unacceptable violation of Iraqi sovereignty and Iraqi national security".
"Iraq reiterates its refusal to be an arena for settling scores," Kadhemi added in a statement, urging all sides to avoid any further escalation.
The Hashed, an Iraqi paramilitary alliance that includes several Iranian proxies and has become the main power broker in Baghdad, said the strikes killed four of its fighters in the Qaim region, some 13 kilometres (eight miles) away from the border.
The fighters were stationed there to prevent jihadists from infiltrating Iraq, the group said in a statement, denying that they had taken part in any attacks against US interests or personnel.
"We reserve the legal right to respond to these attacks and hold the perpetrators accountable on Iraqi soil," the Hashed said.
US defence spokesman John Kirby said in a statement that three military facilities used by Iran-backed militia had been hit overnight Sunday to Monday -- two in Syria and one in Iraq.
Kirby said the targets had been used by "Iran-backed militias that are engaged in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks against US personnel and facilities in Iraq".
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria, said seven fighters had been killed in the strikes in the early hours of Monday morning local time.
At least six more fighters were wounded and the targets included an arms depot near Albu Kamal, a Syrian town which lies where the border crosses the Euphrates river, the Britain-based monitor said.
Syria's state-run SANA news agency said one child had been killed in the raid but gave few details.
US interests in Iraq, where 2,500 American troops are deployed as part of an international coalition to fight the jihadist Islamic State group, have been targeted in more than 40 attacks this year.
The vast majority have been bombs against logistics convoys, but rocket fire and drones packed with explosive have also been used in the assaults some of which were claimed by pro-Iran factions hoping to pressure Washington into withdrawing all its troops.
"Given the ongoing series of attacks by Iran-backed groups targeting US interests in Iraq, the president directed further military action to disrupt and deter such attacks," Kirby said.
"Specifically, the US strikes targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq, both of which lie close to the border between those countries," he added.
Kataeb Hezbollah and Kataeb Sayyid al-Shuhada, two Iraqi armed factions with close ties to Tehran, were among the "several Iran-backed militia groups" that had used the facilities, Kirby said.
Some of the militia groups that form the Hashed al-Shaabi have been deployed in Syria over the years to support regime forces and to further Iran's interests in the country.
In February, US strikes on facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran-backed militia groups left more than 20 fighters dead, according to the Observatory.
The latest US strikes come two days after the United States and France warned Iran that time was running out to return to a nuclear deal, voicing fears that Tehran's sensitive atomic activities could advance if talks drag on.
A return to the 2015 Iran accord has been a key Biden promise after the nuclear deal was trashed by his predecessor Donald Trump.
"We have a national interest in trying to put the nuclear problem back in the box that it was" under the deal, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
The UN's nuclear watchdog said Friday it had received no reply from Tehran over the possible extension of a temporary agreement covering inspections at Iranian nuclear facilities which expired on Thursday.
Announcement of the strikes came one day before Biden meets at the White House with Reuven Rivlin, president of Israel, Iran's arch foe.

Topics: Iraq US Iran

Iraq slams US strikes on pro-Iran fighters amid calls for revenge

Iraq slams US strikes on pro-Iran fighters amid calls for revenge
Updated 46 sec ago
AFP

Iraq slams US strikes on pro-Iran fighters amid calls for revenge

Iraq slams US strikes on pro-Iran fighters amid calls for revenge
Updated 46 sec ago
AFP
BAGHDAD: Iraq on Monday condemned overnight US air strikes against Iran-backed armed groups on the Syrian-Iraqi border that killed at least seven fighters and sparked calls for revenge from Iraqi armed factions.
The second such raid on pro-Iran targets since US President Joe Biden took office, described by the Pentagon as "retaliatory", led to fears of a new escalation between Tehran and Washington and came despite faltering efforts to revive a key deal over Iran's nuclear programme.
Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi condemned the attack as a "blatant and unacceptable violation of Iraqi sovereignty and Iraqi national security".
"Iraq reiterates its refusal to be an arena for settling scores," Kadhemi added in a statement, urging all sides to avoid any further escalation.
The Hashed, an Iraqi paramilitary alliance that includes several Iranian proxies and has become the main power broker in Baghdad, said the strikes killed four of its fighters in the Qaim region, some 13 kilometres (eight miles) away from the border.
The fighters were stationed there to prevent jihadists from infiltrating Iraq, the group said in a statement, denying that they had taken part in any attacks against US interests or personnel.
"We reserve the legal right to respond to these attacks and hold the perpetrators accountable on Iraqi soil," the Hashed said.
US defence spokesman John Kirby said in a statement that three military facilities used by Iran-backed militia had been hit overnight Sunday to Monday -- two in Syria and one in Iraq.
Kirby said the targets had been used by "Iran-backed militias that are engaged in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks against US personnel and facilities in Iraq".
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria, said seven fighters had been killed in the strikes in the early hours of Monday morning local time.
At least six more fighters were wounded and the targets included an arms depot near Albu Kamal, a Syrian town which lies where the border crosses the Euphrates river, the Britain-based monitor said.
Syria's state-run SANA news agency said one child had been killed in the raid but gave few details.
US interests in Iraq, where 2,500 American troops are deployed as part of an international coalition to fight the jihadist Islamic State group, have been targeted in more than 40 attacks this year.
The vast majority have been bombs against logistics convoys, but rocket fire and drones packed with explosive have also been used in the assaults some of which were claimed by pro-Iran factions hoping to pressure Washington into withdrawing all its troops.
"Given the ongoing series of attacks by Iran-backed groups targeting US interests in Iraq, the president directed further military action to disrupt and deter such attacks," Kirby said.
"Specifically, the US strikes targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq, both of which lie close to the border between those countries," he added.
Kataeb Hezbollah and Kataeb Sayyid al-Shuhada, two Iraqi armed factions with close ties to Tehran, were among the "several Iran-backed militia groups" that had used the facilities, Kirby said.
Some of the militia groups that form the Hashed al-Shaabi have been deployed in Syria over the years to support regime forces and to further Iran's interests in the country.
In February, US strikes on facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran-backed militia groups left more than 20 fighters dead, according to the Observatory.
The latest US strikes come two days after the United States and France warned Iran that time was running out to return to a nuclear deal, voicing fears that Tehran's sensitive atomic activities could advance if talks drag on.
A return to the 2015 Iran accord has been a key Biden promise after the nuclear deal was trashed by his predecessor Donald Trump.
"We have a national interest in trying to put the nuclear problem back in the box that it was" under the deal, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
The UN's nuclear watchdog said Friday it had received no reply from Tehran over the possible extension of a temporary agreement covering inspections at Iranian nuclear facilities which expired on Thursday.
Announcement of the strikes came one day before Biden meets at the White House with Reuven Rivlin, president of Israel, Iran's arch foe.
Topics: Iraq US Iran

Saudi footballers reach quarter-final of 2021 Arab Cup U-20 tournament in Egypt

Saudi footballers reach quarter-final of 2021 Arab Cup U-20 tournament in Egypt
Updated 4 min ago
Arab News

Saudi footballers reach quarter-final of 2021 Arab Cup U-20 tournament in Egypt

Saudi footballers reach quarter-final of 2021 Arab Cup U-20 tournament in Egypt
  • Saudi Arabia to face Senegal in Tuesday’s last 8 clash at Cairo International Stadium
Updated 4 min ago
Arab News

CAIRO: The line-up for the quarter finals of the 2021 Arab Cup U-20 football tournament taking place in Egypt has been completed and will see Saudi Arabia face Senegal on Tuesday at Cairo International Stadium, Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah reported.

Tunisia and Saudi Arabia were the two qualifiers from Group D, and now join Senegal, Comoros, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, and Tajikistan in the last eight. The final will be held on July 6.

In Group C, a goal by Suleiman Fay gave Senegal a 1-1 draw with Iraq, who scored through Abdul Razzaq Qassem, to ensure the African nation advanced to the knockout stages.

In the same group, Comoros overcame Lebanon by three goals to one with Mahmoud Adel, Hadad Abtah, and Fahd Yassin on the scoresheet for the east African nation, and Ali Kassas converting the consolation goal for the defeated opposition.

Senegal topped Group C with seven points, followed by Comoros on six points, Iraq on three, and Lebanon drawing a blank.

In Group D, Tunisia finished top after beating Saudi Arabia 2-1 on Sunday, with Hani Gertila scoring twice and Meshary Al-Nimr responding for the Kingdom.

In the same group, Yemen beat Uzbekistan 3-1 thanks to strikes by Qasim Al-Sharafi, Ammar Noman, and Imad Al-Jadima, while the sole Uzbek goal came from Abdullakh Boldoshev.

Tunisia finished with a perfect nine points, followed by Saudi Arabia on six, and Yemen with three, while Uzbekistan lost all three matches.

Topics: sport football Egypt 2021 Arab Cup U-20

Related

Premier League to donate 2,000 defibrillators to grassroots football
Sport
Premier League to donate 2,000 defibrillators to grassroots football
Five-star performance sees Palestine through to 2021 FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar
Sport
Five-star performance sees Palestine through to 2021 FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar

Egypt electricity to light up Iraq within two years

Egypt electricity to light up Iraq within two years
Updated 5 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt electricity to light up Iraq within two years

Egypt electricity to light up Iraq within two years
  • Egypt produces an electricity surplus estimated at between 26 and 38,000 megawatts
Updated 5 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Egyptian-Jordanian-Iraqi electrical interconnection project will enter the implementation phase within 18 months, Sky News Arabia reported.
It follows completion of technical studies currently underway to complete the export of electricity from Egypt to Amman and Baghdad, the broadcaster reported, citing Egyptian government sources.
Egypt produces an electricity surplus estimated at between 26 and 38,000 megawatts, Sky News Arabia reported.
The electricity crisis in Iraq was discussed at a tripartite summit in Baghdad last Sunday.
It was the first visit by an Egyptian head of state to Iraq in three decades.
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi joined Jordan’s King Abdullah II and the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, to discuss cooperation between the three countries.

Topics: Egypt Iraq electricity

Related

Special Egypt signs cooperation protocol with South Sudan to build Wau Dam 
Middle-East
Egypt signs cooperation protocol with South Sudan to build Wau Dam 
Egypt invested $100bn on infrastructure in 7 years, says minister
Business & Economy
Egypt invested $100bn on infrastructure in 7 years, says minister

UK entrepreneur launches clean beauty platform in Gulf

UK entrepreneur launches clean beauty platform in Gulf
Updated 10 min 38 sec ago
Hams Saleh

UK entrepreneur launches clean beauty platform in Gulf

UK entrepreneur launches clean beauty platform in Gulf
Updated 10 min 38 sec ago
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: A UAE-based entrepreneur has opened a new online store selling ethical, clean beauty brands in the Gulf region.

Amy Wilkinson-Lough’s platform Project bYouty features a host of cruelty-free, vegan, organic, halal, sustainable, clean beauty, and wellness brands from around the world.

The UK businesswoman told Arab News that the idea for her online platform came after she saw a business opportunity in the Gulf countries.

Amy Wilkinson-Lough’s platform Project bYouty features a host of cruelty-free, vegan, organic, halal, sustainable, clean beauty, and wellness brands from around the world. (Supplied)

Having worked in the music industry for 20 years, she said that when the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic hit, she found herself with “some extra time on my hands,” and Project bYouty was the result.

“I think I kind of gave myself a benchmark of if I have six or 10 brands, I’ll just run it and see what happens. And by the end of week two, I had close to 36 brands. I realized very quickly that this was absolutely not a side hustle. This was a real business opportunity that was GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) wide,” she added.

Her website now has more than 80 international brands many of which are exclusive and/or regional firsts, such as True Skincare, Votary, Mal and Mod, Mara, Augustinus Bader, Algenist, Emma Hardie, Bolt Beauty, Hayo’u, Bynacht, UpCircle, and War Paint for Men.

“The GCC is witnessing a premiumization trend within the beauty industry; consumers know what they want but are often overwhelmed by misinformation, unrealistic, heavily filtered imagery, complicated ingredient lists, and unnecessarily high price tags. That frustration led me here to all things Project bYouty,” Wilkinson-Lough said.

The online platform also tests every product on its website.

“There is a huge gray market issue in this part of the world. I mean, people are essentially going to the US or to Europe stocking up on their favorite (creams), coming back, setting up a Shopify site and that’s it. They can claim anything, and nobody would know any different.

“We decided that if we were going to do this, we were going to do this officially. And there is not one product including devices on our site that is not tested … as part of municipality regulation.

“It’s the only place in the world that you don’t get a second chance to make a first impression. It had to look wow from the moment that you landed on it,” she added.

Determined to lead the way in reducing unnecessary, oversized packaging Project bYouty not only uses entirely recyclable packaging but also acid-free tissue paper, printed with soy-based inks.

Compostable mail bags are made from a combination of PBAT, a bio-based polymer, and PLA, regular field corn and wheat straw, while water-activated tape used to hold everything in place is recycled.

Wilkinson-Lough promises that orders in the GCC countries of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman, will be delivered within 24 hours from checkout.

Topics: Amy Wilkinson-Lough Project bYouty

UAE artists, designers learning to break plastic habit

UAE artists, designers learning to break plastic habit
Artist Nourie Flayhan (L) holding up a sign that reads “Ditch the disposables.” Supplied
Updated 7 min 51 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

UAE artists, designers learning to break plastic habit

UAE artists, designers learning to break plastic habit
  • Dubai’s new business center takes part in initiatives to encourage community to go green through art, design
Updated 7 min 51 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: Creatives at a new UAE business center are playing their part in tackling climate change by encouraging the community to go green through a series of art and design projects.

The initiative is being championed inside Niche, the sleek new four-acre ICD Brookfield Place in downtown Dubai’s multi-use community space.

Niche, which aims to create a platform of exchange between tenants and the community on a variety of important topics through talks, wellness sessions, educational workshops, and engaging activations has launched its Breaking the Plastic Habit scheme to help Dubai residents find ways to reduce their use of plastic products.

Breaking the Plastic Habit is an initiative to help Dubai residents find ways to reduce their use of plastic products. Supplied

“We launched the Breaking the Plastic Habit program to remove single-use plastic from ICD Brookfield Place, and encourage our community to use refillable bottles,” Malak Qaoud, arts and events manager at ICD Brookfield Place, told Arab News.

“Breaking the Plastic Habit is part of our long-term commitment to deliver a sustainable future at ICD Brookfield Place.”

For the campaign, the business center worked with two influential artists, Nourie Flayhan, a Lebanese-Dubai-based illustrator, and Christine Wilson of Peahead, a Dubai-based eco-friendly and upcycling artist.

Artist Christine Wilson created a large art installation using plastic bottles. Supplied

Flayhan, a longtime advocate for sustainability and environmental protection and known for her quirky animations and illustrations, has worked on the branding for the campaign. She has previously produced work for the likes of Gucci, Adidas’ Run for the Oceans campaign, and Selfridges.

“My younger self, this project is for her. I remember taking part in the environment club after school and always making sure that I was doing my best when it came to taking care of the environment, and just being conscious and aware of everything that was happening around me.

“I remember picking fruit and vegetables whilst growing up and my grandfather, he always taught me to appreciate the land around us and have a deep connection with it,” Flayhan told Arab News.

Wilson is known for her upcycling and reinterpretation of a Spinneys bag. Supplied

In an effort to raise awareness on recycling in a visual way, Wilson created a large art installation using plastic bottles – some from ICD Brookfield Place. She is known for her upcycling and reinterpretation of a Spinneys bag, now sold in several shops in Dubai, and will be hosting upcycling workshops for tenants in Niche as part of the campaign.

She said: “Up to 40 percent of the plastic waste produced by the users of ICD Brookfield Place is single-use plastic bottles – one of the easiest swaps for eco-friendly alternatives.

“I wanted to bring this unnecessary plastic back into full view, and there are not many organizations brave enough to allow their waste to be put on full display the way ICD Brookfield Place did.

“I am proud to have been part of this project which carries a simple message of positivity: Yes, you can break the plastic habit,” Wilson added.

Latest updates

Iraq slams US strikes on pro-Iran fighters amid calls for revenge
Iraq slams US strikes on pro-Iran fighters amid calls for revenge
Saudi footballers reach quarter-final of 2021 Arab Cup U-20 tournament in Egypt
Saudi footballers reach quarter-final of 2021 Arab Cup U-20 tournament in Egypt
Egypt electricity to light up Iraq within two years
Egypt electricity to light up Iraq within two years
UK entrepreneur launches clean beauty platform in Gulf
UK entrepreneur launches clean beauty platform in Gulf
UAE artists, designers learning to break plastic habit
UAE artists, designers learning to break plastic habit

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.