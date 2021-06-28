You are here

Poland, Israel in diplomatic spat over Poland's property law

Poland, Israel in diplomatic spat over Poland’s property law
Poland and Israel have summoned each other's diplomats in a growing dispute over Poland's planned changes to property restitution rules.
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

Poland, Israel in diplomatic spat over Poland’s property law

Poland, Israel in diplomatic spat over Poland’s property law
  • Polish Deputy Foreign Minister insists new regulations do not bar any property claims
  • Poland says it mustn't be made responsible for property seizures by Nazi Germany during its World War II occupation
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

WARSAW: Poland and Israel have summoned each other’s diplomats in a growing dispute over Poland’s planned changes to property restitution rules.
Israel and Jewish organizations say, those rules, would prevent Jewish claims for compensation or property seized during the Holocaust and communist times.
On Monday, Israeli charge d ‘affaires Tal Ben-Ari Yaalon met with Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski, who insisted the new regulations do not bar any property claims, which should be made through courts. Poland also says it mustn’t be made responsible for property seizures by Nazi Germany during its World War II occupation of Poland.
“These regulations are not directed against anyone,” Jablonski said, adding that there is a lot of misunderstanding of their aim as they give the law a steady framework.
Jablonski later said Ben-Ari Yaalon repeated the embassy’s statement from last week, which called the new regulations “immoral” and said they “will have a serious impact” on bilateral relations.
Poland’s ambassador to Israel, Marek Magierowski, was at the Israeli Foreign Ministry on Sunday, explaining the new regulations made to align with a 2015 ruling by the top constitutional court.
Poland’s parliament is processing the changes to prevent ownership and other administrative decisions from being declared void after 30 years. It says this is a response to fraud and irregularities that have emerged in the restitution process. The changes still require approval from the Senate and the president.
The World Jewish Restitution Organization said it was “deeply disappointed” by Poland’s response to the concerns.
“The house or shop or factory in a town in Poland affected by this legislation was not taken by Germany, it was taken by Poland. It sits today in Poland and its use has benefited Poland for over 70 years. It is time to recognize this fact and for Poland to do justice for those who suffered so much,” said the group’s chief, Gideon Taylor.
Last week, the US State Department weighed in, with spokesperson Ned Price tweeting that the changes were a “step in the wrong direction” and urged Poland “not to move this legislation forward.”
Before World War II, Poland was home to Europe’s largest Jewish community of some 3.5 million people. Most were killed in the Holocaust under Nazi Germany’s occupation and their property was confiscated. Poland’s post-war communist authorities seized those properties, along with the property of non-Jewish owners in Warsaw and other cities. The end of communism in 1989 opened the door to restitution claims, most of which would be coming from Poles.
The still unresolved matter has been a constant source of bitterness and political tension between Poland and Israel.
In 2001, a draft law foreseeing compensation for seized private property was approved in parliament but vetoed by President Aleksander Kwasniewski. He claimed it violated social equality principles and would hurt Poland’s economic development, implying that compensation claims would result in large payouts. He also said individual claims should be made through the courts.
Poland is the only European country that has not offered any compensation for private property seized by the state in its recent history. Only the remaining communal Jewish property, like some synagogues, prayer houses and cemeteries, mostly in disrepair, have been returned where possible or compensated for.

Topics: Poland Israel Jewish Commuunity Warsaw

Young Greeks promised cash to get vaccinated

Young Greeks promised cash to get vaccinated
Updated 2 min 55 sec ago

Young Greeks promised cash to get vaccinated

Young Greeks promised cash to get vaccinated
  • Greek citizens under the age of 26 will be credited with €150 in a digital wallet, that can be spent on tourism and entertainment, after receiving their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination
  • Reluctance among certain age groups to get vaccinated is a major concern for public health officials as infections of the highly contagious delta variant continue to rise across Europe
Updated 2 min 55 sec ago
ATHENS, Greece: Greece will give young adults €150 ($180) in credit to get vaccinated as it launches a two-tier access policy over the summer, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Monday.
Mitsotakis said that starting July 15, Greek citizens under age 26 would be eligible for the credit in a digital wallet after receiving the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccination.
“We hope that young people will take advantage of this opportunity. The state thanks you for acting responsibly and doing something that I am certain you would have done anyway,” Mitsotakis said in a televised speech.
Heavily reliant on tourism, Greece is looking for ways to fully reopen its economy after recently making the vaccination available to all adult age groups.
Kyriakos Pierrakakis, a minister for digital policy, said the digital wallet scheme will focus on the tourism and entertainment industry.
“This card will not be accepted everywhere. It will be targeted for specific activities,” Pierrakakis said. “It can be used (to buy) air, ferry, and rail tickets, for car rental, camp sites, (holiday) accommodation, travel services, the cinema, theater and music and dance performances, museums, archaeological sites, among other services.”
Government officials say additional freedoms will be granted to vaccination certificate holders, but haven’t finalized details of that policy, adding that they are also examining legal options to make vaccination compulsory for various employment categories including nursing home staff.
Up to 100,000 people are currently receiving their vaccination shots daily in Greece, a country of 10.7 million people. But reluctance among certain age groups to get vaccinated is a major concern for public health officials as infections of the highly contagious delta variant continue to rise across Europe.
Around 35 percent of the total population, or 42 percent of the adult population, will have completed their vaccination by the end of June, according to government estimates, with those numbers due to rise to 48 percent and 57 percent, respectively, by the end of July.

Swedish PM asks parliament speaker to find a new government

Swedish PM asks parliament speaker to find a new government
Updated 28 June 2021
AP
AP

Swedish PM asks parliament speaker to find a new government

Swedish PM asks parliament speaker to find a new government
  • The parliament speaker since 2018, Andreas Norlen, will ask party leaders who may be able to form a government
Updated 28 June 2021
AP

STOCKHOLM: Stefan Lofven, Sweden’s Social Democratic prime minister since 2014, has asked the country’s parliament speaker to find a new government.
Lofven became the first Swedish leader ever to lose a confidence vote in parliament a week ago. He didn’t call for an early election as the Swedish Constitution allows him to. He is formally stepping down but will continue in a caretaker role until a new government can be formed.
“A snap election is not what is best for Sweden,” Lofven said. “The speaker will now begin work on proposing a prime minister who can be tolerated by the Riksdag (the assembly). The government will continue to govern the country for now but as the caretaking government.”
The parliament speaker since 2018, Andreas Norlen, will ask party leaders who may be able to form a government. He alone decides which of the party leaders can begin these talks.
It is expected that Lofven, who heads Sweden’s largest party with 100 of Riksdagen’s 349 seats, will start these talks. His Cabinet, a Social Democratic-Green coalition, is a minority government that has relied on votes from the small Left Party to pass laws.
The no-confidence motion against Lofven was called by the nationalist Sweden Democrats party — which has been criticizing the Social Democratic Party for years — but it ultimately succeeded because the Left Party withdrew its support from the government over proposed legislation to tackle a housing shortage. Lawmakers voted 181-109 against Lofven, with 51 abstentions.
The political situation in Sweden now seems deadlocked.
Lofven has been able to get the Left Party back as an ally but the small Liberals, which earlier supported the Social Democratic government, now want a center-right government. The Conservatives, meanwhile, still want Lofven at the helm but don’t want to make deals with the Sweden Democrats or the left-leaning Left Party.
In the center-right bloc, the Moderates, Sweden’s second largest party, wants its leader Ulf Kristersson as prime minister.
The last time coalition talks took place in Sweden was following the 2018 election that created a deadlocked parliament. It took four months of negotiations to produce a government that Lofven presented in January 2019.
In the present assembly, the left-leaning side and the center-right bloc have about 40 percent of the vote each.
None of the sides want to cooperate with the Sweden Democrats, a right-wing populist party that is considered extreme.
In Sweden, the next general election will be held on Sept. 11.

Topics: Sweden

Thousands stranded in Bangladesh ahead of sweeping COVID-19 lockdown

Thousands stranded in Bangladesh ahead of sweeping COVID-19 lockdown
Updated 28 June 2021
AFP
AFP

Thousands stranded in Bangladesh ahead of sweeping COVID-19 lockdown

Thousands stranded in Bangladesh ahead of sweeping COVID-19 lockdown
  • New infections have been averaging around 5,000 for the past few days
  • More than two-thirds of new virus cases in Bangladesh’s capital were of the Delta variant
Updated 28 June 2021
AFP
DHAKA: Thousands of people were stranded in Bangladesh’s capital on Monday as authorities halted almost all public transport ahead of a sweeping lockdown imposed to combat a deadly resurgence of COVID-19 infections.
The country reported 119 deaths on Sunday, its highest-ever daily death toll from the pandemic, while new infections have been averaging around 5,000 for the past few days.
Officials blame the recent spike in cases on the highly contagious coronavirus Delta variant first identified in neighboring India.
The majority of the South Asian nation’s 168 million population will be confined to their homes by Thursday as part of the restrictions, with only essential services and some export-facing factories allowed to operate.
The lockdown announcement sparked an exodus of migrant workers from the capital Dhaka to home villages on Sunday, with tens of thousands of people cramming into ferries to cross a major river.
The staggered implementation of the lockdown rules left thousands of workers in Dhaka forced to walk to their offices on Monday, sometimes for hours, in the sweltering summer heat.
Large columns of people were seen walking on the main roads early Monday. Workplaces will be shut from Wednesday.
Bicycle rickshaws were allowed to operate in a last-minute government concession late Sunday, but prices had soared to unaffordable levels, commuters said.
“I started walking at 7am. I could not get any bus or any other vehicles. I can’t afford a rickshaw ride,” Shefali Begum, 60, who was going to her daughter’s home in central Dhaka, said.
Restrictions on activities and movement were imposed across Bangladesh in mid-April as cases and deaths jumped to their highest levels since the start of the pandemic.
Infections declined in May but started to rise again this month, sparking the harsher restrictions.
The country has reported more than 880,000 infections and just over 14,000 virus deaths, but experts say the actual toll could be much higher due to possible underreporting.
Health officials across the world have been alarmed by the rapid spread of the Delta variant, now reported by the WHO to have reached at least 85 countries.
More than two-thirds of new virus cases in Bangladesh’s capital were of the Delta variant, a recent study by the independent Dhaka-based International Center for Diarrheal Disease Research reported.

Taiwan’s COVID-19 cases fall to month-and-a-half low

Taiwan’s COVID-19 cases fall to month-and-a-half low
Updated 28 June 2021
Reuters
Reuters

Taiwan's COVID-19 cases fall to month-and-a-half low

Taiwan’s COVID-19 cases fall to month-and-a-half low
  • Taiwan has been battling a rare spike in community transmissions after months of relative safety
Updated 28 June 2021
Reuters

TAIPEI: Taiwan reported on Monday its lowest daily rise in domestic COVID-19 infections in 1-1/2 months, as the island’s outbreak stabilizes, although the government remains wary about a cluster of the highly contagious Delta variant.
Taiwan has been battling a rare spike in community transmissions after months of relative safety, with curbs imposed last month on gatherings to limit its spread.
Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told a daily news briefing that new domestic cases stood at 60, down from 88 the previous day.
It was the smallest rise in the daily figure since May 15, when the government raised the alert level for Taipei and its neighboring city after a sudden spike of 180 domestic cases from just 29 on May 14.
“Cases of the disease are definitely going down,” Chen said. “This is a good phenomenon.”
But the smaller rise in new cases could also be connected to fewer tests being taken over the weekend, he added, urging people not to let down their guard and continue to limit going outdoors or meeting others.
“If there’s nothing special going on, don’t go out,” Chen added.
Mass testing is continuing in a part of the southern county of Pingtung, where eight people have been infected with the Delta variant, connected to two people who returned from Peru, though Chen said there were no new cases.
Taiwan has been trying to hasten its vaccination program which has been hampered by global shortages, and Chen said more shots from Moderna Inc. would arrive on Wednesday, but he did not give details.
Taiwan has reported 14,694 infections since the pandemic began, including 635 deaths.

Topics: Taiwan Coronavirus

Florida rescuers stay hopeful about finding more survivors in collapsed building

Florida rescuers stay hopeful about finding more survivors in collapsed building
Updated 28 June 2021
AP
AP

Florida rescuers stay hopeful about finding more survivors in collapsed building

Florida rescuers stay hopeful about finding more survivors in collapsed building
  • Family members cling to hope even though no one has been pulled out alive since the first day the structure fell
Updated 28 June 2021
AP

SURFSIDE: Rescue workers digging feverishly for a fifth day Monday stressed that they could still find survivors in the rubble of a collapsed Florida condo building, a hope family members clung to even though no one has been pulled out alive since the first day the structure fell.
The death toll rose by just four people Sunday, to a total of nine confirmed dead. But more than 150 people are still missing in Surfside.
Families of the missing rode buses to a site nearby from which they could watch teams at work Sunday: firefighters, sniffer dogs and search experts employing radar and sonar devices.
US Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz said at a Sunday evening news conference that she had met with some of the rescue workers and was able to “hear the hope that they have.”
“We obviously have some realism that we’re dealing with. But ... as long as the experts that we trust are telling me they have hope to find people who might have been able to survive, then we have to make sure that we hold on to that hope,” she said.
Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai, head of a humanitarian delegation from Israel that includes several search-and-rescue experts, said the professionals have told him of cases where survivors were found after 100 hours or more.
“So don’t lose hope, that’s what I would say,” he said.
Some families had hoped their visit to the site near the 12-story building would allow them to shout messages to loved ones possibly buried deep inside the pile. As they returned to a nearby hotel, several paused to embrace as they got off the bus. Others walked slowly with arms around each other back to the hotel entrance.
“We are just waiting for answers. That’s what we want,” said Dianne Ohayon, whose parents, Myriam and Arnie Notkin, were in the building. “It’s hard to go through these long days and we haven’t gotten any answers yet.”
Authorities on Sunday identified the additional four people that had been recovered as Leon Oliwkowicz, 80; Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74; Anna Ortiz, 46; and Luis Bermudez, 26. The number of people left unaccounted for was 152, said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. The last live person rescued was on Thursday, just hours after the collapse.
Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah explained that conditions at the site — the building pancaked when it fell — have frustrated crews looking for survivors. Alan Cominsky, chief of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, said his team is holding out hope of finding someone alive, but must continue to move slowly and methodically.
“The debris field is scattered throughout, and it’s compact, extremely compact,” he said, noting that teams must stabilize and shore up debris as they go.
“We can’t just go in and move things erratically, because that’s going to have the worst outcome possible,” he said.
Among the tools rescuers used was a microwave radar device developed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab and the Department of Homeland Security that “sees” through up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of solid concrete, according to Adrian Garulay, CEO of Spec Ops Group, which sells them. The suitcase-size device can detect human respiration and heartbeats and was being deployed Sunday by a seven-member search-and-rescue team from Mexico’s Jewish community.
Levine Cava said six to eight teams are actively searching the pile at any given time, with hundreds of team members on standby ready to rotate in. She said teams have worked around the clock since Thursday, and there was no lack of personnel.
President Joe Biden said in a statement he spoke with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell about efforts on the ground after Criswell visited the site. Biden said his administration is prepared to provide assistance and support.
“This is an unimaginably difficult time for the families enduring this tragedy,” Biden said. “My heart goes out to every single person suffering during this awful moment.”
Crews spent Saturday night digging a trench that stretches 125 feet long, 20 feet across and 40 feet deep (38 meters long, 6 meters across and 12 meters deep), which, she said, allowed them to find more bodies and human remains.
Earl Tilton, who runs a search-and-rescue consulting firm in North Carolina, said rushing into the rubble without careful planning and execution would injure or kill rescuers and the people they are trying to save.
“Moving the wrong piece of debris at the wrong time could cause it to fall” on workers and crush them, he said.
But Tilton agreed families were not wrong to continue holding out hope. During past urban rescues, he said, rescuers have found survivors as long as a week past the initial catastrophe.

Topics: Florida

